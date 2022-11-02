“Halloween is over, which means that it’s officially Mariah Carey Szn” links

Mariah Carey declares: it’s officially Christmas season. [Dlisted]

It appears as if Ben Affleck has jazzed up his casual wardrobe. [Go Fug Yourself]

Harry Styles looks like he’s wearing “Death Star Casual.” [Just Jared]

Ryan Gosling looks hot on set. [LaineyGossip]

Letitia Wright & Lupita Nyong’o suited up for a Wakanda Forever screening. [RCFA]

This story is heartbreaking. [Jezebel]

A 13-year-old Meghan Markle appeared on Married…with Children. [Seriously OMG]

Michelle Williams gave birth to her third child & set up a pap stroll. [Gawker]

Ignore the reporting and just get out and vote. [Pajiba]

Victoria Justice dressed up as Ms. Black Swan. [Egotastic]

Should I buy some Powerball tickets today? [Buzzfeed]

Greta Thunberg says kids have been betrayed by people in power. [Towleroad]