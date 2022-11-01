The Sun is scandalized about Prince Harry turning in multiple ‘Spare’ drafts

Judging solely from the descriptions from the British media and British tabloids, I’m left with the impression that no one in Salt Island understands how book publishing works, nor normal book editing? Add this to the list of things Salt Island doesn’t understand – they don’t understand Netflix, or production companies, or non-royal foundations or the way American celebrity culture works. They don’t understand California geography, they don’t understand American politics, and they definitely don’t understand how Americans view the Sussexes. Back to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. According to the Sun, Harry submitted several different drafts to Penguin Random House and this is somehow scandalous.

Prince Harry had to submit his new book more than once before publishers accepted it — sparking fears it has been “sexed up” with revelations that will rock the royals. And it emerged the Duke of Sussex begged pals and former girlfriends to speak to his ghost-writer JR Moehringer. Publishers Penguin Random House have refused to comment, but it is understood Harry, 38, was asked to “revisit” several aspects. That will raise concerns at Buckingham Palace that the book could re-ignite rows including royal racism claims, as well as include criticism of senior royals including King Charles and Camilla. A source said: “The book has been back and forth between Harry and JR Moehringer and the publishers a few times. They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included. There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.” There are fears he will expand on the claim he and Meghan made to Oprah Winfrey that a family member questioned what their son Archie’s skin colour would turn out to be. The way the book has been promoted has also raised worried about what he has to say about mum Diana’s treatment. The source added: “That could include hurtful criticism.” Harry — who lives in a Californian mansion with Meghan, 41, and their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one — got in touch with mates back in England and even former girlfriends over the summer. His former girlfriends include Chelsy Davy, 37, and actress Cressida Bonas, 33, but it is not known if he approached them. However, it is understood former close associates were stunned to be asked to speak about the most intimate areas of his life, relationships and upbringing. At least one sent Harry packing — stunned that, after being ordered for years never to speak to the media, they were then asked to contribute to the book. A source said: “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No. It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.” Penguin Random House, thought to have rejected the first draft for being too “touchy-feely”, this week promoted the memoir around Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

[From The Sun]

Of course Harry had several drafts of the memoir – that’s how writers and editors operate, he was turning in drafts and the editor was like “take this out” or “expand on this.” That is how book editing works, for the love of God. What is there to “sex up” about the book – these idiot sources can’t even keep their stories straight. Either it’s going to be a dishy tell-all about his family, or Harry will list all of the racists in his family or he’ll disrespect his grandmother or now, he’s apparently contacting ex-girlfriends to talk to him about their relationships and he wanted to put that in the book? The Sun has no idea what they’re even crying about. The Sun is like a toddler throwing a tantrum in the cereal aisle.

Also: that nasty POS Tom Bower has been giving interviews right and left. He claims that “This book is really make or break. I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won’t be pretty. All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan’s titles as well, but that’s pretty drastic. I don’t know what else he can do. If it is as bad as I think it is, then Harry and Meghan have gone fully rogue.” These people are so dumb.