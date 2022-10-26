Prince Harry & Andrew will likely be removed as counsellors of state very soon

When the Sussexit happened in 2020, suddenly there was a very melodramatic conversation happening about Prince Harry’s role as “counsellor of state.” Both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were Counsellors of State for Queen Elizabeth II, meaning that in a time of crisis or a time when the monarch is out of the country, the counsellors could step in and make decisions on behalf of the monarch. Except Andrew is a nonce and Harry lives in America, which is why there was so much melodrama about whether Harry and Andrew should be “thrown out” as counsellors. At the end of the day, QEII didn’t do anything about the situation because – I believe – she knew that Charles would have to deal with the issue when he became king. And here we are – King Charles was handed the issue, and now the House of Lords is trying to solve it.
Amid all this week’s frantic number-crunching and furtive haggling for the Conservative leadership, few were paying much attention to the House of Lords order paper on a quiet Monday afternoon. Yet in one brief exchange between the Leader of the Lords and a Labour backbencher we caught a glimpse of what may be the first constitutional reform of the reign of King Charles III.
Ministers and senior Palace officials are now finalising plans to avoid any future prospect of the Dukes of Sussex or York being involved in affairs of state in the absence of the King. Under proposals expected to come before Parliament, possibly within weeks, the King will be able to draw on a wider pool of royal substitutes — not least the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex — to conduct routine constitutional duties when he is out of the country.
The Mail has learned that these proposals were already being considered some months ago, with the approval of the late Queen. Monday’s parliamentary reply from the Leader of the Lords, Lord True, suggests that reform may be imminent.
At present, when the monarch is absent for whatever reason, state business — such as approvals for most appointments and legislation — can be conducted by two Counsellors of State. Under the terms of the Regency Acts of 1937 and 1953, these can be appointed from the four most senior adults in the line of succession, plus the consort of a monarch. Today, that means the Queen Consort, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice. Under the proposals in hand, the King would be able to extend that list at his discretion, with the option to include his two other siblings, Anne and Edward.
Reform is not without some sense of urgency, given that the King and the Queen Consort are likely to be heading overseas soon, the first time that the monarch has been out of the country in seven years. Palace officials are conscious that, at a time of great national, international and economic turbulence, it would be highly embarrassing if the smooth and immediate running of government were suddenly dependent on either of the two errant dukes.
In theory, state business could still be conducted by the Prince of Wales and Princess Beatrice, though she is a private citizen who might not be available at the click of a constitutional finger. She also does not carry the imprimatur of a working member of the Royal Family.
Rather than amend legislation to exclude any specific individuals, so the thinking goes, it makes much more sense simply to expand the options available to the King.
[From The Daily Mail]
“The two errant dukes” – one duke was credibly accused of rape and human trafficking. The other duke married a Black woman and left Salt Island to protect his family. Both “errant,” I guess. Equally “errant.” Yeah, they’ve been trying to do this for years, somehow equate Harry and Andrew. It’s always been gross, but it is what it is. It’s how these dumbasses think. As for the issue of counsellors of state… sure, whatever. They’ve needed to make some changes for years, as I said. Of course Charles would prefer Anne and Edward in those positions.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Mr Peter Phillips, Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III, Anne, Princess Royal, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent pay their respects inside the Palace of Westminster for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Britain's King Charles, Britain's Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward attend a vigil, following the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, inside Westminster Hall in London, Britain, September 16, 2022.
The Queen's grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex holds a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on September 17, 2022 in London, England.
(left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, and the Duke of Sussex, before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.
King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follows behind The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as it leaves Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
(front row, left to right) The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, and the Princess of Wales during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I agree it doesn’t make sense for either of them to hold the position BUT it is also appealing how happy the BRF and the BM are to throw Harry and Andrew into the same bag. They are not the same, at all!
Agree, they can run their country however they want. I do think it’s interesting that Charles is pulling Anne and Edward closer to him, while pointedly sticking a pin in Andrew’s trial balloon PR of “offering to give his stately advice privately as a valued advice giver” BS. Good for him. It was made perfectly clear around Philip’s funeral and also when Andrew was forced to step down that there are issues within the family where Charles only wants to deal with his siblings – and pointedly NOT William or anyone else in the younger generation.
