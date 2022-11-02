People: Tom Brady ‘didn’t want the divorce,’ ‘this was never Tom’s idea’

I don’t know about you, but I’m loving Tom Brady’s sad-sack meathead PR in the wake of his divorce. Gisele Bundchen clearly left Tom months ago, got her physical and emotional distance from him, hired a divorce lawyer quickly and insisted that they negotiate everything quietly and efficiently. Their divorce was finalized last Friday because Gisele had all of her ducks in a row. What’s also obvious is that Gisele had every reason to leave Tom, that he was putting no effort into their family, that he wasn’t going to fight to save their marriage and would always choose football over their family. Tom must have realized how bad he looks, thus his publicist is scrambling post-divorce. Tom is trying to convince us that he never wanted a divorce, he wanted to work it out, you guys.

Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the superstar quarterback was prepared to do “whatever it took to make things work,” a source a close to Brady tells PEOPLE. “This was not Tom’s idea,” says the insider of the couple’s decision to divorce. “This was never Tom’s idea.” Brady, 45, “wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things” with Bündchen, 42 because he “didn’t want the divorce and he didn’t want the marriage to end.” The source says that Brady was “willing to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work.” The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback reportedly “didn’t want the kids to have divorced parents; he wanted to work this out.” The source says that “near the end” of their marriage, Brady “was trying to make things work, and to make things right.” But Bündchen felt that “it was a little bit too little, too late,” the source says. “She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t.” Brady was “busy following his passion” during their 13-year marriage, which the source says “is good” for him, but it ultimately left the model feeling that “he wasn’t hearing what she was saying.”

[From People]

I wonder how many ultimatums Gisele gave him in the past few years, how often she tried to talk to him about her concerns about CTE, about what he was doing to his body and how he was missing out on a big chunk of their kids’ childhoods. And he still decided to un-retire and play another season. Then when Gisele began making all of her divorce moves, suddenly he wanted to go through marriage counseling? It feels like he was and is trying to lay this at her feet, and paint her as the one who “left.” He’s saying: she’s the “bitch” who abandoned me and gave up on our marriage. And that’s just not it, bruh. We saw for years how much Gisele supported him and put her career on hold for him and for their kids.