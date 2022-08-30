Palace insider: Duchess Meghan is overshadowing Princess Diana’s death

Tomorrow is the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. There was already a revival of content about Diana in the weeks and months leading up to the anniversary – there are several new books out, HBO premiered the excellent documentary The Princess, Discovery+ has a docu-series about Operation Paget (the British investigation into her death). But this week, there are also millions of headlines about the Duchess of Sussex, one of Diana’s daughters-in-law. Spotify dropped the first episode of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast last week, and we’ll get new episodes every Tuesday. Meghan also covers The Cut with an attention-grabbing profile. Now royal sources are sniffing about Meghan pulling focus from the anniversary of Diana’s death.
Mehgan Markle’s latest bombshell interview is overshadowing the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, royal insiders fear.
While some who know her told Page Six that Markle had no say in when the story would publish, it comes just two days before her husband and his older brother, Prince William, will mark a quarter-century since the loss of their mother. Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at age 36.
One well-versed palace insider told Page Six: “It seems that Meghan always needs there to be some kind of reference to her and Diana. But on this particular occasion, her camp could have asked for the story to run after the anniversary. It does make things all about Meghan.”
One source who knows Markle said that the 41-year-old did the interview to promote her new Spotify podcast “Archetype,” which debuted last week. Her first episode featured tennis champ Serena Williams; a second episode with Mariah Carey will drop on Tuesday, a day before the anniversary.
“She will have been under contract to do publicity for Spotify,” the Markle source said. “Knowing how Harry feels about his mother, the last thing she would want to do is upset him. But Spotify did announce earlier this year that the podcast would be out in late summer.”
I honestly expected Archetypes to come out in June or July, so I am surprised that they left it to the late-late summer. Meghan arguably had more control about when Archetypes dropped than she does about when The Cut publishes, but that’s connected anyway – if Archetypes had come out in July, that’s when Meghan’s press would have started too. Anyway, I’m sure Meghan cleared the timing of this with Harry and he was fine with it. The problem isn’t that Meghan wants or “needs” some association with Diana, it’s that there are natural comparisons to be drawn with how the establishment tried to destroy Diana and how they’re trying to destroy the Sussexes. The complaint from a “palace insider” about this issue is pretty rich too, considering the Queen and Charles are not going to mark the anniversary in any way, and the Cambridges will likely mark the day privately. This is William raging about how he alone owns his mother’s memory.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Covers courtesy of The Cut and People.
HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
(Visiting the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit West Wales
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Sicily during their trip to Italy.
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.
Pictured: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London as they return to their Royal duties.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards held at Mansion House in London. Harry and Meghan will celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
I knew this would be the response from those hypocrites. Although I think this sounds more like Middleton whining than from the palace. The Unroyals wish that Diana would never be mentioned again but Keen wants to be seen as her heir apparent.
Khate was probably hoping for a “pap” shot dressed like Di this week to draw comparisons.
I actually think it is on purpose with Harry’s express approval. He is looking into the protection around his mum’s death and there are similarities between Meghan and princess Di’s treatment by the firm. It also points out these parallels do not exist with Kkkhate – she is just a creepy princess Di cosplayer.
Good point. the royals WANT diana’s death to be overshadowed. they probably prefer the name Diana in general is never mentioned again.
Exactly! This is what confuses me:
They do not want any attention paid to Diana’s anniversary…but also no one else can do anything that distracts from it?
FFS.
“Meghan always needs there to be some kind of reference to her and Diana” — this is part of bizarro-opposite world, where Kate’s mouthpieces project Kate’s own neuroses onto Meghan. KATE is constantly copying Diana’s clothing, and flashing the cursed ring every chance she gets, and trying to force her image into the second coming of Diana (but failingly miserably at it). That Harry and Meghan are viewed as the ones actually carrying on Diana’s legacy must REALLY burn Kate, so much that she needs to start attacking the idea that Meghan is the second Diana. Kate’s insecurity runs deep.
She’s overshadowing all of their mere existence collectively 🥱at least make it interesting. They’re so predictable at this point.
Meghan has more talent in her little finger than the rest of the rotten royals all together. It’s pretty funny actually. It’s will always be Harry and Meghan winning because of the gross stupidity or call it willful ignorance. There is no way the Cambridges can keep up. Too late losers.
@ Southern Fried, the Lambridges lost as soon as Meghan became part of the royal fold. Let’s not kid anyone. Those losers can’t talk or puff their asses up enough out of a bread closet yet alone compete against Meghan.
Meghan and Harry are everything that the Lambrigdes are not and it’s the only common ground that Cain and Do-Little have.
Those salty ghouls don’t care about Diana or her memory. This is another way to try and cast a bad light on Meghan and to make Harry seem miserable. Losers.
It happened 25 years ago. I imagine energy prices in the UK are also overshadowing the anniversary of Diana’s death. Also the war in Ukraine, elections in the US, floods in Pakistan…
…lack of functioning government, inflation generally, more droughts being declared…
Yeah, we’ve got enough on our plates. I admire Diana but she’s not at the top of my list of things to think about right now.
Here’s a thought, if the ‘journalists’ stopped writing about Meghan for a second and featured Diana more (I never thought I’d write that) maybe Diana would get to be centre stage? If that’s the issue here.
@ SarahCS, you make an excellent point. Why aren’t they writing about Diana instead of Meghan? I know it feels extremely icky to say, it as if you have become aligned with the insanity of the BM, but it makes sense.
Unfortunately, Diana doesn’t pay the bills or maintain the hate campaign if they take their finger off of their delusional keyboards…..got to keep feeding the beasts of crazy……
Exactly. It’s not like it’s her funeral.
That royal family blackout calendar is something else, isn’t it? It’s all ME ME ME attention-seeking and jealousy. No one else can breathe on the day of my important speech/birthday/anniversary/press release/staged photo or else I’m having a tantrum. What weirdos.
You think the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death is bad? We should all be angry at anyone attempting to overshadow the 2008th anniversary of the death of Emperor Augustus Caesar, to whose sacred memory the entire month of August is SUPPOSED to be dedicated.
What do you mean ‘should be’, I take July and August off every year in memory of the Gaius Julius Caesar, taken from us too soon, and Caesar Augustus. I’m upset every year that so few honour them as we should.
@Harper sorry, I meant to make my own comment, not reply to yours.
@SarahCS I prefer to take March off to both honor the God of War and commemorate the cowardly assassination of Julius Caesar. But don’t get me started on the younger generations and their ‘monotheism’ trend. I never hear anyone saying “Joyous Saturnalia” anymore.
Loved this set of comments right here! Myself, I take the entire month of November off to commemorate my own birthday & I’d be right royally p*ssed if anyone in the BRF did anything in my month!! They wouldn’t, of course, ’cause they don’t really do anything, but they might! and they can’t! it’s not fair!!
@ BeanieBean, it is glorious to watch!! And your comment surely sums it up nicely as well!!
You guys are hilarious today!!
@BeanieBean: the BRF overshadows my November celebrations every year! My firstborn daughter can never have the spotlight on *her own birthday* because Charles insists on acknowledging his the same day 🙄
So isn’t PC’s guest edit overshadowing? TQ is announcing something about the kelp forest being dedicated to her on Saturday. Couldn’t that wait and not “overshadow”? It’s just the usual BS about Meghan doing anything at any time. If it wasn’t Di’s death it would be some other event.
Did Meghan mention Diana once in the interview? did she compare herself to Diana and I missed it? Did she cosplay diana dozens of times during her marriage?
This article came out now bc Meghan’s podcast came out now. I don’t think its any deeper than that.
But, sorry not sorry that Meghan speaking of her time in the Firm reminds people of how Diana was treated in the Firm. Maybe they should have learned and changed from that time, but they clearly haven’t.
Right?? I listened to the podcast. Zero mentions of Diana. I read the profile. No mentions of Diana that I can recall, definitely not from Meghan’s lips.
This is ridiculous and so predictable.
Exactly! She said NOTHING about Diana.
I’m sorry but she’s been dead for decades. Shes been talked about constantly. They had the whole statue unveiling/celebration of her life for last year?!
There is no overshadowing and I doubt Harry would care. Is everyone supposed to be silent everytime this date rolls around? This is literally grasping at straws to create a headline to try and beat/silence Meghan. It’s so stupid!
Also this insider is I’m sure just another royal reporter complaining.
If I had to guess, it’s probably Camilla T. She’s gasping while trying to choke out words against Meghan.
But, but, they weren’t going to mark the anniversary of her death! What do they care? This is not about Meghan wanting to draw attention to herself, it’s The Cut timing the release of the article around this hyper attentive period to get even more focus on The Cut/New York mag and the article — as if they needed to. An in depth interview with Meghan that reveals a day in the life with Harry, Archie and Lili, is ALWAYS going to be the biggest ticket in town.
This. You people just put out a story that the queen and Chuck weren’t going to acknowledge the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, not even a week ago. This is a pathetic attempt to make Meghan look bad, again, and she didn’t peep once about Diana in The Cut, or the first episode of Archetypes. Not.One.Peep.
It doesnt even matter at this point, they have committed to making her life miserable and they wont stop anytime soon. When th UK press have it in for you its disgusting i remember the Posh & Becks,Jordan, Jade Goody years. This is with higher profiles so they are like rabid dogs.
You can’t “overshadow” someone’s DEATH. My gosh, these people are so used to that tired routine of “engagements and announcements” that they’re treating the anniversary of a tragedy as the same thing as the launching of a charity or an appearance at a gala. And when you were planning on pretending nothing happened, which is strangely enough exactly what you also did right when it happened, why are you complaining that the rest of the world didn’t stop rotating? She named her daughter after the woman, trying to “start something” between them is DOA and a blatant admission that Meghan has eclipsed and terrified them the same way Diana did.
Ugh. Can you imagine when the Queen kicks it? Any time anything happens ever, it will be overshadowing her death—the one day anniversary, the one month anniversary, the half anniversary, the months preceding the anniversary, the year before the monumental anniversary…
The letter Q will be banned from the alphabet. Public mourning and self-flagellation for a WHOLE month before each anniversary. A horse-drawn carriage, painted in red to symbolise and remember the color of lipstick Meghan wore when she “obviously” killed her with her podcast voice and Mariah Carey’s whistle tone syncing up.
@DEE lol!
First of all: you can’t overshadow Diana.
The people who say this are the same who are gaslighting that woman 25 years after her death.
Megan is leaving her life.
The end.
Palace Insider:
“How dare Meghan overshadow the woman we tried to destroy, whose death we ignored until the public dragged the queen for filth, and who we have zero plans to commemorate on the 25th anniversary of her death!”
Exactly! How dare Meghan draw attention to the fact that the monarchy has learn nothing in 25 years and is still trying to destroy women.
Honestly. These jokers need to look in the mirror and STFU. Any “overshadowing” falsely attributed to Meghan is due entirely to relentless Sussex dragging by tabloid media. As for similarities with her late mother in law, @Kaiser hit the nail on the head right here: “The problem isn’t that Meghan wants or “needs” some association with Diana, it’s that there are natural comparisons to be drawn with how the establishment tried to destroy Diana and how they’re trying to destroy the Sussexes.” Yep.
Yeah, the issue isn’t that Meghan overshadows Diana; it’s that her experience highlights Diana’s and forces people to draw those natural comparisons. Their experiences are a reminder of how the RF and media treat any woman they perceive as a “black sheep.”
The Palace insider is a journalist because the Royal Family want people to forget about Diana.
The palace insider is Carol(e) who is p!ssed her daughter can’t use it to show off her obsessive cosplay of her dead MIL for attention.
The palace doesn’t give a damn about the anniversary of Diana there once again using Diana as a prop to further their advantages. Which is Too smeared and lie about Meghan the palace had no plans to do anything For Diana the palace spend a year painting Diana as paranoid and do everything they could to get her most famous bury while William helped labeling his mother as paranoid. William know that the only card he can still play is his mother card so he willing to use Diana to continue the further abuse of his brother and his wife. The fact that Meghan is free and able to speak her truth is scary the hell of the grey man and William the royal reporter the royal reporters would rather focused on a Diana memory being overshadowed by Meghan . Notice not one of the royal reporters have talked about of them using the N word about Archie it’s because it true and they know Meghan has the recipes to prove it so they rather muddy the water and create narratives than own up to their own racist actions.
My mom was killed in a car accident. My sister and I don’t memorialize the day she died every year, we go on with our lives, and we talk about her when it comes up organically. This is ridiculous.
I think Harry and Will started doing it because a lot of Diana fans gather at the KP gates and put up tributes. Since it’s a constant reminder to the RF, I see it as a good thing.
That I totally get, and to each their own, but to punish Meghan for “overshadowing” is terrible.
well and with serena’s decision around retiring, for her to be the first episode, it had to come out after she announced – it couldn’t come out earlier. they are just so obsessed.
This. Late August is a weird time to debut a new project, but if you’ve got an exclusive with Serena, dropping it a week before her final tournament is a guaranteed way to get eye melting debut numbers.
If they wanted to control the timing of *everything* they could have let Harry and Meghan go with the half in, half out plan. But they didn’t, so they don’t get to bitch about it!
My guess is that William had something planned to commemorate the anniversary and make it all about him, but is salty that no one will pay much attention to it because people are paying attention to Meghan right now.
It’s the same as it’s ever been with the royals. Mad when they get overshadowed by anyone, including each other and mad that they can’t control the Sussex’s activities.
@ Snuffles, I fully agree with your comment. I can see it now, The Other Brother, with the support of CopyKeen, having planned on making a pilgrimage with the children in two to create an aura of a “perfectly happy family/marriage” with loads of photographers swarming around them. All while CopyKeen is SWF’s the hell out of Diana.
That was the plan. Now Meghan “stole” his thunder……
Okay, yeah, we won’t remember the death of the woman who provided the heir and spare, and spent her entire marriage treated like a brood mare, while her husband was fiddling Camilla, but let’s crucify anyone else who releases any media during that time frame.
That the Windsors choose not to remember Diana after 25 years after the mess they made at the t8me of her death is mind blowing. But I guess it’s not surprising.
I am off to fold my laundry, my deepest apologies to the queen and the rest of the Windsors if this over shadows their day. Next time I will try to be more considerate and only do laundry once a year on Christmas Eve, unless they also do big important things on that day too .
What Markle source? Right there is a big old blazing red flag.
@ Heather C, right!!! There is no Meghan “source”, only code for either Cain and Unable or CarolE, as @ Digital Unicorn brilliantly decoded.
Oh, man. I remember a few years back, Meghan did some small charity event/activity that the British tabloid covered BREATHLESSLY, complaining that it was staged to overshadow Kate’s 38th bday, which was, like, a week away. The brouhaha was borderline hysterics. The British media has become a caricature of a caricature of a caricature. How can anyone take this seriously??!! “BREAKING: Meghan has the audacity to breathe 12 days before the anniversary of the time William did something to/someone/somewhere…
This is dumb. The people who have to think about Diana is her children and remaining friends and family. Everything is is obsessive sycophantic behavior. Still being used , even after being dead for 25yrs.
@ Mel, that is what is upsetting the most. Diana has been gone for 25 years and the royal 🐀🐀🐀 continue to abuse as well as disparage Diana even to this day. On top of that awful speech in which Bullyiam declared that his Mum was unnecessarily paranoid was a direct hit he placed upon his own Mum, for purely selfish reasons or to align himself with his horrendous father. The day Bullyiam shuts up and respect’s his Mums difficulty living within the royal family bubble, the more disparaging he comes off.
It’s clear that the archetypes pod dropped to coincide also w Serena’s promo cycle of the September issue and her swan song at the us open.
Got dam these people are obtuse. It’s not all Meghan all the time- in publicity w two figures (and Serena is the big get here) her publicity cycle takes precedence.
