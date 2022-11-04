Lupita Nyong’o in McQueen to the ‘Wakanda Forever’ UK premiere: meh or fine?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. One of the things I’ve enjoyed about the promotion and energy around this sequel is that it’s very women-forward. Meaning, Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Michael Coel, Florence Kasumba and Danai Guirara are the faces of the franchise right now. I feel like that’s an elegant legacy for the late Chadwick Boseman too, because he always stood up for the women in his life. Anyway, Lupita Nyong’o wore Alexander McQueen. This is not my favorite, and judging by Lupita’s face, this is not her favorite either. She hasn’t stuck with one designer for this press tour, but I wish she had skipped this boring, unflattering McQueen.
Michaela Coel wore Riccardo Tisci. Is this as simple as it looks? Because it looks like a tank bodysuit and a lace sarong. That being said, she’s working it. She looks great.
Florence Kasumba looked like she was wearing a stained-glass window. Her dress is so striking!
Letitia Wright in what is probably (?) Armani. Such a simple, classic design and it suits her slender figure.
Danai Gurira in a group shot.
Jourdan Dunn wore Standing Ground. Gorgeous.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid.
They all look fabulous.
Florence Karumba still has one of the best lines in the MCU: “Move or be moved.”
Yes!! It was such a simple statement loaded with authority and power. It struck me, too.
It introduced a great character and it accomplished it’s goal: a shocked Natasha moved away from T’Challa.
They all look so beautiful and bad ass. Rewatched Falcon & Winter Solider when Florence removed Buckys arm during the fight scene. I hope we get to see more of her this time around,, she stunning.
Damn, these women are GORGEOUS! Florence’s gown is incredible, my fav for sure.
Legit all look great, dangggg
These women are stunning and exude power! I can’t wait to see the movie and I haven’t been to a movie since pre-Covid. I adore Jordan Dunn’s look though. Not everyone can pull off yellow and she is rocking that dress!!
These ladies look great! Love how fit and toned they all look 👍🏽 that gorgeous stained glass dress – I WANT!!
Every single one of those women look amazing. I am in awe.
I actually love all of these looks except Lupita’s.
Same. It makes a slender woman look hippy. I don’t think it’s flattering at all. She SHINES in color. This dress doesn’t do Lupita any favors. She’d look GLORIOUS in that yellow dress.
Yes on color and the yellow dress! I don’t hate Lupita’s dress but it’s not for her.
They are all so breathtaking. But Florence for the win! That dress is incredible on her! Damn!
Florence and Jourdan both look spectacular but Lupita’s dress causes an optical illusion that is sort of dizzying to see? I can’t even look at the pictures without my eyes crossing.
Fabulous! I even love the pink men’s suit.
As I scrolled down I kept saying “that’s my favorite, no, that’s my favorite…” They all look amazing.
Kasumba, Wright and Dunn looked drop-dead gorgeous. Nyong’o looked… okay.
I love Lupita’s hair/headpiece, but the dress is meh. However, as I said out loud to myself when scrolling, she’s so pretty it doesn’t even matter. But she’s pretty in spite of the dress this time instead of (as usual) her clothing elevating her already jaw-dropping beauty.
Everyone looks fantastic, but Jourdan Dunn is FIRE. Yellow is a tough color for lots of people but she looks like a goddess.
Yellow is tough, but can we also talk about the hip decorations –there’s no way I could pull those off. She’s so statuesque!
There’s something about the lines (make me dizzy) and fit of Lupita’s fress that aren’t right. The rest of the ladies are perfection itself (and so is Lupita, despite the dress).
I think they all look great and obviously all have different styles. I love the McQueen dress. And the “stained glass” dress is beyond amazing.