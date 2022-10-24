The finale of ‘The Crown’ Season 6 will be Charles & Camilla’s 2005 wedding

Currently, The Crown’s Season 6 is in production, filming in Europe. Season 6 will pick up with Tony Blair’s victory and quickly move into Princess Diana’s death in Paris later that summer. It will be interesting to see how Peter Morgan handles the subject matter now, considering he’s “revisiting” that storyline as the screenwriter for 2006’s The Queen, directed by Stephen Frears. Obviously, Season 6 will go through most of Tony Blair’s years as prime minister. What’s interesting is that Peter Morgan now insists that Season 6 won’t go all the way through until 2007, when Blair stepped down. Morgan has been telling people that the series will end on a high note for King Charles III: Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding in Windsor.
It will trawl through one of the Royal family’s darkest and most tumultuous periods. But the sixth and final series of The Crown will end on a high for King Charles when it is released next year, show insiders have insisted in the wake of a slew of criticism.
The last episode will depict the wedding of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005, highlighting what proved to be a notable turning point for the monarchy and leaving viewers with a feel-good, positive image of the institution. The dramatisation of the civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall will bring the curtain down on one of the most successful yet controversial dramas in recent history.
The final series, which is currently being filmed and is likely to be released next November, will turn its spotlight on the “adventures and misadventures” of New Labour. A source told The Telegraph that a “chief focus” will be the premiership of Tony Blair. It will also cover the death of Diana in a Paris car crash and chart the lives of Prince William and Prince Harry in the immediate aftermath of their mother’s death. The series will depict Queen Elizabeth II’s thawing towards her future daughter-in-law.
For the King and Queen Consort, as they are now, such celebratory scenes and a focus on largely positive developments will come as a welcome relief.
Writer Peter Morgan said he could not continue beyond the early 2000s as he believed that there should be at least a decade between a real-life event and its fictionalised retelling in order to gain “proper perspective”. He is said to have become irked by the recent criticism, having been keenly focused on historical research and determined not to convey events purely to be “sensational”.
A source defended the high-budget drama, arguing that the Royal scandals dramatised by Morgan were of the family’s own making.
“He purposely seeks to dramatise historical events as they happened,” they said. “He can’t change history, he reflects it – hence the controversial content of season five that is currently under discussion. Royal events took an upward turn post-1997 and, thankfully, a return to political events, so The Crown can return to that.”
“The series will depict Queen Elizabeth II’s thawing towards her future daughter-in-law…” WHO? Are we talking about Sophie, Countess of Wessex? That would be the only “future daughter in law” around this time frame (Sophie and Edward married in 1999). I find it curious that Morgan would end the series in 2005 and not 2007 though. What is he afraid of? Having to dramatize Prince William and Kate’s infamous 2007 breakup? Anyway, let’s be real – Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding was not the beginning of some grand new royal storyline, it simply put a bow on the sh-tshow that was and is Charles and Camilla’s relationship.
I think they mean the Queen thawing towards Camilla before she marries Charles.
Which, honestly, she didn’t really seem to have as big of a beef with Camilla as people like to claim.
The queen did not have much choice with Charles demands. After a time she may not have cared imo
Ooh I think I said this a few weeks ago! That ending it with their wedding made sense, since the series basically started with Elizabeth and Philip’s wedding, so wrap it up with C&C’s wedding.
I also said that it would end with the golden jubilee, but I’m pretty sure I had an alternate theory about the wedding too, lol.
Anyway it makes sense, wrap up the relationship with the wedding, my guess is it won’t be such a high note as it will be a lot of eyerolls and “glad they finally got what they wanted” kind of reactions.
That actually is lovely symmetry – start with the wedding that was huge for the crown/Elizabeth’s reign (with hindsight) and end with the wedding that was huge for Charles’ reign – no hindsight here yet but obviously having Camilla is hugely important to him above all else.
@Shazbot – your comment:
“ obviously having Camilla is hugely important to him above all else”
THIS RIGHT HERE. It’s all he cares about. That and not being outshone by anyone. So useless. Time for Canada to get rid of the institution.
To the detriment of Charles relationship with his sons especially harry.
I believe the future daughter in law they’re talking about is Camilla. As for the ending it sounds like fan fiction to me. Why would it end on Charles and Camilla getting married? That doesn’t sound right and seems anticlimactic to me. It think it should end at the Queen Mother’s death.
Agreed. The Queen Mother’s death was actually the biggest power shift in the royal family. She held alot of power over everyone.
