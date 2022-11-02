People: Tom Brady ‘didn’t want the divorce,’ ‘this was never Tom’s idea’

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving Tom Brady’s sad-sack meathead PR in the wake of his divorce. Gisele Bundchen clearly left Tom months ago, got her physical and emotional distance from him, hired a divorce lawyer quickly and insisted that they negotiate everything quietly and efficiently. Their divorce was finalized last Friday because Gisele had all of her ducks in a row. What’s also obvious is that Gisele had every reason to leave Tom, that he was putting no effort into their family, that he wasn’t going to fight to save their marriage and would always choose football over their family. Tom must have realized how bad he looks, thus his publicist is scrambling post-divorce. Tom is trying to convince us that he never wanted a divorce, he wanted to work it out, you guys.
Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the superstar quarterback was prepared to do “whatever it took to make things work,” a source a close to Brady tells PEOPLE.
“This was not Tom’s idea,” says the insider of the couple’s decision to divorce. “This was never Tom’s idea.” Brady, 45, “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things” with Bündchen, 42 because he “didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want the marriage to end.”
The source says that Brady was “willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work.”
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly “didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents; he wanted to work this out.” The source says that “near the end” of their marriage, Brady “was trying to make things work, and to make things right.”
But Bündchen felt that “it was a little bit too little, too late,” the source says. “She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t.” Brady was “busy following his passion” during their 13-year marriage, which the source says “is good” for him, but it ultimately left the model feeling that “he wasn’t hearing what she was saying.”
I wonder how many ultimatums Gisele gave him in the past few years, how often she tried to talk to him about her concerns about CTE, about what he was doing to his body and how he was missing out on a big chunk of their kids’ childhoods. And he still decided to un-retire and play another season. Then when Gisele began making all of her divorce moves, suddenly he wanted to go through marriage counseling? It feels like he was and is trying to lay this at her feet, and paint her as the one who “left.” He’s saying: she’s the “bitch” who abandoned me and gave up on our marriage. And that’s just not it, bruh. We saw for years how much Gisele supported him and put her career on hold for him and for their kids.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
And still insisting following his passion of football is good for him. So he does still believe it’s more important than his wife and kids, he’s just annoyed everyone else knows it now when he’s spent so long curating his image of wholesome family guy
Yeah, he’s willing to do anything… except retire permanently.
He is willing to do anything as long as it doesn’t interfere with what he wants.
“I would have done anything it would take to save my marriage!” Except the thing you told your wife you would do- retire from football.
I get that football is ALL he knows, but don’t come out here saying you would do anything when you had your chance and threw it away.
Right? They obviously talked this through over the years, and came to the agreement that he would retire last year. And then he blew it all up, proving he was NOT willing to do anything to make it work.
While it’s sad for the kids, I’m so glad for Gisele that she didn’t back down this time.
I would do anything for love…but I won’t do THAT.
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
this man’s ego. it’s sad he’s such a robot and just thinks football is everything…almost like some kind of addiction. i’m glad Gisele saw the light and dumped his trump loving a$$. By no means is she perfect, but wasting your life with someone that places no regard for your needs in a marriage is not a marriage. i bet she saw his true colors in that time period he “retired” where he complained about how much responsibility it is to be a dad.
…I even wonder how much deceptive stuff he pulled to hide from Gisele his decision to un-retire! Brady knew un-retiring would make G angry, and I bet he was lying his ass off to cover until the deal went through. He really didn’t respect G’s opinions or her time, which means he didn’t respect her as a person or best friend. Not a great look for a wholesome “family” man, ugh.
He has always given me “the king prom vibe” , the kind of guy to whom everything is good because he is good at sport, and doesn’t have to put en effort to anything. He was married to Gisele, aka the queen prom, and doesn’t understand why, suddenly she had enough of him and quit his a!s .
How very all American white male of Tom Brady to undervalue his wife and family. All his dudes will support this narrative.
I really had a male friend say something about how Gisele’s “fiery” nature had something to do with the divorce… I asked him why he thought she was firey… I mean Tom has thrown tablets and been recorded screaming/ throwing fits on the sidelines.
