Prince William stepped out for the first time in 17 days at the Tusk Conservation Awards

Here are some photos of Prince William at the tenth annual Tusk Conservation Awards. William has been patron of the Tusk Trust for years, back when Jecca Craig got him more involved in African conservation work. I’ve always believed that William’s association with Tusk Trust through Jecca Craig is the reason why William never invites his wife to any of these black-tie galas. Plus, he wants all of the attention – no need for Kate to dust off a party wiglet and her jazz hands when it’s Peggington’s night to shine.
Even People Magazine’s write-up for this appearance was understated – they actually took pains to note that William wore a red poppy pin because we’re now in November, a month of “remembrance.” People Mag also noted that William and Kate have not been seen or heard from in public in over two weeks. Their last public appearance was on October 13th, where Kate copykeened Meghan yet again. Yes, the Wales kids were “off” for their half-term break. But considering they’re now the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales, one would expect them to deign to at least do one public event a week! Will and Kate act like if they have to work for a few hours during their kids’ school holidays, their kids will be warped beyond belief. It’s very strange.
One thing did happen this week – Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate will attend the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal match this Saturday. She took over as patron of the Rugby Football League from Prince Harry. People are already suggesting that she’ll bring George to the game. I don’t know. It will be funny if the rugby match is her only public event in more than three weeks though.
Did you take a holiday this half term? William & Kate did. They've had 18 consecutive days off with no public engagements. Kate took a phone call & recorded a 95-second video; William did nothing. But he's on a salary, so he was paid over £1 MILLION. #workshywilly #notworthit
Again with the ill-fitting suits!
I’m sure it cost a fortune but the fabric looks so cheap. And hey, thanks for making me look at the moose knuckle! lmao
That’s it. I was looking at the pictures and thought “huh he looks weird” but shrugged it off and blamed bad lighting. But it’s his suit looking cheap is what was bugging me.
I honestly thought he was wearing jeans in one photo for a second. The fabric doesn’t photograph well, does it?
Either he’s been wearing the same tuxedo since his teenage years, which is why it doesn’t fit, or he has his people grab something off the rack that he thinks is the right size. With all his money, he could have something bespoke made that would fit.
I’m just grateful he’s not wearing one of his velvet jackets.
The Waleses’ allowance for clothing probably all goes to Kate’s ugly bespoken clothing. Will has been wearing the same stuff for a decade or more.
I don’t think the suit is ill fitting but it’s ashy af, like he didn’t follow the care instructions.
The thing is that Will has no sense of style. It’s about attitude. Harry can look stylishly rumpled, but Will looks like he slept in his suit.
It’s not the suit that troubles me. Haven’t you noticed Bullyiam’s suspicious tan for a habitual November English shrimp complexion? Wails has been vacationing hard.
It was the first thing I noticed, then the tan, and what’s going on on the top of his head? Is it the angle that makes it look like he’s got more hair?
Male alopecia medication includes female hormones, that Willy once said he refused to take, in order to preserve his manhood. I guess that his separation from Catherine may have altered his view on the matter. We’ll never know where he vacationed but his budding hair can’t lie about his cosmetic care. Did he dare take the leap? Is this part of his prep to take America?
I’ve actually seen a few stans saying that William and Kate need to step up and do more now that they have new titles. I was surprised by that but I agree with them. William and Kate did 3 public engagements for the whole of October. That’s not good enough.
Charles is so busy complaining about the crown he can’t be bothered to tell the wails to work more and a lot more
Actually he briefed the fail about his expectations when he mentioned that he would be in residence at Windsor Castle for two days per week.
This was part of three articles, the working royals include eleven people.
As Charles probably or hopefully realizes, his expectations and what actually happens with Will and Kate are not the same thing.
If even people magazine is calling attention to their light schedule, then you know it’s bad.
The included tweet with the $1 million pound price tag for doing no work is many steps in the right direction. This are the exact kind of facts that people latch onto and remember. And repeat to their friends in the pub.
I find the comments about William and Catherine’s schedule interesting. If they don’t perform their duties. The public will sour on them eventually.
All of the complaining and handwringing produces nothing, especially if the person doing the talking isn’t a UK taxpayer.
