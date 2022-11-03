Princess Kate did *two* events on Tuesday… a private meeting AND a phone call

Some days, I halfway admire the Princess of Wales’s commitment to being as lazy as possible. I mean, it actually does take effort to simply refuse to do anything for weeks at a time, to reject every plea and proposal to do public events. Kate’s answer is always “no.” You would think that after so many years of doing nothing, she would find it easier to give in and get off her ass and do something. She’s made laziness her personal brand and she continues to maintain the low bar of expectations. Following eighteen days with zero public events, Kate “returned to work” on Tuesday. That work was a private meeting with the Royal Foundation’s CEO and one phone call. She absolutely counts those as two different events.
The Princess of Wales has officially returned to royal duties after spending half term with her husband Prince William and their three children.
On Tuesday, Princess Kate – who is one of the patrons of the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales – received the Chief Executive, Amanda Berry, at Windsor Castle.
The royal, 40, then spoke with the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, via telephone before holding an Early Years Meeting.
Kate has been absent from the royal scene for the past two weeks due to their children’s half-term. Her last known royal duty was on the 15th of October when, as patron of English rugby, she sent a letter of encouragement to the England Rugby League.
[From Hello]
Hello Mag got this from the Court Circular. They started adding sh-t like “Kate did a private meeting” and “Kate took a phone call” to her event schedule years ago because everyone in the palace knows how lazy she is and how bad it looks that she will not get off her ass. Before the week of Queen Elizabeth’s passing, Kate had done one whole public appearance in two months. After a brief flurry of activity in September, she spent most of October doing nothing, and again, she went 18 days with absolutely jacksh-t on her public or private schedule.
I also think it’s interesting that Kate’s private meetings have been happening in Windsor Castle since QEII’s passing. William and Kate were obviously desperate to move into the castle, but they’re still insisting that they’re not “moving out of Adelaide Cottage yet.” While I think it’s a good argument that they’re getting the kids settled in Adelaide, I also think that Will and Kate have already made moves to claim space in the castle. I would guess that William has probably moved in already, and Kate seems happy to host one meeting a month in one of the castle’s drawing rooms or what have you.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales smiles, during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, in Guilford, England, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.,Image: 728319783, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales centre, gestures, during a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit, in Guilford, England, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.,Image: 728319805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and Catherine celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Coach Core visiting the Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.
Pictured: Catherine – Kate Middleton – Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales at the Army Training Centre (ATC) Pirbright in Guildford, Surrey, meeting troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Soldiers from Canada, Australia and New Zealand have gathered at Pirbright to rehearse their roles in the funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Guildford, England, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales meet volunteers and operational staff at Windsor Guildhall, Berkshire, who were involved in facilitating the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Monday and supporting the crowds that gathered to commemorate her passing.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine, Princess Of Wales Visit To Northern Ireland
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
When: 06 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, to take part in an event with Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit Copper Box Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London, to take part in an event with Coach Core, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 13 Oct 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Poor sausage prolly needs to go on a sunny vacation for a month now.
Also, the grasping for space in the castle is just so gauche which makes me think this is pure Middleton manipulations. Chuck 3.0 has already said he’s planning to base himself from Windsor a few days a week – kHate wants rooms in the big house on top of AC as part of her divorce package. At some point the press are going to drop the bomb on the Keens.
They are shameless
How exactly does the Dean of Westminster fit into her foundation and early years meeting? Was it just some random call to make it look like she was doing something?
The Dean of Westminster probably wanted to personally express his sympathy for the passing of the Queen. He probably called Kate on Sept. 25, and Kate said, nah, tell him to call back later. The return call was pencilled in for Nov. 1 at 11, or something like that, and then it went into the CC as work because Kate had to be there for the call at a certain time, which to her equals an obligation, hence “work.”
He’s probably advising her on how the church deals with royal divorces.
How does meeting with your own staff warrant a place on the court circular?
She sent a “letter of encouragement to the Rugby League” and that counted as WORK????
Who considers that work? And let’s face it, it’s not like she wrote the letter herself, stamped it, and walked it to the mailbox. We all know that staff wrote the letter and she signed it, and they took care of the rest. Since when is adding your signature to a piece of paper considered a work day?
This woman’s lazy entitlement makes me so ragey.
I used to say that maybe William had the same complex like Charles that his spouse must not upstage him. However after ten years i guess its in her blood, she is all in with the royals now ,if she wanted to work more she has the power to demand so and Wills couldnt do a damn thing about it.
