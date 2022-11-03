Megyn Kelly is mad that Duchess Meghan refers to Harry as ‘my husband’

Megyn Kelly has always been awful, but in recent years, she’s gotten much, much worse. After “standing up” to Donald Trump damaged her career, she did what all of those suck-ass Republicans did: she adopted Trump’s positions and politics entirely. She regularly attacks, mocks and smears women of color just for existing or speaking. Megyn Kelly has also figured out that she garners more headlines by criticizing the Duchess of Sussex. Congrats to Kelly, she figured out the same thing YouTube haters figured out. That’s all Kelly is at this point – a troll with a platform. Well, Kelly listens to Duchess Meghan’s Archetypes podcast and Kelly thinks Meghan should stop referring to Prince Harry as “my husband.” This woman is not okay.
An exasperated Megyn Kelly wants “TV divorcee” Meghan Markle to stop referring to Prince Harry as “my husband” on her podcast. Kelly denigrated Markle as a “commoner” during her SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday and grew irritated at Markle’s frequent reminders on her own podcast that she married into the British royal family.
“There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune,” Kelly said of the couple.
She played several clips of their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they described their experiences as working royals. Kelly noted that Markle has a “less than 22% approval rating” in the UK.
Kelly then noted that during a recent episode of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast, she refers to Prince Harry as “my husband” when she was “talking about him helping her get the kids ready in the morning.”
“We get it. You bagged the gorilla,” Kelly said of Markle marrying the British royal. “Congratulations! You got the big bear,” Kelly continued. “You want us to know.”
[From The New York Post]
Of all the things a person could conceivably criticize Meghan about, you’re going to get your panties in a bunch about the fact that she refers to her husband as “my husband”? Meghan and Harry are so loved up – that’s their thing, they still act like newlyweds, and Harry loves saying “my wife” as much as Meghan loves saying “my husband.” It’s extremely sweet. A–holes like Megyn Kelly don’t like to be reminded of the fact that Meghan and Harry were always a love match and that, six years after they first met, they’re still enamored with each other. What would the youths say? Megyn Kelly is giving “bitter hag.”
Also: the imagery of “you bagged the gorilla” is purposeful, dehumanizing and racist.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
New York, NY – American journalist and former Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly poses for pictures while arriving at Nobu in New York for dinner with friends.
Pictured: Megyn Kelly
BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2019
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – American journalist and former Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly spotted leaving a girls night out dinner at Nobu in New York.
Pictured: Megyn Kelly
BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Manchester, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_2453366 – STRICTLY NO MAIL ON LINE USAGE
Prince Harry and Megan Markle catch a train back to London and are all smiles after spending the day in Manchester at the One Young World Summit.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 5 SEPTEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: FARRELL / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry (3rd from right, Duke of Sussex) and his wife Meghan (3rd from left), Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall and stand together with Alfred Marstaller, Brigadier General (l), Stephan Keller (CDU, 2nd from left,), Lord Mayor of the state capital Düsseldorf, Siemtje Möller Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister of Defense (2nd from right) and Markus Laubenthal, Lieutenant General. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry (3rd from right, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (l), Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall and walk a red carpet alongside Alfred Marstaller (r), Brigadier General, and Stephan Keller (CDU, 2nd from right,), Lord Mayor of the state capital Düsseldorf. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend a lunch reception during the Invictus Games One Year to Go event which marks one year before Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: DDP/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**USA Rights Only**
But what does Megyn think about Megan “My Father” McCain?
Oh shit! I never actually realised that was two different people- thought a married/professional name must be in play somewhere and didn’t really think twice about it!
LOL, I thought they were the same person too.
Both M. McCain and M. Kelly not only share the same desperate brand of Ms. Clairol in common, but they share the same anxiety that Meghan, THE woman (as Sherlock Holmes would say) exists and thrives that these witches give off the same erratic lunacy. So, don’t even bother trying to distinguish them from each other. T’aint worth it.
