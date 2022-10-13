Brad Pitt is looking for a buyer or investors for Plan B, his production company

Earlier this week, the Sun ran a curious exclusive about Brad Pitt. I didn’t cover it at the time because I wasn’t sure if it was authentic, and because I didn’t really understand Pitt’s money moves. The Sun’s story was that Pitt is renting out his giant Los Feliz compound – which is a series of interconnected homes in one of the most exclusive communities in LA – after living there for 28 years. Why is he suddenly renting out one of the crown jewels of his real estate portfolio? Does it have anything to do with his beach house in Santa Barbara, or his recent purchase of a $40 million home in Carmel-by-the-Sea? Carmel is also a beachy California community where a lot of Hollywood types go to “retire,” so that was in the Sun’s exclusive, that his new property in Carmel is his “retirement home.”
That story was interesting given what we also know about Pitt’s out-of-control spending habits when it comes to Chateau Miraval. I’m sure the Miraval wines make money, but I’m also sure that Pitt has sunk millions of dollars into the Miraval money pit over dumb sh-t like “redoing a staircase four times.” Part of the reason why Tenute del Mondo is suing Pitt is because the Miraval business is such a wreck (another reason why Jolie got out). Well, add this to the pile of curious financial stories around Brad Pitt: he and his producing partner Dede Gardner are looking to sell Plan B.
“Blonde” producer Plan B Entertainment is looking for a new blueprint. The production banner run by Brad Pitt and Dede Gardner has tapped Moelis & Co. to shop for a buyer or potential investors.
The company has a first-look deal for TV with Amazon Studios and a pact with MGM Studios for film.
Reps for Moelis & Co. declined comment. Reps for Plan B could not immediately be reached for comment.
Plan B was hatched in late 2001 as a partnership between Pitt and actor Jennifer Aniston, about four months after the two were married in July 2001. Pitt eventually took over the venture after the pair split in 2005.
The rest of the Variety story is typical industry fellatio, going on and on about how Plan B’s slate has always been so Oscar-baity. For years, I would have agreed, although I always believed that Dede Gardner was the brains behind Plan B. But this year, Plan B was dealing with a one-two punch of problematic messaging. Plan B produced Blonde, which has been widely panned and justifiably slammed for being anti-choice and insulting to Marilyn Monroe. Later this year, She Said comes out – the Plan B-produced film, based on the NYT’s original reporting, about the outing of Harvey Weinstein as a serial predator. The problem there is that Pitt knew Weinstein was a serial predator and he still worked with him several times.
So, does Brad Pitt suddenly need money? Why all of this real estate shuffling and selling off one of his biggest “assets”? Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
How about Johnny Depp?
They could really help serve that unrepresented white toxic macho misogynistic male point of view that is so missing in movies nowadays.
Ding ding ding – we have a winner!
Aside from what this implies financially for him, I think it’s a really interesting move and surely one that will potentially undermine his power, reputation and influence across the industry.
Hope this herb loses everything.
LOL at “herb” – Amazing!
Maybe Dede wants out.
Sounds like it. Pitt is too stubborn to realize he’s damaging his own brand with self owns by attacking his ex. And he’s probably being as stubborn and toxic and recalcitrant with these business partners as he is with his new Miraval ones. He’s so stupid.
Their was talk that Dede wanted out before Jolie left Pitt . It was said that she was very unhappy and felt she couldn’t produce the movies she wanted to produce.
this is exactly what I thought.
maybe she doesn’t want to work/be partnered with an abuser.
That’s a good possibility. He’s been a wreck for a while now, and with all the abuse details coming out, I wouldn’t be surprised. And he probably doesn’t have the cash to buy her out.
I also think he’s probably looking for money, he threw a lot at that real estate, but Tenute del Mondo is not going to sit quietly by while they see no profits on a company they own 50% of. Jolie stepped back from it and held off until she could sell, while Pitt kept all the proceeds, but Tenute del Mondo isn’t going to do that.
I don’t think it necessarily a money issue, as in he needs funds. He just purchased a new home in California. I think he saw how much Reese received her her production and is interested in what he can get.
Yesterday, @Andrea1 posted a link to a Daily Fail article that was negative towards BP. The article is actually good, but I was confused as to why the DF did an about face and published it since they hadn’t exactly been anti Pitt. The fact that BP may need money quickly might have something to do with their about face?
Yesterday’s CB article with Andrea1’s link in the comments: https://www.celebitchy.com/788134/brad_pitts_art_pieces_feature_bullet_holes_in_family_home_sculptures/
Interesting. This is a new columnist. Could be they realize winds are shifting and they are adding a one voice on the “other side.” Interesting to see if this is a change of focus or just a diversion.
