Tom Felton on his third rehab stay: ‘one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make’

Tom Felton, 35, played Draco in Harry Potter, and I’ve never heard a bad word about him. In fact we’ve only gossiped about his relationship/friendship with Emma Watson. They’ve been close friends since they were costars, and it didn’t go further than that. While Tom’s career hasn’t taken off like Emma’s, he’s been working steadily, having moved to LA after Harry Potter. He writes about that in his new memoir, Beyond the Wand, and he also opens up about his alcoholism and three stays in rehab, the first of which was an intervention. In Tom’s interview with CBS News’s Anthony Mason, he talks about how he became convinced to get treatment the first time – by his lawyer who told him that he’d seen many clients die from addiction. I’m quoting Rolling Stone’s summary of his rehab stints below and you can see the interview I mentioned here.
In the book (via Entertainment Tonight), Felton admits he started “drinking to escape a situation,” writing, “I went from being not particularly interested to regularly having a few pints a day before the sun had even gone down, and a shot of whiskey to go with each of them.” He adds that he soon began to drink on set and would show up “unprepared” for work.
Eventually, Felton’s agents, managers, lawyers, and then-girlfriend, Jade Olivia, staged an intervention and convinced Felton to enter rehab (Felton writes that his team threatened to drop him as a client if he didn’t go). He shares a surreal anecdote from the day he arrived at the facility when the nurse checking him in offered to give him a name tag with an alias due to his celebrity.
“If people recognize me from the Harry Potter films, it’ll be because of my face,” Felton writes. “It won’t be because of what’s written on my name tag. You could write ‘Mickey F**king Mouse’ on my chest, and they’re not going to think I’m him.”
Despite the brevity of that stay, Felton says the experience still gave him some clarity. After ending things with Olivia, he decided to check himself into a different facility, calling that program “life-changing” and crediting it with helping him recognize the “state of absolute numbness” he’d been living in. Still, Felton bristled at some of the rules and ultimately got kicked out after being found in another woman’s bedroom.
Though Felton wrote that his life seemed back on track after that, a couple of years later, that aforementioned “numbness” returned. He again sought help but said it was “one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make.”
Felton goes on to admit that he still struggles with mental health issues, but he doesn’t want to keep them tucked away. “I’m no longer shy of putting my hands up and saying: I’m not okay,” he writes. “To this day, I never know which version of myself I’m going to wake up to.”
You could tell in his CBS interview that it’s hard for Tom to talk about everything he went through. CBS’s Mason said in the segment after the interview that the book’s section about rehab came as a surprise at the end. It’s possible that Tom didn’t plan on writing about it – Emma Watson convinced him to include it. Emma also wrote an introduction to the book, calling Tom her “soul-mate” and writing that he is “creative, sensitive, and whole-hearted.” Of his addiction, Tom wrote that “alcohol… wasn’t the problem. It was the symptom. The problem was deeper.” Of course alcohol also creates its own problems.
I’ve been sober six years and I recently started going back to meetings because I don’t want to ever think it’s OK for me to drink again. When celebrities talk about it so openly, it helps. I’m glad to see Tom doing well and being so candid about his struggles. Addiction affects so many and as he wrote there’s no shame in seeking help.
photos credit: Cover Images and Avalon.red
Sounds like he also needs regular therapy. Numbness is a form of depression or illness that alcohol enhances. He might need a different med, rather than to self med.
I have only watched one Harry Potter movie and couldn’t get through any of the books. I really enjoyed that film though. I don’t really recall Tom but he seems like such a sweet soul and I admire him or anyone who comes forward and shares about their struggles with any addiction. I hope and pray that he lives a long, healthy, happy, full life.
Seeing that Emma wrote the forward and is constantly gushing about how she’d fallen in love with him and how she still loves him, I didn’t understand why the two wouldn’t just get together. Now I see it was probably because of his issues. Regardless, she seems to be a great friend to him and believes in him deeply.
Felton plays Draco Malfoy – the mean little boy with platinum hair That might ring some bells in your memory of what you watched
For those that have been sober for a while…. um, what do you do when that “I want to let loose” urge hits? Just asking for a friend.
dance and sing! both can help release “trapped emotion” aka help you move out of flight/fight/freeze mode
very loud, from the chest singing and dancing like no one is watching have helped me immensely with depression, anxiety, and even my executive function challenges
Go to a meeting. Call a sponsor. Remember why you stopped “letting loose.”
There’s an org in my city that puts on sober dance parties. They’re a lot of fun, and you get past the awkwardness of being sober when everyone else is in the same shoes.
Driving in my car with the radio on too loud helps for moments in between.
