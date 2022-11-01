The Sun is scandalized about Prince Harry turning in multiple ‘Spare’ drafts

Judging solely from the descriptions from the British media and British tabloids, I’m left with the impression that no one in Salt Island understands how book publishing works, nor normal book editing? Add this to the list of things Salt Island doesn’t understand – they don’t understand Netflix, or production companies, or non-royal foundations or the way American celebrity culture works. They don’t understand California geography, they don’t understand American politics, and they definitely don’t understand how Americans view the Sussexes. Back to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. According to the Sun, Harry submitted several different drafts to Penguin Random House and this is somehow scandalous.
Prince Harry had to submit his new book more than once before publishers accepted it — sparking fears it has been “sexed up” with revelations that will rock the royals. And it emerged the Duke of Sussex begged pals and former girlfriends to speak to his ghost-writer JR Moehringer. Publishers Penguin Random House have refused to comment, but it is understood Harry, 38, was asked to “revisit” several aspects. That will raise concerns at Buckingham Palace that the book could re-ignite rows including royal racism claims, as well as include criticism of senior royals including King Charles and Camilla.
A source said: “The book has been back and forth between Harry and JR Moehringer and the publishers a few times. They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away. But there has been extra toing and froing that people don’t know about. This is because the publishers wanted more areas covered and more detail on some things that were already included. There is a real concern that that means Harry has had to sex up the book and include revelations that even he might not even be that comfortable with.”
There are fears he will expand on the claim he and Meghan made to Oprah Winfrey that a family member questioned what their son Archie’s skin colour would turn out to be. The way the book has been promoted has also raised worried about what he has to say about mum Diana’s treatment. The source added: “That could include hurtful criticism.”
Harry — who lives in a Californian mansion with Meghan, 41, and their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one — got in touch with mates back in England and even former girlfriends over the summer. His former girlfriends include Chelsy Davy, 37, and actress Cressida Bonas, 33, but it is not known if he approached them. However, it is understood former close associates were stunned to be asked to speak about the most intimate areas of his life, relationships and upbringing. At least one sent Harry packing — stunned that, after being ordered for years never to speak to the media, they were then asked to contribute to the book.
A source said: “Harry did reach out. Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said No. It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now he wants them to when he needs their help.”
Penguin Random House, thought to have rejected the first draft for being too “touchy-feely”, this week promoted the memoir around Princess Diana’s death in 1997.
Of course Harry had several drafts of the memoir – that’s how writers and editors operate, he was turning in drafts and the editor was like “take this out” or “expand on this.” That is how book editing works, for the love of God. What is there to “sex up” about the book – these idiot sources can’t even keep their stories straight. Either it’s going to be a dishy tell-all about his family, or Harry will list all of the racists in his family or he’ll disrespect his grandmother or now, he’s apparently contacting ex-girlfriends to talk to him about their relationships and he wanted to put that in the book? The Sun has no idea what they’re even crying about. The Sun is like a toddler throwing a tantrum in the cereal aisle.
Also: that nasty POS Tom Bower has been giving interviews right and left. He claims that “This book is really make or break. I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won’t be pretty. All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan’s titles as well, but that’s pretty drastic. I don’t know what else he can do. If it is as bad as I think it is, then Harry and Meghan have gone fully rogue.” These people are so dumb.
“Duke of Sussex begged pals and former girlfriends to speak to his ghost-writer JR Moehringer. Publishers Penguin Random House have refused to comment, but it is understood Harry, 38, was asked to “revisit” several aspects.”
This could be for legal purposes so these friends and ex girlfriends won’t refute what’s in it. This is pretty common. When other people are mentioned, the writer often reaches out to them to make sure they are ok with what’s been said.
Yeah, they are phrasing it like he needs help to have content for his book, but this is pretty normal. Plus, they need to make sure from a legal standpoint they give a chance for people to respond. This is what I don’t understand about all these experts that constantly write books, appear on tv shows, and in documentaries they seem to fundamentally not understand how any of the behind of the scenes of these things work. Putting actual names to stories provides nuance and builds upon the narrative.
These are writers writing about writing. They know very well that multiple drafts are part of the process and that you do contact someone mentioned in your book as a source as a courtesy. But maybe most of their readers don’t. So the journalists can create this controversy out of thin air from something that is fairly mundane.
So first they don’t know if he contacted Chelsy or Cressida but then they do know and they refused? If either woman features much in the book beyond just bare mentions, wouldn’t that be the polite thing to do? Same with friends who might feature. If he didn’t need his actual family to verify things though, why would he need to contact friends?
Yeah, they are contradicting themselves with this. A British tabloid doesn’t know a thing about what is going on with this book. Now that the release date and cover are known, they are going to be putting out a bunch of stories acting like they know the ins and outs of this book. They also SWORE Harry was going to shelve his book as well. My guess is he will barely mention his exes and ex friends. He may mention them in a general sense. And if he DID contact them, it would have been leaked a while ago.
