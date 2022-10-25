Did Judi Dench write ‘The Crown’ letter because they didn’t give her a role?

For years now, there have been all kinds of royal “insiders,” Tory elders and completely random royal friends, all coming out to bash The Crown. While there was some criticism of the first three seasons, starting with Season 4 – the introduction of Princess Diana – and continuing to the current flurry of bullsh-t around Season 5, I have assumed that Charles is behind everything. Charles is the one who is furious about a prestige drama, he’s the one organizing this unhinged campaign, and it’s all about his history, his behavior, his actions. But what if other people have their own separate agendas? Here we have Judi Dench, who wrote a hilarious screed against The Crown last week. The crux of her argument was that Americans are too dumb to know that The Crown is a dramatization and that there should be a disclaimer on the show for dumb Americans. Considering Dench’s friendship with Charles and Camilla, I thought they put her up to writing that asinine letter. Turns out, she had her own reasons for whining about The Crown.

Dame Judi Dench reportedly seriously considered joining the cast of Netflix’s The Crown for its fifth season. The esteemed actress, 87, is said to have been sent a script while talking to the royal drama’s producers about taking the role of the Queen Mother – a character which was eventually taken on by actress Marcia Warren. And the revelation comes after Dame Judi branded the series’ plotlines ‘cruelly unjust’ as she slammed the show, blaming it for crude sensationalism.

According to The Times, sources alleged that both The Crown and Dame Judi were ‘taking it seriously’ when in talks for her to join season five.

But the publication noted that there was conflict between the actress and producers over the Queen Mother being a relatively small role for the star, alongside disputes on the size of fee she would get for the role.

The Crown ensures that whichever actress is playing Queen Elizabeth II in the show, currently Imelda Staunton, receives the highest level of pay.

Dame Judi, who has played Elizabeth I and Queen Victoria in past roles, also has a close relationship with the royal family and often fronts events – such as this year’s Jubilee celebrations – leading to worries she could damage their friendship.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m a bit surprised that the Mail and the Times reported on this and did some digging. Perhaps it was Netflix leaking it too, but whoever put this information out there did it to make Dench look like a petty, unprofessional a–hole. Dench clearly wanted a part on The Crown but she wanted the Queen Mum to have a bigger role and she wanted to get paid more. Netflix turned her down. So Dench’s letter last week looks like sour grapes. Yeah… it was most likely Netflix leaking this, right? LMAO, Netflix is not playing with these fools. Charles and his people better sleep with one eye open, the Netflix boogeymen are coming.

13 Responses to “Did Judi Dench write ‘The Crown’ letter because they didn’t give her a role?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    October 25, 2022 at 8:49 am

    LOLOLOL. So the Crown was good enough when she wanted a role in it, but not good enough now that the Crown went with someone else??

    I don’t blame Dench for passing on the role (or Netflix for saying no to her demands, whichever it was) – if she wanted more money and a bigger role and Netflix was like “that’s not the story arc we’re going with for these seasons,” then it makes sense that it just didn’t work out.

    But it sure makes that letter last week seem petty, doesnt it?

    Reply
  2. ClaireB says:
    October 25, 2022 at 8:50 am

    I have loved Judi Dench since I saw her in As Time Goes By so this is really disappointing.

    Reply
    • Linda says:
      October 25, 2022 at 9:09 am

      Yes! I’m so bummed by this whole thing. She has been a favorite for of mine for so long. I had no idea she was tight with the Rottweiler, sigh…

      Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    October 25, 2022 at 8:52 am

    As Time Goes By was a favorite show. That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:13 am

    LOL. Judi should have kept out of this.

    Reply
  5. BW says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:16 am

    “The Crown ensures that whichever actress is playing Queen Elizabeth II in the show, currently Imelda Staunton, receives the highest level of pay.”

    But the men with smaller roles still get paid more than the actress playing the Queen.

    Reply
    • Ace says:
      October 25, 2022 at 9:27 am

      I know that was a thing in S1 (and S2?) because it was talked about, but have we heard if it was that way after that? Because I doubt Olivia Colman got paid less than any men on the show, and it seems they’re saying neither is Imelda Staunton.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        October 25, 2022 at 9:35 am

        Claire Foy was paid less than Matt Smith, IIRC, and I think he was the one who pushed for her to get more, and The Crown made an announcement at some point after that that no one would get paid more than the Queen.

  6. Ace says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Hah. Yeah, this absolutely comes from Netflix and I bet people in the industry know it does. Is going to be a little bit harder for Chuck to find another actor willing to shit on Netflix/The Crown now that it’s clear that they are willing to put them on the spot.

    Reply
  7. Laura D says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:27 am

    I’ve always liked Dame Judi and was disappointed when she came out against “The Crown.” It saddens me that her reputation is now tarnished because of her defence of her “friends.” I doubt very much that C&C will do likewise and (at the very least) thank her for her support because they of course “never complain and never explain.”

    I hope the title was worth it Dame Judi? 🙁

    Reply
  8. Harper says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:27 am

    I read that Morgan is now thinking of doing a prequel to The Crown. Dench is probably going to be up for the big role in that version, if the rumors are true. Her outrage will be soothed by the nice fat paycheck.

    Reply
  9. Paulkid says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:40 am

    Dame Hypocrite!

    Reply
  10. Houlihan says:
    October 25, 2022 at 9:43 am

    Good on the production team for properly valuing Imelda and the other leads. Sounds like Charles and Camilla wanted a spy who could maybe also pressure the production if they didn’t like how the storyline was going. But Judi overplayed her hand and they went with a someone else. Salty, salty, salty.

    Reply

