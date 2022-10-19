Tia Mowry: ‘When you are living in your truth, amazing, wonderful things happen’

Tia Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, announced a couple of weeks ago that they are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. Their Instagram post was the typical picture of an amicable Hollywood divorce: separate ways, maintaining a friendship, coparenting, grateful for the happy times, new chapters, moving forward, etc. Pretty much what you’d expect. And Tia seems fine. Like, extremely, extra, fine. She appeared at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala and talked about how fantastic and blessed and supported she feels. She also talked about authenticity and how she plans to live her truth in her next chapter.
Tia Mowry isn’t letting anything keep her down. The actress was in high spirits as she attended the star-studded Elle Women in Hollywood gala on Monday, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles.
ET’s Deidre Behar spoke with Mowry at the elegant event, and she smiled broadly as she reflected on how she was feeling just weeks after she announced that her and her husband, Cory Hardrict are ending their marriage after 14 years.
“I’m doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here,” Mowry shared. “I am all about women empowerment, and supporting women.”
Since announcing the news of her divorce earlier this month, Mowry has been met with overwhelming support and love from her famous friends and devoted fans.
“I have to be honest with you, I am so overwhelmed by the love and support I’ve received,” Mowry shared with a warm smile. “I’m so grateful of the community and the fans that I have.”
“I’m all about inspiring and encouraging, and the DMs that I’ve gotten from so many women who are going through the same thing… it has just been [amazing],” she added. “I feel so blessed.”
Mowry also addressed how her and Hardrict’s two children — 11-year-old son Cree and 4-year-old daughter Cairo — are holding up amid the big life changes.
“They are doing amazing,” Mowry shared. “Cairo, she is so wonderful. She’s awesome… and they’re all so happy. And that means the world to me, my children.”
As for how she defines this next, exciting chapter in her life, Mowry used one key word: “Authenticity.”
“I think authenticity, it’s very magical. When you are living in your truth, and your honesty, I feel like amazing, wonderful things happen,” Mowry shared. “And so I just want to encourage all of the women out there to live in their truth and to live in their authenticity.”
Mowry shared the news of her divorce with her fans in a note on her Instagram on Oct. 4.
“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote next to a picture of her and Hardrict. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”
Tia was always my favorite of the twins, I’m not sure why. And then she was on The Game, which I loved. She seems… good? Like, almost too good. Her recent Instagram posts are similarly upbeat and she’s been doing sage and stuff. I hate to be skeptical of someone so upbeat, but I always am when someone seems positive to the exclusion of all other emotions. Perhaps when she talks about living her authentic truth she means the divorce was a long time coming and so she’s already processed it and is at peace now. But all the excessive fantastic, amazing, fineness makes it seem a bit like a front, or a brave face. I hope that’s not the case and she really is feeling as good as she says! Both have denied any wrongdoing on Cory’s part. Cory said he loves his family, kids, and wife, in an Instagram video. And they exchanged professions of love in Instagram comments. It’s all very “nothing to see here!”
Images credit: Cover Images, Getty and via Instagram
What is she eating in the main pic??? I get that it’s part Lactaid ice cream, which I’ve always thought is a horribly unappetizing name, but is that a pie crust it’s in?? And is that magic shell or something on top? It definitely doesn’t seem at all viscous…..
I’m always VERY interested in what celebrities are eating, Tia’s gigantic dessert actually looks potentially delicious, but I would def choose a different ice cream, and eat that whole thing for breakfast. I always wake up with a sweet tooth for some reason…. My current favorite ice cream is Mitchell’s grasshopper pie ice cream. I’m not sure if Mitchell’s is only in Northern California, but it is bangin…….
I think for women – often when you have let someone go or ended a long term relationship there is a lightness and boost of confidence that comes for long something that was right for you or entirely for you. Good for her. They were together a very long time and I can see being happy to be free. He looked disengaged and perhaps he technically wasn’t, but she wasn’t feeeling like he felt or recognized her worth. I understand that and also understand the euphoric feeling that comes with being free.
I agree. When you’ve been trying to put a round peg in a square hole, and you finally stop, the joy is going overwhelming. Sadness will come, but the joy hits first.
what on earth is that pile of trash she is eating?
Well, something went down, otherwise they wouldn’t be divorcing… having said that, kuddos to them for doing it amicably. My feeling is that something bad happened, Cory screwed somehow up, but a while ago. So, probably they tried to mend it but in the end it didn’t work out.
Funny you like her best. We call her the mean one in my family. Lol. Wishing her all the best during this difficult time.
I feel like she’s about to come out? That’s how the above ‘reads’ to me. It’s either that or as others have said, ‘something’ happened and they probably tried to get past it and it didn’t work out. Either way, good for them for being supportive of each other.