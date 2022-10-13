The Sussexes’ ‘timing has completely misfired’ because they can’t predict the future

I tend to believe that Prince Harry’s memoir will come out in November or December, just as I believe that the Sussexes’ docu-series will come out by the end of the year as well. The British “sources” claiming all kinds of crazy sh-t about rewrites and broken contracts and new chapters are all delusional windbags. What’s funny is that I genuinely think Salt Island has cause for concern, but the things they’re worried about the wrong things. “Harry’s book will be a tell-all which will rip apart his father!” No, but his second book might be. “Harry and Meghan secretly recorded stuff in the UK for Netflix!” No, but I bet they’ll talk on camera about how f–king poorly they’ve been treated. It also hasn’t occurred to any of these people that Harry and Meghan are likely going to appear on magazine covers and television interviews to promote their projects too.
Here’s the question Salt Island should be asking: will Harry and Meghan go to the UK to promote anything? Because if they don’t, that means we’re in for months of pearl-clutching about whether the Sussexes are invited to the coronation. Meanwhile, Robert Jobson has some thoughts about something which has not been verified whatsoever, which is that Meghan and Harry were planning to spend 2023 “reconciling” with the Windsors.
Prince Harry and Meghan have secretly planned a year of reconciliation with the Royal Family but only after their controversial memoir and Netflix series have come out, The Sun can reveal. The couple targeted a charm offensive on the Queen next year but their carefully laid plans were scuppered when she died last month.
Sources told The Sun Harry and Meghan saw the book and docuseries as a way of attacking the royals one final time before trying to build bridges again. A source told The Sun: “Next year 2023 was to be their reconciliation year.”
A source said: “They have always been careful to not criticise the monarch. They have always tried to be respectful to the Queen. But the Queen has now died and Charles and Camilla are the King and Queen. Clearly, this reconciliation attempt would never work if they have been critical of the new monarch, or both.”
Royal author Robert Jobson said: “It shows they are a very calculating couple and yet again their timing has completely misfired. They got it completely wrong by doing Oprah Winfrey when Philip was in hospital just days from death. They got it wrong again with the ridiculous interview with American magazine The Cut weeks before the Queen died. Now this plot for a year of reconciliation. Their timing is appalling as always. It is also completely arrogant because they are assuming they can win back the trust of Harry’s father and brother. But that trust has gone forever. Harry and Meghan will never be looked at the same. Harry needs to remember he is now dealing with the Head of State — not just his dad. If they disrespect The King, they are not only disrespecting the man, but also the institution.”
The timing issue is always kind of funny because Sussex critics are truly bashing them for not predicting the future. When they sat down with Oprah, Philip wasn’t in the hospital. When Meghan was interviewed by The Cut, it was more than a month before QEII passed away. I’ve idly wondered if the Windsors are timing certain things in reaction to the Sussexes, not the other way around. Not just the Windsors’ obvious smear campaigns, but ramping up stories of poor health so that Harry and Meghan look rude for merely living their lives while so-and-so has a doctor’s appointment. I wonder what it will be in November/December? Who will get sick all of a sudden, right before Harry’s memoir is released? Camilla?
Oh they totally time things/stuff/news around the Sussexes. What was the reason for William and Kate talk about mental health to be the tuesday and not the actual world mental health day ? They want to be in the news everytime the Sussexes do something. It’s been apparent for a while.
Or, more specifically, no one knows when old people are going to die. FFS, find the wood, these people need a fcuking cross.
If Jonson says that ship has sailed and there will never be trust again from Charles and William, then why would the Sussexes bother to try to mend fences? Answer: they wouldn’t. His logic is circular and predictably inane.
Johnson doesn’t have adequate understanding of what is power and who has power. He’s also in the tiresome, old, boring group of people equating ambition with avarice.
M&H don’t need sparkly hats to express their shine. They earn the light they share. There isn’t anything C or W can do to them or for them without first connecting as humans. The world has seen they don’t have it within themselves to do that yet, maybe ever.
