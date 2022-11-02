Fans call for ‘The Witcher’ boycott after Henry Cavill was replaced by Liam Hemsworth

A few days ago, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill’s role in The Witcher would be recast with Liam Hemsworth in season four. Henry and Liam both released gracious PR statements, singing one another’s praises and signifying their enthusiasm for the character and role. Not so enthused? Die-hard Witcher fans, apparently. Some are calling for a boycott of the show until Henry is brought back.
Fans of hit Netflix television show The Witcher have been reacting to news of a major new casting change that was announced yesterday (October 29).
Netflix released a statement saying that while series lead Henry Cavill would continue to play Geralt of Rivia in season three of the show, he would be stepping down for season four.
Netflix went on to reveal that Liam Hemsworth would be taking over from Cavill.
In a statement issued by Netflix, Cavill said: “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four.
“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.
“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he concluded.
Hemsworth also responded to the news in a statement, saying he was “over the moon” at the news.
“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure”, Hemsworth said.
“Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”
Fans of the show have been reacting to the news online, with many unhappy at the casting change.
“Boycott The Witcher [someone] bring Henry back,” one fan wrote, while another said: “Alright we boycott The Witcher…Actually so livid.”
A third fan said: “[DON’T] REPLACE HIIM WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I will so boycott The Witcher if they really replace him. How can you replace him?”
Netflix is probably changing their mind as we speak! No, but seriously, as if the boycott is going to do anything. I think the fans know that too. And they’re being a little dramatic, honestly. Someone tweeted: “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavil in the Witcher has to be the biggest fail in tv history.” That is hyperbole. I can think of many, much bigger, fails. Just suck it up like the rest of us did when our faves had their fails. It’s unclear whether this proposed boycott would start with season three, which has yet to air and will still feature Henry, or with Liam’s season four. Did Netflix announce this news too early? Maybe. If there are fans that don’t want to watch without Henry, it’s possible they won’t tune in for his last season in the role since they know he won’t continue. But the reverse is also possible as well, and perhaps that’s what Netflix is banking on. But it’s also possible the timing of the announcement simply worked out best this way with Henry’s confirmation that he would be returning as Superman. Whatever the reason, “I’m coming back as Superman; sorry, I don’t have time for Witcher anymore” makes a lot of sense.
I have to admit i dont watch this show but Liam is a terrible actor with zero charisma. I mean he managed to be bad in The Expendables,a movie that requires almost zero effort in acting.
I guess since they don’t really let Geralt speak much, they thought it would work. This will backfire if he is really bad at non verbal acting.
When it’s non-verbal it’s mostly visual and Henry is SOOOOOOOO much easier on the eyes. I tried to watch this show but gave up.
Should have gotten Sebastian Stan if “acts without ever saying anything” was what they wanted!!
seraphina – I can’t imagine Henry Caville being easier on the eyes than Lilam Hemsworth. It’s all down to type, I suppose.
Missed the editing window, damn!
Correction, it’s spelt, *Liam. And, as attractive as Cavill is, I find he lacks charisma.
@XOXO, yes it is all down to type. I still find Fassbender just YUMMY beyond all else. Thank goodness it’s all down to type otherwise we’d all be fighting over the same men. Lol.
I tried watching a couple of episodes and gave up. I found Henry’s acting wooden and the plot too convoluted. (Ducks flying tomatoes).
They certainly could have made the time changes more clear. I was very confused until my son mentioned it to me.
I have nothing against this young man, but I don’t even remember him in The Expendables. And I LOVE those movies!
It is harsh but Liam Hemsworth does not have the jawline under that beard to replace Henry Cavill. I haven’t even finished season 2 though – I’m so exhausted by fantasy’s “the pretty white girl is just the most specialest all the time and everything is about her” trope that I couldn’t bother watching past the episode where she becomes the focus of Yenifer’s subplot as well.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who finds Ciri really annoying. Yennifer is a far better character.
From what I understand Ciri in the books is better – I don’t think the actress they hired for the role was really suited for the part. She is kinda annoying, even in interviews.
