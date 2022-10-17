Prince William wants credit for knowing Christopher Geidt’s 2017 firing was a mistake?

In the summer of 2017, Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt was ousted after (what we now know was) an internal power struggle between then-Prince Charles’s Clarence House office and Prince Andrew’s office. Well, let me put it this way – both Charles and Andrew were on the same side that Geidt needed to go, they just had different reasons for wanting him gone. Geidt was good at his job and he ran a tight ship. Looking back on it now and recognizing how significant 2017 was in recent royal history, I definitely think it was a mistake for Charles to have Geidt ousted and replaced with “Charles loyalist” Edward Young. The reason given at the time was that Charles was already trying to streamline his staff and his mother’s staff to ease into the eventual transition to his kingship.
Later, we learned about the dramatic goings-on and how much Charles despised Geidt, and we also learned that both Buckingham Palace and Clarence House were quite concerned by the obvious clownshow at Kensington Palace, even back then, just months before Prince Harry and Meghan would become engaged. I want to make this clear: even back in 2017, it was widely known and discussed that William and Kate were incredibly lazy and they were surrounding themselves with lazy and incompetent staff. Now, Charles has gotten the bulk of the blame for Geidt’s ousting, and now… Prince William wants credit for thinking that it was a mistake? Very curious move by William.
Prince William gave one of the Queen’s most senior officials ‘a piece of his mind’ after a Palace coup led to the ousting of the one courtier insiders believe could have prevented ‘Megxit’. The man at the centre of the row was Sir Christopher Geidt, a former military intelligence officer, who loyally served the Queen for 15 years as her private secretary. He was sensationally forced to quit in 2017 after falling out with both King Charles and Prince Andrew.
A new book claims the ‘unkind’ way in which Sir Christopher, now Lord Geidt, was treated incensed William so much that he spoke to the head of the monarch’s household – the then Lord Chamberlain, Earl Peel – and made his feelings plain. Lord Geidt’s fall from grace left such a hole in the Palace machinery – particularly in dealings between the Queen’s office and other family members – that it paved the way for Harry and Meghan’s acrimonious departure from the Royal Family, multiple sources have told the Mail.
The crisis is revisited in the fascinating new book Courtiers by journalist Valentine Low, detailing the inside story of the people who work for the Royal Family and the power they wield.
In 2017, Lord Geidt’s enemies finally moved against him. Surprisingly, given the late Queen’s reliance on her private secretary, she acquiesced. At the time, a number of sources suggested the then 91-year-old sovereign simply wanted ‘a quiet life’ and to avoid a dispute with her sons.
But William, with whom Lord Geidt had always enjoyed a good relationship, was furious and went to see the Lord Chamberlain to ‘give him a piece of his mind’.
The book quotes a source saying: ‘William was furious. He spoke to his grandmother and father. He felt Christopher had worked to modernise the institution and bring it closer together. He was concerned about the way it had been handled, and how Christopher had been treated. He was really angry about it, not necessarily because it was the wrong decision. He just thought it was handled very unkindly for a man who was a pillar of the institution of the monarchy, but had also played an incredibly important role when the coalition government had been formed. It just seemed like the wrong thing to do to unceremoniously chuck somebody out for a reason that had nothing to do with what was the core part of Christopher’s job, which he was still doing really, really well. [Prince William] told Willy [Lord] Peel how he felt about it, and particularly how he felt about the way in which it had been conducted, which he thought was very unkind.’
A source told the Daily Mail yesterday: ‘Christopher’s effective sacking came as a great shock and many hold the view that had he still been around, the Megxit debacle would not have happened. He had his finger on the pulse and people believe he would have found a way to pre-empt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure, or at least found a way to make things work more amicably.’
So this is a story of Incandescent-with-Rage William going berserk on the Lord Chamberlain because he thought Geidt had been treated unkindly, and only forward-thinking, keen Pegasus could see into the future in 2017 and understand that the monarchy needed more men of action like Geidt. It’s strange because Geidt’s replacement – and Charles crony – Edward Young quickly became an enemy of Harry and Meghan. Young was basically acting in William and Charles’s “interests” by lying to and about the Sussexes constantly. Young is exactly the kind of cozy, short-sighted political operative drawn to both Charles and William. If Geidt had stayed, things probably would have been a lot different… for William. William positioning himself this way is his idiotic way of blaming his father for the Sussexit, like it wasn’t William’s own actions and behavior driving Harry and Meghan to leave. “Why did you fire Geidt, he was the only one who could have stopped me from smearing my brother and his wife!”
True story: in the spring of 2019, QEII apparently “rehired” Geidt to “keep an eye on Harry and Meghan” by giving him a position at the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. There are photos of Geidt and Meghan at the International Women’s Day event she attended while pregnant in 2019. He seemed to like her a lot.
I suspect that it was Harry who did this and this is Peggy claiming credit for something someone else did – he has previous for this (as does his stepford wife).
I agree that if Geidt had still been around Sussexit might not have happened or if it had it would have been very different.
Peggy has started briefing against his father – I wonder how long it will last before the King claps back, we know he’s capable of it.
