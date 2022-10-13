Jonathan Majors looks amazing in Men’s Health: ‘haven’t had a carb in 2.5 months’



Jonathan Majors is 33-years-old and somewhat of a newcomer to Hollywood. He started getting credits ˜2017 and his career has really picked up recently, with him appearing in buzzy projects like The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods, the upcoming Antman/Avengers movies, and Creed III. Currently, he’s making the promotional rounds for Devotion and as such appeared on the cover of Men’s Health looking (how do I put this) FOINE. The man does his own stunts for his action movies and is in amazing shape.

The 33-year-old actor hit the pool in a red bathing suit for the lead image to the publication. Other pics from the shoot see him shirtless in the kitchen cooking up breakfast and juggling oranges, cuddling with a dog and hanging upside down.

Inside the magazine, Jonathan opened up about a variety of topics including joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his body and love.

On doing his own stunts and convincing the audience that his characters are real: “People have been following this character for two hours sometimes. I’ve been trying so hard to tell the truth, which is not easy. A part of you will know. That’s Kang, but that’s not my Kang. That’s Kang adjacent. That’s a stunt guy. In The Harder They Fall, I ride a horse in a very particular way. You put a stunty on that, and they go, ‘He don’t got the swag. His head ain’t bopping.’ You should never once think it’s not him. You know it’s him. So you trust in him.”

On what drew him to the role of Kang, which he will take on in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty slated for release in 2025: “It was the character and dimensions of Kang. And the potential that it had. I thought, I’ll take a chance on that. Killmonger, Thanos, and Kang are not related, and that’s good for the MCU. It adds diversity.”

On resisting the temptation to overdo it when physical transformation is part of the job — especially when playing a chiseled superhero: “I look at Kang and I go, Okay, cool. It’s a certain IP where people expect this at a bare minimum. No one should put themselves or their families in a place where they’re hurting, but your own discomfort is not necessarily a bad thing. That’s growth. It’s not comfortable, but you’re here to save the world, aren’t you? Or take over the world.”

On finding romance in his work: “It’s an occupation. It actually is what occupies my mind all the time, outside of my intimate relationships. I’m lucky in that way. I just really like it. Some days it is a job. But that’s the athlete in me, where it’s like, Okay, that’s another rep; it’s the last round. There’s something romantic about that. You get off work at 4:30 in the morning, drive home in Los Angeles through Topanga Canyon, and nobody’s on the road. I bring my dogs to work. So I got my dogs in the truck. I got my windows down. Got my Radiohead playing. I’m just gunning it. That’s the best, man.”