The Mail thinks Variety ‘paid’ Duchess Meghan to give a tribute to QEII

The Duchess of Sussex’s Variety interview was remarkable for how little news, information or scandal she gave the haters. The Variety cover had been postponed because QEII passed away, and instead of merely updating the old interview (which was conducted in August), Meghan sat down with Variety for a second time after she and Harry returned to California following the funeral. She brushed off any larger conversation about her in-laws, saying it would be a “distraction” from mourning, and she spoke about the “outpouring of love and support” in the UK, and that “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.” She also said it was a “complicated time” being in the UK when QEII passed away. Zero red meat for the Daily Mail & company, but they valiantly tried to make her diplomatic and lukewarm comments into the scandal of the week.
When the interview was published, Richard Eden – the Mail columnist – even tweeted “the Duchess of Sussex shows total lack of contrition for any heartache she and #PrinceHarry caused #theQueen.” Contrition! More like Harry and Meghan have consistently shown a lack of capitulation. Well, Eden was still perturbed by the lack of “contrition” when he did the Palace Confidential roundtable talk. Only on that show, he framed it as the royals – or royal courtiers – are mad about Meghan’s lack of contrition.
Richard Eden said Meghan Markle’s Variety interview ‘raised eyebrows’ because there was ‘no sense of an apology’ for what she put the Queen through. The Daily Mail’s diary editor revealed the interview would have ‘left people with mixed emotions’ in the latest episode of Palace Confidential.
He suggested that Meghan should have apologised for ‘the hard times’ herself and her husband Prince Harry have put the Queen and Prince Philip through ‘with their interviews and insults of the royal family.’
Richard said: ‘She certainly could have said, “I am not here to talk about the Queen’s death at all because I am here to publicise my commercial projects”, but maybe that would have been unreasonable, and she was paid for some tribute to the Queen. Lots of it would of raised eyebrows because she talked about her relationship with the Queen. But there was no sense of an apology for the hard times that she put the Queen through, same as they did with Prince Philip, with their interviews and insults of the royal family, all of these things that led up to the Queen’s death. So it would have been an interview that would have left people with mixed emotions.’
Assistant editor of The Mail on Sunday, Kate Mansey, went on to speculate that Meghan was trying to ‘distance herself from her and Prince Harry’s Netflix docu-series in the Variety Interview.
She said: ‘Meghan seemed to distance herself from it, saying “well it’s their project” rather taking full ownership, so I wonder will there be some interesting points in there.
Richard added: ‘They signed this multi mullion deal with Netflix what have we seen so far? Nothing. But now, the first thing we are going to see is entirely a Netflix production about them which they are keen to distance themselves from. Let’s be clear why, because it looks like it’s going to be awful for the royal family, it’s going to be lots of negative stuff, they want to say that’s Liz Garbus vision its nothing to do with us, which is very alarming.’
“Maybe that would have been unreasonable, and she was paid for some tribute to the Queen…” Meghan literally put her podcast on hold and arranged for her interviews to be paused so that she would be respectful to her husband’s family, the same family which treated her like sh-t for years, including banning her from supporting her husband at Balmoral when QEII passed away. The same family which was endlessly leaking about her and Harry while they were going through the mourning period. No, Meghan wasn’t “paid” for the Variety interview. Trade papers don’t operate in the same sleazy way as the Mail. She was asked about being in the UK during the mourning period and she kept it positive and diplomatic, which is more than any of those people deserve.
There’s also so much energy being put towards Meghan’s comments about the docu-series – what she was saying is that they’ve handed the artistic/direction vision of the series to Liz Garbus. What she was actually saying is that they’re not peppering Garbus with notes and demands to “include this” or “take that out.” Which is exactly the narrative the British media has been trying to create out of thin air, because they’re desperate for any information about Harry and Meghan.
And if she said nothing, she would be accused of “ignoring the queen!”. Sigh. Meghan said the same things about the Queen she has always said, including in the Oprah interview that ” led up to the Queen’s death”. At 96, what a shocker. And if the Queen had such an issue with the Sussexes, why would she want them at the Jubbly?
Exactly my thought. If she’d said “I am not here to talk about the Queen’s death at all because I am here to publicise my commercial projects” they’d get all in a huff about her “merching” and being disrespectful to QE2. They’re just mad she said something completely appropriate.
Considering that TQ invited H&M to visit when they were in the Netherlands and also for the Jubilee, and also that they were in communication after H&M left the UK, I don’t think there was a lot of resentment between them. If, by some chance, there were any apologies or regrets, they would have been expressed privately.
Meghan named her daughter after the Queen for God’s sake. What more proof do they need to believe that she actually liked her?
