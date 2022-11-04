Lupita Nyong’o in McQueen to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ UK premiere: meh or fine?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. One of the things I’ve enjoyed about the promotion and energy around this sequel is that it’s very women-forward. Meaning, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Michael Coel, Florence Kasumba and Danai Guirara are the faces of the franchise right now. I feel like that’s an elegant legacy for the late Chadwick Boseman too, because he always stood up for the women in his life. Anyway, Lupita Nyong’o wore Alexander McQueen. This is not my favorite, and judging by Lupita’s face, this is not her favorite either. She hasn’t stuck with one designer for this press tour, but I wish she had skipped this boring, unflattering McQueen.

Michaela Coel wore Riccardo Tisci. Is this as simple as it looks? Because it looks like a tank bodysuit and a lace sarong. That being said, she’s working it. She looks great.

Florence Kasumba looked like she was wearing a stained-glass window. Her dress is so striking!

Letitia Wright in what is probably (?) Armani. Such a simple, classic design and it suits her slender figure.

Danai Gurira in a group shot.

Jourdan Dunn wore Standing Ground. Gorgeous.

21 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in McQueen to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ UK premiere: meh or fine?”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 4, 2022 at 7:28 am

    They all look fabulous.

    Florence Karumba still has one of the best lines in the MCU: “Move or be moved.”

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      November 4, 2022 at 7:34 am

      Yes!! It was such a simple statement loaded with authority and power. It struck me, too.

      Reply
      • LightPurple says:
        November 4, 2022 at 7:57 am

        It introduced a great character and it accomplished it’s goal: a shocked Natasha moved away from T’Challa.

    • Onemoretime says:
      November 4, 2022 at 9:12 am

      They all look so beautiful and bad ass. Rewatched Falcon & Winter Solider when Florence removed Buckys arm during the fight scene. I hope we get to see more of her this time around,, she stunning.

      Reply
  2. Krista says:
    November 4, 2022 at 7:37 am

    Damn, these women are GORGEOUS! Florence’s gown is incredible, my fav for sure.

    Reply
  3. dina says:
    November 4, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Legit all look great, dangggg

    Reply
    • Queenmumanne says:
      November 4, 2022 at 9:20 am

      These women are stunning and exude power! I can’t wait to see the movie and I haven’t been to a movie since pre-Covid. I adore Jordan Dunn’s look though. Not everyone can pull off yellow and she is rocking that dress!!

      Reply
  4. Gewels says:
    November 4, 2022 at 8:03 am

    These ladies look great! Love how fit and toned they all look 👍🏽 that gorgeous stained glass dress – I WANT!!

    Reply
  5. TigerMcQueen says:
    November 4, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Every single one of those women look amazing. I am in awe.

    Reply
  6. TrixC says:
    November 4, 2022 at 9:00 am

    I actually love all of these looks except Lupita’s.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      November 4, 2022 at 11:29 am

      Same. It makes a slender woman look hippy. I don’t think it’s flattering at all. She SHINES in color. This dress doesn’t do Lupita any favors. She’d look GLORIOUS in that yellow dress.

      Reply
  7. SIde Eye says:
    November 4, 2022 at 9:13 am

    They are all so breathtaking. But Florence for the win! That dress is incredible on her! Damn!

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    November 4, 2022 at 10:28 am

    Florence and Jourdan both look spectacular but Lupita’s dress causes an optical illusion that is sort of dizzying to see? I can’t even look at the pictures without my eyes crossing.

    Reply
  9. Beverley says:
    November 4, 2022 at 10:45 am

    Fabulous! I even love the pink men’s suit.

    Reply
  10. SpankyB says:
    November 4, 2022 at 11:02 am

    As I scrolled down I kept saying “that’s my favorite, no, that’s my favorite…” They all look amazing.

    Reply
  11. Carmen says:
    November 4, 2022 at 11:20 am

    Kasumba, Wright and Dunn looked drop-dead gorgeous. Nyong’o looked… okay.

    Reply
  12. AMA1977 says:
    November 4, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    I love Lupita’s hair/headpiece, but the dress is meh. However, as I said out loud to myself when scrolling, she’s so pretty it doesn’t even matter. But she’s pretty in spite of the dress this time instead of (as usual) her clothing elevating her already jaw-dropping beauty.

    Everyone looks fantastic, but Jourdan Dunn is FIRE. Yellow is a tough color for lots of people but she looks like a goddess.

    Reply
    • Alarmjaguar says:
      November 4, 2022 at 12:56 pm

      Yellow is tough, but can we also talk about the hip decorations –there’s no way I could pull those off. She’s so statuesque!

      Reply
  13. J. Ferber says:
    November 4, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    There’s something about the lines (make me dizzy) and fit of Lupita’s fress that aren’t right. The rest of the ladies are perfection itself (and so is Lupita, despite the dress).

    Reply
  14. Jennifer says:
    November 4, 2022 at 5:06 pm

    I think they all look great and obviously all have different styles. I love the McQueen dress. And the “stained glass” dress is beyond amazing.

    Reply

