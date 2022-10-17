Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta at the Academy Museum gala: fug or fab?

Here are some photos from Saturday night’s Academy Museum Gala. I remember this event last year, it was really nice. The “academy” in question is AMPAS, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and the now-annual museum gala is a who’s who of Hollywood A-listers. I think this event pretty much marks the beginning of the Oscar season at this point. There were tons of would-be Oscar campaigners getting some face-time with Oscar voters, and getting their names out there.
Jessica Chastain is the reigning Best Actress Oscar winner, and she came out in this lovely Oscar de la Renta caped gown. She looked stunning! I feel like very few women do florals in fall, but she was a breath of fresh air at this event.
Amal and George Clooney came out. Amal wore Del Core and it’s fine. I like the combination of her olive skin with the crisp white and green. I wish her posture was better, she’s always slouching.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, with Nicola in Givenchy. A little bit too conservative and plain, in my opinion. Even if she wanted to go simple and minimalist with the design, I would have gone with a different color. And no gloves.
Lily Collins in Dior. Hilariously bad, from head to toe. I love her (I really do, I think she’s funny/cute) but holy hell, her personal style is outlandishly bad.
Alexandra Daddario in Dior. I actually kind of like this? I wouldn’t wear it, but it’s an elevated sack dress and it looks cool on her.
Kaitlyn Dever in Dior. Like Nicola Peltz, it’s too “old” and conservative for someone so young. I get that these younger women want to veer towards more conservative looks for this event, but this honestly looks like something for Rita Wilson.
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent. Man, I dislike cut-outs and “midriff dresses” but whatever. Some women can pull it off and I guess Hailey is coming close. It makes her look really tall (and she’s not that tall).
Mindy Kaling in Naeem Khan, with her date BJ Novak. First of all, Mindy looks incredible – she’s lost weight and this gown is so flattering on her. Second of all, I despise their relationship. I feel like he’s such a user. Hate hate hate.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Ugh, agreed on BJ Novak. But Mindy looks gorgeous, she always brings it for the red carpet.
A rare miss for Amal for me! Obviously she looks perfect as always shoulders up but the weird bust, ruffles, and white parts in general on that dress could all be edited out for the better imo.
Hailey wins the battle of the ugly dresses though.
Underwhelming all of them. Jessica’s dress is a throwback to 70s Hallmark wrapping paper.
Jessica and Amal both look so gorgeous it’s stupid. And I too actually like Alexandra Daddario look here. Mindy looks wonderful in that gown, so elegant and sexy. I agree with BJ Novak assessment. He probably loves her in his own way but there it’s conditional to him dictating it in some way? I also think Mindy has a thing about whiteness. She makes fun of it in her Mindy show a bit and has been called out on it by other South East Asian artists. It’s difficult because whiteness is EVERYWHERE and it’s been worship and still is. There are layers there and we could discuss it for days.
Lily’s gown is soooooo bad you guys.
Hmm isnt that opinion a little rushed? BJ is the only person (as far as i know) that she has been associated with. If she ONLY dated white men, then maaaybeee we could say that there maybe more WOC who only veer white than her
I speaking specifically to her work on her show the Mindy Project. All white men, all the time except for a couple of episode of a South East Asian man who called her out about it on the show. It seems to me that it’s something that she’s dealt with her entire life. Her female best friends are white as well by the way. And again, it isn’t surprising because whiteness is EVERYWHERE you look, especially in the suburbs of Boston where Mindy grew up.
Do you mean South Asian? Because SE Asia refers to people from Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, etc… and I don’t know why SE Asians would call out a South Asian woman
Yes. South Asian.
I’d like for Alexandra Dadarrio and Kathryn Dever to switch dresses, please.
Also, I know very little about BJ Novak, aside from seeing him in the office, reading his odd “rich white boys from Harvard have the odds stacked against them” nonsense. Yet I totally agree on his presence in MK’s world. He always seems to be lurking around, sucking up air and daylight… but he doesn’t seem to actually DO anything, bring anything to the party. I might be biased because I had a BJN in my own life, for years. And while if you’d asked me then, I would have told you he was my best friend and I was lucky to have him in my world, and that I was a smart dynamic person who knew what’s what, looking back I can see how obvious it was that he wasn’t a positive presence in my life, and was a huge distraction from what was really important and from me living my life to the fullest. It’s not lost on me that we grew apart right after I couldn’t drop everything to spend a weekend driving him to and from another state. When there was the first hint I wasn’t centering my life around his needs, he bailed. And BJN totally gives off that vibe.
