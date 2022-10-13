Jonathan Majors looks amazing in Men’s Health: ‘haven’t had a carb in 2.5 months’

Jonathan Majors is 33-years-old and somewhat of a newcomer to Hollywood. He started getting credits ˜2017 and his career has really picked up recently, with him appearing in buzzy projects like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods, the upcoming Antman/Avengers movies, and Creed III. Currently, he’s making the promotional rounds for Devotion and as such appeared on the cover of Men’s Health looking (how do I put this) FOINE. The man does his own stunts for his action movies and is in amazing shape.
Jonathan Majors is showing off his muscles on the cover of Men’s Health magazine.
The 33-year-old actor hit the pool in a red bathing suit for the lead image to the publication. Other pics from the shoot see him shirtless in the kitchen cooking up breakfast and juggling oranges, cuddling with a dog and hanging upside down.
Inside the magazine, Jonathan opened up about a variety of topics including joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his body and love.
On doing his own stunts and convincing the audience that his characters are real: “People have been following this character for two hours sometimes. I’ve been trying so hard to tell the truth, which is not easy. A part of you will know. That’s Kang, but that’s not my Kang. That’s Kang adjacent. That’s a stunt guy. In The Harder They Fall, I ride a horse in a very particular way. You put a stunty on that, and they go, ‘He don’t got the swag. His head ain’t bopping.’ You should never once think it’s not him. You know it’s him. So you trust in him.”
On what drew him to the role of Kang, which he will take on in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty slated for release in 2025: “It was the character and dimensions of Kang. And the potential that it had. I thought, I’ll take a chance on that. Killmonger, Thanos, and Kang are not related, and that’s good for the MCU. It adds diversity.”
On resisting the temptation to overdo it when physical transformation is part of the job — especially when playing a chiseled superhero: “I look at Kang and I go, Okay, cool. It’s a certain IP where people expect this at a bare minimum. No one should put themselves or their families in a place where they’re hurting, but your own discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing. That’s growth. It’s not comfortable, but you’re here to save the world, aren’t you? Or take over the world.”
On finding romance in his work: “It’s an occupation. It actually is what occupies my mind all the time, outside of my intimate relationships. I’m lucky in that way. I just really like it. Some days it is a job. But that’s the athlete in me, where it’s like, Okay, that’s another rep; it’s the last round. There’s something romantic about that. You get off work at 4:30 in the morning, drive home in Los Angeles through Topanga Canyon, and nobody’s on the road. I bring my dogs to work. So I got my dogs in the truck. I got my windows down. Got my Radiohead playing. I’m just gunning it. That’s the best, man.”
So it seems like Jonathan played one character in Loki, but is appearing as another — Kang the Conqueror — in Antman and the Avengers movies. Interesting. I’m no Marvel expert, but has anyone else pulled double duty like this? I like what he says about the differences in the MCU’s various villains. They are pretty different across the various films/franchises and it keeps the stories from feeling rote. I’m interested to see what he brings to Kang. The sense I get from the interview is he’s maybe method, but not in the annoying way where he torments others. He’s super dedicated and wants to bring as much realism to his roles as possible. That’s clear from what he says about doing his own stunts. That’s clear from what he says about his intensive physical training. And it’s also clear from what he says about weights! Dude does all his takes of lifting weights with real weights?! And we get to enjoy the results in these lovely pictures.
If Majors built his body to tell a story, then these never-before-seen photos are worth a thousand words. https://t.co/SUqAkEPhgO
— Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) October 13, 2022
This big back-building routine helped Majors achieve his newly-jacked physique. https://t.co/KiOBzNGonG
— Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) October 13, 2022
Sorry if spoilers, but… He’s playing the same character, but a different multiverse version! His Loki character was a nice one and Kang is not.
Damn he got ripped! So he plays Kang in Loki. But you are right that he will be multiple duties, but it’s multiple Kangs. Multiverse, blah blah blah. However, Kang the Conqueror is serious. Like dude is going to be non cgi Thanos.
In Antman, he’ll play a variant of his Kang character from Loki. Elizabeth Olsen played 2 variants of Wanda/Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness; Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel MacAdams played multiple variants of Dr Strange and Christine in Multiverse of Madness and What If and Tom Hiddleston has played multiple variants of Loki in Loki and What If.
he looks amazing, his dog is gorgeous. If I hadn’t had a carb in 2.5 months I would be in jail.
iKR? No carbs would be my villain origins story.
