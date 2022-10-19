Duchess Meghan spoke at a Spotify event, wore a ‘Women Life Freedom’ t-shirt

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a private talk at Spotify in LA. The talk was for Women@Spotify, an “employee-led group that fosters inclusivity and builds community.” Meghan is currently one of Spotify’s biggest stars with her wildly successful Archetypes podcast, which is obviously about women’s issues and the archetypes and stereotypes which oppress women. Meghan was invited to speak at the event!
Meghan turned up in this great black t-shirt from Etsy (you can buy one here). That’s Farsi and it reads “Women. Life. Freedom.” That has been the rallying cry in Iran in the wake of the police murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini also known as Jina Amini. Since Amini’s murder by the morality police in Iran on September 16, there have been widespread protests all over Iran, especially in Tehran. Persian women are burning their hijabs and dancing in the streets. There have been violent clashes between protesters and police. During her talk at Spotify, Meghan spoke about the courage of the protesters.
There’s no video because it was a private Spotify event, but Mandana Dayani posted these lovely photos on her social media. Meghan looks so happy and beautiful! Dayani is the creator of I Am A Voter and president of Archewell.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