I feel like Kathryn would be overwhelmed in Alexandra’s dress? I loooove Alexandra’s dress but I bet it’s one that looks best in motion, and I need to see the shoes.
Amal killing it as usual. That color is gorgeous on her.
Jessica Chastain’s gown is hideous as are many of the others. What are the Beckham’s doing there, smh.
His face looks bloated and his tux doesn’t even fit him well. For someone with so much wealth and access, that just seems ridiculous. And she always looks miserable, but maybe that’s her “serious” face. I don’t know, that pairing seems very fraught.
Regarding Mindy – I hate this friendship. I could be totally off but he seems like THAT guy. The ex who didn’t want to commit and who thought he could do better but wanted to stay close and keep her in his orbit. Just in case. Or, you know, for when the day comes that he wants to settle down but can’t find anyone else at that moment. Waxing poetic about their friendship, “being there for her” etc. I don’t know if Mindy is looking for love, she might not be. But if she is, this dude is in the way. I don’t care about a partner who has friends of the opposite sex, it gets difficult when there’s an ex who’s made themselves indispensable and who likes to make sure they are the bff and could, if they wanted, just slide right back into the relationship.
Maybe I’m making too much of this but if I met a guy who not only was a single dad (difficult, I don’t want kids) but also had a bff who used to be a girlfriend? I would nope it out of there quickly.
Jessica looks amazing. Her hair is to die for. Hailey Beiber getting tanning advice from the Kardashians. She took a photo with Selena and is darker than her..
I wish a woman could look incredible and have a flattering gown WITHOUT the mention of her weight loss.
I second that, Bree83. It’s so unnecessary.
Jessica looked better before her recent facial tweaks. It takes several months to a year for things to settle? She’s been nearly unrecognizable lately.
Mindy’s dress needs better armholes & navy/indigo isn’t her best color.
My m-o-b dress was almost exactly like Devers’. Way too mature for her.
Hailey Bieber looks like she’s wearing a look that someone on tik-tok created from a scarf from the resale shop – throw it this way and that, tie here and there, and off to the beach. It’s awful and saggy and sad.
Am I the only one looking at the photos of Jessica Chastain and wondering who that is? Because she looks unrecognizable.
She’s had some work. It changed her face more than she probably expected.
Jessica, Amal, and Mindy look amazing. I love all of their dresses. Brooklyn and Nicola always look like they don’t know where they are.
OMG, everything about Mindy is perfection.
I actually really like Amal’s look and I don’t always. She’s a sometimes good. I don’t like Jessica Chastain’s dress at all, but her hair always looks great. I like Kaitlyn Dever and Nicola Peltz’s “too old” dresses. Mindy Kaling’s dress looks good. BJ Novak did just direct some movie. I don’t know, because I don’t know much about him. Does she have a lot of friends? I don’t know much about Mindy Kaling. I never watched the Mindy Project. I find her annoying at times.
Alexandra’s look is giving me Dracula vibes
Nicola peltz’s eyebrows????!!!!!!?!
The only 90’s fashion I would not dare do!!! Doesnt even look good!!!
And Brooklyn with his tongue out? Not a good look, especially on and adult male. Babies do this.
Have to disagree – Lily Collins is flawless and her dress is a cool design (as opposed to previous LV post!)
Jessica’s ensemble is awful. She looks like my grandmother’s sunroom curtains.
I actually think Lily Collins pulls off that look? I like the fitted top with the full patterned skirt. And she’s young and has a Gamine vibe, so it’s sort of whimsical and I think it works.
Alexandra looks amazing. The best of the lot IMO. Sort of Modern Grecian? And it sets off her eyes which are stunning.
Very surprised how conservative the Beckham-Peltzes look.
I was thinking more like shower curtains, but yeah on Jessica. As much as I love capes, this one is too much floral.