@SAS It isn’t your fault, these bland bottle blonde (I have another “b” adjective but I’m not sure it’s allowed here) republican women all blend together after awhile.
Some people simply should not exist in this world if all they have to contribute is hate.
I sometimes wonder what women like this must be thinking. Do they sit around stewing in hate, do they think it’s all just one big joke and it’s fine as long as they are making money, do they rationalize it because she’s a public figure so they can say whatever they want? Are they so evil that they actually believe what they’re saying or are they just greedy and immoral?
Yikes! jealous much? She really is giving “bitter hag” and it shows. So unpleasant to see. So sad.
Megyn Kelly is bored. She has all the money she will ever need to live a life of complete leisure, but it’s not enough to keep her from spinning up imaginary grievances out of sheer boredom. She needs a better hobby.
ARE THESE PEOPLE SERIOUS? fucking deranged.
@Dina, yeah, this is a new level of demented. I call my mother “my mom,” I call my child “my son,” and obviously refer to my husband as “my husband.” Doesn’t EVERYONE speak like this? Is this not how language works??
This is one of the most bizarre things for someone to get bent out of shape about.
What does Megyn call HER husband?
Incredible that Megyn doesn’t seem to realize how mortified she should be for spouting off about something so asinine.
This is, imo, one of the stupidest Meghan criticisms yet— and that’s really saying something. But apparently Megyn, unfortunately, has realized what so many others already did a long time ago: she’ll get attention (and likely more listeners) if she talks about Meghan Markle on her podcast.
(I didn’t even know she *had* a podcast until she started bitching about Meghan on it.)
So, I guess, mission accomplished for her 😒
How DARE you refer to your son as “my son”!!!
We get it. You snared the mongoose. Congratulations! You entrapped the large platypus.
Smdh.
Someone dug up an old clip of MK on a broadcast about H&M’s engagement interview saying something about trying harder if she had known royals were into American divorcees. I wonder how HER husband feels about her obvious jealousy.
Welp, there’s the reason she can’t stand Meghan. Jealousy and envy.
They always forget that the Internet is the eternal giver of receipts and it will make them show their jealous, racist asses. Every. Time.
Megyn’s jelly. That’s all I got. All these WASP women are upset that Harry didn’t pick them.
For a while there, she was the most famous Megan, so it sounds like her jealously also stems from that.
You don’t think Kelly, you think Sussex
Oh come on, you flatter her by calling her the once “most famous” anything. Even her own mother wouldn’t refer to her as that.
@Debbie it doesn’t discount it though. I absolutely loathe her, but there was definitely a period of time where you heard Megyn Kelly daily in ad nauseum. Plus again when Bombshell came out.
The difference is though that Meghan has the notoriety and dignity that Kelly desperately wants. Kelly only got her name back in the press by talking about Meghan.
Gaslighter of the Year award to Megyn Kelly who says a woman cannot refer to her husband as her husband.
Meg should just refer to “My Well Hung Prince”. I wonder what reaction that will get…
Also acceptable : “My lover, who is hung like a gorilla”
Gorillas actually have really small penises. ~The more you know.~ “Hung like a human” would be more appropriate if you’re comparing primates.
The racists love simian analogies when describing the Sussexes. They’re all🐒and 🦍 as far as they’re concerned.
Welp she’s jealous as hell. Isn’t it embarrassing for these women to keep showing their asses about how they’ve never been loved? I call my husband “my husband” all the time too. Because — get this — he’s my husband. I also call my cats my cats. I am quite proud of all of them, yes.
These hags aren’t embarrassed bc they’re so mad that Meghan has the audacity to be black and married to the better prince.
Jelly Kelly
I also say ‘my cat’ – I guess we’ve been told!
Women like her can’t deal with their own mediocrity and feel the need to denigrate others to build themselves up. I’ve said before misogynoir is big business and she knows she will get attention when she attacks black women. This woman is clearly unhappy and probably doesn’t want to admit that her husband will never love her the way Harry loves Meghan.
