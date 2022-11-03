Prince William & Kate are ‘not shying away’ from working on the cost of living crisis

The Prince and Princess of Wales currently “have” at least five homes, by my count. Kensington Palace Apartment 1 (a mansion within a palace), Anmer Hall (a 10-bedroom mansion in Sandringham), Adelaide Cottage (a family home on the Windsor estate), Windsor Castle (where they will eventually move full-time) and Tam-Na-Ghar (the Scottish cottage near Birkhall). Plus, William now has all of the Duchy of Cornwall real estate at his disposal. My point is that this family of five lives large and they are making zero effort to downsize at all. It’s going to look worse and worse in the months to come, as Britain and Europe experience a huge energy crisis and skyrocketing heating costs over the winter. There’s also global inflation issues, which are affecting European markets and cost of living. So… William and Kate are briefing the media that they are aware of the cost of living crisis and they’re working on it! They’re very keen about the issue.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are focusing on the cost of living crisis as they look to revamp royal visits to create a “lasting impact and legacy”. Sky News has been told the rising economic pressure faced by many people has become a key focus for William, Kate, and the team at their Royal Foundation, with a source saying: “The cost of living crisis is a lens through which they’re now looking at their work.”

A visit to Scarborough later will see the Royal Foundation pilot a “Community Impact Day”, showing how it can use its profile to help organisations in deprived areas secure long-term funding. The move has been prompted by the royal couple’s desire to have more of a long-term impact on the places they visit, with an intention to follow the progress made in helping some of the most vulnerable in society.

While it is understood William and Kate are mindful of their own privileged position, Sky News was told that “they are not shying away from the issue” of the rising cost of living and are keen to “support the hard-pressed” in “parts of the country that need a light shone on them”.

During their engagements in North Yorkshire they will hear how the Royal Foundation has been working with local organisations to increase funding for groups supporting young people’s mental health. Mental health, homelessness and supporting families have been the cornerstones of their work for some time.

What? “The royal couple’s desire to have more of a long-term impact on the places they visit, with an intention to follow the progress made in helping some of the most vulnerable in society…” They want to have a long-term impact on the places they visit, so they intend to… follow the progress made by other organizations? Instead of using the Royal Foundation to directly help people or creating a program which might have lasting positive effects, Will and Kate are going to chopper into poor communities, flash their jazz hands and buttons at local charities and say “keep up the good work” and then chopper out of there in less then an hour. That’s the gift they’re giving poor communities: Will and Kate will “shine a light” on them and then fly on their private helicopter back to one of their five homes.

57 Responses to “Prince William & Kate are ‘not shying away’ from working on the cost of living crisis”

  1. HeatherC says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:44 am

    This absolutely tracks. All they could give to a Ukraine charity was an odd smile and some brownies or something. I expect Will to make a comment that maybe having less children will ease the burden of the cost of living for the commoners or something and Kate will solve all the problems with her jazz hands

    Reply
  2. Emily_C says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:45 am

    What the heck are they supposed to be able to do about the cost of living crisis when they’re not allowed to be “political”? If the Tories weren’t like what the worldwide right-wing is now — heartless p.o.s.’s who think caring about other people is a sin — then I could see it. Well, I could see it if Will and Kate were totally different. But theoretically, a totally different set of royals could do something if they were allowed to by a totally different government.

    As things are, though? Uh maybe Kate will bake another teeny tray of brownies.

    Reply
    • Geegee says:
      November 3, 2022 at 8:57 am

      Raise money for food banks. Host fundraisers for shelters. Charities need money. Why are these two so simple. It offensive how little they contribute and how much they cost.

      Reply
      • Flowerlake says:
        November 3, 2022 at 11:24 am

        Indeed and start buying from charity shops

        There are so many in the UK and plenty have clothes in their sizes.

    • Kat says:
      November 3, 2022 at 8:58 am

      They could donate some of the money that came from QEII’s secret will? That’s just off the top of my head..

      Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      November 3, 2022 at 10:03 am

      @Emily_C Yes, let’s never forget those tiny, dry-looking brownies! I mean, these people are so stingy, they couldn’t even be bothered to make enough so that everyone could at least get one. They have zero shame.

      Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Thanks for the laugh of the day. So clueless they are

    Reply
    • Rice says:
      November 3, 2022 at 12:40 pm

      LOL Agreed!

      This mish-mash of keenness with a side of word salad reminds me of my undergraduate (college) days when I had no clue how to answer the exam question so I would throw some words together.

      Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:48 am

    I’m ruining my phone spitting coffee on it every morning with these stories. Please stop!

    Reply
  5. Polo says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:48 am

    So where is the grant money that they are going to offer these communities and organizations… smh
    It will be just like earsht where most of the money is spent on vanity and PR while just a small portion is spent on the actual recipients.

    Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      November 3, 2022 at 10:05 am

      It’ll be $10 million spent to give out $1,000 spread over 5 years and 10 nonprofits.

      Reply
      • Polo says:
        November 3, 2022 at 12:23 pm

        lol but really smh
        Their foundation has been around for a decade and how much money have they actually donated?
        I wish a real reporter would investigate meanwhile they’ve left Archewell alone now because they are actually walking their talk.

  6. Alexandria says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:49 am

    Just a smile or two I guess.

    Reply
  7. Josephine says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Journalism is the US is in a crisis with so many journalists happy to just be PR pieces. But at least in the US there are real journalists who are interested in integrity, the truth, and facts. What has happened in the UK? Is every single news outlet on the dole or what? It’s like one, long PR campaign for people who do not care one iota for anything or anyone but themselves.

    Reply
  8. equality says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:51 am

    What? All I got out of that complicated tangle of words is that they are going to “shine a light” on issues. Isn’t that what they have always claimed to do? Or is this the replacement for “listen and learn”?

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      November 3, 2022 at 9:17 am

      I thought I was the only one who didn’t understand what they are going to do because English is not my first language… the wording seemed pretty complicated for me and meaningless

      Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      November 3, 2022 at 10:08 am

      Don’t forget, ‘follow their progress’!.

      William: How’s that group doing?
      Secretary: What group, sir?
      W: You know, that place we visited last year that helps the poors.
      Secretary: I’m afraid I don’t know, sir.
      W: Right, do we have anymore of those biscuits I like…?

      Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:51 am

    I doubt they’re even aware of the cost of living crisis beyond a throwaway line here or there that their staff has given them so they sound like they are “sensitive” to it. Why would they be? It doesn’t impact them. I’m sure Kate is picking out new curtains for Windsor or wherever as we speak.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 3, 2022 at 9:44 am

      Kate hasn’t worn repeat clothing in ages either. She only did that when Meghan was pregnant with Archie and the press attacked Meghan but pretended like kate didn’t wear designer outfits all the time herself.

      Now with Duchy money it’s been new stuff the few times she bothers to step out.

      Reply
  10. ThatsNotOkay says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Storm all their castles.

    Reply
  11. hangonamin says:
    November 3, 2022 at 8:52 am

    Blargh. This reads like how I would expect any 0.5-percenter to say. And the British aristocracy just seems so outdated. Clearly some staffer briefed them “hot button issues”. Honestly, the cost of living is something they can’t fix nor any organization they support. That’s macro and micro economics that no one charity or organization is going to be able to tackle. It’s political and global and even governments can try to rectify and fail. I guess they started the conversation…but I don’t know how many rich people (including many famous rich philanthropists like bill gates, buffet, would imagine even Meghan and Harry) can relate to every day struggles when they can just go back to their multi million dollar houses and have generational wealth. Really the only thing they can do is highlight the issue and keep bringing it up to the people in government. In their case…this seems particularly forced and eye roll inducing.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:00 am

    If I got this right they hope that visiting community organizations will shine a light on and highlight the issues the organizations tackle. Weren’t they doing that all along? What makes this new programme different?

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      November 3, 2022 at 9:06 am

      Maybe they will bring highlighters and a huge spotlight?

      Reply
    • Harper says:
      November 3, 2022 at 9:37 am

      It says they are going to listen to how the Royal Foundation helps these organizations increase funding. So, um, nothing new here. Just more listening, head tilting, lip pursing, concern faces. They aren’t giving them anything; just allowing the topic to be brought up.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn says:
        November 3, 2022 at 11:32 am

        Maybe kHate will give a training course on how to make pie charts on powerpoint.