The actress who plays Yennifer is amazing – she and Henry have such good chemistry.
And don’t get me started on the sex on legs casting of Cahir. Swoon.
Love Yennifer, she is a much better character than Ciri and yeah the chemistry her and Henry have, swoon. I don’t think Liam is going to be able to bring that. Idk.
Also, everyone talking about HC being wooden in this, I’m pretty sure he’s supposed to be. They talk about how Witcher’s don’t have feelings, or are not supposed to, in the show a lot and I think he found a balance between conveying emotion and trying to stay true to the Witcher not having them. I definitely felt emotion from him even when he wasn’t speaking and he just used his face which I think is tough to do.
Yeah Yennefer is complex – I just wish she wasn’t so sh*tty to Geralt. He could do better.
I mean it is based on Slavic folklore, her being white isn’t surprising.
I’m disappointed by the lack of Slavic actors though, why does every fantasy character ever have to be played by British people.
Remember when they wanted Wakandans to speak with a British accent in Black Panther?
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
Women are mad because he isn’t as sexy as Cavill. This reminds me of the time a terrible landlord replaced our standard size refrigerator with one about half size. It went down about like this.
I’m in the minority, but I don’t find Cavill sexy at all.
He’s handsome but not sexy. Eh, still probably would though!
Agreed, don’t find him sexy at all. He’s objectively very handsome, just not for me. The super buff look just does nothing for me either. My favorite thing about the guy is that he (hopefully) actually plays Warhammer and is just a huge, unabashed nerd.
I think Geralt has been his best role acting wise though, probably because the character is sort of a himbo who doesn’t emote well.
I find Liam Hemsworth a lot more attractive but probably worse at acting. I’ll reserve judgment until I see him in a silver wig, and then I’ll judge very harshly lol
I’m sorry but Cavill is not a terribly good actor either. I always feel tempted to fast-forward through his scenes and just watch the other storylines. Plus, he is currently promoting a racist. I was going to stop watching TW because of him. Now I think I will sit out S3 and return for S4 to watch Liam. He deserves a chance
Who is he promoting?
I understand that people are upset that Henry is leaving, and in particular that Liam H. is replacing him, but it’s getting to be a bit of a pile on. He accepted a job and is just minding his own business about it while being called the worst actor in the world and a crime against humanity and so on. It’s a bit mean.
It’s also a bit Lestat-ish that there is no media of him in character yet whatsoever and already fans are up in arms.
I said something similar down thread. These people are years early with the hate. They are still working on season three. Calm down.
I agree, give him a chance. I bet plenty of people didn’t think Henry would be right for the role either, especially after his dismal Superman.
It really makes no sense that Netflix would announce this now. I mean, what kind of reaction were they expecting? I would really like to know.
I might prefer Liam. I’m not so sure Cavill is the guy he’s been made out to be. Plenty of reports about his fascination with “too young” women. Plus, didn’t he date Gina Carano? He has an ick factor for me.
Right? Henry Cavill grosses me out! I feel bad for Liam, people seem to sh!t on him all the time. I will be honest, I can’t think of anything I’ve actually seen him in, so I can’t comment on his ability to act
To be fair to him in that one when they were dating people loved it and then. He got a lot of sh*t when they broke up and people said he couldn’t handle a strong woman/thought he was too good for her.
It wasn’t until really a few years ago that her racist/transphobic comments went public and then I remember seeing all sorts of comments on here that oh good for him to end it with her. Because if I recall correctly he definitely was the one who did.
Budget Hemsworth, No thankyou
Henry Cavill’s weird over-the-top fans are as perplexing to me as Tom Hiddleston’s bizarrely extreme fans. They’re generically handsome white dudes! There’s like a million of them (with British accents even!)! Why the fuss?
I mean, I like the Witcher and I like Cavill, I’m just surprised this is such a big deal. It’s not like Cavill hasn’t been called wooden, so the negative comparisons to Hemsworth are hilarious. As with the Crown, I’m sure Netflix is laughing all the way to the bank with all the engagement coming out of boycott calls.
