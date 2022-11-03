Andersen: Prince Charles told Diana he was gay to avoid having sex with her

When Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage began to fall apart, they eventually fell into a routine where Diana based herself at Kensington Palace and Charles based himself at Highgrove. But there were years where Diana and their sons would come to Highgrove for the weekend and that’s when a lot of screaming and fighting would happen between Diana and Charles. This was basically everything after she gave birth to William – from 1983 through to their separation in the early ‘90s, there were fights, tears and drama constantly. Well, Christopher Andersen’s new book, The King: The Life of Charles III, delves into those times. Apparently, during one fight, Charles told Diana he was gay as a way to stop her sexual advances. During other fights, their protection officers were worried that Diana and Charles would come to physical violence.
Charles and Diana’s unhappy marriage was so “highly combustible” that royal protection officers were worried someone would get hurt. One of Charles’ valets remembers seeing Diana “hurling epithets and mocking her husband’s obsession with the dreary-looking Camilla,” writes Christopher Andersen in the upcoming biography, “The King: The Life of Charles III,” out November 8.
The valet watched on as Diana “literally pursued” her husband “down hallways, up staircases and from room to room” at Charles’ Highgrove House country retreat, Andersen writes.
“Why won’t you sleep with me?” Diana is said to have asked her husband, who “had for all intents and purposes unilaterally called a halt to their sexual relationship,” since Prince Harry’s birth in 1984. Charles’ sarcastic alleged response: “I don’t know, dear. I think I might be gay.”
During one heated argument, Charles childishly demanded that he be given the respect “that he felt his position warranted,” according to the book.
“‘Do you know who I am?’ he demanded of his wife.
“Diana answered that he was a ‘f–king animal,’” writes Andersen. “You will never be King!” she shouted. “William will succeed your mother. I will see to that.”
The tension in the royal household only increased as time passed. “The clashes between Diana and Charles were now so raw that ‘violence seemed inevitable,’” one bodyguard notes in the book. Officers were concerned by the “sheer firepower” contained within Highgrove’s walls, which included shotguns, rifles and pistols, according to the book. “The detectives in charge of protecting members of the royal family were deeply concerned that ‘in the heat of anger,’ any one of these could be used to commit suicide, homicide or both,” writes Andersen.
[From Page Six]
I don’t know about all of this. Yes, we’ve heard before that Charles refused to sleep with Diana after she gave birth to Harry, but I’m not sure Diana would follow him around, berating him about Camilla’s looks and challenging Charles to sleep with her. Diana was the kind of woman who would find someone to talk to, preferably an attractive man, and pour out all of her sorrows on him. I also don’t think Charles is armed to the teeth at Highgrove. Sure, he would have hunting rifles, but pistols and shotguns? This is the English countryside! And no, Charles isn’t gay. He just has a thing about being attracted to horsey mother surrogates and nanny-figures. Charles and Diana fundamentally didn’t work because she wanted a father figure and he wanted a mother figure.
She didn’t want a father figure. She wanted a husband. Their marriage fundamentally didn’t work because he abused her.
Agreed. When was there any hint of her wanting a father figure??
Her other serious relationships were with men het own age
Dr khan was close to het age and she wanted to marry him. Diana wanted a man who would be a loving husband not someone who would not give up his mistress
Diana wanted a loving husband to have a family with. Diana said that charles went back to his lady after harry was born. Some of andersons stories are from the housekeepers diary. I hope andersen does not put in the fake story about harry being Hewitt s .he did in his earlier books. Shame on him.
Exactly, I’ve read this before in Houseekeper’s diary. The gay part and the sex part is from “Moving On” by James Hewitt. The truth is, he wasnt sleeping with her because he was appalled by her bulimia. Isnt that what he told everyone? That the marrige was so hard because of her bulimia? F-ing asshole.
I’ve actually heard this before, too. Why someone would follow someone around begging for sex, I don’t know.
C&D had small children at this time. I would hope any weapons in the house would be well secured.
Andersen exaggerates. To Diana told Morton that she had rampant bulimia and would go in for self harm as a cry for help. Diana and Charles would not go for weapons I am not reading this book
I find it hard to believe she shouted William would succeed the queen, she would see to that. I mean… how? That’s literally not how royalty works
Some of andersens stories can be taken with a grain of salt.
Where’s Charles to call out this fiction? Lol. They only thing that’s true in this story is that their sexual relationship ended after Harry was born. Diana had provided the heir and the spare and Charles went back to Camilla after that.
Well, my father in law was indeed gay and told his wife that he was incompetent to get out of his “duties”. So, I think it could be possible. People will say whatever to get out of a situation.