Yeah people have always said this – that Kate can’t upstage William – and the truth is that even if that were true, there is a difference between upstaging/outworking William and not doing anything.
I do think it’s true that Will has the same complex Charles has about his wife possibly upstaging him. However, I think Will kept that very much in mind when finally settling for Kate. He chose a woman who would do less than least for a reason.
She must be exhausted, the Princess of Wales being treated like slave labor🙄 no wonder her stress and anxiety are such a concern.
I was just about to comment that somehow sending a letter is now considered a ‘royal duty.’ Something that took all of about 10 minutes tops.
Exactly!! Not only do they count “private meetings ” and phone calls as work but they count letters? I mean, seriously, the only thing she probably did, was putting her signature at the end!! How do they get away with things like that? And that was her last event for October?
When the Buffalo Bills (American football team) lost the Superbowl in 1991 by one point, I (born and bred Bills Mafia) wrote the team a letter to express my support and how much I enjoyed watching them, (It sounds much more formal than it was, I was 11)
That wasn’t work.
The only work that was done was by my father who spell checked and mailed it. Then again, given what we saw when Kate tried to write a Christmas greeting at a train station or something, probably the spell checker did put in work.
Royals, just like us, right?
I love this example, @HeatherC. This is work for an 11-year-old. A CHILD. It’s not work according to an adult.
This woman is an overgrown child, being supported in lavish style by taxpayers (who actually DO work). This is so shameful. I would be so, so embarrassed if someone counted me signing a letter as “work” that I did.
I remember Kaiser writing many years ago, I think just as Keen and Pegs were getting married, that some day we would all be saying “what does she DO all day?” And here we are. What does she DO all day? How do you do nothing all day long, all the time, for that many years on end? How do you become so lazy that signing a letter is written up as a work event?
I do wonder sometimes what she and William do all day. It’s just weird how they are these huge blank spaces. Charles – outside of work and yelling at pens, he reads, he gardens, he loves to be outside, etc. Camilla has her beekeeping, she has her horses, she has her own family, and she also reads a ton. Anne is obviously hugely into horses. And so on.
They are all obviously wealthy and live pampered and privileged lives, so no one expects that they spend their days cleaning. But only with Kate is the answer to what she does all day….that she works out, shops, and gets her hair done.
Just dropping in to say I love this. Go Bills.
Writing a letter is lol. Especially since Kate probably didn’t even do it, just her signature. I can’t believe these things count as work. Me ordering takeout probably lasts longer than these work phone calls.
The staff write all their letters for work which is why Knauf tried to pull that stunt on Meghan in the media and suggest he had co-authorship. Except there Meghan clearly wrote that letter because it was in her handwriting and obviously personal.
And electronic signatures are the norm now so the likelihood kate even reviewed the letter is quite small, especially since it would be a form letter.
I hope Harry has some heartfelt observations about the topic of betrayal, using the Fail lawsuit as an example, in Spare.
That wouldn’t fly in a normal business though. Something written by an employee for the boss would still be considered to be owned by the boss.
Knauf was such a genius that he provided texts which only confirmed he didn’t write a thing relating to that letter. But prior to that he made it sound like he would have drafted something.
And in a work context ownership would be to the person signing their name, but the letter to her father was never in a work scenario.
Did she also get credit for “sending a letter of encouragement?” She truly has brought her laziness to a new level. Do you think it was always the plan for them to be Windsor based? Doesn’t Charles want Windsor base?
Claps *Hercules hercules* ,Awww so does she get the big girl badge this week ?
I laughed out loud at this headline. It’s a thing of beauty
So maybe about 6 months ago or a year ago, I spent some time looking at the CC (not a lot of time, maybe 15 minutes lol) to see if this was normal (the phone calls, the meetings with the CEO etc) for Kate’s events of that type to be counted as work events.
Spoiler alert: it is not. Charles would have something listed like “met with the board of the duchy of cornwall” or maybe a zoom call with 5 other people in terms of private meetings. none of this “Charles met with his private secretary for 5 minutes” or “Charles talked to someone on the phone.” Quite simply, Charles and Anne do not need to pad their numbers like that.
I guess though this gets to the discussion of what is royal work?
As for WC vs Adelaide – Adelaide is too small, only 4 bedrooms, no room for live in staff!!! how could they hold meetings there?? *clutches pearls*
But in all seriousness, I think having meetings and such at WC was always part of the deal, both bc it gives them separation between work and home (“work”) and because that way if their separate lives keep getting more separate, its easier and easier for Kate to just hide in Windsor without anyone asking why she’s never at KP anymore.