No, it’s the Daily Fail. Give them a week. They’ll go back to trashing “vindictive” “out for revenge” “those poor kids!!!” “why can’t she leave Brad alone?” Angie.
Thank you for highlighting the link ML. 😊
Here is another link that highlights why Brad is making this move now I find it very interesting y’all please kindly check it out
https://twitter.com/judyju18/status/1580431262363553792?s=42&t=igXHJhD8uQhSXcjl6jVlEg
Very interesting, if hard to read due to poor writing. The PR spin angle – yep yep yep.
The columnist who writes for the NYPost.
I can’t stand the NYPost, either, but on the strength of the pro-Angie/ anti-BP article in the DF, I looked Maureen up. In general, she’s awful with Meghan and Harry. Seriously not fun and seriously wrong. However, in late August, she wrote an article for the NYPost (after the further details of the September 2016plane abuse) that was very good and stated what had been wrong in the AJ reporting. On 11 October, she joined the DF, and one of her first articles was to highlight BP’s abuse. So my take is that MC’s BP articles may be worth reading, M&H are absolutely not, and anything else be very careful of.
I grew up with Jeremy Kleiner, smartest kid in a private school filled with bright kids (NO CONTEST) and Harvard stand out: he was a Hollywood wunderkind and brains behind Plan B, without question. Certainly Dede mentored him, but it’s all about Jeremy. He doesn’t court attention, just super cerebral and calling shots in the background.
Is it just the angle or do Pitt’s legs look really short in the headliner picture?
His pants crotch is nearing his knees, is why. What a clown picture.
Plan B and the Los Feliz compound were his darlings. I’d say he’s bleeding cash, now that Angie sold off her Miraval shares and will recoup her investment. He doesn’t — or won’t — have her finances any more to dick around with. Bu then again, he just bought 2 more houses and was granted an extensive line of credit. I’m waiting for the house of cards to fall around with Angie, Tenute del Mondo, and the French authorities handing his ass on a platter. His manipulation and lies are very similar to the orange freak from Mar-a-Lago. Mediocre white men still getting away with shit in the world.
I wonder if buying the property was to tie up cash, when he was being sued for the Make It Right disaster. He tried to get out of that suit and the judge denied it. I still am dying to know why Global Green paid instead of him and MIR (which took in tens of millions for…?)
I just found a 5 euro bill tugged away in an old winter coat.
Maybe he’s interested?
I kind of doubt this is about needing money what with a handful of lawsuits pending. Freeing up cash makes it easier to go after in a judgment, and it’s not like he’d be able to hide the proceeds from such visible sales.
Blonde was released on Netflix, so it’s possible they’re interested in the company (or that another streaming service is).
I said in another post, Pitt is cash “poor” and he can’t use Miraval as his personal bank anymore since he had to hand over his financial records. Pitt had to dump his money back into Miraval to try and make the books balance on the surfaces. Remember he couldn’t afford to pay the victims of his MIR scheme he had to have Global Green pay exchange for a personal appearance which was canceled ( I wouldn’t be surprised if they ask for their money back).
With all the lawsuits ( Jolie and Stoli. have receipts ), his legal team, PR team, crisis manager, paid bots, paid pro-Pitt articles, paying media outlets to lie, paying for #BradPittIsAnAbuser wiped from social media… Pitt requires cash.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Pitt was taking money out of Plan B to finance personal projects as he did with Miraval and possibly MIR.
Agreed. Presciently named, Brad Pitt is literally in and is a money pit. He loves digging holes, e.g. the 1M+ swimming hole. He dug the holes, keeps digging, and he’s going to get buried in one of them. Even if he didn’t read the book, he did star in The Big Short, his current financial situation. He got what he crafted: his “art” crashed landed in his life.
Is he still claiming to be sober? Because that face…is a face of a drinker. And these moves reek of chaos.
Last month he said he was on a hiatus and stopped drinking wine for awhile. You read that right. The man who is supposed to be sober for the past 6 years has just now taken a hiatus with wine.
His face is starting to bloat like it did before. He’s definitely not sober
Ehhhh, I’m no Brad Pitt apologist and it does seem like his finances are messy, but nobody batted an eye when Reese Witherspoon sold Hello Sunshine (except to say it was wildly overvalued), and Neon is also exploring a sale while A24 took a huge investment recently.
Because Reese wasn’t in the middle of a huge personal scandal, messy divorce, and multiple other lawsuits. She and her partner built a profitable business and sold it.
I don’t know anything about Neon, but those all seem like normal business practices. Brad’s making a lot of moves under legal pressure. It’s sketchy.
Does anyone else find it apt that the production company is named after an abortive pill? Just me?