WORD.
She’s Brazilian so she’s fiery.
hmmmm, fiery. Wonder if that means Ambitious or Diva or bi-otch.
lmao, you people complaing about MAGA assh0les, kanye’s antisemitic rants yet you call a woman fiery for being brazilian. The HIPOCRISY on this site.
Gisele is 6th generation German. One of my best friends lived in Germany for some years and I visited her frequently. In my (and my friend’s) experience I found the German people smart, gracious and somewhat reserved, not “fiery”. This is a stupid trope aimed at blaming women for any problems in their relationships — marital or otherwise. We’ve all seen Brady acting like a tantrum-throwing toddler so no, she’s definitely got the upper hand here.
she’s European ethnically, but she gets tagged with the “feisty latina” stereotype b/c she’s Brazilian.
Even if that was the case it’d be based far more on being culturally German than ethnically German, which Gisele definitely isn’t having been born and raised in Brazil.
Yes, because white American males are known for valuing their wives. 🙂
Willing to do whatever it took to save the marriage,
…except if it meant he had to change his own behavior in any way.
…except quit football.
He was willing to go to counseling,
… to convince Giselle to continue to put herself second.
Team Giselle. Can’t wait to see her get her groove back.
Tom’s anthem: “I would do anything for love, but I won’t do that.” 🙄
Hahahahahahaha, I love your response @Roo!
Thank you. ☺️
Claiming that he wanted to work it out and suddenly caring about their kids’ upbringing after Gisele had obviously given him chances, even after the divorce was finalized, is, to put it in terms that Brady’s shallow, selfish, addled brain can comprehend, throwing into some serious coverage.
I just asked my co workers about their opinion on Giselle’s and Tom’s divorce. Most of them including women sided with Tom. “Why should he give up what he loves to do?’ My associates think she was being unreasonable, but we all agreed that we don’t really know many of the details so. I guess Giselle is the one being perceived as the one who ended her marriage.
@Lolo86LF, If it makes you feel better, most of the people I know here in Holland are team Gisele, as are most of my friends and family in the States. Here because she’s the bigger name, she clearly sacrificed her career and they had a deal. In the States because many of my family and friends aren’t football fans and those that are don’t like TB, for the Dems TB is a MAGAt and GB is less so, and she was a good wife.
She may have been the one to pull the plug. But from what we’ve seen, it’s seems like he’s the one who gave her cause to – how much of a marriage could it be if he prioritized himself and being TB 12 for years at the expense of everything else? It may have ‘worked’ for him, but it wasn’t working for her, once he unretired and expected her to continue carrying 90% of his family, parental responsibilities as well as 200% of hers.
Apparently he chose to not commit to the family, home life as a true partner who respected his spouse, valued her and honored their joint decisions.
Himpathy in action!! The masses almost always side with the man. A lot of women get their internalised misogyny on and side with the man.
From Fem Magazine:
“Himpathy is a matter of focused sympathy toward powerful men in alignment with the status quo and patriarchal power systems that sustain it, as well as a lack of empathy toward women who make claims against these men.”
To the people happily participating in patriarchal systems, it is clear that Giselle should have continued to put herself second to his wants, needs and happiness and just put up with him half-arsing their marriage and fatherhood. That’s what women do, right? That’s our role, even when we out-earn our husbands (like Giselle out-earns Tom).
Honestly, it drives me crazy!!
I am not a Gisele fan but my hat’s off to her for how she handled this – all of this. She gave and gave and gave to a man who claimed he loved her. No he doesn’t love her because love is not one sided. He must have quite the ego – in psychology terminology. Brady is all about himself and shows he always has been.
Gisele found herself in a situation many women find themselves in but is lucky enough to have the monetary means to divorce and move on. Good for her. There comes a time and place where enough is enough and she reached it. I wish her all the best and hope the kids come out unscathed.
I’m with you, 100%.
One of my neighbors is a divorce attorney and he says that 3/4 of the divorce cases he deals with are women filing/leaving the men because they’re exhausted and the men don’t want it to happen and are blindsided—but were unwilling to change prior (according to the females). Shockingly not shocking.
