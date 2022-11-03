Nicola Peltz once again blames her mother-in-law for not making her wedding gown

Nicola Peltz covers the Sunday Times Magazine to promote her small, supporting role in Welcome to Chippendales. It’s the true story of how Chippendales started, and she plays the late Dorothy Stratten. Nicola has given tons of interviews in support of this miniseries, but really she’s just promoting herself, her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham and the gossip-y drama between herself and Victoria Beckham. Is there legitimate beef between Victoria and David Beckham versus the Peltz Beckhams? Perhaps. I don’t think it’s as melodramatic as the British tabloids are making it out to be, but I do think there’s something there. Nicola isn’t helping the stories die either – she has been not-so-subtly calling out her mother-in-law for screwing her over on a wedding dress. Some highlights:
Meeting Brooklyn: They met at Coachella: “Um . . . two boyfriends ago? That’s how I calculate it. Six years ago? Five?” and “we just didn’t get along. He met my brother Diesel first. He stayed at the house we were renting and we didn’t talk. Then, three years ago this October, we were at a party one night and we ran into each other. I think it was the first time we had a conversation. And we don’t go out. If it’s an event [maybe], other than that, we act like we’re 90. We like to get into bed. But this night, we went out, I got home at 10 in the morning! We didn’t want to leave each other.” Brooklyn stayed in the US for seven more days and they saw each other, “every single day”, she says. On their last night, the night before he flew back to London, she says: “He left, then told me he’d forgotten his wallet, so he had to come back and get it. [Later] he was like, ‘Yeah. I did that on purpose.’ ” Brooklyn told Nicola he loved her for the first time barely two months later.
She loves when Brooklyn gets jealous: “I think we both feel more confident in our relationship. Like, you know, if a guy would come up before we were married, it was a bigger deal.” Would Brooklyn get jealous? “Definitely.” Were you jealous of him? “We both are. We’re both a little bit like that. I feel like if you don’t get a little jealous, you’re not … I love when Brooklyn’s protective of me, I find that sexy. We do everything together.”
On the reports of a family feud: “It’s not a feud! Why do they say feud? You know, no family is perfect. No family. I think it all started, and I’ve said this before, because I didn’t end up wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. But the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn’s mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn’t end up wearing it.”
Again, Victoria pulled out of making Nicola’s dress: “The truth is that I was in a text chain with my mom, Victoria and Leslie, who has been my stylist, for ten years. We all were on this text chain together, and I was so excited to start the design process. Um, and then Victoria, um, was like . . . Oh! And this was in the middle of me filming Lola James and directing! So I was very busy. And then she, Victoria, was very busy, and a few days went by, and I didn’t hear anything, then I think Victoria thought since I was on set, maybe she didn’t want to upset me, so she called my mom and said that she couldn’t make the dress. She said that her, um, atelier couldn’t make the dress in time. So, um, then my mom told me, and then we regrouped and came up with something else. But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That’s just not true. I don’t want to read everything, but when it’s in your face, sometimes you can’t help it. I guess with social media and stuff.”
What’s weird is that I actually believe Nicola? I think she approached Victoria about designing her wedding dress and Victoria said “okay” and then, days later, was like “no, we don’t have time.” I also believe that Victoria’s rejection pissed off Nicola and she said no, I’m not taking the blame for this mess. That’s why Nicola has been telling her side of the ordeal far and wide.
The reason I decided to cover this is because Salt Island is freaking out about Nicola again and trying to make her sound like Meghan Markle, a pushy American broad who “stole” one of Britain’s princes and forced him to move to America. Victoria continues to be displeased that Nicola keeps retelling this wedding dress story too, with a source close to Posh insisting: “It’s mildly infuriating to say the least, and for someone who keeps insisting she is not interested in trading on the Beckhams’ name, she brings them up a surprising amount in interviews. Victoria won’t be bothered though, as this doesn’t reflect badly on her.” Dan Wootton is giddy about this family feud as well, and he devoted a column to the ongoing “scandal.” It’s… a lot.
Maybe in the UK being related to the Beckhams is a big deal but is it really such a big connection in the US? I like how the magazine calls them “Britain’s Most Famous Family”. Take that RF.
No, I don’t know anybody here who cares much about them.
I don’t know anyone either that has ever even noticed them. The only time I’ve ever given either one of them a second glance is David’s underwear ads.
