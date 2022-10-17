Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci at the Academy Museum gala: striking or fussy?


Here are some more photos from the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Picture gala. Jodie Turner-Smith was in an emerald green Gucci gown with a silver rose overlay and blue feathered hem and sleeves. I might hate this on someone else but I find it striking on her. Her makeup complements it perfectly and I love the velvet choker.

Julianna Margulies was in a black and green swirled striped Zuhair Murad with a sheer skirt. She looks uncomfortable in this and you can tell it’s not her favorite look.

Mia Goth was in a boring Armani v-neck gown, but there’s something very cool and goth (for lack of a better word) about this whole look. I didn’t like it at first and then I looked again and appreciate what she’s going for. She’s had non-existent eyebrows for some time. I hope she’s OK, she had a baby with Shia LaBeouf in April.

Regina Hall was in a white David Koma gown with a high leg slit and feathered bustline. She looks so happy that I like this gown. Whenever I see her I start hearing “a bitch is 50” in my head and I mean that as the highest compliment. I’m queuing up that song for my birthday next year.

Kerry Washington was in Prabal Gurung. She rarely gets it right and this was no exception, but I appreciate that she takes risks. This wouldn’t look good without the gloves either.

Photos credit: Cover Images, Avalon.red

23 Responses to “Jodie Turner Smith in Gucci at the Academy Museum gala: striking or fussy?”

  1. SAS says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:25 am

    Julianna and Kerry’s dresses both look weirdly vintage but not in a cool way. Imagine still being that stunning in disappointing gowns though. I adore them both.

    💯💯 for Mia Goth’s lip and nails- utterly gorgeous!

    Reply
  2. Colleen says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:57 am

    Did anyone see the DeuxMoi blind about the couple that is secretly estranged despite having a campaign where they take pictures together? Everyone guessed Jodie and JJ and it made me sad.

    Reply
  3. Carmen says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:58 am

    Actually, I’ve seen Kerry Washington looking way worse. The dress isn’t bad and the gloves and the long earrings glam it up.

    Reply
  4. Kay+Dozier says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:04 am

    Jodie’s dress is giving me strong Mrs. Roper vibes. Julianna looks great.

    Reply
  5. Jessamine says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:16 am

    Fussy AND striking. It’s a Jean-Harlow-esque housecoat and I’m here for it. Jodie is effing STUNNING.

    Reply
  6. MsIam says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:25 am

    I only like Julianna’s dress tbh. It’s sheer done right. Those gloves on Kerry are giving off Marvel villain vibes.

    Reply
  7. ChillinginDC says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:26 am

    I love Jodie’s dress, she’s been giving glam looks for this season and should be on a best dressed list somewhere.

    I loved Regina’s look too.

    And that’s a no to Kerry and to Juliana. Both of them wear the same silhouette a lot and Juliana has been boring for a while now.

    Reply
  8. MtlExPat says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:32 am

    These are all a no from me but that colour is stunning on Jodie.

    Reply
  9. Unicorn with a Sweet Tooth says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:46 am

    That color is STUNNING on Jodie – and the dress is something Blanche Devereux would wear at home for cheesecake, so it’s a WIN from me.

    Reply
  10. K says:
    October 17, 2022 at 9:03 am

    JTS looks amazing I just hate the color of the feather trim. Her makeup is flawless. Everyone else looks ok. Regina looks great. I watched Honk for Jesus and she and Sterling need awards YESTERDAY for their work in it.

    Reply
  11. Kirsten says:
    October 17, 2022 at 9:32 am

    Mia and Kerry’s dresses should be longer, but other than that I like all of these.

    Reply
  12. Stacey says:
    October 17, 2022 at 9:35 am

    The most beautiful lady in the world Kerry Washington!!! She looks so good

    Reply
  13. Daffodil says:
    October 17, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Are we hoping Mia Goth is fine because she doesn’t have visible eyebrows, or because she had a baby with Shia LeBeouf in April? If it’s the former, she just looks to have pale eyebrows that don’t show up in photographs unless you color them in first. (And, interestingly, it seems like she’s not super concerned about that—it’s tough to find a photo of her with visible eyebrows.)

    Reply
  14. one of the marys says:
    October 17, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Regina’s shoes are amazing and show off her great legs.
    That colour on Jodie is divine

    Reply
  15. L4Frimaire says:
    October 17, 2022 at 10:31 am

    Ugh, all the feathers on these dresses is very Norma Desmond and look old fashioned in a fussy old aunt way. Jodie Turner looks ok but so shiny. She needs blotting paper.

    Reply
  16. SIde Eye says:
    October 17, 2022 at 11:16 am

    I am all about Jodie’s whole vibe here. The feather muppet realness. The 70s glamour. The color. The blue hair. Usually I hate blue anything around the eyes (especially blue eye shadow) but the teal eyeliner is stunning. Not many people could pull this off. She does it effortlessly. Doesn’t hurt that she’s drop dead gorgeous.

    Reply
  17. Rnot says:
    October 17, 2022 at 11:37 am

    JTS is just shockingly beautiful. She’s one of those people who can make you literally gasp sometimes. At first I hated the contrasting color of the feathers but after looking at it again I see that the blue color references her hair so I’m more neutral but still think it’d be better without. Everything else is 10/10. That green looks fantastic on her and her makeup is perfection.

    Reply
  18. AnneL says:
    October 17, 2022 at 11:46 am

    Jodie can definitely pull that off. I don’t love the look but if she does, why not? It’s the red carpet. It’s the right place to do something dramatic. She wears it well. But I agree with whoever said her skin looks too shiny. You want a glow, not shine.

    I kind of appreciate Mia Goth’s look. As someone with light eyebrows (not THAT light, but light), I admire that she goes out there without darkening them and still looks quite lovely in a kind of eerie way. She’s young and very fair so she can still get away with it. I like the red lip. But yes, her having a baby with Shia does make me worry for her.

    Juliana does look really uncomfortable in that dress.

    Reply