“Plan B” is a term that WAY pre-dates the abortion pill.
it’s a term that has been used forEVER to describe a “back up plan” in case “Plan A” fails. hence, why the emergency abortion pill was called that.
while I am no fan of Pitt’s these days and think he’s a monster, the production co was NOT named after an abortion pill.
I know, but after Plan B was released in 1999, you really have to question the judgment of anyone who thought that it would make a good production company name. Once something becomes famous for a particular purpose (especially for such a charged topic) it isn’t just a commonly used phrase anymore.
Plan B production started in 2001 – when an abortion pill had the same name they chose. Just plain dumb.
Plan B isn’t an abortion pill.
This. It’s birth control. You cannot take Plan B if you’re already pregnant.
This. Mifepristone and misoprostol are abortion pills. Plan B is levonorgestrel.
The lie that Plan B is an abortion pill is peddled by right-wingers in their attempt to restrict women’s control over our own bodies.
I don’t get it. All these people scrambling to prop up Brad Pitt. It must be greed. Brad’s not even making an effort to clean up his act. He’ll keep going after AJ until he finds a new victim.
He founded Plan B with Jennifer and took it from her.
He founded/bought Miraval with Angelina and took it from her.
a pattern??
This is my line of thinking too. He sees marital property as personal property.
I might be wrong, but I think Jennifer got their house, and he got the company. But hopefully his next wife (you know someone will fall for it again) doesn’t go into business with him, because he does seem to lay claim over them when the inevitable split happens.
I rewatched Jolie’s statement at the violence against women act back in February.
My friends, she specifically mentions strangulation of children and how authorities dismiss it because the marks don’t show as they expect on black and brown skin. 😳
I think he strangled Zahara. What an utter contemptible piece of shit.
https://twitter.com/cspan/status/1491520993453645830?t=7bT37xQa9aVWAnw-Pg2tzg&s=19
Thank you for posting this link, @Lurker25. I think you’re probably right about Zahara. 🙁 And I think AJ was describing how it felt when BP held her head and poured alcoholic on her (like she was drowning).
Remember those kids had to see a therapist to debrief after every supervised visit with him 🤔
Jolie’s speech was utterly heartbreaking and it’s clear she is speaking from personal experience. Thank God she got out when she did, with her children!!
He is such a vile human being. I wish him every failure in his personal finances and life generally.
IMHO he genuinely looks like a clown in all the pictures of him released this past year, from his various red carpets, etc. The colours, the clothes, the shoes, the weird face expressions, the poses, the jumping jacks, etc.
He’s absolutely lost all his looks. You can tell how bad the alcoholism has been from how rapidly he’s lost his looks.
After the partnership with Nouvel, how he treated AJ and Stoli, who in their right mind would invest with him or buy out his share of Plan B? If Plan B goes under, which it will, then any assets would be cheap pickings.
Not only does he look like a clown, he probably has body odor as well. I remember reading several articles about how he was “too busy” to bathe and he liked to use baby wipes to clean himself with.
The difference in his appearance is jarring. I saw pictures of the premiere for ad astra and allied the other day and WOW. he looks really unwell now. I suspect that his “bros” are part of a that reason.
Isn’t Plan B a company he and Jennifer Aniston owned and in the divorce he got the whole thing? Correct me if I’m wrong. And now it’s no longer a good asset and he’s selling it? For what, lawyer fees? I hope everything he touches sinks or burns. He deserves that.
What an irresponsible mess. I am reminded of the movie “Sunset Boulevard.” He may end up living alone in that mansion in Green County, Missouri one day…delusional and dissociated.
This and his Miraval recording studio. Eye roll. This isn’t the 70s-90s anymore. Almost no one is paying top dollar for a recording studio, when they can make a great home or portable studio for a fraction of the price.
Welp, looks like SOMEBODY is gonna need some money soon. Gee, I wonder why?!?!
I think KARMA is catching up with Brad. They way he treated his ex wives is inexcusable.
His conduct is a pattern. With JA the complaint was she did not want a family. How does he react? He does a W Spread with his girlfriend and a bunch of kids, accompanies his then girlfriend to adopt a baby (while still married) and impregnates her before getting divorced. Then he pushed JA out of Plan B.
With AJ the issue is alcoholism. How does he react? He does a magazine spread advertising alcohol (really painful for AJ and kids). Then he takes a possible high end prostitute to the home where he and AJ got married and brought the twins. Then he pushed AJ out of Miraval decisions while keeping her financially hostage.
If he keeps this abuse up he is going to end up broke and alone.
Brad Pitt is so off-putting to me now, so I’ll just say that Ana de Armas looks SO pretty in that shade of pink, and I love her necklace.