Nicholls pointed out in her book that Harry considered a mediator to help them all. This should have been another data point in a long line of points showing who has the power. People chose to ignore basic fact — Harry has the power. Meghan has the power. They have the power to forgive. They’ve evolved as individuals and a family entity to a place where they offered a path to forgiveness
And I don’t mean religious, go to heaven forgiveness, but the unburdening of fear and guilt and shame that rots the soul. They found ways to be whole humans among us in our universe; that’s power. They have enough sense that they understand the forgiveness they have to share. They’re the only ones who can give theirs. That’s power
Spot on. Harry and Meghan are the ones who are owed an apology for the years of abuse, and I doubt they have any fcks lett to give at this point. They also wouldn’t be so stupid as to plan a year-long “charm offensive” with a 96-year-old woman in already poor health. The level of delusion shared by these reporters is absolutely unreal.
Jobson needs to get a life! Did the pigeons tell him that the Sussexes were going to reconcile in 2023?
Obviously Harry must be pro-monarchy but the part at the end where Jobson goes after him because criticizing Charles is criticizing the Crown is just so completely out of line. Just not an acceptable line of reasoning in the year 2022 in what’s supposed to be a democracy. They’re so mad they’re rejecting the Enlightenment just to yell at some Californians.
I think you can critisise the english King or Queen since 1649 when Charles the first was beheaded. At least since the Glorious Revolution 1688/89.
They better remember the fate of the namesakes of the current King. The monarchy is not unassailable.
That is a very blatant threat directed at the Sussex’s.
I think its a threat but I also think its a desperate attempt to link Charles to the Crown in the eyes of the public, not just H&M. Like I do think that H&M did not have issues with the Queen, even if some here think they should have had issues with her. But I also think they were 100% aware that saying anything even slightly negative about the Queen would not have gone over well, it would have been attacking the beloved grandmother of the nation, the Crown, the face of the institution, etc. SHE inspired loyalty to “the Crown” and the institution in a way that charles simply does not.
so I think here Jobson is desperately trying to get people to view charles the same way. OMG ATTACKING CHARLES IS ATTACKING THE INSTITUTION WHICH IS ATTACKING QEII!!!!
I don’t think its going to work though.
That threat is scary, these people keep crossing a very dangerous line and I truthfully get very worried for the safety of the entire Sussex Family.
Robert Johnson and Tina Brown are really ramping up the threats to Harry. “Attacking the crown” “ no way back ever if he writes the memoir”.
Threatening!!
I can’t help it, I’m laughing. Do these people hear how stupid they sound? Harry and Meghan have bad timing bc they recorded an interview (oprah) 6 weeks or so before Philip died? the interview aired March 7, he died April 9, so there was even a month’s span there. Meghan gave her interview to the Cut I’m assuming a few weeks before it came out, and the interview came out….what, a week or two weeks before the queen died? These people need to get over themselves.
They would not have set aside 2023 to reconcile with the Queen as they did not need to reconcile with her, as they were on good terms. So what, they want us to think that H&M are desperate to reconcile with Charles and William? I don’t think they are, I just think they want the active press briefings against them to stop.
The Cut interview is not even something that is remembered after the first day or so of release.
*gasp* are you saying that interview didn’t kill the Queen?? What did then??? The Invictus appearance??!?!?!
Sigh….these people.
She was holding on until she heard that Harry *and Meghan* were coming up to Scotland to see her, then she promptly died at the thought of Meghan seeing her while she was ill. Obviously. /sarcasm
They sound SO ridiculous.
On one hand, Jobson thinks M&H must have known the Queen’s death was imminent (thus he can blame Meghan for appearing in a Cut article weeks before the Queen’s death)…
on the other hand, M&H thought she’d live for at least another year and a half, and thus planned 2023 for their reconciliation year?
Which is it, buddy?! Did they know she was close to dying or not? You don’t get to have it both ways.
Right. Jobson is showing how very calculating the RRs/BM/BRF are in smearing the Sussexes. Feb. 15, 2021 the O interview was announced. February 17 BP announced Philip had been admitted to the hospital(they claimed he was admitted on the 16th) for precautionary measures due to an infection. In the March 7 televised O interview we found out the 17th was the same day H&M sat down with Oprah. Meghan mentioned them checking in on him after they heard that morning?.
“Days from death”! Philip was released from the hospital March 16th. Nine days after the interview aired.
This Jobson hangs around d twitter all day. He clearly has a lot of time to kill and not a lot of money moves in the pipeline. Waster
Yes, because nobody realized that the Queen was very old and had lived past the average life expectancy in the UK. And how could they have predicted that Charles would be monarch after Liz?
Good questions! 🤣
Once again, the know-nothings in the BM are trying to pigeonhole the Sussexes. For the people all the way in the back: Harry and Meghan are busy living their lives and making plans. If they were so eager to reconcile then why is Harry suing the Daily Fail? People like Jobson need to mind their own business (ie the Unroyals) and stay out of the Sussexes.