I’ll show myself out.
I don’t know anyone who cares about them either.
I think this paper made that up. The most famous family in the UK is indeed the RF (and Johnson’s!).
In most of the world football players are the most famous group of people there is. And David was huge at one point. Like Beyonce and Brad Pitt rolled into one level famous. And the Spice Girls were huge aswell.
So I would say that the Beckhams are huge in most of the world.
They asked about the US though. I’m sure a lot of people here know who they are, but outside of those who follow celebrity gossip most people don’t care about them. They are not on the same level here as the Kardashians or Brad or Taylor Swift.
I’m sure they were when playing ball and the Spice Girls did have a following in the US but now? We have plenty of sports stars who are playing on US teams.
Truth: I had no idea who David Beckham was and couldn’t pick him out in a line up today.
I know Posh from SG, but that was over a decade ago.
I don’t think the Beyoncé or Brad Pitt comparison holds today.
Im the US maybe not. In Europe? It absolutely does. Football is on a different level of worship, music or movies don’t come close.
Does anyone really care about the Beckham’s now? No. But honestly no one knew who she was before she married into the Beckham family. Her dad bought her a few roles but that didn’t shoot her into stardom, marrying a Beckham did. I mean no one here would be talking about her if she married another no name rich kid. We’re only interested in her because she’s related to the Beckham’s.
I certainly hadn’t heard of her before the marriage but I also don’t follow the Beckhams either. There actually is no way to judge how famous she would have become without the marriage or if marriage to some other rich kid with connections would have served as well.
I’ve never heard of her she got married, so I agree she’s leveraged this marriage, and it’s actually working for all of them because no one much cared what they were up to these days.
Eh, Beckham was THe soccer star on the planet in 2000s, and soccer is the most popular sport on the planet, no matter it’s status in USA.
Victoria was a part of Spice girls and together they built a brand which is immensely successful, if Ou look at their amassed capital.
Nicola Peltz is not a celebrity-or better said, she became a celebrity bc she married Beckham’s offspring.
So, if she wanted to be a celebrity-and she definetely did, looking at the number of interviews she did since she got married, she definetely had something to gain from this marriage.
Idk, it seems funny to me that, just because someone isn’t the biggest celebrity in USA, it must mean the person isn’t a global celebrity. Beckhams definetely are.
Fail to see where I addressed global celebrity. I’m sure many people know who they are. It’s kind of insulting to act as if other countries don’t have their own soccer players that they consider THE soccer star though.
lionfire- Asking if they are a big deal in the US is not saying they’re unimportant if they aren’t.
Nope. I don’t believe any of this. Sure, David & Victoria have pushed and stage managed their kids from the start, even when they have little or no aptitude for what they’re currently pursuing.
That said, they have always been loving towards their kids and positive towards significant others. Then this little girl comes along, and suddenly DRAMA? Nope. This is what an entitled, not particularly talented mean girl with $$ to spend on publicity does to stir the pot and manufacture drama so she lands somewhere near the front page of the tabloids.
I agree. This girl is shady as hell. And vacuous (much like her husband, so maybe they ARE a good match?!)
Imagine your whole world consists of making sandwiches and sloppily kissing your wife on the side of the head while she stares vacuously into a camera. And sometimes you walk together holding hands. It’s a hard knock life.
elephants in kenya
so hard to photograph but
incredible to see
Agree. Say what you want about them, but they obviously value their family and love their kids. Nicola seems like she is milking this tiny story to get more attention. I don’t doubt that their was a discussion and for some reason it didn’t make sense to go with a dress by Victoria. But making it into some type of drama- that is all Nicola. And she will keep it going until there is some other reason for her to make headlines.
Yup, yup, yup, all of this.
I am sick and tired of the Salty Island media downgrading our American girls who have married into the British “Aristocracy”. Who do they think they are?
Our parents.
I honestly don’t see any kind of parallel with MM. MM is a self made woman with substance, this is a spoiled rich girl with no substance.
On the other hand, what has this girl done in her life? You ask: “who do they think they are?”
But who is she? Except a rich man’s daughter?
You can tell a lot of things about Beckhams, but they did their own work and built their empire from scratch, not with their parents millions and their in laws celebrity.
I’m on Nicola’s side here. I suspect Victoria was the one who leaked that she couldn’t make the dress and she thought Nicola would stay quiet about it.
