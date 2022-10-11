Danish people are upset that their royal family is trashy & dysfunctional

People were really surprised by the Danish royal controversy in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe suddenly announced that four of her grandchildren – all of Prince Joachim’s children – were being stripped of their royal titles and styles as of the new year. Joachim, his current wife Marie and his ex-wife Alexandra were all incensed and they were all making public statements about it. It was a huge mess for a full week, then QM issued a public apology to Joachim and the grandchildren, acknowledging the hurt she caused but not reversing the decision. Since her apology, things seemed to have calmed down a lot. Joachim even returned home to have some kind of “peace talk” with his mother over the weekend. He’s not giving interviews at the moment. So did Queen Margrethe manage the crisis and do Danish people still support her and the House of Glücksburg? The Guardian is trying to figure that out and it’s surprisingly dishy. This whole episode has left a lot of Danish royal-watchers completely flummoxed and fearing the worse.
A royal family in crisis? “It’s revealed a side of the family no one had ever seen,” said Helle Jørgensen, 66, a retired schoolteacher visiting the royal museum. “They don’t actually seem able to talk to each other. The announcement was one thing; what came after seems worse.”
Businessman Søren Nygard’s thoughts: He said he supported – or at least, understood – the decision that unleashed the drama. “But what it set in motion … It looks the British royal family isn’t the only one with issues.”
Joachim was not initally informed of the decision by his mother: Joachim also alleged, tellingly, that he had been informed of the decision by a senior court official, rather than his mother, only five days earlier. He claimed he had been warned in May his children risked being stripped of their titles when they turned 25, but had asked for time to come back with a proposal of his own. And he said that he had “unfortunately” not spoken to the queen or his elder brother Frederik, since the announcement, adding: “That’s also family – or whatever one could call it.” For her part, Marie described the couple’s relationship with the crown prince and his wife as “complicated”.
A real crisis: The sudden outbreak of unsuspected royal hostilities and – even more unusual – their unseemly public airing have shocked many Danes, regardless of whether or not they approve the queen’s decision (polls suggest up to three-quarters do). “It actually is a very real crisis,” said Trine Villemann, author of two books about the royal family. “It has shattered people’s image of the queen, and of the family. There may have been questions of protocol, but she is a mother and a grandmother – couldn’t she just have picked up the phone and said, look, we have to sort this out?”
The importance of titles: With the queen’s personal approval ratings invariably over 80% and support for the monarchy not much different, few had suspected trouble could be brewing. Danes have, however, long known the importance Margrethe attaches to court titles.
Margrethe’s late husband: For decades until his death in 2018, the queen’s late husband and consort, Prince Henrik, complained – bitterly, but in vain – that he was never called king, at one point even fleeing to the couple’s chateau in France after Crown Prince Frederik was chosen to host a New Year’s reception in the queen’s absence. French-born Henrik complained he felt “pushed aside, degraded and humiliated” at being relegated to “third place” in the hierarchy, especially after having “satisfied myself, for so many years, with being number two”. He would later refuse to be buried next to his wife on the grounds he was never made her equal.
Margrethe was not a warm mother: There have been hints, too, that Margrethe was not the warmest of mothers. Villemann, who wrote a bestselling biography of the queen, said Joachim and Frederik were “raised by their nanny, on the top floor of palace. Margrethe hardly went up there. They weren’t allowed down for dinner until they were four or five.” As a result, she said, the two brothers – born barely a year apart – became “incredibly close. They were almost like twins.” Their relationship has cooled since, observers say, with Joachim gradually being sidelined and his royal duties cut back amid claims in the media that as second son he was effectively exiled to Paris.
The public fight has shocked Danes: “It’s extremely unusual, even unprecedented,” commented Jacob Heinel Jensen, royal correspondent of the BT tabloid. “Not only did they quite clearly fail to talk it all over internally, but they are now washing their dirty linen in public. We’ve really not seen anything like it, certainly not since Henrik 20 years ago. We all like this fairytale idea of a happy, harmonious royal family – but it turns out they’re really not.”
Communication breakdown: Peter Thygesen, veteran royal correspondent for the daily Politiken, concurred. “No one saw it coming,” he said. “Normally the family never comments in public; now they’re communicating with each other through the media. It’s all very damaging.” Thygesen said it was now up to the queen, “who will certainly survive this”, to “bring the family back together and sort it out”.
It’s cracking me up to see the Danish people suddenly realize that their royal family is dysfunctional too, just like the Brits. I mean, let’s face it though – the Windsors’ dysfunction is the laughingstock of Europe, the Windsors are always in crisis over this or that, and the family dynamics have always been pitiful and unhealthy. The situation in Denmark is almost quaint compared to the Windsors. For what it’s worth, I think Margrethe got exposed as a distant mother and someone who is bad at internal diplomacy within her family. But it’s salvageable, in my opinion. The statement she made where she acknowledged Joachim’s pain was a step in the right direction, as was the invitation for Joachim to visit her and talk things out privately.
