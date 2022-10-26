Russian court denies Brittney Griner’s appeal, she will be sent to a penal colony

This Brittney Griner saga has been going on for most of 2022. She was detained for cannabis possession in Russia in February, her trial began in July, and she was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. The Biden administration has offered a “substantial deal” to Russia for the release of Brittney and another American prisoner, Paul Whelan, but so far Russian hasn’t taken it. Brittney’s defense team filed an appeal of the verdict back in August and just yesterday it was denied. The appeals court upheld the original sentence to send Brittney to a penal colony.
A Russian court upheld WNBA star Brittney Griner’s nine-year prison sentence on Tuesday, a decision that will send the U.S. athlete to a penal colony.
The court near Moscow upheld the original sentence which the state prosecutor called “fair.”
Griner has about eight years left on her sentence though another appeal is possible through Russia’s court of cassation, the highest court of appeals. It is not clear if her lawyers will pursue another appeal.
“We think we should use all legal tools available but that is her decision to take,” Maria Blagovolina, Griner’s lawyer, told reporters outside of the court. Blagovolina added that the two-time Olympic gold medalist was disappointed to hear the decision from the three-judge panel.
“She had some hope but that vanished today,” Blagovolina said.
Griner, who plays professional basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason, was arrested in February after Russian authorities found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
Her lawyers said Griner only uses cannabis medically and unintentionally packed the cannabis canisters in her suitcase because the professional athlete was in a hurry.
Under Russian law, the charge carried a penalty of up to 10 years in prison. In August, Griner was found guilty and sentenced to nine years. She was also ordered to pay 1 million rubles, approximately $16,301.
Griner’s lawyers added that they will see the 32-year-old athlete, who appeared in court via video conference, next week. Blagovolina said that Griner last spoke to her family by telephone one week ago.
The White House called for Griner’s immediate release following Tuesday’s “sham judicial proceeding.”
“The president has demonstrated that he is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home, as his administration has done successfully from countries around the world,” national security advisor Jake Sullivan wrote in a statement.
Sullivan added that the Biden administration remains in regular touch with the families of wrongfully detained U.S. citizens.
According to the article, it’s unclear whether her lawyers will appeal again. Initially, I had concerns that her court-appointed lawyers would be as much of a sham as the trial turned out to be, but from what’s reported it does seem like they tried their best for her. They seem to be facilitating conversations with her family as much as they are able and bringing her what they can, such as birthday cards and photos. In a heartbreaking story on ESPN, the lawyers offered to bring her a basketball since her location has a hoop but no ball. But Brittney declined, saying it was too painful. The ESPN story, written before the appeals decision, also talks about the potential prison camp location. Apparently the camp to which she was sentenced has worse conditions and more potential for mistreatment, but Brittney’s lawyers say she can request a location close to them in Moscow and any move is likely to take a while. Also notable, the CNBC article about the appeals decision says she has about eight years left, which seems to indicate they’re counting the past year as part of the time served. Hopefully the White House is still in contact with Russia about bringing Brittney and Paul home. I’ve also seen speculation that Russia is unlikely to take further action — whether that be moving Brittney to the prison camp or accepting the White House deal — until after the midterms, so keep an eye on that.
photos credit: Backgrid and Getty
Utterly heartbreaking. A 6′ 9″ black woman at a Russian penal colony? My heart goes out to Brittney and all who love and cherish her. ❤️❤️❤️
Ditto!
Anyone who says she deserves this because she happened to have cannabis on her works for genocidal tyrant Putin. Maybe as a useful idiot, maybe paid.
Everything about this is horrid. I’m so sorry Brittney
This is heart-breaking indeed. And purely political, which makes it extra unfair. F Putin.
Unfortunately, this was always going to be the outcome. Brittney Griner is being held hostage to US and NATO Ukraine policy. I don’t think she will be released unless the NATO alliance stops supplying Ukraine with weapons and training, all of which has been very effective in what looks more and more like a Russian defeat. That won’t happen, nor should it, but it’s absolutely tragic that Brittney is being used like this. It’s another Russian war crime.
100% this. The outcome has nothing to do with the merits and is only about the politics of the war. So effed up that this accomplished woman of colour if being used as a damned political pawn. My heart goes out to her family.
Yeah, this was not surprising. They have no incentive to let her go. That’s why I have no desire to travel to Russia or China, or a bunch of other places for that matter, anytime soon. It’s just too easy to find some reason to hold what are essentially political prisoners, but hide behind laws, and respect of local values, and free choice.
She has become a pawn and this outcome was predetermined. I hope she has the strength to get through this. It’s going to be rough.
Anyone have her attorneys info? Or know the rule on this? Can we write Brittney cards to her via her attorneys or her wife?? I’m in and have lots of stamps if we can. I’m gonna check in on this and will reply to this comment w info if possible, I appreciate any info anyone can provide. Maybe we can buoy her spirits somehow.
I hate that Brittney has been used as a pawn. I am scared for her and pray she will be able to get through this horrendous time and make it back home to her wife and family. And that USA does get her home asafp. It’s been too long already.
An American civilian is being held as a political prisoner. Why can’t the US do more about this? I’m reminded of the political prisoners who at different times entered North Korea and Iran illegally (I think in both cases to see if it could be done “oh we were hiking and tripped over the boarder”). Griner did no such thing. She was working legally in a country who wanted her there under terms that enabled her to enter and leave at will. Detaining her like this has got to be some kind of international crime. Why can’t we do more??
We can’t do more because those efforts rely on diplomacy, and Russia has gone rogue. They dont give a damn what anybody says about anything now that major financial consequences have already been put in place for the invasion.
How I hope Putin falls soon and she can get home. I hate this so much.
Griner’s best hope is something happening to Putin. I’m not a witch, but I’ve been casting spells in my mind (mainly consisting of DIE PUTIN DIE) any time I see a picture of that pyschopath murder monster. The world will be a better place once he has shuffled off his mortal coil.
Putin has caused untold misery across the globe at this point. But would his death really end the tyranny? Won’t the hydra just grow another head?
The US committed so many atrocities during the Cold War to fight Soviet expansion and this is the result? A Russian oligarchy that can do whatever TF it wants unchecked? I’m getting overwhelmed by the number of things to worry about right now. 😬
He needs to go. I’m surprised he hasn’t been assassinated.
I got into it with some Trumpers about her sentence. A lot of “do the crime, serve the time” bs. I had to explain to them that she got caught with a vape pen. No one, either here or in Russia, deserves a 9 yr penal colony sentence for that. They tried to explain that sentences were different here than in Russia, and I said yes, but this sentence goes beyond what is normally given out. They had no defense other than…well…she should have known. I stopped responding. She’s being held hostage. Period. Russia will let her go, but the US will have to give up someone important to Putin and Russia. I know the Biden administration is working on it.
This is heartbreaking. I hope that PJB and his administration can figure something out for Brittney and the other Americans being held by Putin.
🤞🤞🤞🫂
Oh my God! What about the deals on the table? What can be done?
I am absolutely heartbroken, enraged. I share before I am from Russia, now live in US. Nobody more hated in Russia than Black, American, gay woman. It is worse than nightmare.
Any time I see mention of her, I think about how drastically Brittany’s life changed this year. I just hate this for her and her loved ones 💔
I pray for her, she is the collateral damage for a political morass. It explain her trending yesterday.
Just continue to say her name.
My heart breaks for her and her family.
This is nothing but political and my heart breaks for her and her family. All this over some vape pens. I mean, if it’s so illegal, why didn’t they stop her when she entered the country with them? The answer is that she is simply a pawn in Putin’s nasty little games.