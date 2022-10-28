Danica Patrick had breast implant illness: ‘trust your intuition, get them removed’

In 2014, Danica Patrick got breast implants. She decided to do it because “it would…
make me feel more feminine and sexy,” which is why a lot of women get implants. And I assume Danica had the cash for a pretty good plastic surgeon, too. But even with access to high end cosmetic surgery, something went wrong, and it led to a health crisis that took years to solve. In 2017, Danica’s general health declined. She was fatigued, gaining weight and her hair started falling out. A year later, one of her breasts solidified around the implant, followed by the other. She continued to decline until 2022 when she realized it was the implants causing the problem. That’s when she was diagnosed with Breast Implant Illness (BII).
Danica Patrick is giving an inside look at the five-year health ordeal she experienced due to her breast implants.
Although the first three years with implants went well for Patrick, in 2017 she started noticing changes in her body and energy level, including fatigue, weight gain, dryness and hair loss.
“I thought maybe my hormones were off, so I just said, ‘Dig deeper, Danica, try harder,'” she says of her persistent health problems.
A year later, Patrick says one of her breasts turned rock-hard, and the other followed. “For so many years I didn’t hug people tight because I didn’t feel like pushing these little balloons into them. Whenever I was with a guy, I could not stop thinking that they knew they were fake,” Patrick explains.
“I went down a pretty deep rabbit hole,” she says of trying to get answers. “I had every test that could be done.”
It wasn’t until early 2022 that she realized her implants may be the problem after seeing a series of videos on social media about Breast Implant Illness, or BII.
BII symptoms have been reported with all types of breast implants and can occur immediately after implantation or years later. The top five most common symptoms associated with BII are fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, anxiety and hair loss, according to the FDA.
Along with BII, the FDA has identified a possible association between breast implants and the development of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL), a type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“When there’s an inflammatory response, it wears your body out. So for women experiencing BII, their system is just not working as it should,” says board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Shaun Parson, who treated Patrick. “It’s important for women to put their health first and their aesthetic goals second.”
In March, Patrick decided to get her implants removed and she says the results were instant. She hopes other women experiencing similar symptoms won’t feel so alone.
“Trust your intuition,” she urges. “Get them removed, and see how you feel.”
When I first read that Danica’s breast turned “rock hard,” I thought of course it’s the implants! But it’s always easy to diagnose something when you know the answer already. Those symptoms are synonymous with perimenopause, I’m sure plenty of people wrote it off as that. Even Danica said she thought it was her hormones. But if BII can lead to two different forms of lymphomas, make sure you see a doctor ASAP if you have any of those symptoms listed.
The good news is, Danica said as soon as she removed her implants she started feeling better. I’m sure it would suck to take out something you put in to feel better about yourself. But if it’s literally poisoning you, listen to your body, like Danica said.
And look, I know Danica is not the most popular person. But the message here is about BII and recognizing symptoms, not any of her other BS.
This article is timely for me. As I was dropping cash getting my Botox refreshed earlier this week, I caught myself wondering why I do this to myself and will my Botox for me someday be like my mother’s tanning to be “pretty.” I know breast implants do not = Botox, but my greater point being how far we go—and how much risk we put ourselves at—all to look good? And I cannot lie…I look way better now that i got my periodic ‘Tox. I am torn. Anyone else have that struggle?
Good for Danica. We live in a society that fully supports suffering for beauty and it’s scary how we just don’t know the long term effects of any of these procedures. Nothing wrong with getting nipped and tucked. But it’s important to know that none are 100 percent without risk cause the industry puts profits over our health (see Linda evangelista and cool sculpting).
For me, I made the decision to put my health first.
I hit 60 and cancer and heart disease run heavy in my family.
Now days I accept myself as I am, dress for comfort, no hair dyes or makeup even because, I finally accept this is what I like look.
I also work in healthcare so it’s not as if my job depends on my looks as if I was in the public eye.
I really disagree on all the plastic surgeries celebs put themselves thru and cosmetic procedures are so popular, think Kardashians and Youtube stars, they are all starting to look alike to me.
Most procedures have risks, it’s up to each person to make their choice.
When I think about cosmetic surgery I think picture the worse outcome if the surgeon really messes up. Do I currently look worse than that? No I do not. So I’d never take the risk. Plus it’s not like I spend all day looking in a mirror and why should I care about other people being forced to look at my wrinkles or gray hair? If they don’t like it that is their problem. I’m clean and well groomed and dress appropriately for most occasions. I refuse to do more.
@heykay Totally with you there, but I think the important thing to emphasize when we default to “it’s a personal choice” is that women Are.Not.Told with any emphasis about BII. Can confirm, as I went through a double mastectomy for breast cancer earlier this year. I went into the process not wanting implants, but it was rather eye-opening how little the risks are discussed, even with pointed questions to practitioners. A lot of them don’t believe that BII exists, a number flat out refuse to remove implants when their patients beg them to do so. Meanwhile, because their doctors don’t tell them and even gaslight them that it can’t possibly be related or it’s all in their heads (sound familiar, ladies?), many women haven’t connected the dots about why they’re having such a cascade of bad health, living in physical pain, battling autoimmune disorders and malfunctioning thyroids, gaining weight like they’re on steroids, losing significant amounts of hair.
And capsular contraction isn’t even BII—that’s a *very* regular and common complication. Happens All.TheTime.
(Hecate: can you correct your text? Capsular contraction is not the implant itself solidifying. It’s your body forming such hard scar tissue around the implant—your body is trying to protect itself against the foreign body—that the pocket of tissue where the implant sits is hard to the touch and causes it to move painfully against the surrounding muscles or be pulled up weirdly out of position.)
No surprise that women are guinea pigs in the medical world and that almost no data is collected on these issues, so just want to emphasize for readers here that if you think Danica’s experience is an outlier, I know some heartbreaking Facebook groups of thousands of women to introduce you to.
Please weigh your own good health so much higher than beauty, ladies.
Whenever I briefly consider implants after having kids, this is what I come back to. To me, it’s not worth the possible health risks. Glad she was finally able to figure it out and get some relief. Glad she’s sharing her story.