My ex was in shock when he had to go shopping for our son for school clothes post-divorce. He had the stones to ask “Aren’t you going to do that?”
Yeah, those wife-appliance services end when the marriage does.
My ex has been admonishing me via lawyers because I don’t update him on everything and he !gasp! has to reach out to the school and medical professionals himself. Poor lamb. /S
So yeah, I’m team G here 1000%
Of course the men don’t want it to happen. They have a mommy bangmaid who cleans up after them, buys Christmas presents for their parents, takes the kids to their activities, cooks, cleans, schedules his doctors appointments, buys his clothes, helps him manage his emotions, and likely plans his social life as well. Suddenly he washes the dishes once, claims he’ll go to therapy (he’ll make 1 appointment), and takes the kids to 1 appointment. he thinks all is well, and he can go back to being his usual lazy ass. But the wife is done and gone.
Single women poll happier than married women. It’s no surprise. Marriage as it stands seems difficult even with a good partner. With a bad partner, it would be a pretty wretched deal.
@Lanne This is spot f*cking on.
My husband is amazing. And unfortunately, because of my disability (ME/CFS) he has to do just about everything — housework as well as a full-time job. But I know he is a rarity.
I think one reason why in so many countries women’s rights are being rolled back is that straight cis men have realized that they are no longer necessary for survival so they have to make themselves into something women want and not necessarily need. They are unwilling to do that so they need women trapped again. The cat’s out of the bag. We don’t need men. I personally am not single because I love it so much but because I’m okay with it. Because I like my life. And if I switch up my routines, my decision-making, my free time to accomodate another person, that person needs to make my life better. Washing someone else’s socks will NOT accomplish that. So … yeah. Relationships always involve accommodating someone and you need to get something out of it to make it worthwhile. Men apparently would rather oppress women than do laundry.
Exactly. I’m at the age where most of the single men are divorced, and looking for someone to pick up where their ex-wife left off, and I have ZERO interest in taking care of someone like that. I can barely keep up with my own stuff, let alone manage someone else’s life for them.
I do know a few marriages that are pretty equal, but the majority of them, no.
Can we not call the wives of these men “mommy bangmaids”. Yeesh.
Women are the ones who usually leave. Men are happy and don’t like change. A lot of the time, they don’t even realize their wife is unhappy and fed up. They call it being blindsided, but it’s more like willful ignorance.
Yes in those happiness polls (for straights) it goes:
1. Single women
2. Married men
3. Single men
4. Married women.
All the guys I know who were “blindsided” and “never wanted it” and had “the perfect marriage” – the wife had been miserable for years and had been BEGGING for the husband to step up and do anything. The marriage was perfect for the dude because everything was centered on him. Sounds like Tom falls into this category.
See the classic article ‘my wife divorced me because I left dishes by the sink’ (by a man who accepted what was really going on was a total lack of respect for his wife too late)
I read that article. For years he invalidated her feelings by not once doing what she asked. It became her catalyst. And his rage after she left, I mean outright rage that she left him. It was amazing to read his journey to eventually accept what he did to her. It impressed me that he learned from it.
The etymology of the word “bride” is “cook.” So, yeah, the wife-as-servant trope is as old as it gets. It’s “baked in” (ha!) to the institution of marriage.
The aforementioned article – very good read.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/she-divorced-me-i-left-dishes-by-the-sink_b_9055288
Yes! I read a stat about that recently, from a study confirming at a large scale what you just said.
The largest percentage of divorces are down to exhausted, drained women, tired of carrying the mental and emotional load, of doing the bulk of childcare and domestic labour, of basically carrying their useless husbands on their backs; just reassessing their lives and realising they’d be happier without having to carry that person, who is NEVER going to change.
They even mentioned how a huge number of these men feel “blindsided” because the status quo directly benefited them and they never listened to their wives, who had been telling them for years what needed to change.
I wonder how many of the smug men on IG and TikTok making “hilarious” content about getting out of chores and ignoring their “nagging” wives will be “blindsided” by a divorce down the track? I’m going to guess quite a few!!
And it would probably be more if so many women weren’t so heavily financially disadvantaged after doing all the childcare and domestic labour and household and family management – impacting their careers and earning and saving capabilities.