I don’t believe Charles isn’t gay (not that there’s anything wrong with it) or at least bi. And I think Camilla knows it, exploits it, and has always been fine with it, and sex is fluid in royal circles, and they keep separate residences to do unto others what their partner won’t or cannot do unto them.
@THATSNOTOK, that’s not ok in my book 😉
There’s usually a small grain of truth in everything – I could totally see Charles pulling a ‘do you know who I am?’ Or a ‘don’t you forget who I am I AM THE PRINCE!!’ If Diana sassed him or was being ‘disrespectful’. Like that excerpt did ring true somehow.
I `100% believe that Charles used this line on Diana more than once. We’ve heard that William uses the line on Kate, he learned it from somewhere.
Believe he is bi. Too many stories around to ignore. Sad that he is not able to be honest about it.
I think you’re right. If rumors are to be believed, cash-for-access schemes aren’t the only reason Charles has kept Michael Fawcett so close for all these years.
@Lizzie B 💯
@ThatsNotOkay
Highly plausible!
Brit aristos are notorious for their sexual deviance so bisexuality is just a mild example of what they get up to.
I strongly believe Charles was groomed by prince phillip’s uncle Mountbatten…….I even believe phillip was also groomed by the said uncle Mountbatten. Just consider how close he was to both men when they were mere boys. He made himself their guardian, confidante, protector, etc., altho, in charles case, he had both his parents actively in his life (even tho they were often negligent, allegedly.) And over the years, during Charles’ randy, decadent youth, theres been all this pedos he’s surrounded himself with.
And then, as a grown man, charles has had his loyal man-friday, Fawcett. Theres nothing that will convince me that charles isnt bi. And, of course, camilla being his great facilitator, I’m sure she has made up threesomes on many occasions.
First of all, bisexuality isn’t deviance, nor is it learned behavior. But your points about Charles and Philip having been groomed by Mountbatten are worthy of scrutiny. I think Mountbatten was unlikely to have molested Charles, although it’s certainly possible even though he was the Queen’s son.
However, Philip is another matter. When he was a boy there was no one protecting him except…wait for it! …Mountbatten. Philip was abandoned by his father and cut off from his mentally unstable mother. According to Mountbatten’s daughter, Philip spent every school holiday with the Mountbattens. He had no one else. He was extremely vulnerable to a pedophile, and Mountbatten was the only relative present in his life. Add to this the fact that Philip was a beautiful boy. The whole set up was a pedophile’s dream. No reason to think Uncle Louis would have hesitated to be very intimate with his young nephew.
Finally, as an adult, Philip became very uncomfortable when the subject of emotion or feelings was broached to him. This is a possible symptom that something extremely painful happened to him at some point. So much so that he had shut down completely emotionally by the time he was grown.
If we look at the timing of this book release it just another attempt to undermine Diana. Still, Charles doesn’t come off very well at all either.
This all sounds wildly exaggerated and parts made up. Maybe one time Diana followed Charles from room to room during an argument. I can’t see Charles saying he might be gay when it was so obvious he wasn’t. Diana had plenty of male attention and affairs during their marriage, she didn’t need Charles for that, but to be a good father to their children.
Diana clearly wanted more than affairs. She wanted to remarry and have more children Charles would put down Diana in public. He said in front of people at a banquet that he needed two wives.
If I had transcripts of every mildly psychotic thing I have uttered/screamed at ex boyfriends, husband, etc….well let’s just say we all say stuff we later regret in the heat of the moment. I once told my husband he made me hate all men. Is there a kernel of truth there? I’ll plead the fifth. LOL.
Somehow The Crown missed all this. Imagine the meltdown from Charles if Netflix green lighted depicting these rows. And I doubt that Diana was chasing Charles through Highgrove because she wanted to have sex with him. She had better options by then.
Another cockroach, sorry I mean “royal expert”, trying to get some $$$$ in before Harry’s book comes out as after that no “expert” will be able to claim to know what the royals are thinking. We will know as we will have heard it from Harry. Cue more lurid claims in the following days.
Not enough is talked about how an unsuspecting naive and immature NINETEEN year old was literally used as a broodmare then tossed to the side when her job was done. These people are sick !
To answer regarding guns: Charles would have had at least one shotgun, but probably many more, because they’d arm invited hunting parties. There is no way hunters were allowed to hunt with the Prince using their own weapons. Bird hunting is done with shotguns.
He probably had/has pistols, too. Many, maybe most hunters keep a pistol around to deliver a coup de grâce when hunting large animals. Plus, he was the Prince of Wales. He probably had and has access to many historic weapons that belong on the estate.