I mean since there’s no reduction in actual money expenditure on the Danish royals in this situation, I have to think she was just being petty about it.
I fully believe Charles the turd asked Margarethe, and any other Euro royal who would listen, for this change (with the timing). M complied because it was easy for her to do it. And yes, petty
I read somewhere that the prince Joachim is in love with his sister in law (I know, it’s a 180 from the BRF), tried to kiss her and that may have something to do with the title cancellationt? Joachim’s 2nd wife looks just like his sister in law? Very gossipy
LOL. You must have read that from obsessed Mary fans. That’s one of the many ways she’s the original Kate – because her fans constantly raise up her blandness and think all men must be crazed for her. Joachim was there from the start in the pub, saw Mary hit on three other princes before settling for his drunk brother Fred. No, Joachim would not have any interest in Mary, just as Harry would never have any interest in Kate. But shhh, don’t tell their stans.
What is more likely is the gossip Mary doesn’t like Marie, feels jealous of Marie’s happy marriage and ability to fit in easily in upper society. IMO it is because the Danes recognize they needed to make it look like they were slimming down the monarchy before Christian came of age. Sidelining Joachim and Marie was part of that. Margrethe needs to follow through and remove HRH and titles from Fred&Mary’s three younger kids, as it has already been stated they will not be working royals.
@notasugarhere – OMG I definitely need more tea on CP Mary!!! By all accounts everything I have ever seen about her is always complimentary. She always seemed a bit bland – I mean apart from Meghan and the one in Sweden who was like a lingerie model before she married the scruffy hot prince – but aren’t they all???? Where can I get more info on Mary 😂😂😂
@jackiejacks that’s as much from the anti Mary fan boards as anything.
Well since I ACTUALLY follow the DRF…that BS came from a Spanish tabloid without any foundation in truth.
And I see some have been reading the Mary hate boards. Truth is Mary is LOVED in Denmark. Behind Frederik, she is the second most popular member of the Danish royal family. Mary does not have to be jealous of any or their marriage considering Mary’s work ethic is exemplary and she has a long list of accomplishments. Further, it is obvious to anyone with eyes that Mary and Frederik are extremely happy together.
There is NO tea on Mary…other than the tea she may drink for breakfast (if she even likes tea).
Plenty of tea on Mary but her fans, like Middleton ones, don’t like to see it. She’s very much the original Middleton. No career before marriage, undergrad degree in basic subject, working as a receptionist with a pile of roomies. Other married-ins owned real estate and had international careers at the same age. Went after any prince she could get that night, only Fred fell for it. She started as the sidepiece, he went back to his long-time girlfriend after the one-night stand. She took herself to Starmakers to ‘better herself’, lied about it, and they called her out. She was heavily in debt when she met Fred, discarded all her overdue bills in the trash where a tabloid reporter found them. She moved to Paris to be more convenient to Fred, with one of his friends giving her a ‘consulting job’ so she could get a visa. Spent her time getting plastic surgery and waiting for Fred to visit.
Overall, she overspends constantly, works 100 days a year (oh, on 30 minute meeting and that’s it for the day), and LOVES the status and attention. She puts up with a cheating husband because she likes the status, money, and attention. That’s what her fans think is amazing? Much like Keen, she seems to be elevated simply because her fans want her blandness to be interesting. I’d put her in the lower half of the married-ins (Mary, Charlene, Mette-Marit) and the others in the higher half (Maxima, Letizia, Mathilde, Daniel, Masako). As for polls? Given how skewed the polls are, take it all with tons of salt.
That’s so much fanfic. You can look up what Mary did in various newspapers and websites. She didn’t hold down jigsaw type jobs save perhaps her brief time as a tutor while dating Fred. She worked in advertising agencies for several years prior to their meeting and has post secondary certification in addition to 2 undergrad degrees.
Missed the edit window. Mary works about 100 events, pretty much the same as Fred and an average nit far behind the queen. These numbers are 2017-19. https://princessmariescloset.com/2019/12/31/2019-year-in-review-the-danish-royal-familys-work-in-review/
Trashy and dysfunctional royals?
Isn’t that the norm?
The Windsors are not the laughing stock od Europe, nobody is laughing because we don’t care about them, or any royals, at all. They are just fluff to us, silly little royal figures just parading there.
With the exception of the Swedish royal family. That Carl Philip is HOT. Dear Lord.