I’m starting to think that Peg’s ill fitting trousers are intentional.
Does his tailor hate him? Most likely explanation for me.
I believe this. He’s “advertising”.
I think he and Kate bonded over being exhibitionists. Even their official story is that he got interested in her when she walked down a fashion runway in a see-through outfit. Their relationship started getting noticeably worse when her skirts stopped flying up.
Emily_C- I buy that.
Yes, I’ve believed this for years. Her flashing in public was so disturbing, and his crotch is disgusting.
So they had no public engagements for 18 days! What do William and Kate do all day then? They must have cooks and nannies to feed the kids and get them ready for school. It must be nice.
And didn’t their kids JUST start school and now they are on a 2 week break? I know schooling is different in the UK than the US but damn…
Plus, like Kaiser said, their kids will be fine if W&K do an engagement or two while the kids are on break. Their engagements only last an hour.
Half-term only lasts a week! British schooling tends to do 6-7 weeks at school then a week’s break, then another 6-7 weeks.
@LizzieB I think they may have had 2 weeks off. Last year at Thomas’s the fall break was 2 weeks.
Private schools get a two-week half term break.
The rationale that they need to spend time with their children doesn’t even make sense unless they behave like its summer camp and have activities planned from 8am-4pm everyday. There is no reason they need to spend every waking moment with their kids when they aren’t in school, and the vast majority of parents don’t. They could easily do a few meetings and events per week, and still a good chunk of time with their children. Like I wonder if the Middleton’s never left Kate and her siblings alone or something, because outside of abject laziness I don’t get thinking your kids are better off being attached at the hip at all times.
And the children have their own friends now they would want to see them instead of staying home hours and hours with their parents. The wails should just admit they do not like working.
The vast majority of parents don’t because they have to actually earn a living.
@dee(2) it also doesn’t make sense bc they don’t do engagements every day their kids are in school. If you’re staying home bc the kids are home, what’s your excuse for when they’re not?
Not exactly bursting with celebrities. Katherine Jenkins and cousin Pete were the only ones I’ve heard of.
this is the event from 2019 where Kate was supposed to attend and at the last minute did not and cited something like “but the children!!” for her reason for not attending. (and it was clarified that no one was sick.) That was very telling IMO.
as for the work schedule – it certainly seems like they are sending a signal loud and clear that they are not going to work anymore as PPoW than they worked as DDoC. I wonder if charles anticipated that and this is a way to make people think, well at least charles works??
Ohhhh, that’s right! I remember that! I think that Will showed up without her and then the press ran some story about how their baby-sitter cancelled, and they tried the angle of “See! Royals are just like us! Their baby-sitters cancel at the last minute, too!”
And people were supposed to believe that Pegs & Keen hire the local teenager to baby-sit their children while they go to fancy events like this, as though they don’t have hired nannies (which of course they do).
I do wonder what actually happened there.
So at the time I had thought that Kate refused to go; that she and William had a fight and she just said “nope” and stayed home. But after she was benched for the Diana statue in 2021, I wonder if that happened for this event as well – that William told her to stay home.
He benched her for the DC event too, the year Kate was expecting Charlotte. He had planned his own trip to NYC for St Andrews event then to DC for Jecca’s beloved Tusk. Kate ‘miraculously recovered’ from her ‘HG’ long enough to take an international flight, show up in hot pink at the 9/11 memorial, cozy up to celebrities at an event. But he didn’t let her come with him to the Tusk event in DC. Tusk is the thing he does for/with Jecca, Kate is an unwelcome addition but is sometimes allowed.
Ohhhh that’s right! I wonder if her no-shows are because they’ve had a big fight just before the event, or if he really does bench her like he did for the statue unveiling.
Which was just such a weird thing to do… if a statue of my MIL was being revealed, my husband would for sure want me there! It’s so weird that she didn’t (couldn’t?) go to that.
Anyways, it’s just weird how she doesn’t show up to some of these events, when it’s not like she’s got anything else going on.
@Roop, I believe that when it came to the statue unveiling, he definitely benched her, because for all of her laziness, she’d never want to miss a Diana-centric event. IMO
(Plus, she knew Meghan wouldn’t be there.)
