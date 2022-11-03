Nicola Peltz once again blames her mother-in-law for not making her wedding gown

Nicola Peltz covers the Sunday Times Magazine to promote her small, supporting role in Welcome to Chippendales. It’s the true story of how Chippendales started, and she plays the late Dorothy Stratten. Nicola has given tons of interviews in support of this miniseries, but really she’s just promoting herself, her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham and the gossip-y drama between herself and Victoria Beckham. Is there legitimate beef between Victoria and David Beckham versus the Peltz Beckhams? Perhaps. I don’t think it’s as melodramatic as the British tabloids are making it out to be, but I do think there’s something there. Nicola isn’t helping the stories die either – she has been not-so-subtly calling out her mother-in-law for screwing her over on a wedding dress. Some highlights:

Meeting Brooklyn: They met at Coachella: “Um . . . two boyfriends ago? That’s how I calculate it. Six years ago? Five?” and “we just didn’t get along. He met my brother Diesel first. He stayed at the house we were renting and we didn’t talk. Then, three years ago this October, we were at a party one night and we ran into each other. I think it was the first time we had a conversation. And we don’t go out. If it’s an event [maybe], other than that, we act like we’re 90. We like to get into bed. But this night, we went out, I got home at 10 in the morning! We didn’t want to leave each other.” Brooklyn stayed in the US for seven more days and they saw each other, “every single day”, she says. On their last night, the night before he flew back to London, she says: “He left, then told me he’d forgotten his wallet, so he had to come back and get it. [Later] he was like, ‘Yeah. I did that on purpose.’ ” Brooklyn told Nicola he loved her for the first time barely two months later.

She loves when Brooklyn gets jealous: “I think we both feel more confident in our relationship. Like, you know, if a guy would come up before we were married, it was a bigger deal.” Would Brooklyn get jealous? “Definitely.” Were you jealous of him? “We both are. We’re both a little bit like that. I feel like if you don’t get a little jealous, you’re not … I love when Brooklyn’s protective of me, I find that sexy. We do everything together.”

On the reports of a family feud: “It’s not a feud! Why do they say feud? You know, no family is perfect. No family. I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. But the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it.”

Again, Victoria pulled out of making Nicola’s dress: “The truth is that I was in a text chain with my mom, Victoria and Leslie, who has been my stylist, for ten years. We all were on this text chain together, and I was so excited to start the design process. Um, and then Victoria, um, was like . . . Oh! And this was in the middle of me filming Lola James and directing! So I was very busy. And then she, Victoria, was very busy, and a few days went by, and I didn’t hear anything, then I think Victoria thought since I was on set, maybe she didn’t want to upset me, so she called my mom and said that she couldn’t make the dress. She said that her, um, atelier couldn’t make the dress in time. So, um, then my mom told me, and then we regrouped and came up with something else. But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That’s just not true. I don’t want to read everything, but when it’s in your face, sometimes you can’t help it. I guess with social media and stuff.”