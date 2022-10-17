Julia Roberts in Thom Browne at the Academy Museum gala: too staid or elegant?


I’ve read Kaiser’s coverage of this event, the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, and she’s reminding me that it’s the beginning of Oscar campaigning season. So many big names came out so we’re splitting our fashion coverage into a few posts. First off is Julia Roberts, looking very staid in a long Thom Browne gown with a bustier, a jacket draped over her shoulders and a long sleeve striped blouse underneath. It might look OK without the dickie thing at the top and with different styling. Julia looks off somehow with her hair like that. I’m trying to tread lightly here, which is a key component of my job.

Selena Gomez was in an excellent black Armani tuxedo pants suit with chandelier earrings, sleek hair and understated makeup. I love this look on her. She’s been knocking it out of the park recently.

Keke Palmer was whimsical in an oversize black Act No. 1 suit with a blue ruffled tulle overlay that looks like a gown she’s in the process of stepping out of. This is goofy but if anyone can pull it off it’s Keke.

Christina Ricci was old school glam in Vivienne Westwood with a black metallic patchwork bodice and a mermaid skirt. I might ditch the velvet bows but they add interest. I was thinking she just had a baby but her baby is ten months old already!

Eiza Gonzalez slayed in a red sequin formfitting LaQuan Smith. This is phenomenal and I love her jewelry.

Laura Harrier had another one of my favorite looks in The Row. This might look slouchy on someone else but she’s working this crisp white strapless gown with a draped bust. Check out the side view. She used to be a model and it shows.

Photos credit: Avalon.red, Getty, Backgrid and Cover Images

19 Responses to “Julia Roberts in Thom Browne at the Academy Museum gala: too staid or elegant?”

  1. SAS says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:11 am

    Holy moly everyone looks flawless! Bring on Oscar season if this is the offerings!

    I wish Selena had a dash of colour in her makeup (like a red lip or a graphic liner), she is obviously going for classic (and succeeded!) but it would have bought a bit of fun.

    Reply
  2. FhMom says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:12 am

    Selena for the win. Julia’s hair looks not good. It looks like she got a pixie cut, but it’s probably just pulled back.

    Reply
  3. North of Boston says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:20 am

    Julia’s whole look is giving off the vibe that she’s hiding – like almost every inch of skin is covered… up to her neck in dickie, shoulders and arms draped with jacket, torso and legs in a column dress all the way to the floor and even her hair is contained, damped down. This look is like a walking representation of hiding your light under a barrel.

    Also, why so much head to toe (and fingertip) black on so many people?

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      October 17, 2022 at 7:45 am

      And it doesn’t flow at all! I could see the appeal of the severe black against bare skin, but that shirt?! Is she doing a school marm cosplay? In a role where the school mark is a secret opera singer? If she was cold, why not a metallic shirt? Everybody else looks fine at least, if not spectacular!

      Reply
  4. SarahCS says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Honestly I’m impressed with these looks, that red gown is AMAZING and I always love a good tuxedo suit. My issue is where on earth they were, it looks like someone tidied up an underground parking garage.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    October 17, 2022 at 7:42 am

    Selena, Christina, and Eiza all look amazing.

    Reply
  6. Beech says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:04 am

    I like JR’s outfit but her ears look massive.

    Reply
  7. Carmen says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Eiza González positively killed it. The dress, the jewelry, the hair, everything was perfect.

    Reply
  8. MJM says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Imo Julia looks bad. Outfit and hair do not flatter her. The rest are beautiful.

    Reply
  9. littlegossipboy says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:10 am

    I love Selena but I am not loving that suit. The cut is daggy and dated. Her hair and makeup look fab.

    Reply
  10. Roo says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Julia’s outfit is terrible. And her upper face looks different…

    Keke and Eiza are stunning.

    Reply
  11. JJ McClay says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Julia Robert’s dress is giving Anne Shirley vibes, in the ‘Anne Of Green Gables’ sequel (original version), when Anne becomes a teacher.

    Reply
  12. vertes says:
    October 17, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Julia likes that black-jumper-over-white-shirt-look. She wore a vintage similar look at some event a few years ago. Odd.
    Laura’s front view looks like the dress is about to slip down to an immodest level.
    Christina’s dress style isn’t flattering – makes her old-style implants too obvious.

    Reply
    • Lens says:
      October 17, 2022 at 10:05 am

      I came here to say the same thing Vertes – Julia loves that black and white look and I’ve seen it on her numerous times. She was the guest on honor so I wish she had worn something more dazzling but this look (along with a pants suit) makes her comfortable and I’m sure that was her first desire since I would guess she had to get up and make a speech. All these women look fine AF though.

      Reply
  13. Kirsten says:
    October 17, 2022 at 9:34 am

    I don’t understand Julia’s look at all. It’s weird and poorly styled. Eiza and Laura are perfection.

    Reply
  14. one of the marys says:
    October 17, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Laura does not look comfortable in these photos. the way she’s holding her arms looks awkward. Is she ready for a slip or trying to change the profile of the dress?

    Maybe it’s the skin cream but christina looks skeletal to me and I find it alarming rather than attractive

    Reply
  15. Alexa says:
    October 17, 2022 at 10:23 am

    I like everyone here except Keke Palmer and I like Keke Palmer. The blue looks like it

    Reply
  16. SpankyB says:
    October 17, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Julia looks like an 1800’s schoolmarm. Maybe without the “shirt” underneath it would look more sophisticated. I do like the hip pockets.

    Everyone else looks amazing.

    Reply
    • Kirsten says:
      October 17, 2022 at 11:08 am

      I feel like it’s the kind of thing Cate Blanchett or Tilda Swinton could pull off, but Julia Roberts looks like she borrowed someone else’s clothes and snuck in to the event.

      Reply

