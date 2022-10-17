Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci at the Academy Museum gala: striking or fussy?



Here are some more photos from the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Picture gala. Jodie Turner-Smith was in an emerald green Gucci gown with a silver rose overlay and blue feathered hem and sleeves. I might hate this on someone else but I find it striking on her. Her makeup complements it perfectly and I love the velvet choker.

Julianna Margulies was in a black and green swirled striped Zuhair Murad with a sheer skirt. She looks uncomfortable in this and you can tell it’s not her favorite look.



Mia Goth was in a boring Armani v-neck gown, but there’s something very cool and goth (for lack of a better word) about this whole look. I didn’t like it at first and then I looked again and appreciate what she’s going for. She’s had non-existent eyebrows for some time. I hope she’s OK, she had a baby with Shia LaBeouf in April.

Regina Hall was in a white David Koma gown with a high leg slit and feathered bustline. She looks so happy that I like this gown. Whenever I see her I start hearing “a bitch is 50” in my head and I mean that as the highest compliment. I’m queuing up that song for my birthday next year.

Kerry Washington was in Prabal Gurung. She rarely gets it right and this was no exception, but I appreciate that she takes risks. This wouldn’t look good without the gloves either.