The gutter UK media brigade is upset because Meghan took the high road. Many of us “raised” our eyebrows when Meghan spoke of the Queens leadership which I am still looking for. She occupied a seat of power for 70 years but I cannot attest through historical records to any ground breaking causes or legislation she championed for others including the less fortunates in that country. If anything I thought Meghan was being kind towards that Queen. As far as I can see the whole of the UK including that monarchy owes Meghan an apology for the way she was vilified and treated for the short time she was there. Richard Eden is nothing but a lowly gossipers who in his need to feel good about himself champions an institution because for him and many of the royalist their pride comes from their country having a monarchy and they self identify with it because they feel this makes them better than countries without one. A pathetic fact we see demonstrated daily with their worship of the very flawed individuals who represents that institution.
I think King Chuck did the most damage to the Queen & prince Philip, maybe Richard Eden can talk about that. H & M did nothing wrong.
Eden needs to go somewhere and sit down because he only makes himself look like a joke of a journalist and a mess of a human being. He’s mad because he and the rota coven can’t put the Sussexes on a leash like they have the rest of the BRF.
I don’t understand this constant talking point about not seeing anything from their Netflix deal. One you aren’t paying them, why do you care? Do you also care if the executive assistant at the office you drive past each morning is putting in enough hours? The Sussexes clearly take their time to put out quality product, which is being evidenced literally right now with Archetypes. The ownership these people feel is just so disconcerting, and the palpable anger they have at not being able to dictate movements of what are essentially strangers.
They said the same thing about Spotify. Weren’t they claiming Spotify was upset with the Sussexes for not producing the podcast fast enough? And there were trolls on here saying the same thing, “When is the podcast CoMinG????” Fools, lol.
Now Eden is very concerned that Harry is being left out the Sportify deal because he and Meghan are not doing a podcast together. I know Eden follows Omid religiously so he would have seen that Omid wrote that Harry is going to have his own podcast but Eden wants to pretend otherwise.
Trying to make them see sense is like wanting to get blood from a stone. They are ensconced in a delusion and that inability to see past one’s nose or notice the real world is made of more than wealthy (land owning) posh colonists is how all the British media, politics and aristro-royals exist. They can’t. It’s too much cognitive dissonance to accept they aren’t the most specialest so and so that everyone is jealous of and wishes they were them.
It is what it is and the British economy and “empire” will continue its decline until all that is left are the deluded billionaires, the small % who do wish to be them and the people who have no other emigration options. It’s sad and it’s entirely the fault of people like this who think we are still in the 18th century and Britain is an imperial empire with any power. (She said, having moved to the empire from Canada a decade ago in time to witness the decline lol)
“The Daily Mail thinks”
Find the fault.
Meanwhile “Lady” C was trending, new hater accounts are sprouting up like mushrooms in a forest, and everyone knows what the Sussexes should do when and how…
… while the Sussexes continue to fund charities and come up with new initiatives.
Too bad no one, neither rota rats nor derangers, has any energy left for the actual welfare royals and their lack of work ethic.
I’m just laughing at the utter ignorance of thinking Variety would pay Meghan for a tribute to the 👑. Variety doesn’t give two 💩’s about the 👑.
I wonder if Variety can call their lawyers about this? At any rate why would they even think that an American magazine would care enough to pay someone to mention a queen from a different country? Make it make sense!
the only thing im worried about is the netflix doc I honestly wish they didn’t, but I get the feeling they had to appear on camera to get the offer. I just wish them luck
“No, Meghan wasn’t “paid” for the Variety interview. Trade papers don’t operate in the same sleazy way as the Mail. ”
It continues to baffle me how willfully ignorant these people are to how the world operates (press and businesses) outside of their royal ecosystem. Hell, they can’t even be arsed to look at a map and learn the geography of the US.
But, according to the map, its only two inches or so from L.A. to Santa Barbara! The royals do that all the time going between castle to castle, don’t you know!
The issue is that the Mail thinks US journalism works like UK “journalism”. The UK press pays for stories. Most US press does not. Unless it’s a tabloid or gossip magazine. But MOST of UK “journalism” is tabloid fodder.
Um, no, the queen had been kind to her and she was very special to Harry. Morons.
Meghan shows no contrition because she did nothing wrong. The amount of gaslighting and begging the question here is absurd. Meghan and Harry both have nothing to feel sorry for. They did what’s best for their lives and marriage and children and if the BRF needs an apology for that, well that’s their problem.
“Lots of it would of raised eyebrows”
—“of”? Really, Mail??
What does Meghan have to apologise for? The real reason Eden is upset is that he can’t publish some fake story about Meghan’s relationship with the Queen and her feelings about the Queen’s death.