Duchess Meghan’s ‘Archetypes’ pod deals with ‘The Decoding of Crazy’

Monday was World Mental Health Awareness Day, and many people are highlighting mental health awareness all week. That includes royalty! The Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast this week is “The Decoding of Crazy” with Deepika Padukone, Constance Wu and Jenny Slate. Personally, I love how many Asians and Asian-Americans are coming on this podcast! It’s amazing to see Meghan give a platform to women like Wu, Padukone, Mindy Kaling, Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho. I wasn’t expecting it. Also: to mark Mental Health Awareness day/week, Meghan and Archetypes has partnered with Project Healthy Minds to provide help and resources. You can go here to see. At the very start of the episode, Meghan puts a trigger warning that the conversation is going to be very heavy and that people can and should opt out if they don’t feel up to it. Here’s this week’s episode:
The part with Jenny Slate starts with the companion adjective to “crazy,” which is “hysterical.” Apparently, it’s news to Meghan that hysterical/hysteria has misogynistic roots as being a descriptor for women only, meaning women were fundamentally “crazy” because of their reproductive systems.
I’ll admit that I kind of tapped out of the episode when it comes to Constance Wu. It’s not that I don’t have sympathy/empathy for her, I absolutely do. But I’ve been reading her interviews and excerpts from her new memoir and I know how heavy that conversation is and it’s just way too heavy for me at this moment. Wu was raped, she was sexually harassed by a superior, she attempted suicide, she was in a really dark place and she sought help.
All of this is incredibly personal for Meghan. She was being abused and smeared so much during her 2019 pregnancy that she had suicidal thoughts. Even today, there’s still a campaign against her to make her sound “crazy.” One of Prince William’s favorite descriptors for his sister-in-law is “unhinged.”
Constance Wu crying and talking about her suicide attempt, Deepika calling a family friend who left an event to attend to her, Meghan's first call with a therapist who talked to her while at the grocery store. This week's episode is heavy.#Archetypes#ArchetypesOnSpotify pic.twitter.com/r2T8MzYEvO
This is what is called doing the work as opposed to paying lip service. See the difference, W+K?
All we have to do is wait for the announcement that one or both of them (W+K) is stepping back to take care of their mental health. Nobody can convince me that these two, pretending for so long to be somebody they are not, bulldozing their way hurting, diminishing, tarnishing H&M, so to be considered ‘the greatest thing royal on earth’, which they’re not, by any standard – will take a toll on them at some point (remember princess Margaret?) Good luck W+K.
By the way: although a heavy subject, this is a very needed conversation/podcast. Well done Meghan and your guests, thank you for your openness.
I would disagree with that — I mean, yeah, I think there are “issues” with William and Kate’s mental health (anger issues, possible ED, narcissism, etc.) BUT they will always pretend to be perfect and never admit faults of their own. They will talk to the cows come home about how they care so very much about mental health, but it will always be OTHER PEOPLE’s issues. They will never admit they themselves may have issues. No, THEY are genetically perfect, but also so very kind and caring about OTHER PEOPLE’s mental health — except Meghan’s of course, who cares about a suicidal sister-in-law, am I right? But they care so very deeply about people other than Meghan.
British Media and Royal Family wanted to silence Meghan and amplify William/Kate. Americans got Meghan/Harry and they have William/Kate….how’s that working for you Brits?
Kate, better be glad Duchess Meghan is speaking on these things that demean woman, on her podcast… ’cause she is going to need it. Once Willy sics the RF, RR and the BM on her, with the same tropes, in the near future because he’s ready to move on — without her.
I enjoyed listening to all the guests and it was funny that Dr. Nadine Burke Harris sent Meghan a Christmas gift of homemade essential oils with shredded tabloid paper inside and a note that that’s all the papers were good for 😁
I thought the tabloids were only good for cleaning up dog poop.
Amazingly good Podcast. Hard to listen to the trauma Ms Wu suffered without your heartbreaking. Loved to she the sharing and rawness all the while knowing that women often suffer in silence. This Podcast allowed these women to speak openly to a global audience and for other women to know it is okay to not be okay. Getting the proper help is the key to survival especially with your mental health because people are still conditioned to the idea if they cannot see the wound, you are not suffering. Thank you to Meghan for providing this platform.
I love this reply from Constance to her mom on what Constance’s daughter’s reaction would be to her book, “I do want her to know that everybody including her mom goes through a hard time. And, when you go through those hard times, people will help you. And, you can find help, and you can get better.”
Please listen to Episode 5 of Archetypes. I re-discovered the misogynistic roots of “hysterical/hysteria” in 2021 from reading Dr. Jen Gunter’s book The Menopause Manifesto last year.