I don’t believe that weapons were drawn, only that they’d certainly be there.
Right, but generally these are all kept basically secured in a specific room. There might be a few historic pieces displayed on walls, but no fire arm is stored or displayed loaded. It would be against every safety and common sense protocol.
Why won’t they think of the Queen’s feelings? Oh wait, she’s dead.
More lurid stories to make Diana seem unhinged, overemotional, a “nutcase”. Note how Diana is painted in an unflattering light for “mocking” Camilla. This guy is really trying to imply Diana was a Brynn Hartman type.
These excerpts are gross and sad. I doubt they’re true, for what it’s worth. I have no desire to read this book.
I dunno, I can believe a lot of this. I’m sure their arguments were explosive. I think Diana poured her sorrows out on someone else AFTER the arguments, but I don’t doubt that there were some really ugly arguments. and yes, sometimes if you’re in the midst of a heated argument and someone walks away, you follow them bc you feel they are shutting down or shutting you out etc.
Diana wanted Charles to pay attention to HER, even if it was through arguing/fighting. I can even see the sarcastic comment about being gay coming from him.
I don’t think anyone was genuinely worried about guns or whatever though. But I do think the fights were pretty bad for a while there.
I believe the fights were bad. Charles once ripped a sink out of the wall and threw it (and that was just him getting upset at a cufflink, not a marital fight). But this excerpt makes it seem like Diana was the only volatile part of it which I am sure is intentional.
What did the cufflink do to him?!?!?!?!
And yes this does make diana sound like the only volatile one, which I agree is intentional because we know Charles has a temper too, but I can also see him being quietly cruel to Diana in their fights which would just enrage her more. So he’s this cruel asshole and when she fights back its all “why darling, you’re just so upset and unhinged, you just need to calm down” which is INFURIATING.
My bad, it was a collar stud. It fell down the drain and Charles became enraged and tore the sink from the wall and smashed it and then choked his butler.
So yes, the quiet cruelness is definitely a thing toxic people do, but I have trouble seeing it in Charles personally, lol.
I would not be surprised if he physically abused Diana.
Jeez Louise, that sink was either flimsily installed or Charles has the strength of the Hulk to rip that sucker out. And then proceed to choke his butler as the finishing touch. Nice! Hopefully they recovered the collar stud since the sink got disassembled.
Completely agree @Becks1. As I said in an earlier response, if there was a written transcript of every argument I have had and every mild-to-moderately psychotic thing I have said, especially when young and or inebriated….ugh. I’d be cancelled for sure. When one is emotional and upset and trying to make the other person feel the pain one is feeling, harsh and regrettable words often come out.
I love a bit of gossip – obviously – but this is gross. Even if it’s true, this isn’t for public consumption. And I don’t think it’s true, it sounds off.
If Diana raged about Camilla she had every right to as the wronged wife. This business about future queens expected to tolerate sidepieces is ridiculous.
“Dreary looking Camilla”. Lol someone was just dying to put that description in print. Cam must be thrilled. I guess calling her “the married adulteress” would be worse…
” Violence seemed inevitable”. To everyone around them but no mention of C-Rex’ well publicized temper, only “threats” from Diana. Its also a direct reminder of Diana’s horrifying “accident”.
Telling everyone that C-Rex unilaterally ended their sexual relationship, his ludicrous deflection to possibly being gay (despite all evidence to the contrary), and his “do you know who I am” remarks to his WIFE, should tell anyone paying attention who this clown really is. He hasn’t changed and just from his recent “kingly” behavior, he has gotten worse with age.
This is almost as bad as that RR who insisted that Chuck and Cams did not have sex the night before his wedding to Diana, Cam only gave him a bj. Who was supposed to look good after that ridiculous statement? Are the RRs secretly trying to bring down the monarchy? Bc judging from their numerous articles, reports, books, defensive arguments (I mean interviews), they are doing an excellent job!
@Chantal: welp, I’m off to find the brain bleach … 🤢
I find it hard to believe that a man who threw a fit over a pen wasn’t more of a problem in fights than his young wife. Maybe they only saw the aftermath, because that kind of constant fit throwing anger takes a toll.
Either way, he gaslit the crap out of her. Who wouldn’t be upset by a husband who’d been having an ongoing affair with a woman who befriended them, sabotaged them, set them up, and then worked with their husband to try to make them look crazy to the press.
“Charles and Diana fundamentally didn’t work because she wanted a father figure and he wanted a mother figure.”
That’s my last marriage in a nutshell!