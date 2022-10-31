Irina Shayk & Bradley Cooper appear to be back together, they went to a party

Back in August, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk went on a family vacation together, with their daughter Lea. B-Coop and Irina have always seemed close following their breakup, and they seem to effortlessly co-parent their daughter. They’re both New York-based and I think they live pretty close to each other. Despite the rumors that Bradley was seeing Huma Abedin earlier this year, I believe that Bradley and Irina have quietly gotten back together. They’ve been spending a lot of time together in recent months, and they just seem to be in a different place in their relationship.

Well, for Halloween “weekend,” they were out together again. They went to a party in New York hosted by the label Self-Portrait. They were even photographed together, although they didn’t look particularly loved-up or anything. It feels like this has all been a soft-launch of their reunion/reconciliation. Not that it would be earth-shattering if they got back together – it’s just a nice story, honestly. It also wouldn’t surprise me if they have another child together – reportedly, Irina would like another baby, and they would love for Lea to have a sibling. I kind of hope it happens.