Prince William & Kate are ‘not shying away’ from working on the cost of living crisis

The Prince and Princess of Wales currently “have” at least five homes, by my count. Kensington Palace Apartment 1 (a mansion within a palace), Anmer Hall (a 10-bedroom mansion in Sandringham), Adelaide Cottage (a family home on the Windsor estate), Windsor Castle (where they will eventually move full-time) and Tam-Na-Ghar (the Scottish cottage near Birkhall). Plus, William now has all of the Duchy of Cornwall real estate at his disposal. My point is that this family of five lives large and they are making zero effort to downsize at all. It’s going to look worse and worse in the months to come, as Britain and Europe experience a huge energy crisis and skyrocketing heating costs over the winter. There’s also global inflation issues, which are affecting European markets and cost of living. So… William and Kate are briefing the media that they are aware of the cost of living crisis and they’re working on it! They’re very keen about the issue.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are focusing on the cost of living crisis as they look to revamp royal visits to create a “lasting impact and legacy”. Sky News has been told the rising economic pressure faced by many people has become a key focus for William, Kate, and the team at their Royal Foundation, with a source saying: “The cost of living crisis is a lens through which they’re now looking at their work.” A visit to Scarborough later will see the Royal Foundation pilot a “Community Impact Day”, showing how it can use its profile to help organisations in deprived areas secure long-term funding. The move has been prompted by the royal couple’s desire to have more of a long-term impact on the places they visit, with an intention to follow the progress made in helping some of the most vulnerable in society. While it is understood William and Kate are mindful of their own privileged position, Sky News was told that “they are not shying away from the issue” of the rising cost of living and are keen to “support the hard-pressed” in “parts of the country that need a light shone on them”. During their engagements in North Yorkshire they will hear how the Royal Foundation has been working with local organisations to increase funding for groups supporting young people’s mental health. Mental health, homelessness and supporting families have been the cornerstones of their work for some time.

[From Sky News]

What? “The royal couple’s desire to have more of a long-term impact on the places they visit, with an intention to follow the progress made in helping some of the most vulnerable in society…” They want to have a long-term impact on the places they visit, so they intend to… follow the progress made by other organizations? Instead of using the Royal Foundation to directly help people or creating a program which might have lasting positive effects, Will and Kate are going to chopper into poor communities, flash their jazz hands and buttons at local charities and say “keep up the good work” and then chopper out of there in less then an hour. That’s the gift they’re giving poor communities: Will and Kate will “shine a light” on them and then fly on their private helicopter back to one of their five homes.