I wonder if it was his temper Gisele could not deal with. I wonder if he rages at home.
Is he known for that?
He throws iPads on the sidelines during games if things aren’t going his way. He gets angry at the refs & throws temper tantrums.
Raging and tantrums are also a symptom of CTE. And if he was raging publicly, I shudder to think what happened in private.
Stereotypical man who just wants the status quo to stay and doesn’t understand why his wife wants something to change. “We’re all so happy with how it is!”.
No, we obviously are not.
Almost everyone I know who has been divorced, it’s this. The woman needs change, growth, something to support her, and the husband just wants to keep the status quo.
So many of my married with kids mom friends feel this way. So many.
TRULY living for this right now. The divorce wasn’t his idea? Wow, you don’t say! And he was willing to do anything! Marriage counseling! Therapy!
See the thing about that is, marriage counseling and therapy are places where you go to *say* things. The doing happens after, back at home. So what that sentence actually means is that he was willing to SAY anything to make her stay. Guarantee she knew that part already, lol. Lol!!
The majority of divorces are initiated by women. It’s for a similar reason: once men are married they think the relationship is a done deal and don’t realize, until it’s way too late, that their wife isn’t happy because they’re accustomed to the women doing all of the emotional labour.
Tom clearly didn’t take Gisele seriously. He ignored what she was saying.
It’s sad. Looking at all of their photos, it’s obvious how much she loves him.
Yes Emily, especially with the new trend of “Grey” divorces. Folks are tired and figure if they’re doing everything, they can do it by themselves instead of being on call taking care of someone the rest of their lives. I love when people whine that marriages don’t last anymore and they don’t understand that marriages lasted back in the day because the woman was essentially trapped. She couldn’t earn enough alone, couldn’t have anything in her name, would probably lose her kids or live in poverty, social stigma. People stayed because they had no choices.
This is so true. Society was set up so that women were trapped in horrific situations and could not divorce.
To me, this is why the right wing ‘tradwife’ trend is so dangerous and such a lie. Even today, most women in marriages where the man is the primary breadwinner say they are trapped in the marriage due to the financial dependence. Not tradwife, more like TRAPPED wife
All the pictures I’ve seen are of her showing affection towards him while he was the inanimate receiver. Was this the pattern of their marriage; she the giver and he the taker?
I noticed that too, he’s the recipient of her affection and isn’t reciprocating. He’s just a big lug looking at the camera.
Well, all of this probably could have been avoided if he wasn’t such a selfish prick putting football ahead of his family
Of course he didn’t want a divorce!
I am sure he was very happy with his life- half the year he was living as a single guy worshipped by millions of football fans, while his supermodel wife and photogenic children were patiently waiting at home.
I’d love to have a wife and children I don’t need to look after who support me in my very privileged and self-centered career.
He’s so creepy looking, I can’t believe he paid for that face.
Anyway, he needs to accept it’s over. Their life goals were not aligning.
I’ve personally come to the conclusion that TB is somewhat slow when it comes to anything other than football. And respectfully, considering he only publicly started freaking out about GB leaving him around when she saged her car in October, I actually believe him: I think it dawned on him way too late that she actually meant what she said and (football aside *cough*), he was ready to do anything to keep her. Since he referred to her as his “wife” and used “we” statements in his divorce announcement, and has been very publicly a “good” father, I read the above People article as him trying to get her back. She seems in a much healthier place without him.
Totally agree, including about him referring to her as his wife in his *checks notes* divorce announcement. I feel like I knew this marriage was over long before Tom realized it.
He doesn’t just refer to her as “wife”. He specifically refers to her as “my wife” which is quite telling. She was just another thing he possessed for his image and he’s probably never really thought of her except for how she benefits him.
Tom has better exes than his attitude deserves. All the partners where involved, they broke up and let this dummy. I really think he just doesn’t comprehend when this happen because he never hears no.
I hope the stories of Gisele being a witch are true. I hope she takes all his MOJO.
He’s willing to do anything to save his marriage except support his wife, stay un-retired, consider living where his wife wants, take care of his kids, be home for special events……..
