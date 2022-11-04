Beatrice Borromeo: Princess Kate ‘seems to be… a very stable, strong person’

Beatrice Borromeo is one of the chicest royal-adjacents in Europe. Beatrice is married to Pierre Casiraghi, the second son of Monaco’s Princess Caroline. Beatrice came from a very rich and influential Italian family, so Beatrice and Pierre’s 2015 wedding was something like the union of two wealthy and powerful European dynasties. Pierre and Beatrice have two sons, Francesco and Stefano, and Beatrice works as a model, journalist, brand ambassador and director. She gave a recent interview to A&E Magazine and she was asked about the British royal family, specifically the new Princess of Wales.
Beatrice Borromeo has nothing but kind words for the Princess of Wales. Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law, 37, was asked about the British royal, 40, during a new interview with A&E Magazine. “I think she is extremely good at her job – not only representing the Royal family but also raising awareness on the importance of children’s early years,” Beatrice said of the Princess of Wales. “She seems to be a very good mother and a very stable, strong person.”
“It must be very hard to be constantly exposed as she is, I wouldn’t thrive in that situation and I admire her for the impeccable way she manages to navigate her role,” she continued. Beatrice noted that the Princess of Wales’ “situation is not comparable to our lives in any way.” She explained, “We help when we can here in Monaco, if there is any need for us to represent the family, we’re honoured to do it but it’s not very demanding for us. We have our jobs, we work for a living, and don’t depend on the State on any level.”
Beatrice married Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi in 2015. The filmmaker and Pierre are parents to sons Francesco and Stefano.
Asked by the magazine “what makes modern royals today successful,” the director replied, “I think that the most important thing is not to live in a bubble, to be aware of the world around you and to appreciate the fact that whatever position you’re in, that position is a place of responsibility and not a place of privilege.”
Beatrice added, “It’s a role that allows you to do a lot of good things, a platform that allows you to give. If you try to take from it selfishly that doesn’t work.”
Beatrice is very gracious about Kate and she’s obviously repeating what Kate’s whole PR facade is supposed to be, that Kate has “never put a foot wrong,” that Kate is all about early years development and royal work. But it does seem like Beatrice understands the flaw in the British monarchy’s system though – in Monaco, the royal-adjacents all have jobs and other sh-t to do. They’re all invited for the big events in Monaco and they all happily show up to Monaco’s National Day or the big Red Cross fundraising gala in Monte Carlo or what have you. In some ways, the Grimaldis operate at a much more modern level – tons of younger, attractive royal-adjacents doing events here and there, no drama about them having private incomes and jobs, and everyone is welcomed as family. Prince Albert, the “sovereign,” has always seemed exceptionally close to all of his nieces and nephews too, and he happily invites them to formal and national events.
Ok. How would she know? Lol. Pretty predictable.
If the British royal family adopted this only the monarch and his/her spouse and the heir couple as working royal and having the HRH they would be so much more modern. The British don’t want clear lines drawn that’s their whole issue their system is too much opaque.
She has all the brains, beauty, fashion sense and social grace that Kate is missing.
Omg. After I read the first paragraph,I mixed up who is from which family. So I thought Beatrice was Caroline’s grandkid and he was Italian. So then later when they came him Albert’s nephew, I thought his niece and nephew married each other. Was so grossed out. Lol.
Ummm she’s pretty. Yeah, I think she was just making sure she isn’t getting involved in any drama. I highly doubt any royal woman from any family respects her. The BRF seems to be made up of the least accomplished royals in Europe.
It just seems like almost every other royal family in Europe has figured out how to function in a more modern and streamlined way – some better than others, obviously, and there can still be some drama as we saw in Denmark last month – but still ultimately better than what happens in the House of Windsor. The BRF acts like “streamlining” and “modernizing” are these super hard and complicated concepts and its going to take decades to figure it out but….they have so many examples RIGHT.THERE. just look at the other european royal houses! Again not perfect and theres always some drama when you have money and titles and status involved, but certainly better than the Windsors.
As for what she actually said…meh. They’re just the classic Kate PR talking points.
Exactly. The British royals should stop gaslighting everyone and just admit that they don’t want to work. There’s no reason for Charles’ geriatric siblings, who have no hope of ever ascending to the throne, to still be living off the state. What value are they adding? (And please don’t say they attract tourists because no one even notices them when they go abroad.) It’s absurd.
What I take from this is she is a gracious and astute person, if she didn’t take the British pr talking points on Kate she is smart enough to realize the British press would come for her. There has been so much good press about the Sussex’s with their charities, awards and work projects coming out of the American media that they have to puff Kate up by inserting accolades from outside sources. I expect more of this truthfully and in the long run it means nothing. The BRF is not going to change their ways, the media is going to keep trying to make people believe Kate and William are the great British white hope and future when in truth what they do best is avoid real work and spend money like the taxpayers are there personal bank. (Which I guess they kind of are) I have to wonder who will be next to puff Kate up? Will they find a prominent friend for her to sit around with drinking wine while splashing around in the pool too? If Kate wants respect outside of the British rags she should start earning it but until then most of us see through these embarrassing stories.
No other royal family had a monarch sit on the throne for seven decades. The Queen was largely inert to change and Charles is so far removed from reality he doesn’t know what modernization means.
