Brian Cox: ‘I think there could very easily be an uprising in the United States’

I’ve become something of a late-in-life Brian Cox fan. I’d never really cared about him one way or the other as an actor before I got into Succession. It’s so funny to think that after a fifty-year career on stage and screen, Cox will probably be best known for playing a Scottish version of Rupert Murdoch on an HBO show. Cox’s take on Succession’s patriarch Logan Roy is brilliant, funny and infuriating. Cox is 76 years old and he’s using this Succession success to do interesting side projects, like his new docu-series, How the Other Half Live. He goes around to rich people’s homes and he looks at all of the crazy sh-t they have and it sounds like he shames them for being rich. Good times. To promote this new series, Cox chatted with the Telegraph about money, Hollywood, America and a lot more. Some highlights:
On Succession: “Logan is a very lonely man driven by one idea, and his Achilles heel is that he loves his children. If he didn’t love them, he could carry on in his mercenary ways, but it doesn’t work. It just exacerbates the situation. It is easy to describe [the characters] as monstrous, but they are also victims of a society and a value system. Even though it is brilliant satire, there’s a tragic element to them, too.”
Exploring the wealth divide in ‘How the Other Half Live’: The growing wealth divide is a “demon”, he says. “No matter what faith or gender we are, the thing we suffer from is our exposure to money and relationship to it.”
Whether he’s rich: “I’m doing well, but I’m not one of them. I’m not a multimillionaire. Having money makes you safe, but it makes you guilty at the same time. Which is why we need a proper welfare system.”
Whether he’s poor by Hollywood standards: He says his own vices are clothes, but no longer food, since he was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. “I tend to fly publicly,” he adds. To paraphrase the journalist Tina Brown’s recent description of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, does he feel “poor by Hollywood standards?” “I don’t know where Tina Brown is living… but the Royal family are never going to be poor. We have this idea of Hollywood, but it’s simply untrue. There are a lot of very sad people there trying to make a buck. It’s a very difficult place to live. And Hollywood is the worst place in the world to raise female children. There are so many pressures on young women already, and it just exacerbates them.”
His weird experience at a Me Too meeting: “Let me tell you my Hollywood story. I got a Golden Globe [in 2020], which was lovely. Then, I was invited to this MeToo meeting. I arrived late, so I had to stand at the back while all these rather intense Hollywood women were listening to Ronan Farrow [the journalist] talk about the work he had done [exposing the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein]. Then it finished. Everyone turned around and immediately took out their devices and started filming me, walking up to me and saying, ‘Can you tell us to f— off?’. I thought: ‘Is this appropriate? This is a MeToo meeting.’ This is the problem – that people do things on a tokenistic level. I find that questionable.”
He is pessimistic about the future of America: “I thought America was a great society to be part of because of its egalitarian principles. But have those principles been practised? Have they f—! I think there could very easily be an uprising in the United States.”
Whether his children will inherit much from him: “I have some property, so that will probably be divided up among them. They’ll have a safety net, as long as it’s not too much of a safety net, and they actually get out and work their a–es off. But it’s nothing to do with me. I’m gone by then!”
“I don’t know where Tina Brown is living… but the Royal family are never going to be poor…” Yeah. I mean, Tina Brown’s comment was about how the Sussexes are poor compared to the uber-wealthy in Montecito, but I appreciate that Cox brings it back to the enormous wealth held by the Windsors. I also think LA/Hollywood is probably a very difficult place to raise kids in general, especially girls. But honestly, name a place where it’s easy to raise girls?
As for his socialism… I don’t think money and our relationship to money is the root of all evil, but I do think there should be better and stronger welfare systems in place, especially here in America. So much would be solved here if we had tax policies which made sense and we actually punished white-collar criminals appropriately.
Photos courtesy of Olivier Huitel / Avalon and Euan Cherry / Avalon.
My sister informed me yesterday that after the 2024 election there will be civil war. We’re kinda in one now IMHO, but I told her I don’t have the emotional bandwidth anymore to worry so far ahead. I’m just trying to get thru today and tomorrow.
I agree. We’re already in a Civil War. This one isn’t being fought physically, at least not yet. It’s more ideological at this point. I hope the mid terms are a wake up call for people to stop being apathetic about democracy and voting to protect it. Fascists grow stronger daily and folks will look up one day and ask how did we get here.
I feel your pain – here in the UK it feels like bomb is about to go off, there is so much tension within society. I think this winter and the upcoming budget will set off wide spread social unrest and am here for it – the Tories need to be burned to the ground.
I have been reading the same thing about the 2024 election – the GOP/MAGATs are planning something big if they don’t win, they are already planning to cheat and restrict Gen Z’s voting power (raising the voting age etc..). The Dems need to be more proactive and aggressive – taking the lead instead of following. I recently met several young US citizens working for the summer here in London as interns and that was their biggest complaint about the Democrats – these guys are informed and angry.
If the US politicians would actually work on solving problems together instead of grandstanding and playing party politics, a ton of issues would be fixed.
I agree many of us are emotionally getting by one day at a time. It’s just overwhelming to see what awful shape the country is in, the economy has tanked and people are struggling.
Actually, the US economy is going great guns. That’s one of the reasons inflation is so high and the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, trying to slow it down. But people are so focused on high prices they don’t realize that unemployment is at historically low levels. And wages are up, just not high enough to counter inflation. If the Fed throws us into recession before 2024, the Dems will be cooked.
the good thing about the House being so close (still not sure who’ll have the majority but it won’t be by much) is that they will have to work together to get anything accomplished & just being the party of obstruction, especially when it comes to dealing with our economy, may no longer work to the GOP’s advantage. Especially with GenZ stepping up and proving to folks that their votes DO matter