And all the drama just creates importance, so if they are a laughing stock to some, that works in their favour.
That sunny lemony smile of hers!
Girlfriend could use some Crest Whitestrips for sure.
It’s bright yellow, makes me wanna hurl lol
Yuck, once you see those yellow teeth you can’t unsee it. Jeez, so much millions and can’t do something about it?
I think its funny they’re almost holding up the Windsors as the epitome of dysfunction. Like, “holy eff, our royals are looking almost as bad as Charles!!!” LOL.
I just think this whole thing has been interesting/revealing bc it sounds like it could have been avoided. Had Margrethe talked to her son and his children directly before the announcement, there may have still been some hurt but I think their reaction would have been different.
It is funny, the Windsor’s are laughing stocks and no other royal family wants to be compared to them. The similarities are real. The cold, distant queen who spent little time with her children when they are small. Her husband who resented that her status is above him and always would be. The queen who lets courtiers deliver bad news so she doesn’t have to. Then there are two sons, an heir and a spare, who are initially raised identically until one son is treated as elevated way above the other. Now the spares children are stripped of titles. And everyone is surprised there are resentments.
Charles must be SO grateful; the timing could not have been better for him.
These people should have access to the greatest of mental health and coping help but are too arrogant to use resources. Anybody should be able to figure out that if you put any institution above actual human beings like monarchies do, it is unhealthy. Maybe it’s time for people to grow up and get over liking “this fairytale idea of a happy, harmonious royal family”.
This just shows that royalty is not fit for purpose.
This monarchy thing is all so weird. I look at that picture above showing the three, and can almost hear her saying proudly ‘look at me your queen, and here I have birthed an heir, who has also birthed an heir, so your future is secure’.
Actually there are very few of us Danes that care about any royalty. Not even our own.
Most of us think they don’t matter and wish they would go away. We think they are a waste of money and we really don’t care about their drama.
There is hardly anything in the danish media about it anymore. I think the rest of the world cares more than the average dane 😂
Then why put up with them? Vote them out and use the millions they waste for a much better purpose.
I. Uh. These people are weird and should be encouraged to live lives where they aren’t married to people they don’t want to be buried next to and don’t have kids unless they want to talk to them. That’s all I’ve got.
Lunchcoma, you just gave me my morning chuckle.
Has anyone brought up the fact that Joachim’s sons with his ex-wife Alexandra are mixed-race/Asian? Both the English and Danish Royal families seem eager to trim down the monarchy when it comes to their non-white descendants.
I’m sorry but rasicm has nothing to do with this. There has never been a problem with that in this family.
Alex is still a big part of the family and the hole country loved her.
I think they are trying to slim Down because they that the danes are sick of paying for them.
They are outdated, serves no purpose and if we could we would vote them out.
Their approval ratings are quite high so maybe you don’t speak for the entire country. Joachim’s kids aren’t directly funded so this doesn’t change anything financially. They would have to cut off Joachim’s funding which is fine but that wouldn’t change his title.
It may not subconsciously seem that way, but it too many coincidences regarding any royalty that isn’t fair as fresh driven snow. I believe it.
I’d think it would’ve happened earlier then, not years after Joachim had two children who weren’t biracial. Alexandra has always been warmly welcomed by the family and the country.
Yes it has been brought up but it wouldn’t make sense to do this now if it’s racially motivated. It should have been done when Nikolai was born in 1999.
Sure. I wont speak for the hole country. I will just speak for Myself and any dane i know 🤷🏻♀️
Its not just Joakim we are tired of paying for. It’s the hole family.
Are y’all petitioning to have them abolished. You have an energy crisis looming. It’s not impossible.
Or maybe secretly people feel they have value and interests to the American/Canadian/Australian market.
I mean I doubt it. By all accounts, Margarethe is still pretty fond of Alexandra and the Danish people quite like her apparently, even to this day. So I doubt she’s doing this out of racism. I just think she’s gone about it wrong every step so far.
And before anyone says “well early reports said Charles liked Meghan” well yeah they did. And yes I know he walked her down the aisle. But we found out in less than 5 years that the initial fondness (if it genuinely was there) didn’t last long. I have heard no such thing about Margarethe/Alexandra. Although Danish royal watchers can correct me if I am off base.
Alexandra was extremely popular when she was married to Joachim. She learned Danish, worked hard and raised her two sons. When the marriage issues began I believe most people were Team Alexandra. She was welcomed to the family and a beloved member. When they divorced, she was not ostracized at all. In fact, she retained the title of Princess (until she married again). After her remarriage, she became Countess of Frederiksborg. She also kept her apanage until Felix turned 18. Heck, she did not even have to return the tiara she was given for her wedding. She has always been involved in big event such as jubilees, birthday celebrations. She most recently attended the gala concert for the Queen’s 50th jubilee. She and Joachim co-parent wonderfully and she and Marie get along. There have not been a hint of trouble between Alexandra and the royal family.