Geidt was clearly Williams’s only ally at Buck House so of course he was angry when he was fired.
Agree @ Digital Unicorn. This sounds more like a Harry comment than Will. It’s Will horning in on someone else’s foresight in hindsight. If this were to ever been true…Robert Lacey could have easily included this “Will” comment in his book. A different story now. Righto.
The BM wanted to make it seem like Geidt was brought back in to keep an eye on Meghan in a negative way. I personally believe that it was done in a positive way.
@Tacky, why do you think that?
There is little to suggest that Will was friendly with Geidt. In fact, the reasons for Will hiring Knauf suggests that Will would have had a problem with Geidt. Will found his yes man in Knauf. He wasn’t a fan of the old guard.imo Geidt wouldn’t have been a yes man to Will like Young.
Ugh. He is so unattractive.
Meanwhile Meghan couldn’t take a bad picture if her life depended on it. A stunningly beautiful woman.
Charles and William. Who needs outside enemies when they can take down the monarchy all by themselves.
But William also says it wasn’t necessarily wrong to fire him, just not meanly? So if it was right to let him go, how could he have been there to prevent Sussexot? What in the circular logic?…
Yeah, caught that too: It wasn’t a bad decision, just done unkindly, but if it hadn’t been done all these things could have been prevented… So it was a bad decision?
This is such amateur hour crap. Pegs seems to think being a boss is about shouting. Authority is being able to shout. Leading is reprimanding. There is no action, idea, thought, logic, plan… Nothing tangible or even intangible behind any of it. Just a bullying child’s idea of what it means to be the boss.
Peter Hunt is a(former?) royal writer who really says it like it is often these days. He’s been calling the Geidt firing a mistake since the day it happened.
Interesting to see that admission coming from inside palace walls, even as a way to brief against each other. Esp since Geidt was pretty tart about pegs and esp the process of hiring Knauf. (Other candidates came in with ideas. Knauf basically figured out what pegs wanted to hear – that pegs was a pr mastermind and his role was too execute – and got the job.)
You are right, William is just complaining about how Geidt was let go and not that he was pushed out. William and his staff treated Geidt with utter contempt. Geidt had been trying to get the different palaces to work better together and insisted that part of William’s staff, I think his press officers, work at Buckingham Palace. Geidt had to have seen how poorly the Cambridges’ press and public relations teams were functioning and I think he wanted to put a stop to the warring press offices.
Office space was set up for Cambridge staff at BP but it was reported that they would just come in, put coats on the backs of their chairs, and then leave for the rest of the day. This was gleefully reported by the Royal Rota at the time. William had no intention of working with Geidt and he and his staff treated him, and his managerial decisions, with contempt. I fully believe that William had a hand in helping Geidt out the door. Not that I am a fan of Geidt, mind you. I think, like with Samantha Fox, he thought Meghan had to be controlled and not supported.
@Mary, Samantha Fox? Ooh… I don’t know anything about this! Off to Google!
If he (Geidt) seemed to like her (Meghan) a lot, that was obviously an added bonus reason to Charles the Turd for him to be fired.
I wonder if Geidt is about to talk, and William is trying to get out ahead of it.
I’m guessing they believe this may be in Harry’s book, so Peggs wants to act like he wasn’t in favor of the decision. These ppl.
So finally, after he gets his pay-off, he’s IN the game, and for his first forty years he wasn’t? Okay, I’ll go all New York: get the f–k outta here.
@Allegra, I don’t believe so. Geidt really hasn’t talked about much (that I’m aware of) over the last decade other than his speech at Philip’s retiring.
I believe that with Geidt still there, Sussexit either would not have happened or it would have played out very differently. But, alas, Charles and Andrew had different ideas 5 years ago.
I do think this is about someone realizing the past 5 years have not been great for the Firm, and that firing Geidt was a mistake, so of course william wants credit for knowing that at the time. But things would have played out very differently for william as well over the last few years if Geidt was still around.
There was also a picture of him forcefully squeezing Meghan’s hand in a handshake, it looked like she wanted to move on, but he was not letting go.
When are the BRF, courtiers and BM going to realize, they have no control over the Sussexes and what they do or say.
Still have fond memories of the BM saying, the BRF have to look over the Netflix and the Spotify contracts, guess they’re still waiting.
I think he made a point to kiss her on the cheek.
Yes, because William is for sure known for his kindness. Legendary kindness.
Also, I love how he doesn’t realize that he’s screaming at a staff member to protest…a royal’s treatment of a staff member. It reads like satire, ffs.
IMO the family just could not handle losing both Geidt and Philip at such a critical time. As soon as they were gone, the BRF went completely off the rails.
The inmates are running that asylum. All the grownups have left the building. Both Chuck and Wails are surrounded by obsequious yes men who will nod and agree that the sky is a lovely shade of green, indeed if the royals say so. No Harry, no Geidt, no Philip, no Queen to paper over the childish behavior with nostalgia.
