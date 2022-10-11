Brad Pitt covers Billboard to show off Miraval’s renovated recording studio

In recent weeks, I’ve become obsessed with the idea that when all is said and done, Brad Pitt will likely have to give up some or all of his interest in Chateau Miraval. The legal side has gotten chaotic. Brad was cutting Angelina Jolie out of Miraval business for years before she tried to sell him her half, Nouvel, last year. When he made the sale contingent on gagging her about how he abused and terrorized Jolie and the children, she walked away from the deal and quickly sold Nouvel to Tenute del Mondo. Pitt then tried to cut Tenute del Mondo out of the business and they said “nope.” They’re suing him, and Pitt, in turn, is suing Angelina over her sale. She has receipts, he has lies. Tenute del Mondo got the French authorities to raid Miraval this year, so they have a better understanding of how Pitt has been mismanaging the estate and winery for many years.
Speaking of, guess who covers the latest issue of Billboard? Yes, Brad Pitt. Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard are showing off the newly renovated music studio in Miraval. The Miraval studio was once a legendary place in the music community, with artists traveling to the South of France to record there. The studio fell into disrepair and Pitt spent a fortune (apparently) renovating the space over the course of the past year or so. Quintard was the one who “designed” (or redesigned) the space to suit musicians’ needs. It seems like Pitt is making an effort to surround himself with “cool” youths. The man turns 59 in December.
Anyway, I’m disappointed in Billboard for putting Pitt on the cover and helping him distract from his entirely self-made catastrophe. It’s genuinely contemptible that Billboard, GQ and other outlets are helping him distract, lie and further abuse his family. I feel like this is going to be the winter of disappointment though – Pitt has Babylon coming out in a few months, and y’all know that his press obligations will be carefully curated around Pitt refusing to speak about how he terrorized his family and how he financially abused Jolie for years.
Also, the airbrushing on Pitt’s face on the cover and in the photos is really…something.
Cover & IGs courtesy of Billboard.
Did they photoshop his face onto someone else’s body?
Wtf is he wearing?
It looks like a onesie. Brad is wearing baby clothes. Lol.
I’m cringing with embarrassment for him. First the skirts, then the crumpled linen, now this post-apocalyptic boiler suit?
Lol
Mechanic chic.
@Bassflower Exactly. Trying to paint the ideas in people’s minds that he did any of the work, lifted even a single finger. He and those who surround him are deplorable.
He’s turned himself into Raggedy Andy
@MC2, I’m laughing so hard at “Raggedy Andy,” omg
They photo-stretched his neck because his vanity didnt allow him to be shorter that the other dude.
It looks as if Pitt and Quintard were photographed separately and then photoshopped together.
Or, rather, like Quintard and a life-size cardboard cut-out of Pitt were photoshopped together.
This is what it looks like. IDK if that’s actually what happened, or it’s just the weird lighting? It’s not great either way.
So bad photoshopping. Please note they have the other dude sit down on all pics except the first one where Brad either has a girafe neck or stretched torso to have him taller than Quintard. Brad must be taller because the ego hurts too bad
Thank you Kaiser and Celebitchy for putting the spotlight on this abuser and keeping it on.
I commented on Billboard’s social media about it – and my comment was NOT flattering towards them or this abuser.
#BradPittIsanAbuser!
I love Lainey’s and Pajiba’s take on the whole issue
In the end I see him lose the French Mansion and the business
I think he’s going to lose it too.
Whew. Not a good cover at all. It suits the man who he is. Terrible.
Lol, it’s like a big ad for the studio – they even have photos of bedrooms that you get to sleep in if you rent a studio and food that private chef will cook for you. Weird.
Yikes! He’s really trying to reinvent himself. It looks very desperate and sad.
But for PR deflection, not for actual personal growth.
Hated the Brad PR, but I did appreciate all these ads for fancy studios in remote locations with private chefs etc designed for musicians to throw money at a vacation they call a business expense and then at the end they throw in Aaron Dessner’s where he talks about having no assistants and Taylor Swift helps cook when she is there.
Emotional reflex: euwwwwww
Actual thoughts: he is…. definitely photoshopped into these shots right? And the lighting/editing choice is so bad. And his facial editing/cosmetic work is uncanny valley territory. Fail, Brad. Your true self is showing.
Can we stop giving attention to projects ( Movies, Tv shows, clothing lines, Homes , song etc…) from abusers like Pitt, Kanye Depp and so on and so on.
He’s Benjamin Button-ing!!!
LOLLLLLS forever 🤣
1) it’s really bad Photoshop. They went in hard and it’s obvious. I can’t remember Pitt ever ever looking like he needs to look younger so this is bad. Aging gracefully being perma-cool was his schtick. This screams desperate.
2) the studio design is serious Kubrick vibes. Not gonna lie, I like how it looks. But recording studios need to prioritize recording acoustics over visual design. Maybe it sounds gorgeous in there, I can’t tell. But studios don’t usually look like this. All that texture and open space…idk.
3) billboard. While everyone running a magazine these days is an ethically challenged neurotic stress mess, I think they were offered and jumped at the chance to put Pitt in the cover months ago. I bet they were blindsided by the “chocked his kids” news while this was very close to printer ready and someone made the call that it was too late/too screwed by Pitt’s participation contact (bet they had severe penalties in place) to pull the piece or at least change covers.