At least Hiddleston is an actor with range and charisma!
Cavill comes across as a personable geeky guy IRL but very wooden onscreen.
Real question – is Tom Hiddleston “handsome”? I know some people find him attractive, but I thought that was a charisma thing. In my view he’s not standard handsome. He doesn’t have a strong jaw and his features are kind of sharp and bird-like. I’m honestly curious if people think he’s classically good-looking and I just can’t see it.
Hiddleston’s attractiveness is all about personality. And his voice. Maybe physique. But that’s it.
I don’t see it either.
I adore Tom Hiddleston, and yes, it’s all down to personality. He’s attractive, but his personality makes him hot. He is similar to David Tennant, for me, who I find incredibly hot, but it’s also his personality wooing me senseless.
He’s not handsome in the symmetrical sense.
For instance I have seen Cavill in person and he is Greek statue beautiful- genuinely perfect features but not v sexy.
Hiddleston has physical presence- he moves well, he’s got a nice voice and he just works on screen.
Watch Tom Hiddleston in the Night Manager and his steamy scenes with Elizabeth Debicki and then tell me he’s not hot.
Not a fangirl but Henry is not generically handsome. I’m no fan of the beefy body but his face is unique. But I agree that he isn’t really heartthrob material considering his lack of charisma.
I wouldn’t put Cavill in the same category as Hiddleston. Hiddleston can act and Henry is more known for his body. And, yes, Cavill’s acting is wooden which flatters Geralt because he grunts more than speaks. I don’t get the big outrage.
Am I alone in thinking Henry Cavill was really good on The Tudors? I mean, his character was a POS but Henry’s performance was great. The only thing that was wooden was …..well, the thing that was supposed to be.
@MISS O- no you aren’t. I said in the last post if you haven’t seen him in the Tudor’s you should because he’s great. His first seen is well lol.
He was fantastic in The Tudors.
I think the beefier he’s become, the more wooden he is.
It’s almost as if the physicality has taken over and he can’t act with it, if that makes sense?
I remember the Tudors was pre-fame and he was terrific in it.
Ummm.. HC left the show, he wasn’t outed. All the boycotting in the world won’t do shit bc Netflix can’t control that. I feel bad for Liam getting this bitch hate years in advance.
SN: am I the only one who thinks the pic with the chips is Chris? His face looks too broad to be Liam. But he’s wearing shoes so …
Exactly, it’s most likely HC decision. These fans are basically saying to cancel the show, because he’s not coming back.
It’s also putting LH in such a bad position. Not sure how he can win here.
Is Liam “Lazenby” Hemsworth a better or worse nickname than Liam “The Lesser” Hemsworth? Because that’s what all of this fuss is reminding me of.
Sat here trying to think who would be better cast in this role than Liam Hemsworth… in no particular order:
Chris Hemsworth
Jason Statham (perhaps?)
Nicolas Hoult
Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau
How about an Eastern European actor playing something other than a criminal for once?
Is the Witcher a criminal? I thought he was the Hero.
He is. We finally have a Slavicesque character and again he’s played by a British guy. The same happens with things like Anna Karenina or War and Peace, everything is played by Brits with posh accents.
Eastern Europeans are only good for playing prostitutes and criminals, which is incredibly xenophobic.
Makes total sense – I wanted my list to be diverse but truthfully was lazy, who are some Eastern European actors who would be good for the role?
Oooh!! Good choice – yes I second Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau
Hardly Eastern european though- he’s Danish and the author of the Witcher is Polish.
Yum, Coster-Waldeau!! Guy has a great sense of humor, too…
The books are better. 📚📚📚
They always are.
That’s all I got
lol
Witcher fans have been disappointed with the Netflix show because it deviates pretty wildly from the books/games, especially season 2, which went completely off the rails from source material. Cavill is a complete nerd, and pushed to get the role because he’s a huge fan of the games, and then read the books. He’s had issues with the writers throughout the course of the show, and the fandom is convinced he just couldn’t deal with it anymore. Add that to Superman commitments, and how grueling the Witcher shooting schedule is, and he was out.