Sober here & frequently get the urge to say F#@$ It & drink, so I have a F#$* It List of things I can do instead:
Hot Bath, Cold plunge or 10 sec of cold shower followed by hot bath, Ice Cream, Nap, Call a friend, Meditate, Go for a walk, Hike, Stare at a sunset/clouds/stars/moon, Go to a meeting, Watch a movie, Cuddle fest with a pet, Watch an interview with a sober person, Listen to a podcast, Listen to music very loud, Dance in my kitchen, Situps, Stretches, Kettlebells & my very favorite- Play The Tape Out If I Drink & Look How Far I’ve Come Today!
Congrats for being in your own corner in this crazy game called life <3
Call on the ancestors who want me to thrive. Talk to truly supportive, loving friends. Remember that there’s a miracle every day and think through what is was yesterday and today. COVID really taught me that it’s true that each and every individual has an impact on the world and that I choose to remember that and try and be a positive impact. You’re precious and addiction is a struggle and you just make it through a step at a time. Just by walking down the street in your recovery is role-modeling for others. Thanks for being vulnerable and that’s a strength too.
First take a long, LONG minute to “play the tape forward” on what will happen to my life, my marriage, my business, my dogs, my house, my family relationships, my joy, my body, my ability to wake up happy and not feeling sick every day, if I decide to “LET LOOSE” and then realize there’s a million other ways to have fun that people do every day!
For me, candy helps in a pinch. I have a sweet tooth so it helps. Kind of a replacement but sometimes that is what I need.
You really do have to remind yourself ‘why’ you’re doing it…no longer drinking. I’ve noticed the further away from it, remembering the bad can help keep me on track. I don’t want to be hungover for days every again.
Hey Celebitchy, I just wanted to say thank you for talking so openly about your sobriety work here. A family member of mine has been in a really, really bad cycle of alcoholism and AA isn’t working for them. I finally thought to go back to some of your previous posts to remind myself what the name of the program you did was. SMART Recovery really seems to be clicking for them in a way AA never did over many years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.
Smegmoria… Reach out to anyone and everyone who can talk you thru it, sit with you thru it, breathe with you thru it. Don’t go back
Sending love and prayers
Thanks
Good for him for being open about this, if you need help please follow thru on getting help.
Btw, the DM has an excerpt from Matthew Perry book, which is coming out soon.
Matthew Perry has really been thru a ton in his life.
Openly talks about his drug problems, rehab, etc.
Just placed a hold for his book at my library. I’m saddened that he has had to go through so many struggles. I really liked him in the Harry Potter movies and on The Flash when he was on that.
I’ve often thought about admitting myself into a mental institution (Is that the right word?) but I don’t want to inconvenience my coworkers or my family
@Lillian Years ago, I felt that way. And I pushed it down because I had work, I had clients & what would my family think? I felt worse, but pushed on so as not to inconvenience anyone. Eventually, I started breaking down & my brain decided that I was worse than an inconvenience–I was a burden. And maybe everyone would be better off without me at all. I attempted suicide & was involuntarily committed to a hospital for 72 hours. I was scared & angry. I was sure I didn’t belong there, until I realized I did. I stepped back, got lots of treatment. And you know what? The world kept turning. Everyone managed just fine & they were so much happier to have me than not.
As someone who has been there, trust me. Your brain is lying to you. Your coworkers & family would much rather have *you* than anything else. Hugs.
You come first. Do what will help YOU. Your friend, coworkers, even clients, will rather have YOU.
Yes, those whole “put on your own oxygen mask first” thing. You can’t be there for others if you don’t take care of yourself first. If you feel like you need to find treatment, do it. I’m sure your family will be happy you did in the long run.
Tom just seems like such a doll. Daniel Radcliffe has also been open about drinking while filming the HP movies–it was a ton of pressure put on kids. Maggie Smith has spoken about how grueling those big productions were & she’s been working for more than 60 years!
I wish Tom all the best.
If his agents, lawyers, and managers are all saying something, then you know it’s really gotten too bad for him to cover up.
He seems like a good person, and as a fellow sober person, I wish him well with his recovery.
I love Tom Felton, Draco Malfoy for life❤️
Kudos to any and everyone willing to talk about their struggles whether it be substance stuff or mental health. I have MAJOR anxiety and I didn’t know how deeply it affected me until I finally got help. It was SUCH a momentous feeling decision and hard to get the help, but it was the best decision I’ve ever made. Getting therapy has made me so much more self aware and happier. I love that we are starting to openly talk about our struggles because everyone has them! It’s great to normalize them and talk about how there are tons of options to help us have happier and healthier lives!
Recovery is a lifelong process.
I can’t help but ship Tom and Emma. I imagine Tom was flattered by Emma’s “soul-mate” quote. And I find it charming that neither of them seem to be able to characterize their relationship quite clearly.