He is sort of lying if he ate that orange that contains 12g of sugar…No fruit is allowed in low carb diets.
Oh it’s kind of my pet peeve when they say “no carbs.”
I’m sure he ate carbs because vegetables have carbs. Fruits have carbs. Beans have carbs…
And carbs are important! You need to eat some just to function. I don’t understand why it’s some badge of honor…
Well then you’re being obtuse. I think most people that say “no carbs” mean breads and grains, starches, etc. ugh, my favorite things. And yes, fruit is permitted on low carb diets, After a period of restriction, they are often reintroduced.
He’s still Kang in all of them just different versions. Kang travels through time and appears depending on what time frame he is in he can be a villain or a good guy/moral grey. His version in Loki was a moral grey one who had streamlined the multiverse into one timeline to keep his different versions from fighting/taking over the multiverse.
Once Sofie kills him the timeline/multiverse is set free and different versions of Kang are unleashed. Which is why at the end we see statues of him rather than the Time lords.
What has happened is that since Loki was taking place during the first Avengers as of that show the movies we watched exist in one time line/world but there are now also others. And any movie/show coming after Loki has the potential to have multiverse.
It’s like the Kelvin or whatever it’s called time line in Star Trek thing.
That cover photo had me thinking it was a crazy buff Reggie Hayes for a second 😂
I didn’t realize Jonathan Majors looking outrageously hot (plus dog!) is exactly what I needed this morning!
This reminds me of a post I saw on Instagram:
”Funny how what we see as disordered eating for women is still seen as discipline and determination for men”.
All of this bs about Marvel heroes and their bodies and crazy diet tips smells a lot like eating disorder: bro edition.
I don’t see how boys internalizing this ideal would be any different than girls internalizing the starved supermodel ideal.
Thank you for posting this @Ellie
THIS. Honestly disappointing to see this posted on CB without question. Also, it’s not natural. This narrative of “yeah i just ate a lot of boiled chicken and worked out a lot” needs to GO. It’s anabolic steroids. Hollywood doesn’t have drug testing standards they need to adhere to – it’s all about the end result.
All that being said (and I expect @Ellie you will agree), there are HUNDREDS of Hollywood men – white cis men that are setting the standards and perpetuating the myth – that need to be torn down before Jonathan Majors.
Agreed @Ellie. Whenever I see an actor appear this buff with such low body fat and bragging about “not eating carbs” I think they must feel miserable and hope they’re okay. That goes for both male and female celebrities.
After reading what Zac Efron and Rob McElhenney put themselves through to achieve their physiques for Baywatch, etc. I’m always more concerned than in awe when I see these bodies and read the interviews.
Yes! We can’t attack women for doing this sort of thing and glorify the men. This physique is truly unnatural and deeply unhealthy. Very sad. I have to admit I’ve lost quite a bit of respect for the man. Hope he gets the help that he needs.
Excellent comment. If anything they develop orthorexia which is still an eating disorder, albeit not officially recognized.
And, orthorexia often progresses to something even worse. That is what happened to my daughter…she ended up nearly dying from anorexia.
I really hate that our society continues to vilify certain categories of food. In reality, moderation in all foods is what leads to health. Eliminating entire classes of nutrients, such as carbs, is not healthy and has long-term consequences.
I don’t live with him so I can’t speak to him having any disordered eating, but he has looked like this for years(just more mass now) so it’s not really anything to do with Marvel. I remember he had a nude scene in Lovecraft Country, and I was shocked by how in shape and muscular he was because the cinched trousers, and military uniforms didn’t really show him. Also, he is the “villain” in Creed 3 so i think his body type is probably more a reflection of personal tastes towards exercise and the roles he is taking. I’m not saying a larger conversation regarding unhealthy body modification for men isn’t due, but I also don’t want to treat every person that just has a body preference like they are wrong and unhealthy for liking it.
Many of them – especially the ones “transforming” in a very short time – are juicing. There are bodybuilders on youtube who talk about it. The human body can only grow so much muscle mass naturally in a certain amount of time. You don’t gain 20lbs of muscle in 3 months with chicken and broccoli.
Yuuuup.
