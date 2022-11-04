Beatrice Borromeo: Princess Kate ‘seems to be… a very stable, strong person’

Beatrice Borromeo is one of the chicest royal-adjacents in Europe. Beatrice is married to Pierre Casiraghi, the second son of Monaco’s Princess Caroline. Beatrice came from a very rich and influential Italian family, so Beatrice and Pierre’s 2015 wedding was something like the union of two wealthy and powerful European dynasties. Pierre and Beatrice have two sons, Francesco and Stefano, and Beatrice works as a model, journalist, brand ambassador and director. She gave a recent interview to A&E Magazine and she was asked about the British royal family, specifically the new Princess of Wales.

Beatrice Borromeo has nothing but kind words for the Princess of Wales. Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law, 37, was asked about the British royal, 40, during a new interview with A&E Magazine. ﻿“I think she is extremely good at her job – not only representing the Royal family but also raising awareness on the importance of children’s early years,” Beatrice said of the Princess of Wales. “She seems to be a very good mother and a very stable, strong person.” “It must be very hard to be constantly exposed as she is, I wouldn’t thrive in that situation and I admire her for the impeccable way she manages to navigate her role,” she continued. Beatrice noted that the Princess of Wales’ “situation is not comparable to our lives in any way.” She explained, “We help when we can here in Monaco, if there is any need for us to represent the family, we’re honoured to do it but it’s not very demanding for us. We have our jobs, we work for a living, and don’t depend on the State on any level.” Beatrice married Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi in 2015. The filmmaker and Pierre are parents to sons Francesco and Stefano. Asked by the magazine “what makes modern royals today successful,” the director replied, “I think that the most important thing is not to live in a bubble, to be aware of the world around you and to appreciate the fact that whatever position you’re in, that position is a place of responsibility and not a place of privilege.” Beatrice added, “It’s a role that allows you to do a lot of good things, a platform that allows you to give. If you try to take from it selfishly that doesn’t work.”

[From Hola]

Beatrice is very gracious about Kate and she’s obviously repeating what Kate’s whole PR facade is supposed to be, that Kate has “never put a foot wrong,” that Kate is all about early years development and royal work. But it does seem like Beatrice understands the flaw in the British monarchy’s system though – in Monaco, the royal-adjacents all have jobs and other sh-t to do. They’re all invited for the big events in Monaco and they all happily show up to Monaco’s National Day or the big Red Cross fundraising gala in Monte Carlo or what have you. In some ways, the Grimaldis operate at a much more modern level – tons of younger, attractive royal-adjacents doing events here and there, no drama about them having private incomes and jobs, and everyone is welcomed as family. Prince Albert, the “sovereign,” has always seemed exceptionally close to all of his nieces and nephews too, and he happily invites them to formal and national events.