LOL It’s like these clowns have a bag of subjects and pick one out every day to try and whip up a frenzy about. Let ’em sweat bullets. At this point, I don’t think H&M give a flying f*ck anymore, after the way they were treated at the funeral.
And while they were talking about the kids’ “birthright”, they *will* know who and what they are from their parents (and it’s not like they will use titles here; doors will always be open to them for who their parents are).
It doesn’t seem weird to me. My cousin is an actor but I’ve never spoken to the media about him*. However, if he asked me to share childhood stories with a ghost writer for a memoir, I absolutely would.
*He’s not that famous so no one has really asked. 😆
Lol exactly. These people don’t know what the meaning of irony is. It is not ironic that somebody who would be angry at you speaking to the press WITHOUT their permission, is asking for your help or whatever for a book which means there is CONSENT. These people are the dumbest on the planet.
The legal department has to fact check and contact people who witnessed or were involved in any incident Harry brings up. Not surprising. If some chose not to help, that’s on them. Doesn’t mean the material will be excised, just that they have to dig deeper to get confirmation if the material could be libelous or something idiots would latch onto to discredit Harry. No biggie.
And also, these people are perpetually and unequivocally dumb.
THIS!
If Harry had chosen not to do a memoir but instead, say, be profiled by the New Yorker who have NOTORIOUS fact-checkers who would’ve phoned everybody even briefly mentioned or referred to by Harry. Why don’t these people know anything?
This is so stupid.
This all sounds perfectly normal to me. Harry probably told his friends they could talk to X person from the publisher (fact checking or whatever) or the ghostwriter (if he wanted to flesh out some things more). I’m also sure there were several drafts. Nothing about this is surprising but I guess the British press has to talk about something, nothing else is happening in the world 🤷♀️
We know the guy’s name, so technically he’s a co-author or contributor, not a ghostwriter.
Okay?
For nobody having read the book, it amazes me how much they think they know🤔🙄. They truly should do some research on how these businesses work/operate because they are embarrassing themselves. Rough drafts are an extremely important part of the writing process whether it is an essay, thesis or novel.
I can’t wait for this book to be released so people can legitimately dissect Harry’s words and know for sure what they are losing their minds over. No one has even read an excerpt and yet there is so much huffing and puffing and imagining over nothing. For crying out loud.. at least wait.
Some of these people telegraphing the RF’s fears over Spare are themselves published authors, no? So it would seem to me that their criticism is less an indictment of Harry’s writing process and more telling of how they write their own books: just scribble down whatever nonsense sounds most scandalous, hand it in, and bask in the profits and tacky morning show appearances.
Hold on, so the people he contacted asking them to contribute to his version of his own story were appalled and refused because talking to the media is unacceptable, but then those same people turned around and leaked to the tabloids that they were asked and said no? I see, makes perfect sense.
So it’s never ok to speak honestly and in a straightforward manner, but it’s always preferable to be a weasly backstabber. Got it.
False equivalencies are the name of the game. There’s a big difference from not wanting your friends to tell tabloid reporters for a payoff who was in VIP with you, or if you really are dating that person that has been snapped in your vicinity recently, versus I’m writing a book about my life and this person may reach out to you about the time we were all together and I met XYZ for the very first time and yes you can tell them how I reacted.
So sadly, yeah it seems like dealing in the dark is much preferred to saying things with your whole chest with the person’s approval.
Proof that this story is made up.
No writer is perfect. Any book can always be better. From typos to ambiguities to pacing issues and structural missteps, there can be plenty to improve even when a draft has no major shortcoming. The publisher isn’t fearing anything; they’re just doing their job.
Don’t forget on the list of things they don’t know about: Delaware.
Then talking about his people talking to the press makes no sense. First of all, it isn’t the press. Second of all, that’s what real friends do. They don’t engage in behavior that’ll harm you (bc they weren’t being asked about Harry’s best qualities) and happily help you out if they can. Like, duh. I hope, Meghan especially, never sets for near this aholes again. Do your work but don’t f*CK with the BRF or BM. They are actively trying to get our ppl killed.
Imagine being so petty as a grandparent that you will punish your grandchildren in order to “punish” your son.
With all this fuss the British tabloids are making, WHAT is Buckingham palace trying to HIDE?
Or are they just poisoning the well? When people read the book, will their disappointment that it didn’t meet the “Scandalous tell-all” that the Tabloids have been raging about… somehow reflect bad on Harry? I don’t know what all this fretting is trying to achieve, other than making people super curious about the book.
I don’t think its going to be a revelatory as Morton’s Diana book…
I mean, if anything, Harry wants to prove the tabs wrong, right?
Imagine thinking that repeatedly making that threat is a good look…
“I don’t know what all this fretting is trying to achieve…” All of the above plus creating new lies!
Well we’re talking about it so the tabloid wins.