“If they were so eager to reconcile then why is Harry suing the Daily Fail?”
Aaaahhhhh! ding! ding! ding!!! THIS is the crux of the matter. The RotaRats and the british gutterpress in general have a vested interest in making the plebs believe that Harry’s book will be a take down of his family when, in fact, it will expose the machinations of the guttermedia. The pirates-with-press-passes dont want folks to turn their eyes on the machinations of the shidtpress.
Thats why rotarats like jobo are pushing the talking point that Harry’s-book-will-be-a-tell-all-attack-on-his-family!!!!and therefore, there will nOwAyBaCk!!!!! for H&M.
Harry’s book, in telling the story of his own life, will inevitably include how the britishShidtPress intrudes on the life of his family and how they believe they OWN the royal family and how the shidtpress and the courtiers collude to pit the members of the family against each other in the stories they write…….including who gets protected and who gets lies told on them.
The pirates-with-press-passes dont want that story told, especially knowing that the WHOLE WORLD will be reading Harry’s book.
I only hope Harry name names.
Jobson is distorting the timeline a lot to make his weak arguments. He’s trying to make it sounds like the Oprah interview killed Philip, when Harry made it clear that he and the Queen weren’t the ones asking about skin colour. Harry also mentioned that he was still in touch with them by zoom on Corden.
And no one was thinking of the Cut interview when the queen died. It didn’t have the reach that the Oprah interview did and only people who look to hate Meghan even thought about it beyond the first day is came out.
If he is still a mouthpiece for Charles, then there will be no reconciliation at all. It is projection to say Harry broke the trust of his father and brother when it fact it was the opposite in terms of who leaks to the press or collaborates with tabloids in lawsuits.
Bottom line is they want H&M SILENCED, to never speak or agree to interviews so that they can keep running their hateful narratives. Jobbo’s timeline is nutso. The Oprah interview, The Cut article are **barely** adjacent to Philip’s illness and EII’s death. Barely. Nonagenarians and septuagenarians do not live forever, FFS. Health issues and deaths happen, and, while foreseeable, can’t be predicted of course. People who live an ocean and continent away will inevitably live their lives on a parallel timeline. This bashing is repetitive, deliberately ignorant, and exhausting.
The best time is for H and M to never speak
Aaaaawwwwwww Tanny Tan Tan……………….soooooooooo many lowlifes would love nothing better than for H&M NOT to speak…..about anything.
But guess what? Not gonna happen. So there goes that wet dream, I guess.
Need tissue?……..diapers?…….a bib?
“Source(s)” and Jobson say garbage to The Sun. Another day ending in “-day.”
Yeah, no. The Sussexes have impeccable timing, and they are in no way “targeting” 2023 or any other year to reconcile with the Vipers. But, do go on y’all.
may he become Robert Jobless! a chick can dream.
Didn’t Charles attack his parents over his upbringing whilst his mother wasn’t just his mother but Head of State?
None of them want to be reminded of that. His mother didn’t launch smear campaigns against him but he felt compelled to attempt to take her down a peg anyway. We need an article with some quotes from that book on Charlie and let people guess who say what.
Other than that, Jobson is once again full of it. Their job is literally to talk shit and there is zero consequence for lying. In fact there’s pretty much only reward.
Excellent point, Feebee.
In Dimbleby’s authorized biography, Charles complained that his first milestones were witnessed by his nannies rather than his distant mother. Funny how Jobsworth never whined about Charles breaking the Queen’s trust forever.
Timing for what? Jobson has manufactured a hypothetical reconciliation and then come up with reasons why it won’t work. H&M’s timing is just fine for the things they actually want to do.
Delusional.
How is it that the only person to discover Harry and Meghan’s secret, really secret, super super secret plan is this Jobson guy?
True! Jobson is hardly a confidante of anyone who is close to Harry and Meghan. Isn’t it laughable how these know nothings decide how Harry should deal with his own father?
They always spin these stories as if the Sussexes are looking for forgiveness from Charles and William. If they were, Harry would not have joined the class action suit against the Fail. Everyone with eyes and ears knows that Charles and Camilla are in bed with the Fail and a lawsuit may reveal some very uncomfortable truths about that relationship. No. The Sussexes are NOT looking for forgiveness or reconciliation.
