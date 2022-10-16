People: Prince William & King Charles are ‘now closer than ever before’

King Charles III will depend a lot on Prince William in the years to come. The two men have always regarded each other with suspicion, and William used to rage at his father quite regularly. It felt like their relationship needed the buffer of Prince Harry, but really… William just needs Harry in general to prop him up. Still, when push came to shove, Charles sided with William and the Sussexes exited the UK. Granted, Charles believed that they would come crawling back. Everyone on Salt Island was convinced that Harry would come crawling back. The fact that Harry hasn’t come back has thrown a spanner in the works. So it’s just Chuck and his lightweight, lazy heir. From People:

King Charles III and Prince William are stepping up to their new royal roles united. Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, Charles immediately acceded to the throne and named his eldest son the Prince of Wales, the traditional title for the heir, the following day. And although the two don’t have a traditional father-and-son relationship, they are now closer than ever before. “Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond,” a source who knows both Charles, 73, and William, 40, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. In addition to coming together over the deaths of Prince Philip, Charles’ father who died in April 2021, and Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 has “brought [William and Charles] closer,” says the source. Prince William has already proved himself to be a calming presence for his father. During his televised accession ceremony following the Queen’s death, King Charles showed an impatient side by pushing aside a pen tray and glaring at an aide to move the piece off the table, then he continued to vent his irritation behind the scenes. It was William who helped soothe Charles, “defusing the situation,” says a royal insider.

[From People]

Imagine how bad it is that Mr. Incandescent With Rage is the one positioning himself as the only one who can “soothe” Charles’s kingly pen tantrums. While Charles is known as short-tempered, irritable and shouty, it’s nothing like the reports of William’s screaming, shrieking rages. Also: Camilla will be pretty upset that she’s not being positioned as the only who can soothe Charles. That’s her thing!