Welp, she’s no longer helping him with football @Lady Keller. That can’t be good for his mojo.
ichita copita melaka mystica 🧙♀️
Yeah that’s what my dad said about all his divorces. (4 times from 2 women — how he persuaded two intelligent, successful women to each marry him twice I will never know.) It was alcohol every time. They told him over and over again that it was alcohol. He said he’d change, and he would for a while, and then he’d be “blindsided” again.
I happened upon this “what’s in my bag” video of G. yesterday. It was published in July (not sure when it was shot), and when showing a photo of her family, she seems to start saying the word “husband” but then switching to “family” instead.
https://youtu.be/ObbYrAQC5E0?t=176
@Sandy: I love how in the intro she says, “Don’t carry any more weight than you need to in life” – like a 200lb footballer 😂
Yes, it does seem like she started to say my husband, then switched to my family.
She also carries in her purse the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask that was mentioned in the CB shopping article a few weeks back…
He’s of course pandering to his MAGA demographic – this poor rich talented white man would NEVER want a divorce! Family values! America! I don’t think he’s a PR (or any other type of) genius but he does know his fan base.
I will never understand how he skated by on the whole “Ben Affleck’s nanny/girlfriend wearing all my Superbowl rings on a private plane” thing.
Because people were to busy blaming the nanny for everything that they turned a blind eye to Tom and made Ben out to be the victim.
@ Laur
I don’t think ANYONE, (regardless of their race, gender, economic status ) that is married with children wants to divorce.
Tom’s parents have been married for 40 yrs & why wouldn’t he have wanted the same?
Regardless, he apparently heard but didn’t listen to Giselle. I think she was tired of all his promises to be more engaged in the family & to let her shine..
Celebitches comments are high value. 🙏 💕 🖖
FAFO soft balls
Tom had said many times that Giselle had left in their marriage, but she eventually came back. I think he honestly thought she would eventually come back, but she didn’t this time. I think she realized that Tom was never going to put her & their children first. Giselle had everything ready to neatly & quietly end her marriage to Tom. I hope she stays single for awhile & just focuses on her children & herself.
I said yesterday that the pictures of him and the kids giving out food and going to dinner were a PR tactic. Tom has been pushing the same narrative for the last two months that Gisele is the evil bitch that’s tearing their family apart while he loves his family and wants to keep them together. He’s the victim in this scenario why she’s the villain.
He was never willing to “do the work”. He just wanted her to stay on his terms. And that worked for him for a long time. And when she was finally out the door- he’s like- wait- i’ll do the bare minimum of “change” to keep you here.
Doesn’t even qualify as a good faith effort.
She had been so good to him for so long, it never even occurred to him that she would leave.
Even when she told him directly that she would leave.
Too many head injuries? Just chronic selfishness?
“He’s saying: she’s the “bitch””
A thousand times this. I’m at least glad to be living through a time when our society doesn’t immediately buy off on these stories, and recognizes the concept of emotional labor.
When my youngest daughter graduated from college we were taking pictures. She was posing with her then boyfriend and she kissed him on the cheek. All of us were like now kiss my daughter and he didn’t want to do that. It was her day and her accomplishment and he didn’t want to do that. I felt like his testosterone just couldn’t be idk, submissive to her. Our entire family was like what is the problem dude. THANK GOODNESS they didn’t last, we were starting to see narcissistic tendencies from that point on.
I don’t think I have ever seen a picture of Tom kissing Gisele on the cheek, only she shows her love never the other way around.
I watched my best friend’s fiancé turn his face away when she tried kissing him after a whipped cream shot (The night of the rehearsal dinner, wedding was next day). He did not touch her once the entire weekend we were there, he wouldn’t help decorate the space, and he gave her the driest kiss ever at the ceremony. Then the morning of the wedding he was in the parking lot with his buddies have a pre-wedding drink, we where upstairs (was at a MLB stadium, they had ALOT of rules :)) and got to watch the guys drink.
Needless to say, they’re not married anymore and he realizes he lost an absolute babe (inside and outside). He tried “changing” at the end but too little too late
This derpy photo! So good, Kaiser. You do it every time!