“… But the Queen has now died and Charles and Camilla are the King and Queen…”
Uh, Camilla is not the queen, she’s the queen consort. Charles et al have specifically said/ promised that Camilla would not be queen. Ro-Jo- should be aware of that.
That’s all she was ever going to be -queen consort. the Queen mother was queen consort, etc. They’re just using the consort now I think so that people understand she’s not queen regnant. I think the consort will be dropped soon enough. Queen consort is what Charles was always pushing for. It’s what Diana would have been.
In a monarchy a Queen Regnant (what Queen E II was) is the aberration. A Queen Regnant is quite rare and generally must be specified.
A Queen Consort is the assumed default when saying the word ‘Queen’, and honestly Queen E II is the ENTIRE reason why people are confused about this.
“Aberration,” huh?
Way to diminish women, in general and a woman, in particular, queen victoria who dominated the rarefied world in which monarchs exist. Between her and her descendant, also a female, elizabeth the 2nd, they dominated a period of over 120 years of development that impacts us to this day.
Victoria & Elizabeth the 2nd, between them, reigned for about 120 years and each of them has the distinction of being the longest serving monarchs of the british empire….(or whats left of it, in betty’s case.)
Its true that there hv been more male monarchs than female in the british monarchy. But none of them individually nor collectively have had the impact on the world that Victoria has had. She literally littered all of europe with her spawns.
“Aberration?” Nah. Thats not how that works.
Yeah, in the history of England, there have been way more kings than queen regnants. Just because the queen regnants had enormous impacts (you forgot Elizabeth I) doesn’t mean they weren’t the exceptions, not the rule.
Queen regnants *are* aberrations, lol. There have been 62 English rulers and 8 of them were queens.
And you’ll find that a great deal of the publicity when Victoria took the throne was amazement and doubt at her ability, and then a general “relief” when Albert married her and thus could “guide her” (and he very much did until she sequestered herself at his death).
Considering Harry just declared war on the tabloids that Charles and William are so deeply in bed with, it’s abundantly clear there were no plans to spend 2023 building bridges.
This is whats spooking jobo and his cohort pirates-with-press-passes. They know Harry is coming for them, both in his book and in the courts and, as usual, theyre covering themselves with the cloak of the monarchy and crying that Harry is gonna “bring down the monarchy” which, translated, means them.
This is getting boring and predictable. The BM is still trying to get a rise out of the Sussexes. The problem is their garbage doesn’t wash up on US soil to matter. And they are fighting their extinction.
No one can predict the future.
If anyone could, there would be a run on lottery winners.
Man, the tabs, rr are just never going to stop.
Liz is gone and the “press” is going to run wild on everyone in the BRF.
Open season, no control.
If I was H&M, I’d find a nice spot out in the country and stay put.
Paul McCartney in the ’70-80’s had a large country farm where he raised his kids, and lived pretty much out of the public eye unless he was actively working.
HeyKay, H&M are doing the same as McCartney. They live out of the public eye unless they’re working. The polo matches were for charity, so is included in working.
“The couple targeted a charm offensive on the Queen”… you mean they planned to see the queen, whom they genuinely loved and respected? Jobsworth makes everything seem so conniving.
That photo of M&H is so great. They just look so much happier in the U.S.
I genuinely don’t understand what Jobson is trying to do here? What exactly is his point? Who said they wanted to reconcile with anything? They’ve shown up for the funerals and the jubilee, left and carried on with their plans. The royal rotas are just filling empty space because there really isn’t enough out there now to justify their jobs. They only report in these drop in appearances, won’t report on anything demanding accountability or substance. How many times are they going to drone on about Meghan’s podcast or Netflix. So tedious.
As if anyone in the real world gives a flying F about Charles, Camilla, Willy or Katie. News flash Robert , they aren’t important. Harry and Meghan are living their lives for them, not for 4 over inflated racist asshats.
“I wonder what it will be in November/December? Who will get sick all of a sudden, right before Harry’s memoir is released? Camilla?”
Its funny you should say this. Because i just saw a pic of camilla out and about on her “first solo event since betty died” and she was wearing a mask! I was shocked. Because even when mask-wearing mandate was still a thing, the royals thumbed their noses and did what they liked about wearing masks in public.