And you know what her relationship is with her husband?No the woman has something against Meghan because she won’t shut up about her
Ooh salty…… ok sis….. go outside and touch grass.
Eat a sugar cube babe, because you’re a little bitter.
😂 thanks for laugh ladies. Much needed.
I was replying to @loras, not you.
@poppedbubble I know 😉
I clearly struck a nerve. Weird to defend the racist and then get mad that the racist won’t shut up about Meghan.
Right?! It’s like it’s the new “my father.” I wish Meghan would say, “I like to cook breakfast for my husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.” lol
Eat a Snickers…you’re not you when you’re hungry.
I am not defending her at all.I just don’t think that attacking someone on a personal level as she does is the way to go.I believe the real reason Meghan and Dana Loesch hate on Meghan is they are getting paid to hate on her because Meghan is seen as a threat to their right winged agenda
Blackface aficionado Megyn Kelly is jealous of the Duchess. It’s so obvious.
First, Megyn thinks Meghan is so irrelevant and is so over her that she’s going to spend how long dissecting each episode of her podcast? I mean I guess Meghan and Spotify thank you for the free advertising.
Second – we all know that Meghan can’t win. If she called Harry “harry” then people would flip out bc she’s using his name for PR. If she calls her ILs the “royals” then she’s trading on being a royal. Now apparently if she calls Harry “my husband” she’s……reminding people she’s married?
Lord make it make sense.
Becks
I know, so tiring!
Right?! It’s not like she saying “my husband HRH Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex”.
Not sure what she has to win with this but if all she can come up with is this, GF needs to STHU and sit down.
Must be difficult to hate oneself so much that attacking others helps bandaid the self loathing.
I guess this is the new hater screed. Some harpy in Australia actually wrote an article about how many times Meghan said “my husband” in the Variety article. I hope these jealous b*tches combust with rage. Continue on your downward trajectory Megyn.
Hm, let me take a wild guess about she looks like.
Who is this?
Last time I checked Harry is her husband.
Anything for a news bite huh? This is clearly to just drum up views and re-tweets. She knows if she puts her name next to Meghan’s she’ll get retweeted more. Sigh…next.
So jealous that she voluntarily listens to Meghan’s podcasts. I can barely read the headlines that report on this woman’s blabbering ,and then I immediately switch to wondering what kind of karma Kelly is bringing down on herself. Meghan’s detractors seem to be dealt their karma pretty painfully. Did anyone see how the guy who wanted Meghan and Harry thrown off the balcony recently suffered his own fall and is now in tremendous pain? The karma is real, y’all.
Page 6, Rupert Murdoch, New York Post, features her and her nastiness on a regular basis. Makes you wonder if she’s getting paid to smear and torment Meghan.
I watched the clip of the interview on Daily Fail and even her guest literally said “Gee Megyn, tell us what you really think” after her all over the place intro – people are suffering from poverty and their loved ones have cancer or covid and how dare H&M expect the public to sympathise or something, a mess.
The guest should have asked why MK wasn’t focussing on those issues then instead of complaining about a wife calling her husband “my husband”. Anybody with actual feelings can sympathize with more than one issue at any given time. MK sounds like a tedious troll.
I remember reading a dusty old etiquette book of my mother, and it specifically praised Prince Philip referring to Queen Elizabeth as “my wife” in a personal context. This was specifically cited as non-braggy good breeding. SO WHO’S THE COMMONER NOW MEGYN KELLY.
Love Twitter receipts. Jelly Kelly’s tweets plugging [her] “my husband’s” podcast.
What the hell is Meghan **supposed** to call her husband? FFS Can we imagine what the mediocre, middle aged white women would by crying about if Meghan called him (a) Harry, (b) my children’s dad, (c) the Duke??!!
“The man who bangs me and not you regularly.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Also the man that can’t take his eyes off “his wife” (and her ass) whenever they’re in the same place. It’s delightful!
