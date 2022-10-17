Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta at the Academy Museum gala: fug or fab?

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s Academy Museum Gala. I remember this event last year, it was really nice. The “academy” in question is AMPAS, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and the now-annual museum gala is a who’s who of Hollywood A-listers. I think this event pretty much marks the beginning of the Oscar season at this point. There were tons of would-be Oscar campaigners getting some face-time with Oscar voters, and getting their names out there.

Jessica Chastain is the reigning Best Actress Oscar winner, and she came out in this lovely Oscar de la Renta caped gown. She looked stunning! I feel like very few women do florals in fall, but she was a breath of fresh air at this event.

Amal and George Clooney came out. Amal wore Del Core and it’s fine. I like the combination of her olive skin with the crisp white and green. I wish her posture was better, she’s always slouching.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, with Nicola in Givenchy. A little bit too conservative and plain, in my opinion. Even if she wanted to go simple and minimalist with the design, I would have gone with a different color. And no gloves.

Lily Collins in Dior. Hilariously bad, from head to toe. I love her (I really do, I think she’s funny/cute) but holy hell, her personal style is outlandishly bad.

Alexandra Daddario in Dior. I actually kind of like this? I wouldn’t wear it, but it’s an elevated sack dress and it looks cool on her.

Kaitlyn Dever in Dior. Like Nicola Peltz, it’s too “old” and conservative for someone so young. I get that these younger women want to veer towards more conservative looks for this event, but this honestly looks like something for Rita Wilson.

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent. Man, I dislike cut-outs and “midriff dresses” but whatever. Some women can pull it off and I guess Hailey is coming close. It makes her look really tall (and she’s not that tall).

Mindy Kaling in Naeem Khan, with her date BJ Novak. First of all, Mindy looks incredible – she’s lost weight and this gown is so flattering on her. Second of all, I despise their relationship. I feel like he’s such a user. Hate hate hate.

