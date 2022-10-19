Kelly Ripa on Kathie Lee Gifford: ‘people who read the book have a very different take’

Kelly Ripa has written a memoir called Live Wire: Long Winded Short Stories. The blurb for the book reads, “A sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host.” One of those stories is about her time on Live with Kelly, from her hiring and working alongside with Regis Philbin to becoming the only name in the title. Except for the Michael Strahan, whom she left out of the book. Kelly gave an interview in which she talked about the section that dealt with Regis saying that “it wasn’t a cakewalk.” When Regis’ former co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, read those headlines about Kelly’s interview, she expressed concern and vowed not to read the book because of them. Now Kelly is weighing in on Kathie’s comments, saying that if she did read the book, she’d probably feel differently.

Kelly Ripa spoke up on former Live host Kathie Lee Gifford’s declaration about refusing to read her new book, Live Wire, due to her take on Regis Philbin.

Appearing on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the mom-of-three shared her take on the matter, calling it a “conundrum” right off the bat.

“I didn’t see the interview, so I tend to not go into deep dives on things I can’t comment on,” she continued, talking about “correcting the record” and controlling the narrative.

“I knew writing the book was going to open me up to all sorts of criticism, but people who read the book have a very different take on those chapters, because they read the book.”

She concluded: “My ultimate comment is…thank you! It’s really hard to sell a book,” adding that any person who would pick up the book would have a different take.

[From Hello!]

Eventually I’m commenting on vapor here. Kelly’s comments above are based on something she read that Kathie said, which are based on something Kathie read about something Kelly said about something she’d written in her book. Kelly’s got a point – until one of us reads the actual chapter, it’s theory. I don’t think Kathie needed to weigh in on Kelly’s comments about her working relationship with Regis. First of all, Kathie doesn’t know what Kelly said because she’d only read headlines and secondly, people have different relationships with people. Just because Kathie and Regis adored each other doesn’t mean he and Kelly did. But I suggested from the start that Kelly should prepare herself for Kathie and possibly Joy Philbin having something to say about this. Even if I didn’t agree with Kathie, I wasn’t surprised to see her speaking up.

But, as Kelly said, it’s really hard to sell a book and Kathie announcing that she’s not buying a copy probably sold a whole bunch for Kelly. Not sure Kathie thought that through when she entered the conversation.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photo credit: Cover Images, Getty Images and Instagram

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Kelly Ripa on Kathie Lee Gifford: ‘people who read the book have a very different take’”

  1. JustBitchy says:
    October 19, 2022 at 7:55 am

    Well that made me google to see if Regis had passed yet. He did – in 2020.

    Reply
  2. DeniseMich says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:23 am

    Ugh Kathie lee was very careful on her criticism of Kelly Ripa’s book.

    Her main point and I agree was why write about Regis now that he is dead.

    She also stated that people have different relationships and she was only commenting on hers with Regis

    I watched that show for years even after they kicked Regis off. Unfortunately that is how it seemed to longtime watchers. I stopped watching all together after the Strahan incident which seemed exactly the same as Regis described his relationship with Kelly

    Reply
  3. loras says:
    October 19, 2022 at 9:09 am

    I dont know about Kelly.I have heard that Regis was horrible to his first family.Not sure if that is true but if it is,it speaks volumes about his true character.Also,Kathie Lee is just too right winged for me.

    Reply
  4. Bella says:
    October 19, 2022 at 9:28 am

    I don’t understand the criticism and that she should not be writing about regis because that is a huge chunk of her life. She gets to write about her life and and relationships

    I’m meh on Kelly – Sometimes I like her sometimes she annoys the crap out of me

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment