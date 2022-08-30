South African security source confirms Duchess Meghan’s nursery-fire story

In the first episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex told a story to Serena Williams about how there was a fire in Archie’s nursery during the Sussexes’ African tour. The Sussexes had arrived in South Africa with baby Archie, they left Archie and Archie’s nanny Lauren behind at the government house, where Lauren was going to put Archie down for his nap. Only Lauren took Archie to the kitchen first, and while they were in the kitchen, there was a fire in the nursery. Within 24 hours of the podcast drop, “palace sources” were already casting aspersions on Meghan’s story, claiming that there was no fire, there was only “smoke,” what’s the big deal. Then they made it sound like Meghan massively overreacted to a deadly threat against her child. Well, South African security people have now confirmed Meghan’s story. Not only that, they say that the British security hushed it up.
South African security has confirmed Meghan Markle’s podcast revelation that there was a fire in her son Archie’s nursery during a tour of the country. Meghan talked about the previously unreported incident on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes last week. It led to a backlash in the country, with #VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending in the country after its release.
But a source familiar with the event told The Citizen newspaper that the fire had taken place at the official residence in Cape Town.
“The heater burnt. The house didn’t burn, the rooms didn’t burn. I didn’t see the fire itself, but I saw the heater when it came out of the room. The plastic was severely melted,” the source said. “We were driving in convoy and all of a sudden, the convoy with Meghan broke away. We followed after… We weren’t sure what was going on. When we got to the house, the house-keeper called me and showed me the heater that was burnt and told me what had happened and that the child was not in the room at the time the heater burnt, they smelt it, went up and saw the smoke. When we stopped at the residence, I can tell you that she didn’t get out of the car like a lady normally gets out. She bolted into the house.”
The source told the newspaper that British security traveling with the couple recommended they not make the incident public. “When we were outside, we discussed what we are going to do about this. It was a new heater that was just purchased and the consensus was ‘guys this is gonna look bad for us or for Cape Town, South Africa, or for whoever,’” they said.
“The British Police guys actually told us ‘guys just leave it as is, don’t talk about this.’ We decided we are not going to expose this thing. That’s why we kept quiet about it back then because we knew we were going to get backlash.”
[From The Independent]
I don’t know why the South Africans would get backlash when clearly the British security apparatus was making a point to be extremely “careless” about Meghan and Archie’s safety. I just keep thinking about several specific stories, like how Archie didn’t get his own royal protection, so there was no one securing the home for Archie and his nanny. How someone in the palace removed Meghan’s name from her son’s birth certificate. How a nanny was fired in the middle of the night. Anyway, of course Meghan wasn’t f–king lying.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, Cape Town.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 23 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen holding their baby son Archie, during the visit to Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie at the Old Granary Building in Cape Town, on September 25, 2019, for a meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Mrs Tutu at the 3rd day of their official visit to South Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – Meghan the Duchess of Sussex visits a gender based violence education club and meets with partner the nature of violence against women and girls and the work they are undertaking to tackle it.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a meeting with Graca Machel, widow of the late Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, South-Africa.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen during a visit to a township to learn about Youth Employment Services (YES), which aims to tackle the critical issue of youth unemployment in South Africa by creating one million new work opportunities in the next three years.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 2 OCTOBER 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
02-10-2019 Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
A meeting with representatives of the British and South African business communities, including local youth entrepreneurs on day ten of their tour in Africa.
.
-
-
02-10-2019 Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
A meeting with representatives of the British and South African business communities, including local youth entrepreneurs on day ten of their tour in Africa.
.
-
-
Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019.
The last paragraph gives me cold goosebumps. I am so glad they made it out alive and are now living happy, full and thriving!
Your comment is what so many people will be thinking @Anita. The press is really doing the monarchy no favors. By insisting that Meghan is lying we have now arrived at the point where we know the Sussexes were staying in British run state housing when the fire took place and that the British police hushed everything up.
So now the monarchy looks extremely sinister and intentional with their harm against Archie. All this just so the papers could call Meghan a liar for a couple of days. That silent contract will destroy the monarchy long before its inept heirs will.
I just posted on a different Celebitchy article that it seemed like a wild tinfoil tiara conspiracy but all of a sudden I was drawing connections between the suspicious circumstances of Diana’s death and this incident, and wondering if this was maybe intentional on the part of the BRF and/or their racist courtier underlings.
I thought it was mostly ridiculous when I posted it, but now that I’ve seen THIS article, I’m convinced it was intentional, and absolutely part of a conspiracy to get rid of Meghan and Archie.
Yikes. The RF seems more and more sinister. I hope it all comes out. These people need to face up to what they’ve done and continue to do.
Sinister is the buzz word here. The more I read over time, and the facts start to surface, I wonder how many other “accidents” have been hushed.
@Julia K Absolutely. And that is why they are terrified of Meghan’s podcast and Harry’s book.
Sinister is right. Who bought this brand new heater that caught fire? Are there normally smoke detectors in this area? If there were why were they not working?
I’m thinking that by “new” they meant “recently installed” which in itself is pretty sus.
They really do, and clearly have a lot they’ve been hiding and keeping hush for a long time, that they’re SOOOO afraid of her. Just let her be! Why couldn’t they just be decent to her, and why can’t they just leave her alone now?
Because unfortunately racism doesn’t leave people alone. It loves to actively interfere
They’re playing a dangerous game of FAFO. She mentioned that she journals in the Cut interview, and if they don’t realize that she’s basically telling them to back off or she’ll speak out, they deserve everything they’ll get. She told us in Archeypes that she has her voice back, and that she can speak but chooses to keep silent. Another clear warning that they ignore to their detriment.
The other thing they’re ignoring is Harry. He’s always said more than she has, but they would do well to remember that Major Wales has the match in his hand that will burn it all down unless they leave his wife and children alone. The hubris of the BRF and the RRs is out of control and will destroy them if they continue to ignore the warning signs.
@Naye is right. Racism does “love to interfere” especially if sees you succeeding despite their efforts to defeat you. Of course, there’s a kind of racism that doesn’t mind offering “charity” (from their many stolen assets) but that’s a more comfortable situation because they figure they’re in a more elevated position than the object of their racist fears.
“like how Archie didn’t get his own royal protection, so there was no one securing the home for Archie and his nanny. How someone in the palace removed Meghan’s name from her son’s birth certificate. How a nanny was fired in the middle of the night.”
Yup. My mind frequently goes to horrible places. I’m sure Meghan and Harry’s did too, but The Firm kept gaslighting them and telling them they were overreacting. But all these little missteps that could have easily turned into something horrific if they weren’t caught early, kept happening and they keep adding up to the point where it’s not easily dismissed anymore.
All of this. And I love how she is just being herself and they try to make her look bad – but she can be proven to be truthful. Love it.
Keep succeeding H&M. Love your best life. They will continue to come after you. But truth and right is on your side.
There have been so many incidents, but the one that chills me is the nanny being fired in the middle of the night. I hope to God it was for something simple like taking photos to sell – which is bad enough – but if she was actually hurting that sweet baby…I can’t bear to think about that for very long because it’s so upsetting.
Yes, and I didn’t even realize until now Archie didn’t have his own protection. Thank goodness for that nanny. It’s a horrible, terrifying story, and the more you think about it, the spookier it gets.
Refusing Archie security created this. These people would have been happy for a baby to suffer and shrugged off their role in the neglect. I am so glad Harry and Meghan took themselves out of there, and these stories are turning sinister.
Good on the South African security people for proving Meghan right.
Yep. Thank god there are still people who are prepared to stand up and speak the truth, irrespective the consequences. Like they say you can fool some people some time, you can fool some people all the time but you cannot fool everyone all the time.
Little by little we are starting to see the whole puzzle coming together. Meghan mentioned that they left Frogmore in a hurry. Is anyone still doubting how evil that family is?
Right!? I was surprised to see that it was only when they came back for the Jubilee was Meghan able to get her stuff back. Which strongly indicates they left in a hurry.
Which brings me to a bit of gossip I read on another site. Take this with a huge grain of salt BUT, the poster details the cloak and dagger steps they had to take to leave the UK. They said that Meghan secretly called a US official (possibly connected to Hillary Clinton) and told them how her ID, passport and keys were confiscated and that she wanted to leave the UK but couldn’t. Said official secretly got Meghan a new passport and overnighted it to her to a secret location outside the palace walls. Then the moment she got it, they arranged for the private jet and even had to lie on the flight manifest to keep it secret who was on the plane as to not trigger a response from the British government.
I have no idea if this is true, but I’m starting to believe it. I think it’s interesting that Meghan didn’t step foot back on UK soil until after Biden was elected. I think by them she was assured some level of US diplomatic protection if The Firm tried to stop her from returning or tried to take her kids from her.
I believe it. The fact that they didn’t have a plan and they just left leads me to believe that this was about safety first.
@Snuffles
🎯🎯🎯🎯
At Snuffles, I can’t wait for Harry’s book. I hope he burns the damn place down (figuratively of course). I am also here for any little nugget that Meghan might drop.
This does not really fit. We were told in November 2019 that Harry and Meghan were taking 6 weeks off and that it was likely they were going to leave England during that period. and then in mid-November we got a statement from BP that they would be spending christmas with Doria and not the royal family and that the queen supported this decision.
That doesn’t really fit with Meghan sneaking off in a private jet without telling the british government.
I can believe there was some secrecy involved, but not to the extent described by that gossip site.
To add, Meghan did step foot on UK soil after that Canada trip, before Biden was elected. Remember they came back and did the photo op at the Canadian embassy in January 2020? and then Meghan also came back in March 2020 for the commonwealth service before the world shut down.
There’s a lot of sketchiness and a lot we don’t know about what actually happened went down with how they left, so I’m not disputing that, just that there are some things that contradict that storyline.
@becks
Or that was just the cover story. Considering how all of these new things were coming to light after the fact, I don’t believe anything the British tabloids say.
Maybe Harry and Meghan bolted and refused to come back until they could have a real discussion with the Queen and Charles about their situation. We know they said how often they tried to bring it up but we’re brushed off and literally kept from the Queen.
It could have been (the cover story), but we were first told they were taking a 6 week break, then the BP announcement a week or two later (so maybe they had already left by then.) but their location wasn’t leaked until KP told Rebecca English at the Mail.
But still, Meghan definitely returned the UK twice before COVID shut everything down. Now she came back without Archie, which of course indicates that she was planning on going straight back. I think its clear from this South Africa story and the night nurse story and everything else that H&M were really worried about Archie’s safety in the UK.
Again I’m not saying that there wasn’t secrecy and sketchiness and who knows what they were doing to her, just that I think that particular story is probably not entirely accurate.
Meghan came back but Archie did not after their 6 week break. If the general gist of the story to be true, then they left for Archie’s safety
Makes the “sources” who claimed just smoking look rather stupid that they missed the fact that the heater was melted from “just smoking”.
Right. Smoke doesn’t melt plastic.
But I’m disturbed by someone saying “It’s just smoke” like it’s nothing because that’s like saying “It’s just water when someone drowns.” It’s the smoke in the lungs that kills in fires longer before people burn. So, imagine a little baby left in a smoke filled space.
And these “sources” made it worse, because to me, “British security told us to keep is quiet” supports Meghan’s entire point about how heartless they were to her about everything.
The fact that these people (the RR’s) continue to lie and lie when she’s proven time and again that she’ll come with receipts and tells the truth sure is…something.
I don’t know how she kept going with the tour after this, I would have been a complete mess.
Wow, just wow.
I can’t imagine anything more terrifying than believing your child to be under constant threat.
What kind of heater was this? It wasn’t central heating/AC. Sounds like it was a space heater of some kind? You have to be very careful with knows and anyone who has ever used one knows that. Yes the vast majority are safe when used properly, but they cause accidents and fires quite frequently.
I’m so glad they got out of there.
and allegedly that space heater was BRAND NEW.
the only time I’ve ever heard of a space heater causing a fire it was because something was put ON the space heater, like clothes. and even then, they were not necessarily new heaters.
the newer ones are much safer and less likely to cause fires, so the fact that a brand new one “malfunctioned” is very strange, IMO.
The new ones also turn off if they are knocked over. However, they shouldn’t be put on rugs or carpet and I’m wondering if that was the (intentional) deal.
The more of this comes out, the more it confirms that the Royal Family wanted Archie dead.
You can’t tell me otherwise.
I think The Firm knew that Harry would NEVER leave his child even if they could get him to leave Meghan. And that having a child was more of a motivation for Harry to leave The Firm. So, yeah, they never wanted Archie to be born and tried their damndest to prevent it from happening.
This! I read mumblings at the time to the effect that the Firm was ok with Harry marrying Meghan because they were sure it was just an infatuation and wouldn’t last. But what clinched it was her age. They assumed an almost 40 year old would not be able to/have difficulty getting pregnant so they were just expecting to wait it out.
This is exactly why the royals were said to be so surprised and disappointed at Meghan being pregnant a few months after the wedding. They thought they could push her out before she and Harry could have children and made a lot of awful assumptions based on her age.
Age plays a factor but if you don’t smoke, limit alcohol, live drug-free, limit caffeine intake and maintain a healthy diet/weight you have a better chance of getting pregnant. PH supposedly also cut down on the drinking when they got together and that would have helped his fertility.
I got pregnant at age 42 after ONE condom-less romp in the hay with my then-boyfriend. Needless to say, I got (back) on birth control not long after that.
The BRF really does exist in the dark ages, they probably would prefer if their women did not even LIVE past 40
I always think back to the Oprah interview and when Meghan talked about the security issue and she said she told the Unroyals she knew they didn’t care about her or Archie. I don’t see how she could even entertain the half-in idea because those people cannot be trusted. Those fkrs are straight up evil, to not even care about a baby. Meghan is a better woman than me for sure. And the nerve of the Brits claiming to be worried about making SA look bad. That tells you right there who they planned to blame if the word got out, even though it was their embassy complex.
oooopsie!!
Note to the BM and RF:
Hasn’t ANYBODY learned that Madame Duchess ALWAYS has receipts??
As if they are not used to people coming up with receipts for their bad behaviour.
Good thing the SA police have her back.
The Royal Family, always trying to cover up their sh*t. Couldn’t tell the truth of it were on their favor.
Just terrifying. And sickening how unsupported and vilified this woman has been. Harry better thank his lucky stars she stuck around. I don’t think I would have.
I think that is what the Unroyals were hoping for, that she would take Archie and run. They know that one way to get to a parent (a decent parent, that is) is to threaten their child. I don’t feel they would be above actually harming Archie to get Meghan to leave. Then they would try to convince Harry that it just wasn’t meant to be, he rushed into things too soon, etc.
So this fits exactly with what Meghan said in the podcast. She got a phone call that there was a fire in Archie’s room (there was) and she was nervous and a wreck and panicking about it (bolting into the house, etc.) I mean if someone mentions “fire” and my kids room in the same breath I’m going to freak out. And then even when you get there and see that your child is safe, see what happened, you are still going to have all that adrenaline rushing through you and you’re going to need a few minutes.
Considering we still don’t know what happened to the first nanny, only that she was fired in the MOTN, Meghan’s reaction makes perfect sense. And no, she wasn’t lying.
Not a phone call:……..they finished the engagement and as they got in the car they were told: theres been a fire…..in the baby’s room. So clearly it was the handlers travelling with them who would have received the message while H&M were doing the engagement.
I am DYING to know what exactly the night nanny did to get marched out of the house in the middle of the night. We only know Archie was somehow put in danger. Did she let someone unauthorized into Frogmore? Someone with a camera? Someone who would have paid her handsomely for photos of Archie? Was she drunk? Did she fall asleep? Was she caught nosing through Meghan’s and Harry’s files? All I can find out is that it was one “incident”. I sure hope the Sussexes finally snap and this all comes out some day.
The only thing I can think of that would require her eviction off the premises immediately in the middle of the night, would be putting Archie in immediate danger of kidnapping, injury or death.
Which continuing on that train of thought, since that attempt didn’t work try again on their SA trip. Which luckily also didn’t work. I’d have been planning my escape on the flight back to UK and not give the BRF so much as a moments notice.
God forbid a mother be worried about her child. Even if it was just smoke(I know it wasn’t) I would have bolted into the house too. I don’t have biological children of my own but man those mothering instincts are strong. I went mama bear after an incident involving my stepson that surprised me. So I don’t blame Megan for rushing to the house.
I don’t understand why the British press are obsessed with her. They left and are doing what they want to do. Even if you disagree with them and/or their politics/ views. Leave them alone.
That’s what’s so bizarre about it all. This “it was just smoke” thing.
People are rarely actually burned alive in a fire, they pass out from smoke inhalation first, you know?
That smoke, even if you live, burns your lungs. Sometimes irreparably.
He was close to death, from the smoke, not a fire.
I’m not sure how the South African authorities would be blamed for this either. My guess is that the British team said some nonsense like that to them in order to keep them quiet because if that story got out at the time, there’d be a lot of uncomfortable questions from the press about Archie’s security.
I am surprised this story first came out on her podcast two years after the incident.
In what way is that surprising? Just curious…….because contrary to RF/BM (cant really tell the diff……like the pigs and the dogs in Animal Farm, theyre morphing into each other) M has not been talking abt the left-over royals. In all the public spaces she’s been where she has spoken publicly: Ellen/DealBook etc.) none has been conducive to spkng about her lived experience of the recent past, except NOW, she has HER. OWN. PODCAST. where, as she points out, unlike when she was an actress speaking other people’s words, now she gets to SPEAK HER OWN WORDS.
PS: the Oprah interview was 3 hours long. We got 90 minutes of it, edited by Oprah, not H&M. So we dont know AAAAAALLL the things they revealed bk then.
That’s another reminder…that there is more footage that could be aired, and could be so damaging to the RF that they’d never recover, and could cause the tabloids to be sued into oblivion. Push this couple far enough…
I don’t understand why people in South Africa would be mad at Meghan for disclosing this (#VoetsekMeghan, or “Go away Meghan” trending). No one is blaming South Africa?!?
that hashtag is Afrikaans, right? There’s your answer. Not saying all Afrikaaners are racist, but it’s like saying white southerner in the US–doesn’t necessarily mean racist, but it very well could.
That hashtag was traced to the U.K…folks in SA love Meghan…bots are busy
The narrative shifted on Twitter when it became known the # was launched from the UK and amplified by bots. Countless South Africans have come out in high dudgeon, as well they might, and #voetsekBritishMedia has been trending for a couple of days.
This whole scenario is adding significantly to the evidence of malintent piling up around the feet of the BRF! Harry, “If you knew what I know …” I don’t expect we’ll ever know the full extent of the risks and threats coming from inside the house, but a heavily pregnant woman doesn’t develop suicidal ideation because she’s been insulted. The dehumanization inflicted on her, and now her children, is evil and horrific. Her PTS must be off the chart.
They wouldn’t have brushed it off if it were the camb kids. They bullied Meghan with a fake flowers story using Charlotte. And here’s a literal brush with death for Archie (now I believe more than once I’m sure) and they’re gaslighting her pain.
Let’s not forget that her miscarriage article and the camb dog’s death came out the same time. But the dog’s death got more sympathy than Meghan losing an actual child.
“Recollections may vary” is fast becoming the new regal motto. I’m half expecting it to be inscribed on our coinage under Betty’s face.
My blood ran cold when I read the article. Normally, I shy away from conspiracy theories but, when the British security are telling everyone to “keep quiet” then even I have to wonder. Thank goodness the baby was with the nanny.
So after all the vitriol and hysteria from the tabloids, did any of them actually cover this confirmation of Meghan’s story? Or was it just the Independent?
If I understand it Meghan and Harry were staying at the High Commissioner’s residence. That’s practically and legally UK property so I don’t get why South Africans would be ashamed by the incident. And why would the UK police want it hushed up? I don’t think there was anything sinister going on but the lack of transparency amongst the people who work for the Royal Family is not great.
Agree with Becks that the story is far-fetched. People knew. Even I knew by summer 2019 that they were planning a hiatus, and additionally that they were planning to spend significant portions of the year in the US or Canada going forward, because I know someone who knows someone whose house was vetted as a possible retreat for them. It wasn’t a national security-level secret if it filtered down to the likes of me. Lots of people knew, they just didn’t publicize it.
(Sorry, this was supposed to go under Suffles’ comment way back in #5.)
I’m furious because why did we need to confirm this story to know the British media lied? I’m more inclined to believe MEGHAN over any anonymous “palace source” and most people are too. Every time Meghan speaks about her experiences, the media and firm feel the need to try to “debunk” her words which only ends up making them look dumb. Meghan specifically said someone extinguished the fire – meaning there was a fire but I guess the palace and their media buddies forgot that part before putting out a fake version.
I believe the nanny was under strict orders never to leave Archie out of her sights. There’s no other reason for a person to strap a sleeping baby to her just to go to the kitchen for a snack.
I hope Harry just tells it all in his book.
And the whole backlash about the mud cloth. That is what the cloth is called!!! It wasn’t an insult. It’s a type of really special cloth made in SA.
What’s the backlash about the mudcloth? That fabric is right nice. Thanks!
It seems like I’m missing all kinds of ridiculous British “scandals” and “backlash” (thank God). These people.
I was already suspicious about the fact the baby was staying in a room without a smoke detector. Now, Kaiser is reminding me that Archie wasn’t given royal protection. He was just Archie and…I have to think he’s being protected by his Granny Diana because that’s just too much to happen to one child without there being something sinister behind it.
As a new mama, and as a human with feelings, this makes me infuriated that the palace would downplay what happened. “Only smoke.” Because a baby inhaling smoke isn’t life threatening or anything, I guess. WTF?
I am so surprised that the palace source gave that line about “only smoke,” which is a spectacularly bad PR move. I’m not a parent, but I know how parents behave when their kids lives are threatened. Only those who deeply hate Meghan would make light of this story. The average parent, even those who dislike Meghan because of the British tabloids, will understand Meghan’s fearful reaction and actions. What did this source hoping to achieve? Meghan didn’t even accuse anyone of anything. This response just makes the BRF seem as cold as ever. Aberfan, Diana’s death, pulling security from the 6th, 7th, and 8th in line to the thrown. The BRF and courtiers are terrible people. Terrible, sociopathic, narcissistic people.
I completely believe the heater caught on fire and that it could have been very dangerous for baby Archie had he been left unattended in the room. I can’t get behind conspiracy theories that the royal family was trying to harm Archie. That kind of talk just sounds crazy!
That line about Meghan bolting into the house really got to me. That’s of course how any good parent would react, and it’s just one more confirmation of Meghan being a good mom. The terror she must have felt …
Like others here, I want to know why the one nanny was fired. And what happened to the dog Guy’s legs? Two of the dog’s legs were broken and no explanation was offered?
It may seem crazy to some to wonder if Archie was placed intentionally in harm’s way. But to me, it seems naive not to wonder. This is a family with a long history of nefarious conduct.
Yeah, I was thinking back to their dog’s legs too. When you add all Meghan had been through, the stress of overseas travel, and couple it with the fact that she’d just had a baby (with no grace period by the BM ordinarily granted to other mothers), it’s no wonder she just about broke up when a stranger asked her how she was doing.
Brave of the South African witness to confirm Meghan’s story now. The English, as always, look like lying liars who lie when it comes to Meghan. The English are not much for truth or fair play, are they?
The night that Dianna died ,the Internet blew up . Work talk at the coffee pot was …Dianna.
A co-worker from the UK spit out .The Q had Dianna offed. The Royal family was afraid of Diannas popularity and she was dating Dodi . I always thought it was so easy for the Brit to say they got rid of her.
Megan is the same thorn unfortunately.
The confirmation of the nursery fire from South Africa came a bit too late. The Palace insiders already spoke to Daily Mail that there was smoke but no fire. This emboldened the likes of Jan Moir to mock and trivialize the incident.