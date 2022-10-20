“Charlize Theron wore a witchy Dior look to an LA premiere” links

Charlize Theron wore Dior to the School for Good & Evil premiere. [RCFA]
Noomi Rapace brought some major ruffle drama in Rome. [GFY]
Don Lemon & Mary Trump joke about Bigly playing “YMCA” at his rallies. [OMG Blog]
Anna Faris says Ivan Reitman sexually harassed her. [Dlisted]
The Glass Onion is apparently very good. [LaineyGossip]
IKEA did a collection inspired by Diwali?? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Tim Allen continues to be a cocaine-trafficking douchebag. [Pajiba]
Is Kendall Jenner a Mean Girl? Kendall says no! [JustJared]
Pennsylvanians, please support John Fetterman. [Buzzfeed]
DOJ prosecutors say they have enough to charge Donald Trump. [Towleroad]
Vanessa Hudgens loves Halloween. [Egotastic]
Why are restaurateurs defending James Corden? Let this story die! [Gawker]
Kendall hasn’t hear the saying “don’t believe in anything unless it’s been officially denied.”
Is her nose smaller, or is it just the hair throwing me off?
I was just thinking how tiny her nose looks.
Soooo tiny! Did she get a pixie cut?
I think it’s the dark hair, it really changes her whole look. I just googled old photos of her, same nose.
The nostrils and columella look smaller. I hope it’s just make-up; she had real beauty and shouldn’t mess with it.
I wanna wear Charlize’s outfit!!!
Perfect dress for Spooky Szn
Wow, Charlize, you look great!
I love her with dark hair!
Wow….loving that dress. Has this kind of modern goth/victorian vibe <3
Mary Trump’s podcast is a good listen! It’s from her you tube channel, but I like to just listen while I’m driving or doing something else. She gets really great people on the discussions.
I didn’t know she had a podcast! I’ll have to look it up. I heard her interviewed several times in the past, and she’s interesting.
I am SO looking forward to Glass Onion. They had better show it at our theater.