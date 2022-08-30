Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk are on a very friendly beach vacation together

The last time we talked about Irina Shayk, she was putting some shady pro-Russian-nationalism code in her Instagram Stories. It’s weird because while she is Russian, she’s lived for years in Europe and New York. Currently, her base is New York, and her ex Bradley Cooper also has a place in New York. They amicably share custody of their daughter Lea, and they seem to have figured out a co-parenting situation which works for them. Well, Bradley has been quietly dating Huma Abedin for several months, although (in my opinion) he doesn’t sound that serious about her. Crash-cut to this week, and it looks like Bradley and Irina are on a beach vacation together. Probably with their daughter, I would assume?

Irina posted a carousel on her Instagram and she didn’t use a photo with Bradley as the first image, but she included a pic of the two of them. They don’t look super-romantic together, but they don’t look like “friendly exes and co-parents” either. Something in-between friendly exes and “omg they’re back together.” A friendly family vacation… with vacation sex, would be my guess. If you ask me, I think Irina would probably like to get back with Bradley. She liked being with him and they seem to respect each other and understand each other, honestly.