So it seems to me, given the secret surrounding betty’s cause of death (I mean: “old age”???????was the official cause of death) and given that she had covid TWICE, with chucky and camilla suspected of giving it to her the 2nd time, I wonder, with camilla’s unusual mask-wearing today, does she have symptoms and is she’s prone to illnesses…..especially with both her and chucky having had covid more than once. In their old age.
In other words, does camilla have health issues and are the courtiers becoming more concerned about it, given that she and chucky have to be more up and down and out and about now that he’s the monarch?
If Camilla was to get sick don’t think too many people would be overly concerned. The sentiment will be get well soon, wonder what’s for dinner tonight. She may be the queen, but she’s not Elizabeth and no one is going to ever view her that way. She’s not Harry’s momma either so don’t even know why they’d even try this. .
We were only told that the Queen had COVID once, and I think Camilla only had it the one time, I don’t think she got it when Charles got it the first time.
Kingston, I read an article this week that the US is saying they expect more COVID cases (new omicron virus) when it’s spread here from the UK. I took that to mean the cases are up in the UK. She may be wearing a mask so that she doesn’t get it.
Meanwhile, I’ve just awakened to People’s article on Charles that shows him presenting intimate photos of the Sussex wedding in his office.
Craven. Trying to get them to attend his wedding — um! — Coronation.
Okay, I’m finding that kind of funny bc there’s no picture of Kate anywhere that we can see. You have the Sussex wedding and you have the picture of QEII, Charles, William and George from 2019. If we’re assuming the pictures were placed deliberately its kind of cracking me up. It’s more important to Charles to seem like he loves Meghan (notice I said “seem”) than to seem like he loves Kate lol.
This article coincided with the meeting of the G7 finance ministers in Washington DC.
Benjamin Nabarro – Economist at Citibank is quoted as “The UK is an economic laggard…the only economy not to have recovered its pre-pandemic level… total trade remains 25% to 40% off its pre- brexit trend.
The Economist described Lizz Truss’s term as having the shelf life of a lettuce, after “blowing up her own government”.
The Financial Times wants her and the overseer nee Chancellor Kwasi to go.
Who spurred the no longer useful idiot Fabrage to champion brexit – Murdoch.
Who owns the uk sun? Murdoch.
The origins of this article – the uk sun
The tabloid media can be likened to that of the mafia, they drew straws as to who will distract this time.
It fell on Jobson.
How sad, but worse for some members of the British population, that is struggling.
Repeat.
What I like is we heard all that “no half in, half out” crap and H&M lost all kinds of patronages/privileges/titles/etc. Yet when they do things to live their lives and promote themselves they get scorched for “not following the rules”. Really? If you want them to follow rules then give them back their patronages and privileges. Otherwise kiss off. We saw Harry in the funeral procession. He’s a regular person now and he and Meghan can do whatever they want, whenever they want. Honestly, the only thing H&M messed up on was asking for permission instead of forgiveness like all the other half in/half outs.
What is bothering those gutter rats is they have absolutely zero clue to what the Sussexes will do next or what honor they will receive next. They are clueless and projecting. Their hope is the Sussexes will want to reconcile with Harry’s family but I do not see this happening. I hope and believe the Sussexes have settled into their reality of being independent while going solo dolo. From what I can see, they are doing well and the only stress we have seen is when they have to interact with that family.
I am like many of us hoping Harry and Meghan make the most of their trip to New York making multiple appearances touting the many projects they are working on. Hope Harry’s book come out and he torches the gutter UK media with specifics. I hope he names and shames those rats including some of the authors of those ridiculous books using those made up royal sources as talking points.
These ratchets either don’t know the history of their country or pretend not to. Making fun of the monarch is a time-honored tradition in Britain. King George III and his son, later George IV, had a massive briefing war against each other. The political cartoons from the era are great, especially those attacking the prince, who was a total louse. QE2’s monarchy was what was strange — the amount of soft soap she got was unprecedented. Now they’re back to a king, and a particularly uninspiring one at that.
Harry and Meghan won’t be back, they don’t belong to Charles, and Charles can no longer send a battalion to get them back. Meghan’s American, their babies are American, and I’m hoping Harry’s going for dual citizenship so he’ll be American too. Go ahead and tell an American they can’t criticize a head of state.
“It shows they are a very calculating couple and yet again their timing has completely misfired.”
Wow.
It really says it all that these delusional morons are discussing the “timing” of QEII and Prince Philip’s deaths, as if Meghan and Harry are responsible for old people dying, very old.
Wrong couple, look closer to home. Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they love and respect the queen and PP.