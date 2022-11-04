Lupita Nyong’o in McQueen to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ UK premiere: meh or fine?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. One of the things I’ve enjoyed about the promotion and energy around this sequel is that it’s very women-forward. Meaning, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Michael Coel, Florence Kasumba and Danai Guirara are the faces of the franchise right now. I feel like that’s an elegant legacy for the late Chadwick Boseman too, because he always stood up for the women in his life. Anyway, Lupita Nyong’o wore Alexander McQueen. This is not my favorite, and judging by Lupita’s face, this is not her favorite either. She hasn’t stuck with one designer for this press tour, but I wish she had skipped this boring, unflattering McQueen.

Michaela Coel wore Riccardo Tisci. Is this as simple as it looks? Because it looks like a tank bodysuit and a lace sarong. That being said, she’s working it. She looks great.

Florence Kasumba looked like she was wearing a stained-glass window. Her dress is so striking!

Letitia Wright in what is probably (?) Armani. Such a simple, classic design and it suits her slender figure.

Danai Gurira in a group shot.

Jourdan Dunn wore Standing Ground. Gorgeous.