Lizzo to Kanye: ‘I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business’

During the trainwreck that was the Kanye West/Tucker Carlson interview, Ye attacked Lizzo. She hadn’t said anything about him, but Ye told Tucker that promoting Lizzo as an attractive being is “demonic.” Because Ye is a jerk. He was railing against the body positivity movement and suggesting it was not healthy to be overweight. Then Ye got personal and mean. He said making Lizzo a role model was “genocide of the Black race.”
Lizzo is currently on tour with her new album (which is great, by the way). She’s up in Canada when she caught wind of Ye’s comments and had a few comments of her own during her concert. Only Lizzo didn’t use names, didn’t get mean and kindly asked if all the jack@$$es would take her m-f name out of their m-f mouths.
Lizzo appeared to clap back at Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for his comments about her weight during a recent concert.
The “About Damn Time” singer made the remarks mid-performance at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Friday during “The Special Tour.” One day prior, Fox News shared the first hour of Tucker Carlson’s two-part interview with West, who named-dropped Lizzo while criticizing the body-positive movement, and claimed that promoting such ideals was “demonic.”
“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf-king name in their motherf-king mouth for no motherf-king reason,” Lizzo said in the video. “I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”
Lizzo then asked the audience if she could stay in Toronto, adding, “Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”
I like when a person can give a full-throated response that doesn’t mention a name, date or details. And since Ye’s comment was so inappropriate, I love that Lizzo clapped back but left him out entirely. I don’t really feel like fighting about body positivity right now, you all know that I love and support Lizzo and her messaging. I should hope, however, that even someone who didn’t share her views would be offended by this. I realize Ye was talking to Fox News and that vile little weasel in a bow tie, but shame on him. Honestly, just shame on him.
As for Lizzo’s attempts to marry herself into Canada, I just checked her IG and I don’t see any wedding pics yet, but I will keep you posted.
Photo credit: Avalon Red, Instagram, Fox News and Backgrid
Bravo, Lizzo! Live your life your way. What someone else has to say is their issue(and there are many) and not your problem to solve.
Such a POWERFUL response-also classy AF…I am not familiar with her or her music but I love her message and attitude..
Lizzo is a ray of sunshine, and it’s painful to watch her beauty, talent, and joy be attacked by these vile numpties.
Kayfree this is it exactly
If Lizzo doesn’t spark joy for you, something is wrong.
@Kayfree you said it! Love me some Lizzo!
Just when I thought I couldn’t loathe him anymore than I already do….
All from the mouth of Stay-Puft ‘Ye. Hope he starts to experience the consequences of these actions, disrespectfully of course.
Fat shaming him back ain’t it though.
He has been pictured in those puffy jackets. I think that’s what crowhood was referring to.
Ah, okay. Gotcha! It’s just something that I see A LOT and isn’t helpful.
Yes thank you for clarifying. Everything he designs/wears is some Marshmallow looking sack.
Yeah, I strongly felt the comment towards Gabriella was fatphobia, and the awful Lizzo comments truly brought it home. That ain’t paranoia, that ain’t mania, that is just plain hateful. His poor daughters.
Lizzo is minding her own damn business AND also, has better breath control and is more in shape than most of the damn US. Is she skinny? No. Does that mean that she’s lazy or unhealthy? NO. Good LORD I’m so sick of one shape (thin) being the only ideal for healthy. Health comes in all shapes and sizes-my skinny twig sisters can be healthy and active and my curvy or fat sisters can be healthy and active. We can ALL also have medical, financial, or family issues that impact our ability to lose or gain weight, to be active, to be healthy… there are so many factors other than “fat=bad and lazy” and I am ready to fight anyone that refuses to acknowledge it. Everyone wants to go to “build a woman” and demand a tiny waist and big boobs and toned but lean arms and a big booty and skinny calves and tiny feet and honestly. We should ALL be rebelling against any type of body standards because they’re coming for us all eventually.
ETA: apparently I have a lot of feelings about this today.
Preach Huffle! Preach!
Yes to all of this! The way people come at this beautiful, talented, kind, joyous woman for no reason is absolutely galling.
AMEN 🙌🏻
<3
YES. THANK YOU, HufflepuffLizLemon, beautifully, powerfully stated. BRAVA, BRAVI.
“Everyone wants to go to “build a woman” “…
I think about (in ‘Western culture’), Ovid’s story that became Pygmalion, creating the ‘perfect [a.k.a. silent/submissive] female.’ ….
💯 Word and Amen.
I am 100% here for your feelings, and I totally agree. Well done!
I heard somewhere, possibly Tiktok, that body positivity can also be simply loving the body that you’re in right now. Instead of spending time loathing the shape or weight that you’ve gained and essentially “punishing” yourself for not being thinner, just being grateful of your functioning body and the small miracles it achieves every day. It doesn’t mean you’re not trying to improve or lose weight or be more fit, it just means not hating yourself. Why do people want other people to suffer!?
Yes, body neutrality! Obviously some people thrive from creating positive energy around loving their body’s appearance, I personally find that takes up too much energy for me. I prefer to disconnect with valuing my body’s appearance in any way, and only using enough of my energy to not hate/insult my appearance. And then use the rest of my thoughts/ focus/ energy for more fun things!