Yep, that wandering uterus will get you every time!
While listening to this episode I found myself thinking of a breakdown that I suffered at work several years ago, full on crying, shaking so hard that my teeth chattered. I told my boss that I needed to leave and he was questioning why, why did I need to leave, I felt so…guilty I guess, that I showed up to work the next day, when I should have taken much more time to deal and heal. I still feel bad that I didn’t do what I needed to do for myself but instead let societal expectations take over. As I’m sobbing now for that woman I was those years ago, I am going to step back from this conversation but thank you for letting me share.
Thank YOU for sharing. Many of us in our lives have reached a breaking point. I did when I was much younger and had been in an abusive relationship. After I managed to end it I went into emotional hibernation. I felt nothing, just very very empty and that was a scary place to be. I got some therapy, read a lot of psychology books, and gradually, after about a year, I woke up one morning and actually felt happy and positive for the first time in ages. It only lasted about 20 minutes, but those 20 minutes were magical, and gradually stretched into a few hours, a few days, until my real self came back. And I never looked back.
To me the worst thing about severe depression was feeling nothing, like you describe. I remember after getting better, I even felt grateful when I could feel sad or angry because that was better than the nothingness. I’m glad you’re doing better. Same for Harla.
Meghan is WONDERFUL at this! I can’t wait for more and I hope she does more podcasts beyond Archetypes.
Also, I’m sure tackling these subjects have been very healing for her.
This was the best episode so far imo. Constance Wu nearly made me cry, and I felt terrible because I totally judged her when she tweeted about FotB being renewed. You never know what someone is going through! And in hindsight obviously something serious was going on with her because it was such a self inflicted wound that she probably wouldn’t have made if she wasn’t going through it.
And then Meghan almost made me cry ending with that poem. It was just a very good episode.
Plus with the doctor talking about women’s experience of pain not being taken seriously, and I just. Ugh. Women in this country are going through it this year.
Agreed. It’s frustrating that once a woman messes up, every future discussion about her has to center that, even when something more serious is being discussed and she’s apologized for the behavior. The pile-ons can sometimes feel like something you’re obligated to be on board with to prove that you don’t believe women should get away with doing crappy things.
It’s so heavy and raw. Brings heavy memories and new pain. I suffer from anxiety a common mental health issue and at the beginning I did not know how to deal with it. I was constantly in incredible pain. Often was called crazy and unbalanced. I was able to cut all the toxic people and situations out and working everyday to get better. We women have to be and do so much and when we just can’t, get often called crazy. Is so unfair and tiresome. I feel for all these women and for anyone struggling.
I have a friend who works in law enforcement and she’s undergoing treatment for her PTSD. She said she didn’t believe at first that she had it because she copes fairly well, it doesn’t show up in her like the dramatized versions we see in media. She also grew up in a rough home in many ways, and that conditions us to just get on with it.
I told her that all women have at least some PTSD. How can we avoid it when we’re treated and viewed as we are.
Good for you, clearing out the rot. That’s a big step forward.
Kinda surprised Meghan did not know the misogyny behind “hysteria”. It’s the same root word as in hysterectomy, meaning removal of the uterus. Which is exactly what they used to do to women with mental illnesses.
I have had several medical terminology classes and I learned to separate words to understand the meaning. Otherwise I don’t think I would have known either, mainly because I just didn’t think that way. Latin was very confusing for me at the start.
I only know about the origins of “hysteria” because it’s a podcast from the Crooked Media company, but I wouldn’t have put together that “hysterectomy” was tied to mental illness. (Learn something new every day!)
I’ve really been intentional about removing “crazy” from my vocabulary, so I should probably add “hysterical” (as in, “haha, that’s hysterical”) to that removal list too.
Actually, it’s from ancient greek not Latin… ὑστέρα = uterus
Meghan is brave. Meghan is strong. And she’s far enough along the path of healing that she can courageously tackle these triggering issues. Good job! Brava! Most of all, a BIG thank you to every one of these brave women.
Bravo Zulu to ALL the women on this podcast; and to Meghan for bringing them together and presenting it to us.
” Sow your seed in the morning, and at evening let not your hands be idle, for you do not know which will succeed, whether this or that, or whether both will do equally well.”
You may not ever know how many women will be affected by this episode and who will seek help to get better.
I may get hate for this but why Deepika? How is she inspiring? Just last year she was caught in a drugs scandal and only escaped prison by a stroke of luck. Also takes money from isi to support separatists. Meghan is building her brand and staying away from Bolly trash is better.
So i don’t know anything about Bollywood but she says in the podcast that Deepika has been incredibly open about her mental health struggles.