@Lorilei- I think Will benched Kate for the Diana statue event because even he could see how giddy she was about getting to see Harry WITHOUT pesky Meghan around, Meghan always all getting in the way Of Kate’s flirting/staring/swooning over Harry
Why, why do W&K have such horrible posture?!
C&C have horrible posture also maybe hate does that to people?
His hands are always in fists and his jaw clenched. So much rage.
British aristos nearly all seem to have horrible posture. I think it’s the fashion for them, like grubby furniture covered in dog hair.
Hopefully soon people will stop reporting on him, he truly is beyond boring and there is never any anticipation for any events he attends. He has no passion or spark of life, he reminds me more of a kid being forced to attend mass when he goes to events. The current (non)working royals a very depressing bunch.
As a former kid who was forced to attend mass, I concur!
He gets paid millions upon millions of taxpayer dollars. He controls the Duchy of Cornwall. If people stop reporting on him, he’ll just be able to get away with even more crap. Lots of things are “boring” that people need to know.
I’m with Emily. He is so boring but it should absolutely be reported with a count of how few engagements he and Kate do. Even if it is a comment like “first public appearance in x days” that sheds light on their schedule.
They’ll just pad the CC with “phone/zoom mtgs” which we know will not have taken place. Or “mtg with XYZ”, again, which could be a call: “All going well? Great. Talk in a month”. And there it is in the Court Circular as “work”.
@Jan90067, I’m not even British and am angry after reading your comment. W&K already have the lowest numbers, and the way you described the “meeting” rings so true (also, I’ve long believed W&K would count even a text with Jason or another staffer as a “phone call” or a “meeting”). How much of the CC is padded with 90-second nonsense like that and counted as “work?”
W&K are out of control. I’ll never get why King Chucklefck allows them to behave this way. I know theories have been floated about Chuck being worried that they’d withhold contact with the grandchildren, but come ON. TBH I don’t think Charles has ever cared* one bit about how often he sees them.
(*I think he cared about specific situations that he perceived as having the potential to make him look bad or insulting his “status,” like the Middletons getting to the hospital to meet George before he did, but seeing them on a regular basis, just to “play?” Please.)
He and the Queen allowed W&K to get away with this for the past 11 years, so now that W has his own income stream, AND since they were immediately given the POW titles, there is zero incentive for either one of them to lift a finger ever again. What was Charles thinking??
His “slimming down” plan was already fcked as soon as the Sussexes left. As of now, he still has Anne the workhorse, but she’s in her 70’s, ffs, and will be winding down, if anything. And apparently he’d rather let Camilla’s freaking ex-husband do an engagement on behalf of the BRF (!!) before he’d let one of Andrew’s daughters do one.
Chuck’s two most reliable options right now are Sophie and Edward. Sophie barely registers even when she does a freaking *tour* (I only ever see coverage of her if she wore a new dress for the press to talk about), and Edward seems to enjoy working about as much as Kate does. Plus, we know that Charles is intentionally pissing them off right now re: the DoE, so who even knows— they very well might go rogue.
And for all of Chuck’s “slimming down” talk for the past however many years, we haven’t heard a peep about the amount of ££ this family is given being “slimmed down” accordingly.
In fact, the amount they receive annually has only gone up due to the repairs needed at BP, and I read (Nota or someone more knowledgeable than I am can confirm if this is true) that the increase is permanent, even after the renovations at BP are done. (?!!) How much longer will the taxpayers stand for this bullsh!t?
What exactly is Charles’s plan, here? At this rate, the CC will end up being one page at the end of the year, if they single-space it.
I guess the simple answer is that he doesn’t need to care, until maybe there are riots in the streets or whatnot some day in the future.
Sorry this comment got so long, but the fact that this continues unabated and unquestioned while so many in the UK are genuinely struggling to make it through the winter is outrageous.
@Emily_C, who knows if the reporting even matters. Wasn’t it just last week that a photo of Charles literally standing next to his money launderer (or something like that) was on the front page of a newspaper, but everyone was focusing on some Sussex headline right above it?
@Lorelei I agree with everything you said, and King Chucklef*ck is the perfect nickname for him, LOL.