( Why do people want other people to suffer))
Because they fit the society “Standard” and are unhappy and when they see someone that doesn’t fit that box happy they lash out to tear the other person down so that they can feel superior to them. In there minds bigger people don’t deserve happiness, love, attention or money those are only they are worthy of. It’s just another branch of White supremacy.
Interesting that it always seemed to be BW who are the targets of body shaming. He knows misogynoir is big business and was expecting everyone else to pile on too. The last person who needs to be lecturing someone about looking unhealthy is this motherf@cker.
I love,respect and support Lizzo. It really shows how effed up our society is in regards to devaluing and abusing women (esp WOC) and still treating men (even men like Kanye) better. We need more Lizzos and less of Kanye and his hate. Not saying a word about mental illness, cause I believe in my heart he is a hate filled person.
And this is the shit that fat people have to deal with all the time. This is the reason so many are absolutely defiant in their stance on body positivity and this is why I will never stand for “But #facts, being overweight is unhealthy.” Being a woman in this world is unhealthy and dangerous. Being a woman of color or a Black woman even more so. We’re all just trying to get by and this is the crap that’s directed at so many women/people daily so I celebrate Lizzo and every other fat woman who is like “F*ck you, I’m just living my life and I’m beautiful. Get f*cked.” That’s the energy I’m here for.
^^^ This!!!
Kanye’s mom died under the knife trying to please people like him. That monster should be ashamed of himself. And don’t start talking to me about his mental illness. Even through mania, he has the clarity to know that attacking black women will get him lots of attention and agreement. And he runs to racist white people when he wants to come for us.
Oof. I’d never put it together like that about his mom, but you’re so right. His hatred of Black women in particular is really disturbing.
wow! great comment about his mother..I had forgotten..And what about his wife and her misshapen body and her body dysmorphia????
Lizzo is healthier than either one of them…and she’s minding her on business!
All of this!!
I love Lizzo so much! Perfect response to an ugly uncalled for hate attack
He’s worried about a “genocide of the Black race” as if he wasn’t just screaming White Lives Matter?
And Lizzo is incredible.
And yet, supporting the GOP via trump somehow not a genocide given they keep introducing and passing policies to actively harm the black community eh Kanye? His mother must be rolling in her grave wanting to slap him upside the head.
Lizzo is wonderful. I went to her concert in NYC with my daughter, and it was the most wonderful, affirming, positive show. She is so talented and amazing. Kanye is such a foul creature. He and everyone else who is bizarrely triggered by Lizzo need to go away.
Did you go on sunday or Monday? I was sitting next to a mom and daugher (all the way up) that were having the time of their life!
We went on Sunday night so it wasn’t us (sadly). It was such a fun show! Her fans are so lovely too.
Carrying around more weight for years = stronger bones. Bones don’t know what weight they are bearing, they just acknowledge and get bigger. I have a blood cancer that dissolved my bones horrifically. We finally got around to doing a bone density test, expecting me to have osteopenia at best. Nope. I STILL have above average bone density. Carrying around an extra 30-40 pounds for years SAVED MY SKELETON. Whereas my perpetually skinny friends, to a one, are all starting shots for osteoporosis. I will take walking on my own and not being terrified of snapping bones all day every day over getting in to size 6 pants. This black and white discussion of weight is short sighted; that expression ‘it ain’t over until the fat lady sings?’ – it’s because she will be the last person standing.
I’m so sick of Kanye, everything that comes out of his mouth at this point is just offensive. Lizzo is amazing and classy af, ‘cos I would’ve ranted my heart out.
I love Lizzo so much! She just seems really nice and fun. She’s obviously so talented, and I think some people get jealous of that. I’m also pretty sure she can do the splits, which is so impressive to me personally because I never got even close to a full split when I actually was trying to achieve them (and I probably have the kind of body that people might think I could do them)
I’m starting to wonder if Kanye is having delusions about being “Black Trump”. He sees how Trump’s cult worships him and wants that for himself, because Lord knows all his friends and loved ones want nothing to do with him anymore.
He also fat shamed the vogue editor that dared to criticise his T-shirts.
The irony is that Kanye is on the thick side himself. He yo yo’s in weight and has had surgery to reduce his weight instead of working out and eating right ( I mean this is man who professes his love for fast food) . He certainly doesn’t look like a beacon of health and I am pretty sure he couldn’t keep up with Lizzo on stage. So he’s a fine one to pontificate on weight and health.
Going after women is his thing. He went after Hailey Bieber as well. Making fun of her for what he believes is a nose job (she has denied having one). So does he lecture his daughters on how to stay thin? This man, himself had lipo done. He said the media made him do it by making fun of his weight. Hypocrite. It’s also hilarious he has anything to say about plastic surgery or a woman’s weight when he was married to a woman who had her entire body re-done head to toe.
The man’s a misogynist. The hates ALL women but he seems to hate black women especially and all I can think about is his poor daughters. Maybe in his eyes they’re “better” because they’re half white but I doubt it since he’s treated mixed raced women, like Amber Rose, pretty badly too. Anyway it’s a shame that his daughters have a dad who is very outspoken about his hatred of women, it can’t be healthy to grow up with that.