Men always say this.
They just want to LOOK like 1) he good party 2) the victim 3) the optimist and 4) the family man
When in reality, what they are saying is “I thought a marriage means that a woman just bends to all my need and makes ME happy all the time— of course I didnt want to throw this away!! She just wouldnt comply!!”
Honey thats not a marriage, thats not even a basic relationship.
There is a comedian (can’t remember who) who has a line about how awesome it is to be Tom Brady. It is so awesome that the most awesome part of his day isn’t even going home to lie down next to one of the most gorgeous women of the planet, Gisele… Well… I guess he may just learn now that it actually was! Also, how incredible that Gisele’s worth was described by this comedian as her looks 🤦🏽♀️ she has her flaws, but she has personality and is an incredible business woman, and a hands on mum who even embraced his kid as her own…
The issue is that there’s not really anything to work out. She wanted him to stop playing football for various reasons (his health, the time commitment, etc), he did not want to stop playing football. There’s not really a gray area there. It’s not like he can say “well I’ll only play football every other Sunday” or something, even if he wanted to.
Sometimes there is just no compromise to be had, and it seems like Gisele knew that and was done as a result. if he promised her he would retire, and then oops, decided to un-retire, that was clearly a line in the sand for her.
I read Carolyn Hax advice column. She says in situations like this, communicate with your partner what you need, give it some time, 3-6-12 months, then see where you’re at. If nothing has changed and you make moves to leave which prompts the partner to THEN change it means their motivation is not a happy healthy partner but to keep their own happiness intact. She cautions people about giving ultimatums because of this very dynamic. What is motivating a change? Is it for your benefit or theirs? Anyway, interesting to see that Tom does not like how he’s coming off post divorce but at this point, why bother?
What Gisele and Tom are experiencing is what probably more than 3/4 people experience when a woman files for divorce. She wants the husband to hear about her unhappiness in the marriage and to fix what’s wrong. He doesn’t care and continues to take his wife for granted, she moves out and files for divorce and all of the sudden he magically cares and wants to fix things and it is too little too late for her and she’s done fighting. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen marriages end this way.
Tom took his marriage for granted so why does he get to whine now that it’s over? I hope he treats his next spouse better.
He won’t change. The notion that people improve with their next partner is false. But I do think they make a better choice of partner. His next wife, who will come quickly, is going to be a stepford doormat with barbie looks.
He can call Chris Part and ask for advice.
Cishet man doesn’t want a divorce, wants to work things out, imagines that all can happen without him making any meaningful changes. Stars – They’re Just Like Us!
Ugh, Tom Brady. I’ve never liked this guy and all of this is just confirming everything I suspected about him.
She has clearly been so supportive of him throughout their marriage, made sacrifices, tried to make it work. He took her for granted, put himself first and didn’t listen. Now he’s paying the deserved price and trying to cry victim. What a baby.
I saw something on You Tube yesterday, I think it was an interview of Tom Brady by Howard Stern, and Tom was saying that Giselle wanted him to quit football, and Tom quoted himself as saying “sorry, babe, I’m having too much fun.” His words. Very unattractive.
Kindof can’t wait to see who Gisele dates …
Peak San Mateo County Gen X bozo. Next up a Giselle lookalike in her early 20s. He’s already got one or three. Bet. “Work things out” aka “make her sacrifice another year like she used to with no regard for herself because something something wife mom” what a joke this guy
Many men willfully ignore problems in their relationships. I call it deliberate filtering. They filter out all the issues their wives/girlfriends try to discuss with them and think they’re the perfect husband/boyfriend. I went through that – I spent years trying to get my then partner to help around the house, put the damn dishes in the dishwasher, do some housework, help with laundry, cooking, etc. but nope, he just turned off the sound and went on with his life. The straw that broke the camel’s back was infidelity but I’d checked out emotionally long before that so I simply left. It was only then that he insisted on marriage counselling but the counselor got so frustrated with his evasiveness and non-answers that he basically gave up and said the relationship was over.
Did anybody even think he wanted the divorce? Why would he? Everything was working out just fine for him.