Brooklyn and Nicola answered the question in he is a Variety interview .
This is what Nicola said about it:
she ( Victoria) realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”
So no Victoria didn’t start any rumors, why would she doesn’t need the media attention.
Nicola for sure asked for a dress and Victoria conceded and what I’m reading between the lines is that Nicola never followed up with Victoria about what she wanted and it finally became too late to get it done. “I was very busy” is flake code for “my lack of planning should always be an emergency for others”. We’re all busy Nicola.
That’s how I interpret it too. Victoria said yes, Nicola never followed up, but Victoria wasn’t exactly pushing it either.
Totally stealing “flake code”.
I agree with this, but Victoria calling her mother instead of telling her straight up is not great.
She sounds very full of herself. I was making a movie and my stylist of 10 years and blah, blah, blah. Spare me. She’s a privileged heiress and not a hard working actor who struggled like Meghan did.
She always LOOKS very full of herself too. She never appears to be aware of her husband’s presence. It’s all about her and the camera lens.
She has a permanent “who farted?” facial expression.
I didnt even know what an atelier was ,but to the fashion people is this a plausable explanation? Can someone in fashion really fail to deliver because of this atelier business. There were countless people at the wedding wearing VB including her BFF Eva, strange how she wouldnt do everything possible to ensure her DIL would get a dress on her SONs wedding day.
It is actually. Ateliers work on designs for months. If they were making an upcoming VB collection – which collections usually have definitive deadlines they may not have had time to throw in a wedding dress. Which in and of itself can take months to make.it may have been that VB promised something before checking that she could actually deliver it.
Or Victoria knew they could do it when she offered but Nicola didn’t do her part in time. Custom dresses require fittings. I have no idea which is correct but gossip suggests a lot of people like Victoria while most people see Nicola as a nightmare spoilt brat.
None of those people actually know what went down so I take those opinions with the grain of salt they deserve.
Sounds to me like there was no actual wrong party in this situation. But hurt feelings can exist nonetheless.
In ateliers, there’s always a tension between working on collections, which is a ton of work, versus serving private clients, which can bring in a disproportionate amount of revenue. It’s never easy & since Victoria’s fashion endeavors have traditionally lost money, I could see how this didn’t work.
Incidentally, there’s a good fashion documentary on Prime & Hulu right now called Dior and I. It gives a detailed look at what goes in to the design process & how an atelier functions.
Thank you so much for the recommendation! I am more fascinated by the dress making aspect, Nicola and Posh feuding is funny to me. I think they are both very much alike in a way
Maybe they are calling it a feud because you won’t stop yapping about it, Nicola. So much press for these two nepotism kids.
After the way the British rags treated and lied about Meghan Markle, I don’t trust anything they have to say.
mee either
Me either!
I believe Nicola. I think Victoria knew she wouldn’t have been able to meet the deadline and Nicola had to look for a new wedding dress.
Also, the Daily mail are trying to make Nicola/Victoria the next Meghan/Kate. They keep bringing up the wedding dress and mentioning how ungrateful Nicola is for refusing Victoria’s dress.
This ‘argument/disagreement’ about this dress will for sure outlive this marriage.
Sadly, I agree. The comments about jealousy being a good thing make her sound like a preteen, and I suspect that given her background (and his), they both have serious arrested development. I don’t see a marriage lasting when neither spouse is the least bit mature and neither has ever had to work for anything. Marriage takes work, and these two seem like they’re playing house for a bit.
It’s a starter marriage. It’s en vogue for the rich.
Am I the only one who remembers it was just a couple months ago that some pro-Nicola sources were putting it out there that she never intended to wear a VB dress because she had too many designer friends who were “actually talented”? These two need to get over themselves because no one looks good in this situation.
Yes I remember this as well, can’t remember which interview it was though.
I actually think Victoria came off looking very, very good in this whole thing.
Nicola is just showing her true colors, and those ain’t pretty.
I might be completely off but my read is that Nicola and family, american biollionaires, are used to getting their way on everything and being catered to 24/7. Enter another famous rich family and the dynamic is suddenly off for both parties.
Brooklyn seems to be 100% immersed in Nicola’s life and I’m sure that has to hurt the Beckhams to some degree.