I don’t know he often refers to his kids a black .
Kanye has referred to Kim as biracial, FWIW.
Kanye is just a terrible person.
If anyone wants a good laugh, Ray-J just released an old voicemail of Kim going off on him and calling Whitney Houston an old digusting hag. At the time Ray-Jay was dating Whitney and this was just a week before she died. I don’t know what’s going on, but seems like Ray-J is truly starting to spill all the tea on them.
Lizzo is amazing – a true talent Kayne (the king of samples and remixes) will never be. Please check out her playing the 200 year old crystal flute that was owned by James Madison.
SHE IS AMAZING!!!
Kayne is a bigot, a horrible person and a misogynist and a huge narcissist but he is/was once one of the best, most creative, most influential music producers and incredibly smart about music. His choices absolutely shaped the direction of hip hop for like 20 years(in shaping and anticipating trends and his producing work is top notch). He can be a terrible person and a talented artist at the same time. None of this gives him the right to attack Lizzo though. I really hope all his collaborators leave him high and dry FINALLY.
I guess. All I know is he used a lot of samples – maybe in a unique and innovative way, but samples nonetheless. Lizzo, is a true musician. Does Kanye even play an instrument? Can he read sheet music?
Maybe his disgusting attitude clouds my appreciation of his musical talent, but when everyone was railing on about how much of a “genius” Kanye was/is – I was always MEH and rolling my eyes. Write a score. Play an actual instrument. To me, that is impressive. Sampling and remixing the work of other artists, is just copying. *kayne shrug*
@sunny
you’re certainly entitled to your opinion, but I’m not sure it makes it the universally accepted truth.
Sure @Tessa that is absolutely true but a lot actually has been written over the years by music critics and culture critics about his influence on the genre. Take that as you will on how widely the opinion is generally held.
But as you say, everyone is entitled to their opinion.
She looks so good in that red dress!
He cannot stand that a Black woman in the music industry is at the top of her game and beloved and RELEVANT in a way he is not and never will be again. Also, she is just fabulous in that blue jumpsuit, luminous and joyous (and his sad dreary “fashions” will never make anyone look so good).
Ditto on Lizzo’s latest album. Absolutely amazing with not one skipable track on it.
So this comment is to Honk for Lizzo and show support so there are more stories about her on this site.
Kanye’s life has become a non-stop tantrum of hate, spite, and envy.
He’s just mad she can live her life without shame. She is free. He’s the one that is so worried about his appearance he won’t take the medication that will help him for fear of gaining weight. Kanye is pathetic. He’s a misogynist. He’s anti-Black. Lizzo did the right thing by not mentioning him and others by name. They aren’t worth it.
People are always accusing any fat celebrity who doesn’t openly hate themselves as “glorifying obesity”. Guess what, they’re just living in their body. And the Hollywood system isn’t forcing Lizzo on anyone, she is simply so undeniable she is thriving DESPITE the industry working against her.
+1 on both of your comments.
I’m just gonna share what Lizzie said in an interview – she had to come to love herself because at one point, when she had been dieting and working out for hours a day, eating close to nothing, and fainting from being so weak and cold, she had a boyfriend tell her – “you know what? You might be beautiful if you lost 30 more pounds.”
And at that point she said she was the thinnest and sickest, mentally and physically, that she had ever been, and people were still criticizing her. So she realized that the world would never think her beautiful or thin enough, and that was when she realized she had to choose to love herself exactly as she was.
^ I had the exact same experience with respect to the dieting and the man, except my dumb@ss took the criticism from a man, and took it to heart, and I made myself even sicker, and I developed full blown anorexia.
That’s what so many people like valyemort don’t get is that in a world that hates fat people, women especially will do their best to diet, because the world opens up for you. I don’t know a woman who hasn’t dieted. But some people it ends up killing them or making them sicker trying to please the world with their body, and so in the end you have to choose your own self or you die trying to make those other people happy.
I know he’s unpopular here, but Chris Rock used to have a bit about how nobody is as confident as a fat Black woman. He ain’t never lied. Bye, ye.
Good for Lizzo! Not only Kanye was coming after her with his misogyny but all of weirdos who suddenly became flute connoisseurs were attacking her for playing Madison’s flute. Everyone has an opinion but no one asked her and she’s minding her business. Leave her alone.
Lizzo is a class act from top to bottom. Beautiful, talented, kind, successful, what more does the world want from her? I want Kanye and every damn body else to keep her name out of their mouths (yes, what Will said). If you can’t appreciate her because your prejudices are flooding your whole cognitive set, then just shut the hell up and eliminate all negative noise from this amazing woman’s life. Work on yourselves and leave this artist alone to create.
Kanye sure picked the right person to utter his misogyny and anti-Blackness to. He knew Tucker Carlson would eat this right up. Tucker never misses a chance to display his disdain and disregard for Black people. Kanye also knows the MAGA crowd will cheer him for this. It’s true, they’d never have him over for dinner, but they love love love his anti-Blackness!