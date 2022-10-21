Jana Kramer wrecked Mike Caussin’s stuff: ‘I destroyed his Xboxes, I wrote all over his tux’

Jana Kramer appeared on Red Table Talk and you knew they were going to go deep into her relationship with ex Mike Caussin. That’s what they do. We know Jana had a hard time dealing with Mike’s infidelities that led to their divorce. While at The Table, Jane said there were a few days it was bad enough she took it out on his stuff. She confessed to battling a defenseless pantry door, for some reason. Then Jana directed her ire to things Mike would care about, like his Xboxes, which she pulverized, and his tuxedo, which she wrote all over.
“I shattered so many things in my house … there was this pantry door. Me and my girlfriends took a bat to it and we just shattered it,” she admitted in an exclusive clip from Red Table Talk. “Then I destroyed all his Xboxes that he said was his only vice. I wrote all over his tux. I went real crazy for a minute!”
In an additional preview clip from Kramer’s interview on the Facebook Watch series, Jada Pinkett Smith asked Kramer how many times Caussin allegedly cheated — and whether it was with more or less than 13 women.
“More,” the country singer, 38, said as her eyes begin to water. “I know we’re both in better situations. But I think about this year … my kids won’t wake up at my house Christmas day. That one’s gonna hurt.”
“That’s when I get like, that’s not fair. You took away my dream too, of what I wanted for my family,” she said. “That’s not fair.”
I still don’t get the pantry door. I don’t doubt it felt great, but Jana was going to have to replace that and probably clean it up herself. I can’t imagine it held any value to Mike. Maybe that’s just the Capricorn in me speaking. The Xboxes I understand, and I’ll bet that did hurt Mike where it counts. (Also, how many are we talking?) I appreciate Jana mentioning that Mike cited Xboxes as his ‘only vice’ while he banging the Eastern seaboard behind his wife’s back. I don’t fault Jana for trashing Mike’s stuff to get her anger out. I hope the kids were out of the house, as that would probably confuse them, but I’m a recent convert to clobbering things. I went to a pumpkin patch this weekend and they let you buy the older pumpkins at a fraction of the cost and then smash them with sledgehammers in a special area. I beat the ever-living hell out of that poor pumpkin. Talk about cathartic. Writing on Mike’s tux is inspired. I hope she put it on a mannequin in the front yard for all to see. And Jana said Mike had affairs with more than 13 women? Yeah, pass that woman another Xbox.
She was probably fine and then all of a sudden wasn’t fine and the pantry door was the first thing in the way.
I’m going through an amicable separation and I still had a day when I was ready to smash my spouse’s sht.
Yes, I know it’s a crime. No, I didn’t do it. But if I was rich and could afford to replace broken shit? Would’ve done it and accepted my punishment.
Maybe get a punching bag and some grief counseling instead of destroying things she would have to pay for and maybe being arrested for? Set a good example for the children in managing anger and pain instead of being destructive?
Exactly this, destroying things like that is just plain immature and against the law. Violence is never ok.
Yeah, in comparison lying in front of a car seems pretty tame, eh?
This is super immature and toxic, and the kind of stuff an ex could definitely use against you in court. It’s awful to be cheated on, but trashing the house is not the way to go.
I haven’t been in these circumstances (and I’m sorry for anyone who is or was!) but I highly recommend to anyone seeking out a “rage room”. They can set up entire rooms for you to smash, give you safety googles and clothing, and multiple choices of blunt weapons. And they do the clean up!
Not quite as personal but…WOW…what a release. I smashed an old computer printer to bits with a crowbar. It was cathartic as hell. 🤣
I hope that she finally does have closure. That man really abused her and I cannot imagine the affect it has had on their children. It’s too bad that her being cheated on seems to be her entire identity. I hope that changes for her as well.
Magen my friend was divorcing her husband, her therapist recommended that she buy a bunch of figurines at the dollar store and put them in an old purse and smash that purse to get out her rage. She loved it so much and at the end she opened the purse and emptied it into the trash.
I would suggest finding a boxing club where you can put on the gloves and go at it and get your workout in too.
He is horrible, but she also sounds so toxic.
In regards to the pantry door – I think when they were building he REALLY wanted that door and she hated it but let him have it. It was a “storyline” for a while. Hence the smashing.
He’s a crap bag, smash it all.
That makes sense.
I never smashed anything out of fear of repercussions. Whatever I did would’ve been done to me tenfold. All I could do was get out but burn it all down fantasies are nice. I say good for her.
Wow, these two… did not bring out the best in each other.
Her catharsis is right here. Probably her best song.
She married a guy she barely knew, who had never had a serious relationship. And wonders why he cheated on her. Sounds like she idolized him without knowing him. And she just wanted the perfect photos for instagram. Not a marriage.
Her picker is broken. But better to take your anger out on inanimate objects than a person or a child.
If she were hard-core, she would have destroyed his car, including snapping off the windshield wipers. Just sayin’.
This sounds completely psycho to me. Destroying things is just gross. She is the most unrelatable person on earth to me.
Also the value of catharsis has been totally debunked.