Princess Grace’s children had a lot of scandals when they were younger but they do behave like a real family unlike the Windsors. I don’t think the British Royal Family is capable of changing or modernizing because it’s too wedded to the past and the rigid class system.
Who is she surrounded by if she thinks Buttons is stable and strong? Is that a dig at Charlene?
Oh, Oh and Oh.
Talk about being born under a lucky star, she is just so pretty. But she does seem eloquent and aware.
The Monaco royal family has to be the most train wreck family there is, I remember doing a deep dive on Wikipedia a few years ago going back through the generations (I’m talking a few centuries back to the 1700s). I swear all of the royal marriages of all the heirs are doomed and cursed. Luckily Pierre and Beatrice are not direct heirs as Pierre is Princess Caroline’s son because Monaco prefers male primogeniture as it is stuck in the dark ages of succession rules.
But the family does seem to have adapted well to modern times, all of Princess Caroline’s and Princess Stephanie’s kids work and have jobs or do the social media influencer thing. I don’t know what Princess Gabriella will do as her brother Prince Jacques is set to inherit the throne but hopefully she has a happy life and can break the Grimaldi marriage curse. (Reminder that Gabriella was born first but Jacques is the heir just because he’s male.)
Jacques is the heir because Albert’s two eldest children were born outside of marriage.
Yes I know he has two older children from former relationships. Jacques and Gabriella are his two “legitimate” heirs. However Gabriella was born first, you’d think she’d be the heir but she’s not because she has a male twin brother.
Monaco is a country that is rich AF.. and NEVA tried to be a leader on the World stage…So that’s a HUGE difference between them & England and though Monaco’s background is depraved…as most Royal families are…they seem to often align themselves with mates who are also rich AF…which is ANOTHER difference between them & England…so on first glance optics it’s a better setup for Monaco versus England’s Royal family
Part of the issue is that all the other countries ditched their titled nobles years ago, along with all the other minor royal adjacent roles. Just look at TQ’s recent funeral. How many people had tiny roles that they played due to hereditary privileges. Actually streamlining the monarchy would mean dumping all those people. As they also tend to be rich and powerful and strong defenders of the status quo, it’s probably not going to happen.
Just was rewatching Gosford Park. The servants in the dining hall sat in the order of the titles of the people the serve. Not that things are that crazy anymore, but the principle of it still stands, with the King and the RF underpinning it all. The English have Debrett’s Peerage, so they can look all this stuff up, back to The Conqueror. The continent cannot, so they are freer to cut back on the trappings.
I feel like this was a subtle jab though, lol “We have our jobs, we work for a living, and don’t depend on the State on any level.”
@Serena I Agree!
After that initial “compliment”, the rest of her comments were shady as hell 😂😂. I think she knows exactly how useless Katty is and how horrible the Firm is as shown by the rest of her comments.
I never heard of her but I like her!
I thought so too. The back-handed compliment of it all!
Very diplomatic comment that sticks to the main image Kate wants to project. I thought there was a little bit of a gentle rebuke at the end as well, especially about them happy to show up to help out but go back to their privately funded lives and income, and even taking selfishly from the platform. Very open to interpretation and read it how you will. I think, even after that fraught walk about during the time of the funeral, even their detractors noted how seamless and good at it the Sussexes were, and there was a wistfulness. Like Meghan said, it didn’t have to end up this way. Anyway, Borromeo is very pretty and she and Pierre are a good looking couple.
She is so chic. Weird that she was asked about Keen, almost like someone reached out to ask if she could say something good about Keen, I mean since Sophie T is on this weeks Archetypes podcast and good friend to Meghan. Mrs Wails nose must have been out of joint.
@Lizzie, I totally agree that this statement from Beatrice sounds as though she was parroting a prepared statement in support of Kate and, as JD mentioned up thread, a dig at Charlene (stable).
The Monaco Royals are as messy as the British royal family, even more so when it comes to the spare. Prince Rainier’s sister was allegedly a total b**** to his first fiance and then Princess Grace (spreading all kinds of horrible rumors and treating them like s***). She was apparently gunning for her son to be the legitimate heir. His mother didn’t like Grace as well and, allegedly, left her jewelry to Caroline. It was so bad Grace had to have Rainier’s sister kicked out of the palace!
The only reason the Monaco spare, Caroline, is relatively independent is because she married well and most of her kids married into extremely wealthy families (her eldest married a billionaire). Caroline has also taken a leaf out of her aunt’s book and apparently bad mouths Charlene and makes her life difficult as well. The family is also not supportive of Charlene. While Caroline has the ball that she steers (Rose Ball?) and her family all show up for her, none or few of them show up in support of Charlene. At the ball this year that Charlene and Albert steered the only other “Royal” in attendance was one of Stephanie’s daughters.
Those sad pictures of little Jacques wanting nothing to do with Caroline recently at a family event (would not let her hold his hand) really drove home to me that this is not a family in accord. Albert needs to follow his mother’s lead and kick Caroline out of the palace!
Thanks, Mary, these are great insights. I knew from afar how messy they were (but got dazzled because many of them are so naturally attractive! The Princess Grace genes are strong). It does seem like the blood royals are always the saltiest and want to put people in their place. Harry and Eugenie are truly the exceptions.
Maybe she just wants to be nice to a person who is probably a cousin or cousin-in-law. It sounds like a bland, nothing burger statement, like, “Yes, and she really loves the children.”