I hate him, but I hate his (and Depp’s) PR firm even more. Prior to the Depp trial, my Instagram page had absolutely NOTHING about that abuser on it. Nothing. Then suddenly, every other post was his ugly face. Trial finished. Nothing. Now, it’s the same thing with this POS. I could have understood before, because I follow Angie, but nothing until a month or two ago (when he decided to hire them.) Now it’s his ugly, punchable face, and I want to throw my phone at a wall. It’s so blatant what the PR firm is doing. They’re literally painting by numbers with their abusers. I really hope it blows up in their face this time.
Netflix also has Mr. & Mrs. Smith all over the home page and it’s just gross to see (or be reminded of) that kind of violence between them played out on the screen.
I SAW THAT! It’s in the top ten of movies streaming this week??? Morbid.
How is Brad Pitt still getting magazine covers and profiles after what we’ve found about his abuse of Angelina and the children?
I know…I mean, I get that stuff like this is planned a while in advance, but this is a very bad look for Billboard. I’m surprised there isn’t some contingency for a situation like this. Maybe it was already printed? But it’s not a good look at all.
Agreed!
I’m really surprised they didn’t pull it.
No kidding. Thinking same. And yet his PR firm is blanketing everyone with “studio! art show! skin care! skirts!”
Really feel what you said about the media houses that continue to support this man and work to make him appear normal. I have two absolutely fave blogs – yours and TLo’s, it hurts me everytime they cover Brad. Makes me so conflicted. I saw an old photo of him on a friend’s Facebook page recently when he was younger with Leo Dicaprio and Johnny Depp – and yes – people are imperfect, but these people have such problematic issues with women. Here I am on the cusp of 50 still trying to work out my issues and these guys are being affirmed from all sides.
Bad timing billboard.
Bad clothing brad
I wish mainstream press wouldn’t let him launch his PR deflection campaign this way or at least press him on the abuse allegation. I’m just disgusted by him and his total lack of accountability.
Miraval inspired so much beauty, love, mystery and romance.. Ah! Winning rosé champagne *chef’s kiss* He killed the whole vibe with cheap IG pics from the thirsty cheating wife inside the chateau, and a recording studio (barf) and of course his abuse, substance abuse, choking the kids, and not denying it publicly but phrasing it instead by “brad will not admit to anything he hasnt done”.
Kaiser, I cannot thank you enough for the full-throated way you are covering this. I cancelled my Puck membership after listening to Matt’s take on his podcast The Town last week. “Now, DO these claims belong in court, Eriq?” “No they do not, the only reason she is doing this is to declare war.” *tears hair out* I love Julia Ioffe but why does Puck even exist if it’s gonna regurgitate the same crap I can get on CNN?
It matters, you guys. It matters so much. Those of us working to change the way children are treated in family court are so grateful for articles like this, since “journalistic ethics” require everyone to not say “abuse” because they can’t know what is in his head or something. This story helps people understand what abuse is, how exactly the system is flawed, and what needs to change.
Final note: AJ got #kaydenslaw into VAWA DO YOU KNOW HOW HUGE THAT IS????? Please ask your reps if they are promoting #kaydenslaw in your state in the upcoming legislative cycle.
I second this. 💯
Mann….I was with Puck for Julia too. Thanks for letting me know, I’m canceling right away’
I cannot look at his stupid, smug face without thinking, “That man tried to choke a child.”
Is it just the photoshopping or does he have lip injections?
His vanity project with the money he robbed to Angelina for the latest six years. The assault was not enough, he shows what is doing with HER money. Horrible person.
I remember the days when Pitt was constantly hailed as a “young Robert Redford”. No. Pitt isn’t half the man and creator that Redford is. Besides his storied career, Redford has channeled his fame and decades of consistent effort into activism and causes he truly believes. He’s still creating a genuine legacy of good, unlike the abusive, gaslighting, pretentious empty shell that is Pitt.
💯
They look like lovers, those two.
Brad’s jumpsuit and photoshop-smooth face tho. 🤢
They used a few good filters on his face.
Ugh, not him again. This reminds me… I need to throw out my Legends of the Fall dvd.
Pitt looks ill.
Ah, so that’s what the Abuser spent Angelina’s investment money on, got it. I would call him a piece of sh*t, but honestly that would be an insult to sh*t at this point. Here’s hoping that William Bradley gets all of the karma that he deserves.
Billboard published an article on this music studio back on December 13, 3021. They said in the December article that it would be opening in the summer. So what’s extremely galling is that given print publishing takes a few months between getting the article and delivering a print copy, this article might have been written around Angelina Jolie’s birthday. And effing Billboard, which must have been aware of Politico’s discovery of AJ as Jane Doe (the details of the abusive 2016 plane trip) because that was in April or May of this year, went ahead with this glorification of BP article anyway. Billboard made a deliberate choice to ignore the whole abuse angle and write a reputation-enhancing story that gives BP a effing makeover.
I’m sure Kayne will be calling Brad to record there where they can wax on about women are bishs bro
Hunh. The new Tron looks shitty.
@ML: Unfortunately, I’m not surprised. The press has always treated BP with kid gloves even when he is gaslighting an ex.
In his first marriage he treated JA like trash and pushed her out of Plan B. Plan B got great press regardless of his inappropriate conduct.
For his second marriage he tried to financially screw AJ and push her out of decisions in Miraval. Now he will get good press for his recording studio (same as he did with Plan B). Apparently, Hollywood does not really care about women and children.