I think it all really boils down to Charles being singularly focused on making himself and his wife look good. He wants to be worshiped as King, publicly adored. That’s all he cares about. He never cared about being a good grandpa but he did care about being thought of as a bad one, hence the hand-wringing about time spent with George etc. Charles takes pleasure in having power over others, which is why he treats Edward, Sophie, Andrew etc the way he does. He won’t fully burn the bridge, he’s not stupid enough for that, but he will test the limits to make sure they know who’s boss. All of those people need him in one way or another. If he breaks their leases or cuts them off from royal activities or funding, their lives would drastically change and none of them would be able to support themselves like Harry and Meghan have without taking money from really bad people.
William has been indulged his whole life and not pushed in any way because (1) he’s the heir, that’s just how they roll, and (2) Charles liked that William was a lazy layabout because he thought it made him look good by comparison. I think he’s created a monster and is now trapped by his own creation.
Charles is scared of William because he knows full well that if he chose to, William could blow the lid off Charles’ whole charade. I mean, pick a scandal: Camilla, Diana, myriad other mistresses, bags of cash, treatment of staff, dealing with Andrew, etc etc etc. If he wanted to, William could completely turn the tide against his father and step in to take over (or, at least Charles thinks he could). So, Charles indulges him. He can’t go up against William without bringing into question his validity as heir and the entire monarchy by association. It’s why he’s let William do whatever he wants, it’s why he did nothing to prevent (and maybe even helped) William running off Harry and Meghan, and it’s why he immediately handed off the PPoW titles instead of trying to use them as a bargaining chip. William has essentially been blackmailing his father his whole life, whether he has anything to back it up or not, and Charles is narcissistic enough that it works.
Sorry I should have capitalized the P in People. I was referring to People Magazine. I’m in the states and we don’t need to see him here in our magazines. They are not doing deep dive articles People Mag is more of a celebrity publication
Can’t even summon the energy to make a snarky comment….. so dull!
Is the sloppy wearing of the suit a posh affectation (à la Boris) or is he really that classless? And what’s with the weird and cheap looking poppy? Although maybe it will come out that it’s made by Louis because he loves veterans or whatever.
Loveee the tweet- as someone who doesn’t have twitter, I’d love to see these included on every W&K post lol!!
I think the word we’re looking for is ‘louche’. Kind of like Hugh Grant’s posture: slouchy and ‘devil may care’.
Maybe it’s because I’m a lowly commoner, but I think it’s really weird that someone would attend an evening event in formalwear and not bring his spouse. That would literally never happen in my world.
It IS odd. I don’t think he ever brings her to this event.
She did go in the past. Then something happened that one year when Kate said nope and stayed home at the last minute and said she didn’t have childcare.
I think she has attended once. But normally he goes on his own.
So it’s acceptable that 90% of what these two do is sit on their arses watching sport, and go to black tie events. And they’re paid for that. But meghan is ‘bringing down the monarchy’. Can these losers hear themselves? The royals are grifters of the worst kind.
I hope she does not bring george to the match. He would be dressed up in a suit and Kate will play to the cameras.
He’s looking mighty tan for November the UK. If they did go on vacation, I bet it wasn’t together.
Kate may be still on vacation with the children and the middleton clan
Is it just me or does William appear to have more hair on his head? Perhaps Cate took him to her ‘makeover’ salon for their Holiday.
I thought that too Yvette! LMAO 😂😂😂😂😂😂
No!!! Is not just you! I zoom the images, I think he has more hair
I just scrolled back up, and he DOES! He has more hair! I mean, good for him, but he’s a few years too late here.
I noticed that too
That was the only thing I could see- he’s more tan and has more hair, maybe it was not a holiday but he went away to get work done (as in a subtle hair transplant)?
He does! Plugs? A combover?
@L84Tea, I was thinking plugs, since it looks like there is genuinely *more hair* there than the last time we saw him. (But admittedly I do not know a lot about men’s hair replacement methods, lol.)
And he does look tan; it was the first thing I noticed.
What will be interesting is if Kate also looks as tan — that is, if we even see her before enough time passes for her tan to fade away. 😒
Someone said she was supposed to do an event on Thursday (i.e. tomorrow) so it will be interesting to see then if she is obviously tan.