No reason to keep Alex on the books but Margrethe managed to get her alimony paid by the taxpayers. It wasn’t a popular move esp once Joachim remarried. Alexandra didn’t give up her apanage willingly. She was pressured to give it up, because she was 1) long surplus to requirement and 2) spending it buying luxury vacation homes in Turkey. She cheated on Joachim for several years, they wanted to get divorced, but Margrethe wouldn’t let them until Fred finally married.
The only comment I have about any of this is that I’m tired of petulant man babies pitching fits because their powerful wives refuse to bow to their husbands’ fragile egos and name them as kings.
This 100%. I remember reading about that whining brat and thinking “she’s THE QUEEN – what part of that don’t you get?
No doubt he chafed but it seems only after he developed Alzheimer’s that it became so over the top.
She’s had this in the works since 2008 when she added the Count/ess of Monsepat. This should have been worked out over a decade ago before Marie gave birth in 2009. This is what happens when you wait until the last minute.
Denmark, a population of less than 6 million, doesn’t need 12 Prince/ss with 4 not being direct children of a monarch.
Geez, All she had to do was say the grandkids were the last generation who would get the royal title, and future generations would be counts. That would have been “good for them” and fair to the present generation. Nobody wants to be born with an advantage, then have it taken away from them, or feel like you are being treated unfairly, especially if you know someone else in the family is getting more. I think the Danish people can apply this idea to themselves really easily, and Margarethe didn’t see it. Backing off and changing it to something that is more fair would calm the entire country down. But I suppose she would never admit she is has made a bad decision.
Excellent solution, and one which (probably) would have left everyone as happy as possible
Joachim and his late father sound like such massive cry babies. The father refusing to be buried beside his wife because she did not make him a king should have taken a long hard look at Prince Philip.
I wonder if the disinvitation of Crown Princess Mary to the QEII funeral started Queen Daisy thinking about titles, precedence, etc. She must have had a reaction and perhaps that resulted in reevaluating the scope of importance of her Royal family.
A bunch of spoiledwhiny brats mad they don’t get a title for literally doing nothing except being born. All these royals whining about their kids not getting titles while using vast resources for their huge homes and lifestyles can kindly go F off forever. The entitlement….
All I know is the top pic, blue dress needs more embellishments. 🙂 Have a good day everyone.
This is a good analysis of the situation, as I would reiterate that there were too many unknowns.
It should have remained unknown, there should have been talks between parent and child.
There are only two children and a monarchy.
Guidelines could’ve quietly implemented as the number of offspring increases.
At least , the Queen does not seem indifferent to her son’s pain.
Hopefully there is a quiet and satisfactory resolution.
Too bad that it took this event for the Danish Royals to get coverage on here. Not Crown Princess Mary’s hard work and events, the recent UNGA trip, Mary’s trip to Bangladesh earlier this year, etc, etc, etc.
I agree. We cover the BRF and their events, though it seems mostly to snark. But the Europeans do a lot. Plus there are numerous tiara events for the fashion side. The Danish decision isn’t even unprecedented—see the Swedes and the Norwegians—for similar but it’s framed in relation to the Brits because that’s what the site mostly covers. Margarethe was NOT doing Charles’s bidding, that’s ridiculous. The only effect the BRF may possibly have had was the queen’s death spurring her on to wrap this up and not leave it for Frederick.
Thanks for the response. BTW there are state visits galore going on. Dutch state visit to Sweden tonight gave royal bling for days. The European royals do alot of work on important relevant issues. And no one is against slimming the monarchy in Denmark. But it mostly HOW it was done. It was clumsy and badly handled. But really from all I’ve seen this event is more an exception than the rule when it comes to their family. But of course this is drama so it gets attention. Just wish the DRF in addition to the other European royals got attention because they do show how royal families can modernize.
My God, Joachim’s two boys with Alexandra are drop-dead gorgeous. On another note, I lived in Denmark for a year and they are a very down-to-earth, low-key people (and heroic, remember they saved over 95 percent–or more– of their Jews by sending them to neutral Sweden, not without some push-back from the Swedes–there are documents preserved of the Swedes’ reluctance, but they did come through in the end). The Danes always liked how intellectual their queen was and how humble and modest. I can see this drama is very distasteful to them and very un-Danish.
Denmark now has the reputation as being the most racist of the Scandinavian countries. I wonder what happened.
I’m just a bit sad that Danish royalty doesn’t wear leather and horned helmets.