I doubt Harry cares…
The unmitigated glee is what gets me.
Sure. Stick with the “working” royals who are already on your payroll and let them actually do a little to earn the high lifestyle the country is keeping them in. I doubt PH cares and is busy with his real world work. Andrew will likely be disappointed and maybe Bea.
I can see Andrew throwing a hissy and stomping his little feet, but I don’t know if Harry would actually be bothered? I mean if it all hit the fan (as it continues to do) he could be all “I noped outta there for a reason y’all”
and go back to playing with the kids
It doesn’t sound like H&A are being removed from the list but rather that Anne and Ed are being added to it thus expanding the available number of CoS.
The obnoxiousness of the false equivalence of Andrew and Harry aside, this whole exercise underscores the irrelevance of the British royals. Who cares which pretender gets to pretend to be of any importance to affairs of state?
The UK government is doing a fine job of putting at least vaguely elected pretenders into power all by itself! (/sarcasm)
Just do it but have some self-respect and call off the attack dogs. If you can’t even do, that you’re really a rubbish institution built on immature, self-inflicted grudges.
As for Nonce, whatever.
Expanding rather than removing is probably the best option both PR wise and monarchy wise. PR wise they can say they’re not actively removing Harry and Andrew (although the latter being removed would be accepted/understood IMO) even if that’s the whole point of the expansion. Monarchy wise means they don’t have to come up with a blanket reason on paper to remove both of them. One reason they can use is “not a working royal” but that’s not really defined and I don’t think anyone in the monarchy wants to have it defined.
I guess this is important to the UK folks because I am pretty sure the Sussexes are not concerned. Trying to center themselves in the Sussexes lives is the problem for them. I do not know what the Sussexes have to say to get those gutter folks to realize they are gone and not coming back. The Sussexes brand is global, all the nonsense from that tiny island resonates with the tiny island only. Seems to me there is a state of constant confusion with that monarchy. The Sussexes appear to have a clear plan and direction for their lives. Maybe, just maybe they should follow the Sussexes blueprint to avoid all of the chaos and confusion.
Interesting that they aren’t removing them but instead expanding. Much different tone to the wailing and screaming pre and post funeral about kicking Harry out.
There was also another article claiming that they weren’t reducing the number of “working” royals after all.
Hmmm maybe someone’s realizing they don’t have many options do they…
I doubt this is breaking news to Harry. He has already stated that he and granny talked frequently, and during the Invictus visit, this may have been mentioned as something she needed to decide on. Old news, I’ll bet.
Lol, yes indeed. Because the government has been running so smoothly with Charles actually in the country
Given how useless this entire structure of “counsellors of State” was these last few years when QEII was clearly declining, and in the last year especially when it was even more clear that she was unable to function as Head of State, this is all angels dancing on the head of a pin, as we say in English.
I sincerely doubt that Charles would allow ANYONE to take over if he was incapacitated in any way. After all these years he has waited for his turn in the spotlight, no Counsellor of State will take over unless it’s by dragging KCIII out of BP while clawing the drapes and screaming!
Both Charles and William were used by the late Queen on several occasions during her last year as her counsellors of state, i really don’t understand your useless comment?
I say good riddance. Cut all ties to the firm. Who needs this archaic system based on a inbred blue blooded family? Who still wants to bow their heads to someone with literally no merit other than their inbred families decided to marry and procreate? And a family that’s taken advantage of just about every country in every continent. this is the best for Harry and Meghan to just cut all ties. Do what they want to. None of this half in and half out. Just get OUT.
“The two errant dukes…”🤬🤯
They’re equally noxious according to the tabloids. This is disgusting.
Anne is 72 (and a beeyach). I wouldn’t count on her too much….Ed’s 58, a better bet.
I hope that H&M can’t make it to the coronation if the get invited (and stay invited). The BRF is dying to treat them like crap. Why go to the trouble when you know that’s waiting for you?
I doubt Harry cares about this.
