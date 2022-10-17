Julia Roberts in Thom Browne at the Academy Museum gala: too staid or elegant?



I’ve read Kaiser’s coverage of this event, the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, and she’s reminding me that it’s the beginning of Oscar campaigning season. So many big names came out so we’re splitting our fashion coverage into a few posts. First off is Julia Roberts, looking very staid in a long Thom Browne gown with a bustier, a jacket draped over her shoulders and a long sleeve striped blouse underneath. It might look OK without the dickie thing at the top and with different styling. Julia looks off somehow with her hair like that. I’m trying to tread lightly here, which is a key component of my job.

Selena Gomez was in an excellent black Armani tuxedo pants suit with chandelier earrings, sleek hair and understated makeup. I love this look on her. She’s been knocking it out of the park recently.



Keke Palmer was whimsical in an oversize black Act No. 1 suit with a blue ruffled tulle overlay that looks like a gown she’s in the process of stepping out of. This is goofy but if anyone can pull it off it’s Keke.



Christina Ricci was old school glam in Vivienne Westwood with a black metallic patchwork bodice and a mermaid skirt. I might ditch the velvet bows but they add interest. I was thinking she just had a baby but her baby is ten months old already!



Eiza Gonzalez slayed in a red sequin formfitting LaQuan Smith. This is phenomenal and I love her jewelry.



Laura Harrier had another one of my favorite looks in The Row. This might look slouchy on someone else but she’s working this crisp white strapless gown with a draped bust. Check out the side view. She used to be a model and it shows.

