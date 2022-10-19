“President Biden’s closing message for the midterms is about abortion” links
  • October 19, 2022

  • By Kaiser
President Biden reminds voters about what’s at stake in the midterms, and his closing message is about the need to codify abortion rights. [Jezebel]
Blake Shelton actually has a new game show? [Seriously OMG]
Britney Spears details more abuse allegations against her father. [Dlisted]
Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue/event should have been a Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover, but of course VF would never. [LaineyGossip]
Rian Johnson says Daniel Craig’s Knives Out character is queer. [Towleroad]
Doja Cat’s makeup artist has too much time on their hands. [Go Fug Yourself]
Zoe Kravitz has a songwriting credit on Taylor Swift’s Midnights. [Gawker]
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s weather-appropriate hobo chic looks. [Just Jared]
I love this rant about the plot hole in Quantum Leap. [Pajiba]
Bella Thorne is doing a jewelry line now. [Egotastic]
How much does the Sister Wives family owe on their land? [Starcasm]
Classical art memes are surprisingly great. [Buzzfeed]

  1. girl_ninja says:
    October 19, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    These mid-term elections have been so stressful for me and the only way to combat that anxiety has been to volunteer. I have been sending out VOTE postcards and it has helped me tremendously. It has cut back on my doom scrolling (a little) and helped me to focus on helping getting out the vote. I am also going to vote early this Friday. Please folks, talk to your neighbors, friends & family about how important this election cycle is. Also, ignore the new/press. The 4th estate wants a horse race and has completely failed the American people as an institution.

    I feel so deeply for Britney. Her father/mother really put her through it. I hope that she can find healing and that her father actually realizes what he has done and apologizes to her.

  2. jferber says:
    October 19, 2022 at 2:43 pm

    Everybody vote! Our very lives depend on it!

  3. LarkspurLMM says:
    October 19, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    VOTE VOTE VOTE!

    @girl_ninja – I too wrote postcards to voters. So voters in the great state of Nevada, remember to get out and vote ASAP! Senator Cortez Masto can do this!!

  4. Twin Falls says:
    October 19, 2022 at 5:09 pm

    I’m in WA and our senate race is close and I was shocked to find that out.

  5. CC says:
    October 19, 2022 at 8:33 pm

    Check if early voting is already open to you! I was able to vote last week – it’s so much less stressful than going on Election Day!

  6. Nicegirl says:
    October 19, 2022 at 11:11 pm

    It’s a BFD 🗳 ✔️