I agree with that 100%.. also how often has this ever come into play? No one beyond that isle cares either to be honest. It will just look like another way to punish Prince Harry imo. (If this wasn’t an issue when Prince Harry was deployed in a war zone I don’t understand why it’s an issue when he is a civilian living in California)
I think the real problem is who KC3 allows to be working royals. I look at this and think if Bea is a CoS she should be a working royal if she wishes. It’s always been reported she does want to be a working royal. Why is Sophie allowed when she’s not even in the line of succession (and her husband is way down the line), but Bea (and Eug) is not? Also, Harry would be a part time working royal if allowed. I think the real problem is who KC3 allows to be working royals. The king should be represented by those up the ladder in succession not just his siblings and in-laws.
This is a matter that should have been discussed in private, once more done in public.
The King wants the newly minted Wales to step up to do more engagements, not fun stuff or phone calls.
He has announced via tabloid media that the Wales will not not get a castle, just yet.
He does not want a co-reign, where he does all the work while they get some of the credit.
In other words, he does not want to fill the role Harry played, he wants to control him.
Since this was in the fail some days ago, I expected that another shoe will drop.
The only disappointing factor is the cowardice of hiding behind the late Queen continued.
The conflation of Andrew and Harry is caused they are seen as a problem and no one in that class system believed the accusations against Andrew.
For them Harry is uncontrollable, he is being obstinate by refusing to be a mule to the Wales and the king, he would not even consider the scapegoat status.
Therefore he must be punished, stripped of Counsel of state by someone else the House of Lords.
What left remaining is titles, at least for the children, then removal from Frogmore Cottage.
What would this accomplish for their moral standing ?
Carry on leaking and seeking ‘revenge’ until it becomes more apparent, while the disinterest grows.
I think about Harry being removed as a Councilor of State as yet another way they cut off their noses to spite their faces. Harry could, in fact, provide a valuable INTERNATIONAL perspective in the decision-making process for whatever. But would they heed him? I think not. Ultimately it would it simply add a further burden of frustration/pain/anger/hurt to Harry’s heart, so for his own mental health, he’s likely best out of there. What I find amusing is how much Andrew wants back in, whilst Harry….doesn’t. Yet its Harry who could offer valuable insights into how to bring the monarchy forward so the island might contribute to the greater good of the world. They are so short-sighted, they just cannot see past those noses and insist on spitting on their own faces.
Definition of Errant…. Behaving wrongly/leaving home. The definition can be applied to both Andrew the first part and Harry the second. neither should be councillors of state as
1/ Andrew is a complete bellend, arrogant and completely detached from reality (I know him from working with him in the navy, he was a nightmare)
2/Obviously due to his Shameful behaviour he has lost the smidgeon of credibility he had.
For Harry as he is living overseas he has a life and commitments that would make it very difficult to drop everything to travel back to the UK at the drop of a hat.
It makes sense to drop them from the list and expand down to Princess Anne and Prince Edward as these 2 along with Edwards wife Sophie are already doing an awful lot of work without any fuss
Hallooo?… is the Mail letting it slip that the Monarch has power to approve appointments and legislation (ie, the King’s consent)? Huge, if true.
I caught that too! Saying the quiet part out loud! So much for the big lie that the monarch doesn’t have any power/get involved in politics. I always suspected that the royals have more power than is widely known.
They all recognize the conundrum and that they’ve backed themselves into a corner. Also treating your COS like sh*t is a bad look, no matter who it is. But they can’t/won’t ignore Harry and removing them is a slippery slope.
I think the pillaging of English coffers is acceptable to the people as long as hate, ill will, pettiness and vindictiveness are there as punishment for Harry and Meghan. It’s madness, honestly.
Thanks for reposting this priceless header pic of Good King Harry surrounded by his toy soldiers. Made my day!
LOL. Exactly what decisions need to be made? It’s like saying “a 5 yrs old is working on the energy crisis.” What do these people do? It’s laughable. And the answer is simple: Andrew’s out because he’s a nonce; Harry’s out because he no longer lives in the UK and is not familiar with the day-to-day inside crap and the bullshit of his blood relatives. Resolved.