I don’t like any of these people. But the worst of all of them is Dan Wooten. He sees two women fighting (maybe) and tries to amp it up as much as possible. I think he’s got a board with pictures of the women he’s driven to suicide on it. Not that I think that’s remotely in the cards in this case, thankfully.
I’ll stand with you!
Not buying it. This girl comes across as so manipulative. Even the way she tells the story hints at something else. More than likely she didn’t bother following up with VB on what she wants and time ran out for the atelier to deliver. I think she knows the Beckhams love their kids too much to risk losing a relationship with Brooklyn by correcting the narrative.
Nothing about her comes across as honest or genuine.
Aww, bless her heart. Now, I need to go look google to figure out exactly who this person is.
I don’t see why this is even an issue. If VB promised to make Nicola a dress and then backed out months later, yes it’s a big deal, but a few days … Pfft. Nicola had plenty of time to contact someone else and get a dress made, and it was fine.
Oh no, a billionaire’s daughter has discovered that life isn’t always perfect. Sad.
They all sound pretty high-maintenance. I don’t know anyone who cares about them or their drama.
Somewhere David and Victoria is just riding it out and waiting for their eldest to come home.
It’s sad to think that way, but that is what is happening, I think.
I can’t believe she’s 27. She sounds very immature.
And so, so spoiled.
I imagine she is dreadful to be around.
This girl can barely string a sentence together, that’s my first impression.tze second is-she comes off exactly how I imagine rich, spoiled and pretty ignorant socialite is.
And I totally think that she created this drama in order to get more visibility and use as much of celebrity capital of Beckh that she possibly can.
I mean, come ON-Victoria is known to be incredibly professional, I dont believe for a single second she would say yes, then back put days later just because.
I can see Nicola and her mom harrassing Victoria with 3000000 ideas, demands and “holier/richer than thou” passive agressivness. Yes, this I can see, no problem imagining it.
Lets not equate Nicola Peltz with Meghan just because both are Americans who married a British guy. They are light years apart and it’s kinda insulting to Meghan to be compared to someone like Nicola..
The Peltz are a right wing family who poured millions into the trump campaign and Nicola is known as a spoilt brat and torturer of domestic staff.
Also the beckhams aren’t particularly popular in the UK. Especially Brooklyn was the but of all jokes long before he married that über privileged little princess.
I honestly don’t sed any kind of parallel with MM.
I feel like that “sources” quote is the only bitchy part of this. “It’s mildly infuriating to say the least, and for someone who keeps insisting she is not interested in trading on the Beckhams’ name, she brings them up a surprising amount in interviews.” – She has now married into the family. She’s not supposed to talk about her family or her marriage?
“Victoria won’t be bothered though, as this doesn’t reflect badly on her.” – I guess if you tell us it doesn’t.
She sounds like a very silly person. Almost vacuous.
I feel like what she’s saying about the dress isn’t really that dramatic? She wanted her mother-in-law to make her dress, and either because of timing or the design she wanted, Victoria couldn’t swing it and so she found someone else.
Side note, these are some of the two most ordinary looking people!
The only thing that I care about is are people doing crazy thin eyebrows again?!?!
VB is likely not thrilled with her son’s choice of life partner. But she’s had the grace and diplomacy to not get involved or respond when Nicola lobs a veiled barb at her. VB knows this marriage won’t last, Nicola is a manipulative little mean-girl and will likely end up with some billionaire who will buy her a career.
“I feel like if you don’t get a little jealous, you’re not …” Yikes. You’re not what?
Suitably dysfunctional?
I don’t understand this story about the dress. Nicola is talking about how she was looking forward to wearing it, but if it hadn’t been designed yet, then what was she looking forward to?
I Remember when Nicole dad brought and pay for her career in acting all suddenly this girl who had no experience acting was on Bates motel show she all suddenly the lead in the air bender movie that bomb .And in transformers her career went nowhere her past actions were exposed by people like Bella throne Nicole was nowhere to be seen and all suddenly she and Brooklyn are all Over the places and getting attention . She definitely milking this one sided feud for magazine covers and attention. She is nothing like Meghan for people to even try to compare the two is ridiculously Meghan is accompanied kind Nicole is a spoiled little brat who push her a mid wage employee down the stairs. Her father is a trump supporter
I’m going to use this PR battle/mess as my happy place gossip for pettiness and inanity. Truly, so much dark shit is being thrown at us on the daily, I can appreciate this nothing burger SO MUCH.