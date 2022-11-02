“Halloween is over, which means that it’s officially Mariah Carey Szn” links

Mariah Carey declares: it’s officially Christmas season. [Dlisted]
Ughhh sorry I hate how as soon as Halloween is over, the media/companies start pushing Christmas. Christmas is ONE day but we have to hear about it for 2 whole months ! It’s just a way to get people to start spending their money as early as possible. “Don’t have money to buy everyone gifts? No problem just go in to debt ! The smile on your loved one’s faces when they open their gifts is worth it !” With inflation and everythng else, I hope people are smart with their money this holiday season.
In general, I agree with you, but I sort of also think that this is totally okay for Mariah Carey. She’s wearing an awesome witch costume in that video
Yeah, I love my Christmas music but even I was not happy when the station I listen to started playing Christmas music yesterday already. I’m going to have to find another station for the next month. Even my first grader was like, it’s not even close to Christmas I don’t want to listen to this.
My husband and I also had the discussion about how it’s not just that it starts so early, it’s also because there just aren’t many Christmas songs so you end up hearing the same ones over and over again, they just might be sung by different people. All I Want for Christmas is honestly one of the newest Christmas songs that’s now a classic and it’s almost 30 years old!
Halloween and Christmas decorations are out at the same time these days.
Ryan Gosling has never been to my taste, but I do really like him. He’s seems like he’s a joy to work with.
The big supermarket chains in my home country started selling gingerbread, stollen and a few other “staples” *at the end of August*. 🙄
To top this off, we just got out of the hottest October on record, with an average of 4.3 °C above the longtime median temperatures.
And as much as I love me some Mariah, I refuse to listen to any kind of Christmas music before December. But her witch costume is *chef’s kiss*
LMAO at “Death Star Casual”!!!
Yes, bring it on, please. I SOOOOOO need Mariah to bring it all. I want the extra and I want it now.
the gawker article was hilariously shady about Michelle williams.
That Jezebel article… I have no words. Devastating.