      • ShazBot says:
        November 3, 2022 at 11:44 am

        Yeah…does that say the Royal Foundation will give them advice on how to apply for more funding?? Is that what that means?

  13. SarahCS says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Don’t you mean ‘working’ on the cost of living crisis. Because there is no actual work being done here, it is not meant in a literal sense.

    Reply
  14. ML says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:06 am

    Plus a property in Wales
    https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/secret-estate-prince-william-kate-28133422.amp

    Reply
  15. Cessily says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:07 am

    I truly have no words.. my heart breaks for those that are going to be loosing homes and family members because of the crisis. What good is this family? Their “Royal” children will be throwing away more food than others can feed theirs and the taxpayers will still be expected to pay for the royals extravagant lifestyles. The current “Working” Royals really need to stop focusing on briefing against the Sussex’s and be very worried about their own future. Good Luck with that May coronation ceremony.

    Reply
  16. AlishaB says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:07 am

    I like her earrings. I am sure they cost as much as the average UK citizen’s entire monthly mortgage payment though.

    Reply
  17. Lady Esther says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:09 am

    Remember when “everything they do” was going to be “through the lens” of the COVID pandemic? This is their PR team looking desperately for a substantive hook to which they can attach their random appearances and make it look well thought out. And if the “Community Day” becomes an annual thing, I’ll eat my hat because if there’s one thing Kate and William have made clear it’s that they don’t want to be relied on in any way, shape or form. They show up randomly when they feel like it (or when they need numbers by the end of the year) and that will never change….

    Reply
  18. lleepar says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:13 am

    I’d love to know the criteria they are going to use to measure the impact of their visits. And, will we see pie charts? 😎

    Reply
  19. Belli says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:18 am

    “During their engagements in North Yorkshire they will hear how the Royal Foundation has been working with local organisations to increase funding for groups supporting young people’s mental health.”

    Do they… not already know?

    Reply
  20. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:18 am

    I’ve noticed time and again with W&K, they are very careful to not raise expectations surrounding them or their work, with words like “desire”, “intention”, “keen to”. I recall that William was “keen” to volunteer at a crisis help-line or continue to fly helicopters during the pandemic, neither of those activities or his involvement were mentioned again. It seems that for many people, W&K “saying” that they want to do something, is the exact same as them actually doing something.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      November 3, 2022 at 10:00 am

      That’s about right. Such a scam! SMH

      Reply
    • Ceej says:
      November 3, 2022 at 10:16 am

      I dated someone who thought saying something has equal value to doing it, so routinely would hear “I walked past someone selling flowers and I thought about surprising you with some.” (Never got any flowers in 3 years though…)

      Frankly to me it’s worse to hear about the possibility and then be let down than to never even know it existed… I wish they just focused on ribbon cutting ceremonies and stopped implying they want to help because they’re never going to put their money where their mouths are and actually make a difference.

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        November 3, 2022 at 12:27 pm

        OMG, Ceej, I laughed at the audacity. Glad you wrote “dated” in the past tense.
        Your broader point is spot-on. The royals make things worse, especially these two work-shy malingerers.
        Kathy and Bill don’t know anything about the cost-of-living crisis and their cluelessness is only going to insult those who are struggling. Just stay in your privileged lane, Wailses, and let real professionals do the work of helping.

  21. First comment says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:23 am

    On another note, Kate’s photo in the white suit could become a gif for BORED!!!!

    Reply
    • C says:
      November 3, 2022 at 9:45 am

      I’ll never forget when they visited Centrepoint in December 2011. Kate literally rolled her eyes out of boredom. It got scrubbed from the internet when Meghan appeared on the royal scene.

      Reply
  22. Nic919 says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:46 am

    It’s really hard to tell the difference between rota articles about royals and propaganda stories from North Korea or Russia.

    Reply
  23. Mslove says:
    November 3, 2022 at 9:55 am

    I’m saddened by the fact that the Wails think shining a light on poor people will earn them respect. And that people are fooled by these photo ops.

    At the end of the day, it’s the local communities that do the most for the suffering. People who have lived through hard times & know what it’s like are on the front lines making a difference. If the Wails want to help, they can call their rich friends & ask them to donate. They can make it a challenge! They could put a huge ad in the Daily Fail. Is it political to help the needy? I don’t think so. But maybe their government thinks it is.

