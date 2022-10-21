A federal jury found Kevin Spacey not liable of battery on Anthony Rapp

When MeToo began in the fall of 2017 with the reporting around Harvey Weinstein’s serial sexual predation, rumors began circulating that additional Hollywood predators should be and would be outed in short order. Anthony Rapp was the first person to come out and put his name to an accusation against Kevin Spacey. Rapp was the tipping point, and dozens of men and boys came forward after Rapp to talk about how Spacey assaulted them, harassed them, raped them. It was never just one victim one time – Spacey has a decades-long history of hurting young men and boys. Because Rapp was brave enough to come forward and tell his story, his bravery emboldened dozens of other victims to come forward.
In recent years, Rapp ended up pressing charges against Spacey using the Child Victims Act, a federal protection which intends to make it easier for victims to come forward years after the initial crimes. Rapp’s accusation was deemed “battery” under the statute, because Spacey (then 26 years old) tried to “seduce,” fondle and kiss a then-14-year-old Rapp. On Thursday, a federal jury found that Spacey was not liable for battery.
A federal jury in Manhattan found Kevin Spacey not liable for battery on Thursday in a civil case brought by the actor Anthony Rapp, who accused Mr. Spacey of climbing on top of him and making a sexual advance more than 30 years ago when Mr. Rapp was 14.
The 11-person jury in the Federal District Court in Manhattan spent less than 90 minutes deliberating over the evidence against Mr. Spacey, who denied the accusation on the stand. The trial hinged on Mr. Rapp’s account of a night in 1986, when, he said, he attended a party at Mr. Spacey’s New York apartment during a Broadway season in which both of them were acting in plays. Mr. Spacey, who was 26 at the time, denied that such an encounter ever occurred.
The jury found that Mr. Spacey did not touch a sexual or intimate part of Mr. Rapp’s, meaning it could not find him liable under the Child Victims Act, a New York State law that allowed Mr. Rapp to bring his claim. The law included a look-back window during which old claims that had already passed the statute of limitations could be revived.
After the verdict was read, Mr. Spacey stood up with tears in his eyes. He hugged his lawyers briefly and shared a longer hug with his assistant. Mr. Rapp was stoic and straight-faced, as he had been through the entire proceeding.
“We’re just grateful that the jury saw the truth,” Jennifer L. Keller, one of Mr. Spacey’s lawyers, said after the verdict.
Richard M. Steigman, one of Mr. Rapp’s lawyers, said, “The jury has spoken.”
Mr. Rapp’s claim was one of the most prominent in the early days of the #MeToo movement, as accusers started to come forward with allegations against high-profile men in the entertainment, political and business worlds. Mr. Spacey quickly experienced career blowback and was ultimately removed from “House of Cards.” The disclosure by Mr. Rapp, which BuzzFeed News published in October 2017, was followed by more than a dozen other sexual misconduct accusations against Mr. Spacey. He has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in Britain.
It’s completely insane that “you don’t remember it the right way because you were a kid” is a reasonable explanation as opposed to “this horrific moment of abuse was seared into a 14-year-old child’s memory because it was so damaging.” This is why so many victims don’t come forward, plain and simple. I still believe Anthony Rapp, I always believed him. His story was heartbreaking and he was incredibly brave for telling his story and pursuing justice against his abuser. This jury is disgusting.
Things Kevin Spacey did in court: He cried. He apologized for apologizing. He talked about his abusive father. His lawyers characterized Anthony Rapp as "jealous" (at age 14) of Spacey's interest in other men.
The jury sided with Spacey. We've seen this before. https://t.co/Zmfb6PqHTy
— Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) October 20, 2022
You’re amazing Anthony. This world doesn’t give two fs about protecting children.
Great, Hollywood will be starting his redemption arc in 3, 2, 1…
The only way Spacey can make a full comeback is with a defamation case like Depp. Spacey cant do that because he has many past examples of predatory behavior.
Maybe not yet – Spacey still has cases in the UK to defend against men who filed claims. He’s also owing money to the production company that produced House of Cards. He’s not out of the woods yet.
I think Anthony Rapp is a hero and that Spacey is a deviant predator. I hope that Anthony feels the loves from so many and is healing. Spacey is truly a manipulator and I hope he gets what’s due him and is put in his place.
@Girl_Ninja, ITA. I’ve adored Anthony Rapp forever (ever since he was the friend who went along for the ride in “Adventures in Babysitting!”). But even if it was some John Doe, this is a disgustingly wrong and unjust verdict.