(ps I’m not ignoring you on twitter, I’ve just had a crazy busy week lol).
Awwww. William has a wiglet too! Truly wondered whether he and Kate still spoke at all, but clearly they trade tips on wiglet makers.
Some of the photos are blended to make it look that way but there are other photos from last night that show his usual hairline. Those photos showed up later and weren’t the first ones released.
There is likely a Chris Jackson type for him too.
And i the only person who notices he looks absolutely orange or tanned.I doubt they were in the UK for the break.
I have a theory that William doesn’t give a crap if the monarchy dies on his watch (or even before). He can’t see past his own nose so I think he’s going to hold onto the Duchy $$$, work as little as possible, and let the Kingdom die or shrink to just England on his Dad’s watch and then just be a rich aristo with a useless title forever. I know he loves to rage, but my guess is he actually hates conflict – raging just shuts down any back and forth. I think he sees the writing on the wall and is just like, “Whatever. Looks like a lot of work. Give me the $ and I’ll just ride this horse until it drops”. He just doesn’t seem as intent on the “succession” stuff as QE and KC were – they were arranging the photos for the line of succession – not Will. Kate probably cares more than he does about George ever being King. Just a theory.
I think you’re right. He really doesn’t GAF. If the monarchy crumbles less “work” will be expected from him. If Chuckles calls him out on the lazy thing, he probably threatens to leave or abdicate.
He is unable to cope with what the job entails.
He likes the power behind the titles, and craves outside validation hence the spending.
I think he MIGHT care about the monarchy imploding under him if only because he’s arrogant enough that he wouldn’t want to be in every history book as the “failure” — but then again, he’d be dead, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
All we know for sure is that William only cares about William.
I don’t think he’d want to be the one on the throne when it did, and I don’t think he’d want that for his children either, but I do think that he’s at least ambivalent to it happening while his father’s on the throne.
The only fact that makes me think he’d want the monarchy to keep going is because once he’s King he inherits everything. What’s a little Duchy $$$ compared to the sum total of whatever the royals have had socked away for centuries?
The obligations about work are a nonfactor for him because I think he and Kate truly believe that they should exist merely to reign. They fundamentally disagree with the (fairly modern) shift that the royal family took towards “service” and philanthropy as a way of justifying their existence to the masses. They think all that busywork is beneath them; that’s why they do the bare minimum now and why they are never going to “step up” and do more as they rise.
And finally, if he’s never King, then how will he hold that over Harry’s head? That’s like the number one way he can “prove” he’s better than his brother, he’s not going to pass that up if he can help it.
When I read the last paragraph I actually thought Kate was going to jump on a plane and fly half way round the world to the semi finals for the Women’s Rugby World Cup. After all England are playing in a semi final. But nope, down the road to watch the men is more her speed, right?
So much for supporting women’s rugby?
That was my first thought, too; but no, it’s Kate we’re talking about.
Everything about him in these photos looks…off to me.
I’ve long thought that whenever the rota compared Harry’s leaving to the abdication, they were telegraphing fears about William’s capacity to fulfill his role. I think the Firm knows they’re saddled with another dilletante, scandal-prone Prince of Wales. I have my doubts as to how well that will play out with the public in 2022.
I agree with this. William looks terrible in these photos. Are these the best ones they had? Yikes.
To think this man was once the heart throb of millions of teenage girls. How the mighty have fallen.
@Lizzie, ITA. Idk what it is exactly, but something is off. In one of the photos he looks like he’d just woken up, in one he looks sort of angry, and in none of them is he smiling or even pretending that he’s glad to be there. Tbh it looks like he’s slightly drunk, but idk.
Right? None of the photos are remotely flattering and his clothes are so rumpled. I wonder what this is all about. His eyes don’t look right. And he looks bloated and the tan makes him look worse. Maybe he’s tense because The Crown is dropping next week.
Why is he just walking? Is it at Windsor or KP or something? (I am not clicking on the link lol.) It looks like he put on a tuxedo and went for a stroll across the palace courtyard after one too many G&Ts after dinner or something. Like no red carpet, no crowd, etc.