Cmon palace sources PR 101
I agree completely, Gah. The Cut stuff was timed to promote the first Archetypes interview with Serena, and the release of that interview was timed to coordinate with Serena’s swan song publicity cycle.
It’s simple publicity/promotional math, like when an actor goes on the talk show and magazine interview circuit when their new movie comes out. This is Meghan being a smart business woman, and they can’t stand it.
For a nobody who has no talent or celebrity Meghan seems to get a lot of attention. It’s funny that the British tabloids keep saying that Meghan is d-list and attention seeking when it’s the press who runs 20 different articles on a single appearance and interview.
This is all so ridiculous. If the Palace really doesn’t care about what the Sussexes do at this point, and if their goal is to get on with things, then WHY should they have hysterics over a podcast and an article? Whatever happened to don’t complain/don’t explain? Also, I would say that no matter who does what, the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death can’t possibly be overshadowed by anyone.
The rota doesn’t want reminders how the royals and the press treated Diana. These Einsteins are turning Meghan into the 21st century Diana.
Palace insiders! I thought prince Charles and the Queen are not going to mark it ? And William already said his mother was paranoid so how is he going to mark the time? I think in a weird way What Meghan is doing her podcast and the the Cut interview mark and celebrate Diana as a female Icon that was vilified in the press. I’m sure Harry will have his quiet moments, hopefully he has some videos he can show the Kids and mark it monticeto style hug his kids a little closer
All of this coming from the people who want to go out of their way to ignore Diana? Rich.
Exactly this.
25 years later, she’s still dead. Life goes on .
Jennifer, but we can’t forget that she transformed the royal family. The brf has spent the last 25 years either participating in and/or allowing without comment the bm continuing to print negative article after negative article.
What transformation did the royal family go through? They didn’t miss a beat and they’ve continued on as if they’re still living around the first of the last century. When I saw this People cover in the grocery store, it was all I could not to say NOT loudly. I gave up on People a while ago, and it doesn’t appear any reason to change my mind.
The UK has made sure that Di’s memory never dies. If they would let the poor woman rest, maybe the rest of us wouldn’t be so determined to make sure people don’t forget what the brf and bm did to her. Also, I doubt that you’re ever going to get KHate to quit cos-playing Di, or Carole shouting to the world how much of a better mother she is compared to Di.
Of course Harry knew the timing and was fine with it; this is the man who exclaimed his beloved wife had been gone for 10 whole hours the day before the interview, and who sits next to her in their office everyday! Of course they discussed the timing.
I think it’s way more likely that the podcast release was structured to coincide with Serena’s retirement announcement – Meghan also said in the 1st episode that they re-recorded a bit to discuss the announcement. But also, it doesn’t matter – point me to the articles saying Chuck overshadowed the date by guest editing that magazine.
I was able to watch ‘The Princess’ last night and wow, these people really don’t learn from their mistakes or the past at all. The way Meghan is talked about and treated shows why Harry got the family out of there, especially as they’ve really ramped up ‘dealing with an outsider’.
(I also noticed how Harry tended to avoid the camera as a child and WillNot was always playing up for the press.)
My FIL died 15 years ago in September, while we usually mark the day with a toast to him, I could not imagine the whole month being devoted to doing nothing as to not overshadow his passing; as that’s what they want from Meghan. (And for M & H it’s overshadowing Diana if they do anything any day of the year)
What a load of tosh! Wasn’t there an article only yesterday saying TQ and Charles wouldn’t be doing anything to commemorate Diana’s death? Yet, today a palace “insider” is telling the world Megan is overshadowing Diana’s death! Which is it? Either the palace wants us all to remember this much maligned woman (mother of the FFK) or we should just forget all about her.
This is a classic example of the palace using BOTH women to push forward their haphazard agenda.
Overshadowing Princess Diana’s death? Didn’t she die 25 years ago?
It’s shocking to me that I’m older than she ever got to be. When I was younger I saw her much more like my mom, but she was still such a young life.
Well, the Queen is marking the anniversary in her own special way — in Scotland, where she also remained for days after Diana died until the public outcry brought her back to London.