I hope AR knows how many people are pulling for him. And that this whole thing wasn’t in vain— maybe he didn’t “win” according to the jury, but he put an even brighter spotlight on Spacey’s depravity for all the world to see, and be reminded of. I admire him so much.
As for Spacey, special place in hell, etc.
They can’t be serious.
Also, I really wish cases involving popular actors wouldn’t be decided by a jury.
just when you think this world couldn’t be any more bonkers. Well done Anthony, I hope Spacey never recovers and if he does, I will be boycotting any and all productions in which he has a hand.
I saw this headline yesterday and just felt so frustrated and disappointed. I absolutely believe Anthony, the system is the problem. I have nothing but admiration for his bravery and being the first to speak publicly, encouraging so many others to come forward. The law may have failed him but he has absolutely made an impact.
It must be so emotionally painful for Anthony to carry such a distasteful memory for the rest of his life. I am no psychologist but I wish there was a way of easing the pain of abuse victims.
There are a lot of ways. One thing I’ve been thinking about is how having people look at you and think only of your being abused is so horrible. It’s pretty much *the* reason I don’t like to talk about my own sexual abuse. Because then you get reduced to that — defined by something horrible that someone else did to you.
I was honestly surprised (and yes, disgusted) by the verdict — I thought it was pretty well established that Spacey is a smug, unrepentant rapist.
Side Note: In a previous life, I was a UGE Spacey fan – this was post Usual Suspects, right around American Beauty era. A college friend of mine knew him from theater days, and swore even back then Spacey was no one you’d want to know. Gay, yes, so I personally would have no romantic chance — but more importantly, a “filthy, awful” human being.
So people knew, even back then.
No wonder people don’t come forth. I was sexually assaulted mutuple times by a family member when I was prepubescent, he only stopped when I got my period. and at his funeral they talked him up like he was the best person that ever lived. It’s really fucked me up, I dont like people touching me now, thanks to him.
@katie thank you for sharing. I am so sorry you were a target of sexual abuse within your own family, where you should have been safe. You sound like a very strong person. Sending good wishes for your continued healing.
Further confirmation that deep down alot of people believe that victims of rape “are asking for it”. This is heartbreaking and sickens me.
Probably according to Whoopi it just wasn’t rape rape.
I feel so sorry for and angry on behalf of all abuse survivors. It is not a justice system.
My neighbor who lives across the street from me is a lighting guy on movie sets and worked on set of a film with Kevin Spacey several years ago. He described him as a total creep and absolute predatory behavior from him. I will always believe Anthony Rapp.
I mean, after Rapp, there were dozens of men that came forward. Even people who claim Rapp was doing this for publicity or money should think hard about that. This isn’t just a bit of smoke, this is a forest on fire. But, well, I expect a Bryan Singer film with Spacey as the lead in a couple of years.
Guys…so nobody saw the part of the story where Rapp was, at the time, starring in a play that had him act out the exact scenario he claimed Spacey did to him. THAT is what made the jury start to doubt that this happened. That and the fact that, even from Rapp’s telling, it wasn’t clear that Spacey either intentionally did that or even knew who Rapp was. He didn’t get Rapp into his bed, as apparently Rapp got in there on his own and without Spacey’s knowledge. So, at best, you have a case of mistaken identity (Spacey assumed Rapp was a paramour bc he was face down in his bed), or an actual case of transposed memories where Spacey actually didn’t do anything. These blanket rushes to judgment reek of homophobia, bc I’ve noticed it’s often men who are accused of assaulting other men than never seem to get benefit of the doubt. Some of you think you’re being allies, but you just found a new convenient outlet for bigotry. This is the same thing that happened with Ricky Martin a month ago. I’m not saying Spacey is innocent of all allegations, and there are quite a lot, but on this one, the jury did the right thing. Awarding $40M to Rapp based solely on his own memories and no other corroborating evidence, especially when there are legitimate doubts over his testimony, would have been a massive miscarriage of justice.
Kevin, is this you?
Run along now.
There are 13 other accusers of you.
Well, unfortunately for this victim, there are legal standards to follow and evidence that needs to be proved. And unfortunately for all victims, unless a rape kit is done immediately, or there is other evidence of a crime, it’s hard to meet that burden of proof. I feel like in this case it wasn’t “could that have happened? Probably” but the law says “do we think this happened beyond a preponderance of doubt?” Meaning, could this have NOT happened? It doesn’t matter what the jury knows in their hearts. The only thing that matters is what their jury instructions were.