Announcing a boycott is a bit dramatic, since it’s not going to do anything to persuade Cavill to return to the role.
I can see not watching it after the change, though. I’m not sure I’ll bother past Season 3? When the lead of the show is replaced by another actor who’s meant to be portraying the same character, things just get awkward, and it’s hard to stop looking for changes. It’d be a different matter if Liam was playing some other witcher and not taking over the role.
The quotes read like HC is moving on to a different role, what is the problem with that? Why crucify a replacement of which he, himself, approves? I don’t get it.
I think Henry Cavill has the charisma of a piece of toast and don’t watch this show. But I find it extraordinarily weird they couldn’t just work with his schedule or find a way to end the show with him still in the role. Recasting such a large role that has seemingly been successful just seems like a strange and avoidable move.
Cavill was such a fanboy that he would argue differences between the books and the games! From what I heard about season 2 unless they re-scripted and went back to the source material he was always going to walk.
Fair play to him- so many shows and series are ruined by writers taking crazy liberties and annoying niche fandoms, it is funny to think their main character was played by one of those fanboys.
How is Liam going to make his voice sound deep enough to grunt like Henry?
I am a huge Witcher fan. I love Henry since the Tudor’s. I was so excited when he was cast as the Witcher. I do think all of this is just sketchy and not timing. If Henry is in Season 3 the showrunners could have waited at least a month after the ending of Season 3 then announced that Henry was leaving and Liam would replace him. I think it would not have caused such an uproar. I feel sorry for Liam. He doesn’t even get a chance to prove himself.
I agree Peridot about fan favorite fails and the fans need to get over it. There is another side to this. The boycott’s are the gaming culture. That is a whole different world when it comes to being irate when something doesn’t work out like Starfield not being released on it’s date, or Cyberpunk fails, or etc, etc, etc in the gaming industry. I am a gamer. I know these boycott’s are mainly coming from the gaming side of Witcher fandom. I have a feeling Henry left because he is a gamer and he knew the way the show was going off rails was going to cause a lot of gaming fans to be irate. He didn’t want to go down with the ship.
He was vocal with the Witcher’s showrunner’s this was going to happen. They chose not to listen. They just sank their show. I just hope the gaming community won’t take it out on Liam. He doesn’t deserve this.
Why on earth would anyone boycott a show because an actor is choosing to leave??? It’s his choice, and anyone having a temper tantrum is not going to change the fact that he’s moving on to something else.
Fans are strange, for instance Kim’s ex-husband’s fans started a Go Fund me to ‘recoup’ his billions lmao.
I know this is just commenting into the void, but I am a fan of the type ” watched season 1, loved it so much bought the books and then played Witcher 3″, which is a super long game.
I can’t get myself to watch this era of Superman, but LOVED Henry Cavill as the Witcher, and it really appealed to me that he was a fan and a gamer and you can tell he’s doing his best impression of the game actor’s voice. I appreciate his devotion and even nerdiness even about the physicality of Geralt. It makes me sad that Netflix / writers thought that just because fans liked him saying F*ck that we don’t want him to speak. It’s a shame. There’s so much that the Witcher author wrote that is relevant for our current culture (especially about women’s freedom & pro-choice) and I feel like Geralt’s silence helps casual bros watching misconstrue his thoughts (for example, that he might be an ‘enlightened centrist’ when the main message is that centrism is garbage).
Anyhow, that’s all I have. And I think Liam H. is hot and hoped he’d have an actual relevant role in Hunger Games (he didn’t) would welcome him as _a_ Witcher. just feel gross about the whole situation.
I’m perfectly happy to wait and see how Liam does, because I wasn’t particularly enthralled with how Henry did…
Cavill was genuinely a fan of the books and the videogame, and that’s great. However, what makes a show or movie succeed is not the same stuff that makes a book succeed.
I’m too invested in, “The Witcher,” to give up on it because an actor is being replaced. It happens in daytime soaps all of the time. However, I do wish the new actor was a better match with the old one.