Naomi Watts on perimenopause: ‘There was no one to talk to, there was no information’

I bought a couple of the menopause greeting cards Naomi Watts designed and sent them to my girlfriends. They were really well received; I highly recommend it. And remember the cards raise money for the Alliance for Period Supplies. In addition to the cards, Naomi has founded a line of face, hair, body, vaginal, and supplement products for menopausal women called Stripes. To back up the products, the Stripes website has an expert advice page with “Menoguides” offering topics from sex to moods to how to talk to your doctors. It’s fantastic and a real testament to Naomi’s commitment to making menopause a part of the national discussion. One of the unique parts of Naomi’s personal experience is that she was essentially going through perimenopause as she was having her kids. She started peri early, at 36, and that was right when she was trying to start her family with Liev Schreiber. But as she’s told us before, no one had ever talked to her about perimenopause so she felt “very alone.” Which is why she’s so determined to make sure other women don’t have to navigate this part of life on their own.
Naomi Watts has shared more of her experiences with perimenopause and menopause — and is encouraging other women to do the same.
At The New Pause Symposium in New York City on Friday, presented by The Swell and Stripes, Watts said that her personal experiences inspired her to create Stripes, a skincare brand for women in midlife.
“I found myself at 36 and perimenopausal, a word I didn’t even know about, and at the precipice of trying to start a family. So I went into complete panic, felt very lonely, very much less-than or like some kind of failure and what was I going to do? There was no one to talk to, there was no information, basically on my visit to the doctor, who said, ‘Well you’re not getting pregnant … your bloodwork is indicating that you’re close to menopause’ so I was freaking out.”
Watts acknowledged that there are more resources for women in perimenopause and menopause than there were 18 years ago, but much more more education and awareness are still needed.
“I went through anxiety, shame, confusion, panic and managed to fall pregnant naturally after two years of trying and getting my system right with different alternatives, since I wasn’t a candidate for IVF,” she said. “After the second child, I went through massive night sweats, hot flashes and I thought ‘this is terrible,’ and I would try to test out the community of my friends and I was sort of met with nervous laughs and shrugging it off, and I thought ‘Oh wow no one else is there, I better keep silent,’ and that’s how it was.”
Watts also asked her mother, who told her she had been 45 when she started perimenopause. “And that’s all I knew,” she said. “There was no detail around it. There was no handholding from doctors. The doctors said okay, ‘Here’s a patch or a gel or a spray.’ ”
“I just knew that this is a road that no one else should have to walk through alone again without a community, because without proper care taken you are going to turn in on yourself.”
I’ve said it before but let me reiterate my admiration for what Naomi is doing. I respect that she’s backing up her product with advice and support. It feels like she’s building a whole community for women. Unlike Naomi, my mother never went through any kind of menopause. She got periods forever until she was diagnosed with uterine cancer and had a full hysterectomy to eliminate it. So we didn’t have any notes to compare. I entered peri at 48. Granted I was unfamiliar with peri until I was knocking at its door, but I had friends who had entered it, so I was not alone, like Naomi was. And I certainly wasn’t considering kids. That must have been lonely as I’m sure everyone both in and out of the medical community wrote off her chances. It’s amazing to be able to bring these things up now. Honestly, talking about menopause and being over 50 with you all in these posts, I’m starting to really feel myself. Community matters. This is how we change opinion. And Naomi gets that.
And check out her products. They aren’t cheap, but they do answer quite a few calls. There’s a cooling mist for hot flashes. The lubes look really good as do the supplements, one that focus on vaginal health and the other on managing hot flashes and brain fog. Plus all the skin and hair care.
Awareness around this has to be raised! My gynecologist (male) flat out told me he didn’t believe in perimenopause. Meanwhile I was having my heavy period for 16 days, 4 day break, period again for 6 days. For years.
No one was as happy as I was to be finished with it and through menopause!
That’s awful @ Dame Judi! I’m glad you’ve made it to the other side. It’s so hard to get your iron up when you’re bleeding heavily and that alone impacts daily life. I hope you have a new gyne!
Ughhhh….maybe time for a new doc? Which, what a pain in the butt. Although, I guess you might be done with him? Do we continue to get annual exams after menopause? My male gyno told me that I was in peri (because my period is being so weird) and that it could last ten years! I’m worried about menopause though
I resent how much our bodies change throughout our lives in comparison with men. My husband is having such a hard time dealing with age-related changes, and I’m just like, “my body has changed in kind of a big way almost every decade of my life, and will continue to!” with the implication being, “quit yer b!tching, you have no idea”
Yes, you continue to get exams. Talk to your doctor about how often.
My doctor, a woman, knew surprisingly little about about peri-menopause. Women’s health care is almost totally ignored in the US.
Sort of related: in my late 30s I became gluten intolerant, which I did not know at the time. It caused me to go into menopause before I was 40. It took a few years and I had low A, D, and E vitamin levels, which lead to other stomach issues. Anyway, if you start to have weird symptoms, please get a check up. It’s unfortunately more common to start to be pre diabetic, have thyroid issues, or like in my case gastrointestinal problems, which can also mimic/ cause peri menopause.
Going through it now. Wake up at ungodly hours in the morning, feel like my heart is going to jump out of my throat, and my skin is disintegrating around me. What a horrible, horrible time.
Naomi is awesome for bringing attention to this. It’s fairly hellish and manifests in every body system. Mentally and physically and emotionally. If this happened to men there would be alot more things available to help. My anxiety has always been with me but now I have full blown panic attacks. Don’t get me started about sleep weight etc. This topic here on CB is a godsend.
I’m calling bullshit on her story not having resources, lol, but the awareness is good.
@TR, why would you “call bullshit” on her lack of resources. Clearly you have no idea how poorly women’s health and reproductive health have been understood and studied. For example, women on average go a decade without being diagnosed with endometriosis, while it ravages their lives. Women are told the pain is in their heads etc. That’s only one example, but women’s health issues are neglected at every turn in the medical system.
At 36? Completely understandable. At 36 many women (at least in her socio-economic/professional strata) were first starting families, not entering menopause. There were plenty of people to talk to about difficulties in getting pregnant, but not for the reasons she was dealing with. Getting a doctor to discuss perimenopause with a 36 year old is damn near impossible. Finding women in their late 40s or 50s to discuss perimenopause is easy. In your mid-30s, not so much.
I like this project and agree this needs to be openly discussed.
Information and choices plus others to share with helps!
+1 The lack of credible information and knowledgeable medical providers is terrible.
Perimenopause was the worst. Hot flashes, emotional, uneven periods (months with nothing and then Niagara Falls for days) but the absolute worst was the insomnia – years of it. And of course being unable to sleep affects every aspect of your life. So glad that pot was legalized in Canada and that I discovered CBD oil to finally help me sleep.
There’s a Canadian women comedy troupe called Baroness Von Sketch and they do a skit about perimenopause. Look it up – and watch it – it’s hilarious because it’s so sadly true….”It can’t be – is it?” “Is it?”
I’m 46 and haven’t had a period for many months. Then last month, I had a full on period like I haven’t had in years. I guess I’m going through peri menopause? I asked my mom about menopause and what it’s like but she said she didn’t remember much about it. So that was no help lol. I feel like how Naomi is talking about, alone in this. Most of my friends are younger and haven’t gone through it. And with older people I know, it doesn’t really come up. It’s weird. So I get what she’s saying. And this lack of knowledge leaves me scared about what’s to come as I get older. I’m scared especially as I get closer to 50. Makes me wonder what else the future has in store for me.