That’s why I think they can’t just end it with her death, they’re going to have to show us HOW the power shifted after her death, you know? We’ll have diana’s death and funeral, Margaret’s death, the QM’s death, and then the wedding of C&C, and it will wrap up a lot of the storylines from the show as much as one can wrap up real life storylines.
God Netflix have way smoother PR than Charles. I’m glad they’re peppering the promo with Morgan’s rebuttals.
Chaz indeed is very unhappy about the Crown, but his courtiers not so much. Peter Morgan is, after all, one of them. Peter Morgan is a monarchist who just happens t earn his living writing about the RF with much more sucess and fanfarre than the snivelling Royal Rota folks.
Let´s not pretend Peter Morgan is out for blood and want to destroy the RF. If he is beating Chaz with a stick it is because Charles has made a mess out of his life himself and Pdeter Morgan could not claim the title of ” prestige TV” if he was to sugar coat the messier aspects of this colonialist telenovela most brits have thrown their souls at because they, err “live the pageantry”
Give me a break.
That’s what I don’t get about the outrage from the royal family. The show was always meant to humanize the royals not paint them as hero or villain. Watch Camilla and Charles get new stans as their story is painted as cross stars lovers. Diana is also gonna look bad if they show her briefing against Charles or if they show how William was upset about the interview or if they show her having affairs. The only reason her looking bad won’t stick is because she end up dying tragically. Every royals is not painted as one dimensional in the show.
The only one complaining is Chaz. I think the courtiers see The Crown as not so much different than Royal Rota, just with more liberties. They just attack it because Chaz wants them to. William would have the same atitude as Harry (that is a TV show that takes some liberties with the whole story, but not entirely wrong) if not for Charles enlisting William in the ” Diana was paranoid and taken advantage of” narrative.
I notice there are perhaps bots on dm comments with the mantra Diana was not a saint and so on. And go on about poor poor Charles lol.
For me, it will be eyerolls and disgust that they got what they wanted.
Makes sense. The show started with the wedding of a heir so ending it with the wedding of another is fitting. Wouldn’t make sense to me to end with the (temporary) breakup between a heir and his then girlfriend.
I imagine the Cambridge/Wales courtship will get one episode and that’s it. I know they’ve cast someone for Kate but she can very much just be starring in 1 maximum 2 eps. Not unheard of in the show. Also, The Crown isn’t a stranger in covering a few years in one ep so we might get something beyond the initial meet-up.
Interesting that PM has spoken about giving C&C their happy ending in the finale to the series. I suspect that he hasn’t gone as hard on them as he could in season 5 but rather portrayed their relationship as true love thwarted by duty and fate. This would explain why he’s closing the series with their “high note” of a wedding.
That’s one of the things that’s so stupid about Charles’ rage at the Crown last season and this season. PM actually goes pretty soft on Charles and camilla. The emphasis on their affair as the result of thwarted young love makes it more sympathetic, even if people are still disgusted at their treatment of Diana. He really could have made it so much worse.
Yeah that for me already makes his claim to portray historical facts kind of silly. What about all the other women Charles was seeing at the time? Camilla wasn’t the only woman in his life. And the thwarted love is nonsense. She didn’t want to marry him. She wanted Andrew Parker-Bowles and she got him.
If Amanda knatchbull had said yes to Charles proposal Diana would never have been involved with Charles which would have been a good thing. Anna Wallace walked out on Charles and supposedly he wanted her back. Charles had other women in his life.
And except for Diana they all knew not to marry him. Diana was a naive teenager who he took advantage of.
After all the fuss Charles has kicked up, I hope Netflix backs a Big Mac truck of money into Peter Morgan’s backyard and convinces him to keep it going until Liz’s death. Lord please bless us all with this gift this I pray AMEN.
Side chicks winning. Heartwarming stuff.
I think describing their wedding as a high-note is some pretty good trolling. I was there and on royal boards in those days, and I can tell you that the reception was mixed at best. Even the most pro-monarchy trolls don’t seem to love Camilla to this day, but the RF isn’t letting reality get in the way of letting them play star-crossed lovers or whatever we’re supposed to think. Either way, selling it like this it feeds right into the worldview of KCIII: if he got what he wanted (marrying Camilla), then it must be a happy ending for everyone involved. Utterly shameful.
My guess was that they’d end with the wedding of William and Kate, but I guess papering over one shitshow wedding was enough.
Edited to add – moment I posted this I thought, what if he’s worried he makes their love story a story line and then they separate before it airs. Good reason to leave them out.