Or have the accuser gush big fat tears then go oh gosh darn it what accusations?
Kevin?
Sorry that you are going to get a lot of flack for bringing logic and rationality to a very emotional subject. And this is coming from someone who felt like a pedophile-magnet for most of her life (until I realized that it was not my fault, and that there are some evil people out there).
Kevin has more than 13 accusers hun. Anthony is just one of them.
While you’re here Kevin wanna give a comment on the Sussexes?
Since apparently only Kevin Spacey can actually READ the news reports about a case as it develops, including the introduction of what some of us call “bombshell” testimony, like say, a copy of the script of the play Rapp was in that has the same scene exactly as he claims Spacey would have done, then yeah, I’m Kevin. Hi.
By the way, don’t lump me in with Depp because THAT guy definitely did it.
@Dee I was with you until you mentioned homophobia.
It’s one thing to argue that there was not enough evidence in this particular case. I can accept that. However, I disagree with the notion that people are being homophobic by supporting Spacey’s victims. We tend to #believewomen on this site, so why shouldn’t we also support men who claim to be abused? If anything, it would be sexist and homophobic to not take male survivors as seriously as we take female survivors.
It’s all too common for people to trivialize abuse when it happens to boys and young men, and it’s often worse when it’s male-male abuse. There’s definitely some homophobia there — gay sex is “icky” and they don’t want to think about it, or they dismiss it because they consider all gays to be sexual deviants and believe that abuse must be the norm.
I hope Anthony knows that there are people who believe him and still support him. And we will not forget what Spacey did to him, and likely many other boys. All we can do now is encourage others to speak up, and make sure Spacey never has a comeback.
It is incredibly brave to have come forward and then to have had to realise a traumatic moment repeatedly for years only to have such a disappointing result in the quest for justice.
But people eventually get their karma. R Kelly skated through his first trial even with video evidence but look where he is now. I hope Anthony eventually sees Spacey facing criminal consequences to his actions, even if it cannot be found now.
The sad thing is, it seems there’s only consequences when the offender is no longer bankable and bringing in big money.
R. Kelly, Bill Cosby. They only faced real consequences when their careers were fading.
I believe Anthony Rapp and I still expected this to be the outcome of the trial. We live in profoundly messed up times.
I don’t see KS having a comeback beyond the dudebro circle, however. He’ll be the token gay MRA, which must sting – a former darling of stage and screen, reduced to such uncultured company.
Maybe he can learn sculpting and do a joint exhibition with Brad Pitt where the press will fete both of them for their amazing new talent while vaguely mentioning that they have overcome past “controversies.”
Does anyone else remember the episode of SVU that AR guest starred in? He accused a former (male) teacher of abuse. I can’t imagine how hard a role that must’ve been for him to play, given what he’s been through…
The American legal system is not equipped to deal with sexual assault. Period. Victims are well aware and that’s why so few report. I have to believe that Anthony Rapp’s goal wasn’t so much a guilty verdict (because anyone who has seen sexual assault trials play out knew that was always unlikely) but to force Spacey through this process – being arrested, being put on trial. Thank you for your service, Anthony. May you find some peace in a job well done.
My heart goes out to Anthony Rapp and the other survivors. Heartbreaking and so incredibly unjust.
Because of Anthony Rapp’s bravery, dozens of other of Spacey’s victims were able to come forward. He knew it was a long shot, but he still came forward. Rapps tweet yesterday after the verdict was brave and heartbreaking.
Anthony Rapp is so brave and I am so dissapointed again in the judical system. But I do take some comfort that Kevin has to cough up 30 million for the arbitration suit he lost against Netflix for House of Cards. He can’t appeal it.
I just hope Netflix does the right thing and sets up a foundation or helps victims who were abused by Kevin over the years. And not just pocket it.
He’s got receipts on some big fish. Amazing how so many witnesses (all of them) have died.
“The jury found that Mr. Spacey did not touch a sexual or intimate part of Mr. Rapp’s, meaning it could not find him liable under the Child Victims Act….”
This is the crux of it. It doesn’t even mean the jury didn’t believe Rapp. The Act extended the statute of limitations with respect to specific sexual offenses already delineated under NY law. It looks like the jury found that Spacey’s conduct didn’t fit under any of the specific sexual offenses the law outlines. It’s disappointing & I applaud Rapp for his bravery coming forward. It’s important, even when (as is often the case) the courts are not a means of achieving justice.