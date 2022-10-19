“President Biden’s closing message for the midterms is about abortion” links

President Biden reminds voters about what’s at stake in the midterms, and his closing message is about the need to codify abortion rights. [Jezebel]

Blake Shelton actually has a new game show? [Seriously OMG]

Britney Spears details more abuse allegations against her father. [Dlisted]

Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue/event should have been a Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover, but of course VF would never. [LaineyGossip]

Rian Johnson says Daniel Craig’s Knives Out character is queer. [Towleroad]

Doja Cat’s makeup artist has too much time on their hands. [Go Fug Yourself]

Zoe Kravitz has a songwriting credit on Taylor Swift’s Midnights. [Gawker]

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen’s weather-appropriate hobo chic looks. [Just Jared]

I love this rant about the plot hole in Quantum Leap. [Pajiba]

Bella Thorne is doing a jewelry line now. [Egotastic]

How much does the Sister Wives family owe on their land? [Starcasm]

Classical art memes are surprisingly great. [Buzzfeed]