We need to expand our discussions on disordered eating to include men. Even and maybe especially the ones we find ‘hot’.
I’ve been at a body builder/ health and fitness influencer Xmas party and they are ALL disordered. From the youth e yoga instructor who only a half plain sweet potato, to the body building influencer who eats spinach, chicken, tuna and broccoli. Brown rice added when bulking.
I think the deeper issue is that we as society glorify and sexualize those types of bodies, when we as informed people know the unhealthy requirements to get there.
Yeah, I think we need to talk more about this, and its not necessarily about “tearing someone down.”
People read an article like this and are like “okay just chicken and broccoli, that’s it” and while that’s not healthy long term in itself (my college roommate did that for a bodybuilding competition of sorts in NYC, she’s not a bodybuilder at all, this had to do with changing your bodyfat composition? Something like that….and she said it was the hardest thing she had to do and that was with it short-term.) But it also overlooks that there is more at play here for many of these people, and even if there are no “supplements,” its still not achievable. We have had things to say here when women have similar articles.
Thank you yes to allllll of this.
Kumail Nanjiani talked a little bit about the unrealistic standards set when he had to change his body for Eternals. I know Chris Pratt (yeah, I know) had a whole Instagram thing where he showed what his snack for the day was when he was getting or keeping himself super fit.
It is absolutely fine if you enjoy working out or staying very fit but what we see on screen in these action movies and superhero films is not REALISTIC or sustainable, and it is not (always) achieved just using healthy diet and exercise. People should not feel pressured to look like that or think they can get there with brown rice and vegetables.
As a woman attracted to men, I find all kinds of bodies attractive and I promise I will still watch a movie if the lead actor doesn’t have biceps the size of my head.
Ummm. Whew. I will need to study all the photos from this article for science. Yeah. For science. Is it hot in here?
Gemma Chan did similar double duty! She was Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel and Sersi in Eternals — two different characters.
I absolutely loved Lovecraft Country. He and the rest of the cast was fabulous.
I loved Lovecraft as well. I was sad to see it was only for one season.
Men Health released the photos on National Coming Out Day and broke social media accounts, so they know what they had in their subject. Hubba hubba and HONK for more Jonathan stories.
That sounds…not so healthy.
I couldn’t stand Lovecraft Country but he stood out as a great actor and damn is he easy on the eyes!
Just stopping by to honk for Jonathan Majors.
Spoiler – I’ve had a carb in the last 2 months. It’ll end – it always does but good for him for lasting this long. It is unsustainable long-term.
I wish I had the will power to just restrict my carb intake (don’t think I could or should go 2.5 months without one). I admire his tenacity. He looks HOT! (Again…not saying it’s the healthiest way to go about it).
YOUR BODY NEEDS CARBS.
Ok, I’m out.
also, CARBS ARE DELICIOUS.
We are all going to die someday. Eat some pizza every once and awhile.
We NEED to cover more stories like this: hot guys and whatever their stories are, but HOT GUYS first and foremost. Please give us joy and sexiness amidst all the downers so many other stories give. Mix it up more– at least 20% fun, eye candy, lovely stories that make us happy. Please.
He is a delight to look at. Lovecraft Country was so amazing and disappointed it didn’t get a 2nd season.
Oh God, why do celebrities comment on stuff they know nothing about?
1. the brain needs carbs to function.
2. if he has eaten any vegetables/fibres in the last two months, he HAS eaten carbs. 🤦♀️
Really surprised some people think this is great. It isn’t; it’s disordered eating. Men’s Health promotes a lot of this nonsense. They get a pass presumably because it’s men rather than vain, neurotic ladies.
And “no carbs” … sigh. No such thing. It’s like the “chemical free” brigade. And no @Kyle pointing out inaccuracies is not being obtuse; it’s being accurate in a world that increasingly engages in woo.
I’m sure he’s a nice man and a good actor.
But this is not a normal diet.
This is not a normal body.
These are not normal healthy body goals.
And it’s not universally physically attractive to everyone…unless hugging a sack of boulders is considered romantic.
Hello! That picture of him with his dog is hot!
All that deliciousness, and he’s ALSO super-talented.
I was…underwhelmed by the writing in Loki, but Jonathan took a role that should have been boring (because it was just one verrrry long monologue) and made it riveting. He’s just so good.