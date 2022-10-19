Duchess Meghan spoke at a Spotify event, wore a ‘Women Life Freedom’ t-shirt

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at a private talk at Spotify in LA. The talk was for Women@Spotify, an “employee-led group that fosters inclusivity and builds community.” Meghan is currently one of Spotify’s biggest stars with her wildly successful Archetypes podcast, which is obviously about women’s issues and the archetypes and stereotypes which oppress women. Meghan was invited to speak at the event!

Meghan turned up in this great black t-shirt from Etsy (you can buy one here). That’s Farsi and it reads “Women. Life. Freedom.” That has been the rallying cry in Iran in the wake of the police murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini also known as Jina Amini. Since Amini’s murder by the morality police in Iran on September 16, there have been widespread protests all over Iran, especially in Tehran. Persian women are burning their hijabs and dancing in the streets. There have been violent clashes between protesters and police. During her talk at Spotify, Meghan spoke about the courage of the protesters.

There’s no video because it was a private Spotify event, but Mandana Dayani posted these lovely photos on her social media. Meghan looks so happy and beautiful! Dayani is the creator of I Am A Voter and president of Archewell.

21 Responses to “Duchess Meghan spoke at a Spotify event, wore a ‘Women Life Freedom’ t-shirt”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 19, 2022 at 7:29 am

    Love everything about this – what she wore, what she talked about (as relayed in part by Mandana), etc.

    Reply
  2. Alexandria says:
    October 19, 2022 at 7:31 am

    My Duchess inspires me 💪, I did my job interview with her picture in front of me hahah

    Reply
    • SussexWatcher says:
      October 19, 2022 at 7:43 am

      I love that, Alexandria! And I bet Meghan would love it too. She also inspires and motivates me and I’m so happy she and Harry are freed from that evil institution.

      It’s amazing to me how much they’ve already done with Archewell in such a short time. It makes me so excited to imagine all the wonderful things they’ll do going forward. (Hopefully we’ll get a separate article on the playground in Uvalde ❤️ )

      Reply
  3. Cel2495 says:
    October 19, 2022 at 7:45 am

    Amazing! Live everything! Keep winning and inspiring Meghan!

    Reply
  4. C-Shell says:
    October 19, 2022 at 7:46 am

    #ServiceIsUniversal every day with Meghan. I love to see her sweet, lovely face — the strain is gone. The Saltines tried, and continue to try, to oppress and crush her, but still she rises. Her resilience is awesome to witness. Spotify has such a hit on its hands, and I love to see them lean into it! Love the t-shirt *hies off to Etsy*

    Reply
  5. ML says:
    October 19, 2022 at 7:53 am

    Zan zendegi azadi!

    Reply
  6. Lusaka mummy says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Wonderful women..

    Love how Meghan shows up despite the hate and vitriol. Plus British media sh!t

    On a superficial note love the hair on the woman on the left side of Meghan.

    Reply
    • ThatsNotOkay says:
      October 19, 2022 at 9:15 am

      Yes to it all. She’s unafraid and unapologetic about championing causes she believes in. How stifling the Royal Family must have been because they have a huge platform and influence, but take little responsibility in tackling the most pressing matters of the day if they might upset their right-wing political party overlords. That’s not freedom and there is nothing to respect about that.

      Reply
  7. Nicegirl says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:17 am

    💕

    Reply
  8. Veda says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:22 am

    What a role model Meghan is. Love how her commitment to women’s issues is absolute and unwavering. More strength to our Iranian sisters. Their bravery and courage has been unbelievable!

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:22 am

    What is going on in Iran is revolutionary and deserves even more attention than it is getting. I am not surprised but so happy to see that Meghan is supporting the revolution in any way that she can.

    Side note: Meghan looks absolutely STUNNING. Living in the states has refreshed her and you can tell. I am so happy for her, Harry and their babies.

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      October 19, 2022 at 8:35 am

      Those women are so brave, I hope it leads to real government change. I have met a lot of Persian women that immigrated to the States after the fall of the former government women used to have choices there before radicalized religion took over. My fear is that now in the states we have to many radicalized religious politicians and it is a very dangerous time. Women have a lot to loose.
      Meghans happiness just shines, she is truly beautiful.

      Reply
  10. Thelma says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Love this! Good for Meghan! Praying for the brave folks protesting in Iran.

    Reply
  11. beb says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:30 am

    She looks great! It just makes me realize I saw doctored photos of her yesterday on Twitter that made her look older. These people!

    Reply
  12. Stacey Dresden says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Princess of my heart. I love Meghan!!!

    Reply
  13. Zebz says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Meghan looks awesome, and is doing amazing work. It’s just awe inspiring how much they have accomplished in only 2 years. The duchess of success indeed. Her work ethic motivates me so much.

    Reply
  14. SIde Eye says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:51 am

    She is amazing. I love the shirt.

    Reply
  15. Amy Bee says:
    October 19, 2022 at 9:02 am

    I love everything about this

    Reply
  16. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    October 19, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Perfection.

    Reply
  17. Petra (Brazen ARchetyped Phenomenal Woman) says:
    October 19, 2022 at 9:23 am

    When a shining light is on you, use that light as a beacon for others. #womanlifefreedom.

    Reply
  18. ChillinginDC says:
    October 19, 2022 at 9:25 am

    This was great. Saw some derangers losing it in the tweets, but glad for the most part people were being positive.

    Reply