Of course it was great for him. Did what he wanted, his beautiful wife took care of everything je didn’t feel like doing, things were great! My late father in law was the same. He lived his life, his wife and kids theirs. 30 years after divorce, in his 70ties, was still talking about how selfish his ex wife was because she left him and he was shocked she did that. I admire Giselle for making such a quick and clean decision. She’s young, she can find someone who will be a real partner. And Tom will be married to some 25 yo soon, redoing the whole family thing for a second time and talking about bad Giselle who left him.
Didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents eh? Did that thought enter his head when he cheated on his prego gf with Gisele? Like did he give a shit about divorced or unmarried parents then? I’m so freaking tired of celebs and their canned bullshit PR directed responses.
But he sure did everything to cause it and nothing to stop it. Let it be known: Tom didn’t want it. His will be done. Not this time, bro.
My ex who is now a dear friend (I even went to his rehearsal dinner and wedding!), his mother told me privately she was miserable with his father for 10 years prior to their divorce and that even when they tried couple’s counseling, it was too little too late. I know she developed an alcohol problem over it all. She had the happiest 6 years of life after the divorce, got to travel and do what she always wanted to do. Sadly, she died after 6 years (ovarian cancer), but I always have remained happy that she got those years prior to death. Her best friend eagerly wanted to meet me at the rehearsal dinner (her friend had already long passed), and spilled the tea how my ex was disliked by his father and his older brother was favored for being more “manly”. His mother also never faulted me for leaving his son–I now see that his brother (who is divorced) as well as my friend are just as clueless as their father who was blindsided by the divorce and was positively happy (all the while his wife was drinking her miseries away). It is amazing how blissfully unaware men can be.
I am 41, been engaged once, still unmarried. I will only marry if I feel it is right and I am not made to feel like a doormat. I haven’t found a man responsible enough to settle down with honestly. I want someone mature, not a 40 something teenager.
This is endemic these days. Entitled men who want it all but aren’t willing to do the work in the relationship, and then blame their wives for ending it. I’ve seen it many many times and expect to see it more.
Of course he didn’t want it to end. It seems like he didn’t want to do what it takes to keep it intact though. That’s on him.
Good for Giselle for releasing him and wishing him well. She could easily choose to be bitter and vindictive IMO but that only weighs her down rather than allowing her to move forward.
Yeah, right, he didn’t want their kids to be a product of divorce. Tell that to your child with Bridget, you didn’t seem to give a shit in that instance.
A-MEN
Seriously. What an asshole, and very telling, thing to say considering he had a child prior to said marriage.
Of course he wanted it to work, he had it made. He gets to do what HE wants to do, have a gorgeous wife and kids at home, and none of the parenting work that usually goes with it.
Sorry but you can only be second place for so long
Tom is a tool. Anyone that’s wears his likeness on his shirt is a tool. He’s tooled for Trump and he’s toolin for Desantis. You gotta know the Ggirl is dyed in the wool lefty and has got her stuff together. He crossed her with his back to the Bucs shenanigans – but only after he got smoked out for his whole Miami Dolphins shenanigans. His trickery fell through (thank you Brian Flores) and he had to resort to Plan B. Not only is he a tool, he’s a dope to boot. He’ll probably run for Senator from Florida in his lifetime. Some gaunt Kimberly Guilfoyle type is probably slobbering all over Jim Gray to get “an in” with the self loving GOAT (they’re supposed to be good at that)
He’ll probably run for senate for florida in his lifetime…omg that is so probably true.
oh course he did not want he got all the benefits of marriage without much work or sacrifice it apppear. Only a fool would let that go willing.
Ymmv, but I have heard this, and found it anecdotally to be true amongst friends…. Spouse A sends all the signals overt and subtle… Can we get counseling? I’d like to talk about this, this isn’t working. Spouse b…it’s finez we’re fine, you’re nagging. Then for A, the switch is flipped. They are done. And then B, I was blindsided! Let’s get counseling! You never even gave me a chance to fix things! This isn’t fair.
Their separation and divorce are almost textbook case of this. He ignored it all. Th time to work things out was back when she was wanting to work things out, and he thought it would blow over.