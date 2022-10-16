People: Prince William & King Charles are ‘now closer than ever before’

King Charles III will depend a lot on Prince William in the years to come. The two men have always regarded each other with suspicion, and William used to rage at his father quite regularly. It felt like their relationship needed the buffer of Prince Harry, but really… William just needs Harry in general to prop him up. Still, when push came to shove, Charles sided with William and the Sussexes exited the UK. Granted, Charles believed that they would come crawling back. Everyone on Salt Island was convinced that Harry would come crawling back. The fact that Harry hasn’t come back has thrown a spanner in the works. So it’s just Chuck and his lightweight, lazy heir. From People:
King Charles III and Prince William are stepping up to their new royal roles united. Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8, Charles immediately acceded to the throne and named his eldest son the Prince of Wales, the traditional title for the heir, the following day. And although the two don’t have a traditional father-and-son relationship, they are now closer than ever before.
“Talking about the future of the country and their future roles has strengthened their bond,” a source who knows both Charles, 73, and William, 40, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
In addition to coming together over the deaths of Prince Philip, Charles’ father who died in April 2021, and Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to move to California after stepping back as senior members of the royal family in 2020 has “brought [William and Charles] closer,” says the source.
Prince William has already proved himself to be a calming presence for his father. During his televised accession ceremony following the Queen’s death, King Charles showed an impatient side by pushing aside a pen tray and glaring at an aide to move the piece off the table, then he continued to vent his irritation behind the scenes.
It was William who helped soothe Charles, “defusing the situation,” says a royal insider.
[From People]
Imagine how bad it is that Mr. Incandescent With Rage is the one positioning himself as the only one who can “soothe” Charles’s kingly pen tantrums. While Charles is known as short-tempered, irritable and shouty, it’s nothing like the reports of William’s screaming, shrieking rages. Also: Camilla will be pretty upset that she’s not being positioned as the only who can soothe Charles. That’s her thing!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace.
-
-
14/11/2021. London, United Kingdom. Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince William , Duke of Cambridge at the Remembrance Sunday Service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 643099160, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Friday September 9, 2022. . .,Image: 721402925, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. . .,Image: 721404798, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. . .,Image: 721406177, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722674734, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: David Ramos / Avalon
-
-
-
Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge And Prince William At The Out-Sourcing Inc Charity Polo Match
The Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at in the Out-Sourcing Inc charity polo match at Guards Polo Club, Smiths Lawn, Windsor. The match is to raise funds and awareness for ten charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jul 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article