Just me, or does he have a few more grains of hair on top? Is he doing a combover now?
Some of the photos have been adjusted. Especially the first ones released for this event. Later ones show the usual look.
Well of course he showed up for Jecca’s pet charity project. He *always* shows up for Jecca, repeatedly puts time with her above Kate and their kids.
Time with her… and all the men she keeps around her.
I’ve always thought the Jecca connection is why Kate peaced out of going to this event.
It’s funny that he attended this year with Peter Philips whose wedding he skipped to attend the wedding of Jecca’s brother.
Let us also point out that was the first time Kate met QEII. so he ditched his cousin’s wedding for the wedding of his ex’s brother, and he let his girlfriend meet his grandmother, THE QUEEN, on her own.
This is why many of us say that she knew full well what she was getting into. He never hid his ahole behavior.
I so enjoy every single iteration of the term ‘copykeen’ –
I can’t w Normal Bill
Nobody cares.
Ol’ Busy Bill Wails finally gracing us with his presence at something 🙄
Surely if he and KP are pretending his calendar is so full that he can’t attend World Cup in Qatar, they might actually have to schedule a couple of things between now and December?
If i was still on twitter i would be following the campaign to abolish the monarchy. I wonder if they have an instagram account?
How are these two so unaware of the fact that they are considered lazy- they must see the numbers of their events versus the people 20-30 years older than them. Anne works all the time. Is it a neverending adolescence? Nothing is “fair” – they whine and complain- they pout. That is what it seems like.
They are middle aged!!
Dust off the party wiglet, lol!
He’s the antimatter of charisma
So in the pictures, he’s walking, but his arms are by his sides? Does he not swing his arms when he walks like a real human? He’s like that Molly Shannon character on Seinfeld….looks like he’s walking and carrying two invisible suitcases. Everything about him is just weird and off.
Has Kate ever taken George to a public event alone? I don’t think so, and the reason I think for that is to avoid pictures of her alone with the christen without William. So I will be surprised if she shows up with George this weekend without William.
It’s possible that after Kate’s last video appearance which was so lackluster, and quite honestly worrying because of her thinness and zombie-like appearance, she’s been pulled from active duty for the most part. Her apathy showed through clearly, like she can’t even muster any enthusiasm. Something seems very *off* about the whole situation and it’s not just to do with their alleged separation.
I completely agree. Things are getting weird again in their camp. I understand Keen has never really attended any Tusk event with Baldy, but not showing up for this one? Wouldn’t you think she would seize the opportunity to show off her new ‘status’ at none other than a suit and tie event? Anyway, I digress. Now we’re hearing she’ll be attending the Rugby World Cup QF with no mention of her husband attending, but mentions of George going? Bizarre.
Their separate lives are in full swing and clearly shows no sign of slowing down. The real question is how long will they be able to keep up appearances.
I doubt they will make it until the end of 2023 at this rate.
I don’t know where William gets the energy!
@Scout lmfao
He looks suspiciously tan!
It’s Amazing how when Meghan was pregnant with Archie and she was on maternity leave the royal reporters demanded that Meghan come off maternity leave. Because of the tax players but the two laziest shallow bullying racist people on the tax payers dime can disappear for 18 days after getting new titles a new fourth home and access to 1 millions dollars a year salary for doing absolutely nothing . There not even a peep for the royal reporters about William and Kate disappears act .
You know, in hindsight, Harry shouldn’t have said he wanted to be half-in/half-out. He should have said he will “work” exactly like William as a full-time royal . . . and then not done anything he didn’t feel like doing, every couple of months. I know that’s not Harry’s work ethic, but really, he could have played the game the way William is, and still moved away and done his own thing.
Had enough of blasting deer to bits, have you, William? By the way, where’s your wife?
Did QE2 know this would happen after her death? Surely this is why she held on for so long. So much for all of her prep one on one’s with this one.
First we saw Camilla in a housecoat at an official event, now an ill-fitted suit from Wills. Have all protocols gone out the window now that the Queen is dead?
Also, Charles should just let Harry and Meghan come back whenever they wish. They are the only solid workers out of the bunch (aside from workhorse Anne).
They don’t wish. It’s way too late.