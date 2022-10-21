Jana Kramer wrecked Mike Caussin’s stuff: ‘I destroyed his Xboxes, I wrote all over his tux’

Jana Kramer appeared on Red Table Talk and you knew they were going to go deep into her relationship with ex Mike Caussin. That’s what they do. We know Jana had a hard time dealing with Mike’s infidelities that led to their divorce. While at The Table, Jane said there were a few days it was bad enough she took it out on his stuff. She confessed to battling a defenseless pantry door, for some reason. Then Jana directed her ire to things Mike would care about, like his Xboxes, which she pulverized, and his tuxedo, which she wrote all over.

Though Jana Kramer thinks her split from ex-husband Mike Caussin was for the best, there were still days when she struggled — and took out her anger on his possessions. “I shattered so many things in my house … there was this pantry door. Me and my girlfriends took a bat to it and we just shattered it,” she admitted in an exclusive clip from Red Table Talk. “Then I destroyed all his Xboxes that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute!” In an additional preview clip from Kramer’s interview on the Facebook Watch series, Jada Pinkett Smith asked Kramer how many times Caussin allegedly cheated — and whether it was with more or less than 13 women. “More,” the country singer, 38, said as her eyes begin to water. “I know we’re both in better situations. But I think about this year … my kids won’t wake up at my house Christmas day. That one’s gonna hurt.” “That’s when I get like, that’s not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family,” she said. “That’s not fair.”

I still don’t get the pantry door. I don’t doubt it felt great, but Jana was going to have to replace that and probably clean it up herself. I can’t imagine it held any value to Mike. Maybe that’s just the Capricorn in me speaking. The Xboxes I understand, and I’ll bet that did hurt Mike where it counts. (Also, how many are we talking?) I appreciate Jana mentioning that Mike cited Xboxes as his ‘only vice’ while he banging the Eastern seaboard behind his wife’s back. I don’t fault Jana for trashing Mike’s stuff to get her anger out. I hope the kids were out of the house, as that would probably confuse them, but I’m a recent convert to clobbering things. I went to a pumpkin patch this weekend and they let you buy the older pumpkins at a fraction of the cost and then smash them with sledgehammers in a special area. I beat the ever-living hell out of that poor pumpkin. Talk about cathartic. Writing on Mike’s tux is inspired. I hope she put it on a mannequin in the front yard for all to see. And Jana said Mike had affairs with more than 13 women? Yeah, pass that woman another Xbox.