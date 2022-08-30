Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk are on a very friendly beach vacation together

The last time we talked about Irina Shayk, she was putting some shady pro-Russian-nationalism code in her Instagram Stories. It’s weird because while she is Russian, she’s lived for years in Europe and New York. Currently, her base is New York, and her ex Bradley Cooper also has a place in New York. They amicably share custody of their daughter Lea, and they seem to have figured out a co-parenting situation which works for them. Well, Bradley has been quietly dating Huma Abedin for several months, although (in my opinion) he doesn’t sound that serious about her. Crash-cut to this week, and it looks like Bradley and Irina are on a beach vacation together. Probably with their daughter, I would assume?
Irina posted a carousel on her Instagram and she didn’t use a photo with Bradley as the first image, but she included a pic of the two of them. They don’t look super-romantic together, but they don’t look like “friendly exes and co-parents” either. Something in-between friendly exes and “omg they’re back together.” A friendly family vacation… with vacation sex, would be my guess. If you ask me, I think Irina would probably like to get back with Bradley. She liked being with him and they seem to respect each other and understand each other, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram.
It couldn’t be me. Not for some dude who looks like he’s constantly trying to remember how to be human.
Thank you. I was looking at the pic of them together and wondering what it is about him that bothers me.
His fillers are horrible.
lol…for me, he’s one of those “two-faced” people.
sometimes I think he is smoking hot and other times I see him like you do. like a entity living in a human suit.
When I saw this yesterday I didn’t even recognize him. He ‘s one of those people who needs a beard and long hair to be hot.
That photo of them together is soooo awkward. What is going on with his arms? And he cut his hair. He looks better with longer hair and scruff.
I know….he looks visibly uncomfortable next to her..
I agree w/Kaiser that she would love nothing more than for them to rekindle their relationship. But I don’t think BC is into that idea.
I’m sure Irina would like to get back with Bradley too. I don’t think I’d know about her if they would never together. He help make her famous. I know she dated that soccer player but I didn’t know that till she was with Cooper. Huma has been through a lot with her horrible ex and I can only her wanting to continue to heal and enjoy being a mom and being single.
Maybe she and Bradley didn’t connect the way we thought or were led to believe.
Lol she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated before him.
She was a legitimate model before she met BC, and she’s not only famous for the men she dated.
For @Laura & @crogirl Cool. Like I said, I had never heard of her before Bradley.
She was really famous on her own way before Bradley.
I assume you’re American because “that soccer player” is probably the most famous man in the world, way more famous than Bradley.
More famous and way more richer than Bradley.
I am American. And I know exactly who the soccer star is. The same soccer star who has been accused of rape. And yes, I also know that the civil suit was dismissed but I believe her. So for me the soccer star is what I will call him. Thank youuuuuu!
Yet if Cristiano Ronaldo walked the streets in NYC or down South Americans would have no idea who he is. No one cares about Soccer in the USA CR7 is not on the same level as Michael Jordan, LeBron Kobe, Tom Brady , Serena Williams, Beyonce, Michael Jackson or even the likes of the Kardashians. As it stands we have States in America that are larger than European countries so yeah not that famous.
His bigger star so try to address him by name and don’t mix topics to cross a point ..this is about she was known before was with famous player…
I see Bradley Cooper and can never not think of him in those beige booty shorts. *shudder*
I’m sorry for being a Debbie Downer but I just don’t like animal tourism.
I’m also a *Debbie Downer* then. IMHO you have nothing to apologise for ((( hugs )))
Yup, I will join you Debbie Downers…. Using animals for a prop is disgusting!! Unless they are there solely for the benefit of the animals, I am in camp NO too.
That’s all I could see. Animals as props 🤦🏽♀️
I’m right there with you. ‘Come see our pet sharks’? Really? And pigs on the beach? They’re a nuisance animal & encouraging people to essentially come play with them just makes matters worse. It’s all fun & games until a pig bites somebody, or charges you because you got too close to its babies. Or until you step in pigsh*t.
I’m more concerned about the well-being of the animals themselves. If this is where they live (and they have a right to live somewhere!) than the nuisance are the people not the pigs.
Basically now, the ocean is the end stage depository of most human sh*t at this point.
The pigs are in the Bahamas. They’ve lived there a long time, but are not native to the area and would probably not survive any more without people feeding them. They are technically wild, but effectively they’re pets.
Why does that pic look like it is his head photoshopped onto someone else’s body?!
@charlotte I just equate bcoops with the alien that is wearing that farmers skin in MIB saying “sugar…water”. Like he’s desperately trying to remember/calibrate to human settings.
Why do men work out their arms and torso and then ignore their legs? If you’re obviously putting in the effort on your upper half, why ignore the lower?
I read somewhere that the muscles in our legs respond to different exercise than the upper body. Meaning the upper body can be shaped by lifting etc but if you want definition in your calves, hiking would be a good thing to add. In general, genetics play a big part and you have to work harder for leg definition, because those muscles are used to a higher amount of “work” anyway. I guess we also rarely see actors’ legs?
ETA: Skarsgard has really nice legs. 🙂
Depends on your genetics. I have huge muscles on my bum thighs and calves with 0 effort, and no pecs or biceps.
My first love did the opposite. He focused on his legs and then his arms were disproportionate. It looked weird.
My first thought when I saw those photos is that they are back together, I guess we’ll know soon enough.
I thought the story was she was a beard? Anyway, happy holiday to them
A friend who worked on one of his films said his relationship with Suki Waterhouse was a total set up. The paparazzi would arrive exactly before she did, get shots of her arriving then leave. Suki and Bradley wouldn’t even speak to each other. Doesn’t mean its true for all of his relationships, but my friend strongly suspects so based on wider industry gossip.
I think it was someone on here who said he looks like Barry Manilow and that’s all I can see when I look at him.
@Pearl string I heard a story from a paparazzi guy that was similar but with Renee Z. They were together about 2 years, supposedly lived together, and they would be photographed going up to their house the photographers would get their shots then they’d break away and she would go to the house in the back (I assume pool house) and he would go in the front door. All these stories kinda do add up to fake relationships.
Oooh! My friends worked in a top 5 New York restaurant in 2012 when he was dating Zoe Saldana. They got all the celebrities in. They said Bradley and Zoe put on the biggest PR make-out show they’d ever seen. They all got the vibe that it was staged for attention. Interesting!
I absolutely think she’s a beard.
I don’t usually believe stuff like this, but what was up with that weird 2 week “relationship” with Huma Abedin that his PR team ran to the media multiple times about.
Supposedly that’s why his ex wife left him a few months after they got married. She found out he was gay.
There is zero chemistry in that photo.
Do we really need to call every man gay and woman a beard or worse?
No, just these two because they’re fake.
LOL
He should keep some scruff lol Barry
So, they had a contract that included a child?
Bradley definitely is working towards another Oscar campaign for Maestro, regardless of who he dates. He’s doing Leonard Bernstein, as an older man that will probably need prosthetics to make a big transformation. He was plugging it on Smartless and he turned a ‘Will Arnett called him out for constantly being a jerk to people’ moment into ‘my buddy Will gave me a wakeup call for my alcoholism and drug addiction.’ Will was quiet, it seemed like this was a spin he hadn’t heard before, but … okay. Has Cooper talked about addictions before?
Bradley has actually talked about his past addiction problems a lot over the years.
I’m getting very weird vibes from him in this pic
Maybe he wants another child? I think she’s over 35 now, so if it’s gonna happen with her, maybe they’re discussing terms?