How long before they start begging Harry and Meghan to come back? How long do you think it will take these morons to realize that Harry wouldn’t possibly return without Meghan, so they offer an olive branch to both? Which of the courtiers will have the dumb idea that “Ley, let’s tell the Sussexes that their kids will be HRH Prince/Princess only if they come back?” (I don’t think Harry and Meghan should entertain going back for 1 moment–there’s nothing the royals can bring them that they don’t already have. Even if they got concessions about the rota and the media and their children, there’s still no reason to trust or believe these toxic people). My guess is that the “please come back” message will start happening before the coronation. The book probably isn’t going to be a royal smack down that they truly deserve, and I imagine Harry and Meghan will be doing great things and getting great publicity in the US while the royals have a difficult winter ahead of them. I find it telling that this article mentioned the horribly worded “Megxit” and said that Geidt could have prevented it.
I think that the royals are starting to realize that Harry isn’t coming back, and it’s not a matter of time. Panic is setting in.
@lorelei, just picturing William raging at some poor staff member, spittle flying “KIND! WE MUST BE SEEN AS KIND, YOU IDIOT!”
This reads to me a lot like W blaming his father’s poor judgement for everything that has gone wrong since H and M left. Not exactly a ringing endorsement ahead of the coronation, right?
Geidt is hard to pin down and definitely had the pres doing PR for him since he was ousted. He had to have played a role in setting up the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for Harry, which have him a defined role that could have carried for. So he was aware of some of the issues. Which is the thing Harry had put in place a lot of things prior to the engagement, but he badly underestimated just how jealous his father and brother and would be.
Will and his sycophants are a bunch of deceitful goofs.
William got what he wanted with Geidt out of the way. The piece bascially says William didn’t object to Geidt being ousted but the way he was replaced. This doesn’t make William look any better than Charles and Andrew.
Harry has said repeatedly that they made the decision to leave. William did not have the final say about Harry’s role in the family or as a working royal. Why make this situation about “office politics” if Harry always wanted be something other than a working royal?
Because Harry and Meghan offered to be half in at first. But “office politics” definitely prevented that, whether it came from the queen, William, Charles or all three. When half-in was off the table, the Sussexes felt the only other option was to leave. Which imo turned out to be the best thing for them.
Yeah, I bet Geidt liked Meghan. He was probably relieved to work with a competent person who has more than two brain cells in their head.
👆👆👆👆👆
+1000 MF. I’ll add Harry into Geidt’s beliefs. He would have absolutely recognized the man Harry became after being in the army.
Grist’s ousting was more beneficial for William than it was for Charles and Andrew imo. William’s press secretary Jason Knauf and his other henchman Simon Case worked directly with Edward Young to concoct those fake bullying claims. They also worked closely with the Daily Mail during Meghan’s court case. If Charles and Andrew hadn’t pushed our Geidt, William’s plan to push out the Sussexes wouldn’t have gone through. It looks like William briefed this to Low to clear his name before Harry’s memoir. Harry will make it clear that while he was still under KP, William’s henchmen were plotting to oust him and his wife.
I absolutely agree that Geidt’s ousting benefited William and Kensington Palace more than Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. I am wondering if this story, however, has less to do with William trying to cover his rear than his trying to suck up to Geidt, who is still the Chairman of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. An organization of which William wants to be President (as reported shortly after Sussexit).
Now that Kate is achieved the princess of Wales position, William has to find somebody else to blame his own actions on.
It’s funny how the story is weakened by the addition that they aren’t claiming William thought it was the wrong decision, but it was only the way it was handled. That’s the same claim made for the bullying investigation: about HR policies and not any actual bullying.
This also sure puts a damper on the stories about William and Charles being closer than ever…
They are as close as any backstabbing father and son could be, lol.
William loves to piggyback on someone else work or take credit for something he always wants to be seen as a statesman the man with power . But he is a insecure petty racist bully he wants to take credit for thinking something was a bad idea years ago but stood by and did nothing say nothing but all of suddenly William had the insight that it was a bad idea to fire the queens secretary.
Geidt also served as Ethics Advisor to Boris Johnson when he was PM. Geidt resigned very abruptly and publicly, citing the impossibility of upholding anything like ethical responsibility regarding BoJo …
Yes @PunkPrincessPhD. One of the rare times he said something. If I’m remembering correctly, The BM/RR’s didn’t mention Geidt’s resignation much. The Guardian and Mic Wright did.
Buck teeth, too, Bill? Not one of your former beauties (as a teen, early twenties) will you preserve because you are a rotten son, brother, husband and human. And you have an ugly soul.
Hear me out. Could 2023 be the year where William tries to force his father’s retirement in order to “modernize” and “appeal” to a broader “diverse” kingdom/commonwealth. A La what Charles tried to do to his mom with John major in 1991.
William must see the writing on the wall. His father and consort are not popular. Charles is going to bungle the response to Harry as he’s petty and jealous and doesn’t know any better. More dirt is going to come out on this family like the Mountbatten situation. The British press seems emboldened by Lizzie’s and seem to be testing the waters with negative articles here and there. I expect a wave of such articles starting next year post The Crown airing.
He can begin his campaign now to distance himself from his father. And then to starve off the calls to abolish the monarchy, tell his dad to retire by 2024.