Because she is one of the most famous and vocal MH advocates in Bollywood. Its a huge deal. Plus, majority of drug addicts use to deal with trauma.
You are repeating right-wing Indian political nonsense. Stop spreading false and baseless information.
Really powerful listen!! A few things stuck out for me but especially when Meghan said she’s been conditioned to keep the composure. Ive been the same way and have had to work at reprogramming that mindset.
I wonder if it was freeing for her when she was visibly emotional during the Queens funeral?!
Based on the podcast I wonder if she allowed herself to feel no matter what it “looked” like?! I love that if so!!
Meghan discussing that made me think of those pictures from the church service in 2018 (I think) where she and Harry were obviously being frozen out by his family.
In those pictures, Harry looks like he’s ready to throw hands but Meghan, she appears almost serene. I always wondered if she was wearing a “mask” so to speak as to not give them satisfaction.
The part that resonated with me was when Constance said she was being sexually harassed by the producer so many years ago. And it made me think about the feeling of being powerless, for so many women in such a position. You want to work, you need to work, but who will listen to you and believe you. The things that women put up with, and are expected to remain silent about. #metoo.
How will you support your family if you complain. It led to her feeling upset years later when the show was renewed and people not understanding the source of her pain. I feel for her.
I wonder if one of the producers is Asian/Asian-American? There seems to be a lot of Asian women on these podcasts, and it’s really great. I hope someone is in that room making sure those voices are represented. The podcast is better for it.
I don’t know if one of the producers is Asian/American, but Meghan’s podcast has featured more of their voices than I have ever heard in one place. African American and Latina American women’s voices are starting to be heard, but Asian/American women’s voices seem to have been MIA, so it’s very edifying to be listening to them. I do remember that Harry and Meghan said that their productions would feature voices that are often not heard, and the podcast is certainly living up to that.
The poem is amazing; on point, says it all.
Look it up and share it .
Breathe, by Becky Hemsley (on TikTok, TY, twitter, IG, etc.)
I listened to the 3 minute snippet Omid posted of Constance talking about what drove her suicide attempt and it was a lot. I’m not in the mindspace to listen to it all right now but I really appreciated the way Meghan handled that; she told her that crying or letting other emotions out when talking about something as traumatic as what Constance was speaking about is a part of healing and nothing to be ashamed of. I’m really grateful to Meghan for not only creating this space to talk about these issues on a global scale but for doing it with care and compassion for those she’s speaking with.
Sending so much love and light to Constance; I love that she wants to show her daughter that it’s ok to ask for help and one day when her daughter is older she will understand how remarkable and strong her mother is and if she ever struggles she’ll know she can turn to her which imo? as someone whose struggled with mental health issues, is one of the greatest gifts a parent can give their child.
After listen to this weeks powerful episode I heard the vm of PJB talking to his son Hunter. It was such a love filled message and the fact that Fox news was making it out to be something other than that really got to me. Like Constance and Meghan shared being vulnerable is a necessary in healing.
I am so sad by how poorly we treat each other. We have to do better and take things deeper.
Deepika’s segment made me tear up. Her description of her experience with depression so closely mirrored my own experience. It brought a lot of emotions back.
This episode was really powerful. I think it might the most powerful one yet, but yeah it was heavy. There weren’t a lot of light moments to break up the heaviness, like there were with some of the other episodes.
I wonder if they shifted around the order of the episodes after the queen’s death and the mourning period bc they definitely wanted this one to come out around World Mental Health Day.
One theme that I love from these episodes that really comes out is that women are punished when they don’t apologize for taking up space, or for not fitting into their specific box or archetype. I think so many of us have experienced that to varying degrees and its really….I don’t know, comforting, affirming, I can’t think of the word….to hear that brought up over and over again. It makes all the conversations feel more relatable to me. IDK how to word it.
Maybe confirming? As in, I’m not nuts, this is really happening. I’ve never been called hysterical or crazy, actually the opposite – too clinical, too analytical, too logical. I can’t count the number of times a man has started out a sentence with “The problem with you is…” For a while I tried to correct the “problem,” whatever it was, and then I realized it was actually their way of saying “shut up.”
I definitely get feeling suicidal after the entire world is telling you you’re awful, for sure.
Meghan is a positive disrupter, just like Princess Diana was, and this episode sealed it in the history books. I hate to diminish Meghan by interjecting Will and Kate into the conversation, but I have to smile knowing Kate cannot steal this and replicate it, like William has been doing to Harry all of these years. I really wish the Brit’s would just leave them alone. Let them be. Meghan and Harry’s love, happiness and peace together, makes Diana’s death sting just a little bit less.