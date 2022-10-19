“President Biden’s closing message for the midterms is about abortion” links

President Biden reminds voters about what’s at stake in the midterms, and his closing message is about the need to codify abortion rights. [Jezebel]
These mid-term elections have been so stressful for me and the only way to combat that anxiety has been to volunteer. I have been sending out VOTE postcards and it has helped me tremendously. It has cut back on my doom scrolling (a little) and helped me to focus on helping getting out the vote. I am also going to vote early this Friday. Please folks, talk to your neighbors, friends & family about how important this election cycle is. Also, ignore the new/press. The 4th estate wants a horse race and has completely failed the American people as an institution.
I feel so deeply for Britney. Her father/mother really put her through it. I hope that she can find healing and that her father actually realizes what he has done and apologizes to her.
Everybody vote! Our very lives depend on it!
VOTE VOTE VOTE!
@girl_ninja – I too wrote postcards to voters. So voters in the great state of Nevada, remember to get out and vote ASAP! Senator Cortez Masto can do this!!
I’m in Vegas and I’m sick over it. I can’t believe these races are so close and not in our favor.
I’m in WA and our senate race is close and I was shocked to find that out.
Check if early voting is already open to you! I was able to vote last week – it’s so much less stressful than going on Election Day!
It’s a BFD 🗳 ✔️