Except they said that KP would continue to be their office which is why they should keep it too. If all their meetings are in Windsor when do they actually show up in London?
Oh I always interpreted that as one of two things – KP is where the staff is still based (so they’re given space in WC for public meetings, but not for their actual staff )
OR (and I think this is the likely scenario)
KP is where William’s staff is based and where William is based when he’s not at WC. so they had to keep KP for William’s London bachelor pad but couldn’t tell anyone that’s why they were keeping it, hence the whole “offices are still based at KP” thing.
Kate and William were the ones who started doing the “met with one staffer” entries years ago when the lazy talk ramped up and they needed to get close to 100 engagements.
And kate going to Windsor castle for audiences is definitely because she’s not expected to go to KP except on rare occasions.
Whew, I’m exhausted just reading about this activity – I need to lie down for a bit.
Well that was 45 mins max of work – 46 if you count 1 minute to sign her name at the bottom of a letter someone prepared fr her.
Kate “returned…after spending 2 weeks with her husband and children”? Where did she go to spend this time?
That sounds like THREE whole engagements to me! A meeting with the CEO, a phone call, AND an early years meeting. What a busy day for the poor sausage.
Zero results or notes or minutes from any of these things I presume.
I have no business being annoyed, I don’t pay for her. She’s figured it out, so I guess good for her.
I can’t get worked up about it, but then again, I live in America and we’re not aware of royal engagements or what the hell it is they are supposed to do all day anyway.
She’s a complete scam artist at this point and I cannot believe so many taxpayers happily pay for it.
At this point don’t be surprised if Kate counts getting up in the morning or going to the bathroom as royal work. What a lazy slug.
A press that reports without fear or favour should be asking if Kate and William have abandoned plans to keep their office at KP. But that’s never going to happen.
She actually looks pretty in the pic where she’s smirking in the black buttons.
What I find wild about her laziness is that it seems to extend past work. She doesn’t even seem to have hobbies. She seems so empty. I’ve been dealing with depression my whole life so not wanting to ANYTHING at all is something I’m familiar with. But a lot of that also has to do with the fact that I couldn’t afford whatever few interests I had left. She doesn’t have that issue. She really is content with doing nothing.
Actually, she does have a hobby. William was quoted a few years back saying that “Catherine likes to color with colored pencils to relax”.
Did Kate have to walk through the door, up some stairs, down a hallway and through a doorway to get to the letter? That looks like four more engagements for Waity.
Although clearly lazy I really believe she is so incapable at everything except the most staged photo op the courtiers are happy to cover for her. The other married ins seem to have the wherewithal to engage with people at events but I’m betting Kates people have to do a whole lot more support to limit opportunities for Kates limited abilities to be seen.
I cannot stand either Willnot or Cannot, but I’ll admit, I’m somewhat sympathetic to the idea of a phone call as an event.
It takes me days to brace myself to make a phone call. It absolutely is an Event in my life. Hate hate hate the phone.
I thought I was alone in my phone phobia! I’d much rather text.
@Genevieve, I suddenly feel less alone! I also hate hate hate the phone, and I absolutely DREAD making calls. Some of my loved ones refuse to understand or accept this, no matter how plainly I explain it, and it’s an ongoing source of tension.
Kate is such a lightweight. The UK’s future queen at “work”.
Well she’s “working” today! I think Tuesday’s private meeting was about Meghan’s wardrobe. Normally I tend to stay away from the “copy keen” debate but, today even I gasped at the similarities in colour and style of what she’s wearing. I think if she could have gotten away with having her hair completely swept over to the side she would have done, instead she’s opted for a half swept across look!
I’d just like to know when the media will start calling them out again for their lazy ways as they did before Meghan came on the scene.
If I count every work-related phone call or meeting I had as an engagement, I would dominate ‘which royal did the most work’ list easily. And that’s besides doing my actual normal W.O.R.K load.
Sure some of you gals and guys would have even more.
My God! And was it the private meeting or the phone call that required drinks? Is her new thing that she can only do “work” if she’s half-drunk? Because that could be a shout-out of homage to Queen Consort Camilla? A bonding experience? They can do joint events drunk as hell, laughing, falling over, etc. I’d love to see it.
Like you said yesterday, they’re not really getting a pass on this long fall break they took – even People magazine had a shady headline. In their mind, the Queen’s passing took a huge toll and they deserved three whole weeks of vacation in the middle of their normally busier season before Christmas.