    Reply
  24. Lauren says:
    November 3, 2022 at 10:27 am

    You know what might actually be helpful doing a big charity auction, like when Diana auctioned off some of her clothes, with all the funds going to food banks, homeless shelters, etc

    Reply
  25. Karkopolo says:
    November 3, 2022 at 10:29 am

    It’s this part that gets me the most:

    “During their engagements in North Yorkshire they will hear how the Royal Foundation has been working with local organisations”

    *They* are the Royal Foundation, but they have to hear about the work their own foundation is doing from someone else? And that’s their “lasting impact”—visiting places to learn about things they should already know.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 3, 2022 at 10:32 am

      There is shady language in a PR release for the visit. A quick read would have one believe that money is being donated to the organization in Scarborough by the Royal Foundation. But I’m closer reading that is not the case and a local organization is going to set up a panel for grants.

      They want to act like Archwell without giving the money.

      Reply
  26. Afken says:
    November 3, 2022 at 10:39 am

    I read their little press release. They’re basically taking a leaf out of Harry and Meghan’s book with giving to more grassroots organisations, getting them both money and spotlight and getting out of the way (though I’ve been screaming internally for H&M to work with community foundations).

    the pandemic really brought about the OPEN YOUR PURSE era when it came to celebrities (which, despite their teeth gnashing is what the RF are) and philanthropy/public service which is why H&M actually “won” the pandemic contrary to reports by Tominey and Nikkah, because they weren’t parading around offering nothing but their presence. I will never forget W&K showing up to a FOOD BANK empty handed! Basically W&K have had to step up and flash the cash, to show their worth and where the money is going because the masses won’t read an annual report but they WILL see the monetary figure in the news.

    Reply
    • Afken says:
      November 3, 2022 at 11:04 am

      Also, I realised with their long as hell press release they basically wrote all the media’s articles for them. I mean… surely it’d be up to time and impact reports to reveal whether or not their contribution had made a “lasting legacy” on the communities instead of saying so in advance?? This like Earthshot being called THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS whatever and K’s survey embiggening all over again. Yeesh

      Reply
  27. Flowerlake says:
    November 3, 2022 at 11:22 am

    Stop buying ridiculously overpriced brands.

    Start buying from starting designers or charity shops to support.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      November 3, 2022 at 12:30 pm

      I have mixed feelings about rich people buying up the nice clothes at charity shops. I’d rather they just gave a donation and left the clothes on the racks for people who cannot afford retail or designer stuff to buy.

      Kate could donate some clothes — that would be a tangible way to help, especially if she donated professional clothing that other women could buy for job interviews. Or she could hold a clothing swap on the grounds of one of their fancy properties and feed people who come to take part.

      Reply
  28. Vanessa says:
    November 3, 2022 at 11:35 am

    William and Kate don’t care about the homeless problems or mental health issues they just get their staff throw some vague word salad . About how their keen to do this or they are going to do this with no follow up . They know the royalist or their stans won’t pay attention to wording of their statement they just praise them to high heaven their trying their hardest to be like Meghan and Harry without the work without actually helping people.

    Reply
  29. Jaded says:
    November 3, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    One thing that is happening in my part of the world (Vancouver Island) is a huge increase in people using food banks combined with a shortage of food being donated to these food banks. I’m sure the UK is suffering this as well — will someone please bang Keen and Mean’s heads together and come up with something as simple as a food drive? You know, donate money, get some of their rich toff friends and celebrities together to do a sponsored event? Perhaps get some well-known musicians together for a concert to help food banks? It’s so effing simple but they just show up like a couple of cardboard cutouts, look faux-concerned, say dick-all and f*ck off back to their filthy rich lives.

    Reply
  30. jferber says:
    November 3, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    The title should just read, “They’re Not Shying Away from Working.” Because, of course, they are. Nothing new here.

    Reply
  31. Robin Samuels says:
    November 3, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    Charity comes from the heart and is not directly related to politics. I’ve never seen this couple come bearing gifts. What prevents them from donating cases of water, milk, juice, and canned food to food banks through the Royal Foundation? It’s not that they can’t do it; they’re not thoughtful, and there’s always an excuse for not contributing.

    Reply