😂😂😂😂😂
I would love an episode of the podcast where Meghan just trolls everyone with a super snarky Archetype topic. At this point fuck it lol
HAHAHAHAHA Thank you for this Emily!
I’d literally crap myself in glee if Meghan would start referring to Harry The Duke.
How about also adding his number in line to the throne.
@C-SHell and @seraphina I vote that she starts calling him “The Duke” like she was in Bridgerton. ooh that would be so hot. LOL
I can’t imagine what it does to a person’s soul to make a living using hate-for-profit as your business model. I genuinely would not be able to live with myself.
Also, at this rate they need to add “Karen-ing” to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. It’s a plague.
ETA: Also have to wonder how many thousands of women out there were secretly in love with Harry and genuinely thought they had a shot. It’s super tacky how they viewed him as a prize to be won like he was the gold medal in the rich husband Olympics.
Megyn Kelly got a huge contract from NBC but was fired for doing a segment defending blackface. Now she’s just a bitter troll who can’t get attention unless she’s attacking people more famous than her.
The Aryan Barbies are super jealous that Harry married a black woman. A down to Earth, intelligent, loving, Black woman. The fact that she calls him husband at all enrages their klan robed hearts. Oh well bitter bitches, you never had a chance. Especially Megyn Black face isn’t offensive Jesus can only be blue eyed and blonde haired and Santa Clause should also be white even to brown kids Kelly. Harry was never entertaining a woman who spouted such drivel.
Kelly actually said that Jesus was white with blue eyes? That shows her complete ignorance and absolute lack of any type of biblical history. Jesus would have almost certainly been swarthy with dark eyes and hair. The depiction of him white with blue eyes in western culture has always irritated me. I have never really paid Kelly much attention knowing she was a Fox News Alum, or in other words, trash.
She said Santa is white and Jesus was a white man too. 😂😵😣😫 So not just racist, stupid too.
Megyn should thank her white santa and her white jesus that Meghan isn’t petty because she could take that b*tch down with one sentence.
Racist, bitter, jealous, hateful, but most of all angry that Meghan’s name isn’t spelled as stupidly as hers is.
Why are anti-monarchy American conservatives suddenly defending a royal family that isn’t theirs? Because racism always comes first.
Haters’ dedication to willfully misunderstanding this couple truly knows no bounds.
Kelly pissed the better Meghan has a successful podcast that she will never be invited to be a guest on.
Hate reigns. Hate sells. Hate is political. Hate has taken over. I found hate in 2016. And now that I know it’s what they want, it’s so important, now more than ever, to reject hate without hate. I don’t know how we do it on a national or global level. I’m open to collectively figuring it out, but I honestly don’t see any end in sight. I’m on this page because a hateful woman can’t stand another household name say, “My husband.”
(Not sure if this is threadjacking… please let me know). I peruse TikTok a lot and I usually land on Royal commentary that isn’t about pitting Meg vs Kate or the pure Sussex hatred. I came across one last night by Lady Colin Campbell (an absolute troll) who is saying that the gossip is that Harry and Megan are absolutely over, and the separation will be announced next spring. Is this a new campaign from the palace and haters… or am I just seeing this now? I am not trying to breathe life into these lies… I just thought the shift from just complaining about what they are doing to.. this was interesting.
(I thought my comment related to the post. Again, apologies if I’m out of place).
Various trolls have tried spreading that rumor ever since H&M moved to California. Along with how desperately unhappy and homesick H is. “Lady” C is a piece of work who thinks that H&M should lose titles while she holds onto a title she got for being married years ago for less than a year to Lord C.
wishful thinking on their part. Think about it–if that were true, the royals wouldn’t be so freaked out about Harry’s book. They’d be walking around grinning like the cat who ate the canary. That…bridge troll is just another obsessed racist.
Or someone is just trolling trying to spread a new rumor.
Wrong couple no doubt. I definitely could see this happening with the other couple though.
Lady Colin Campbell is a troll, literally and figuratively. She was married to Lord Colin Campbell for about 5 minutes who divorced her because he *thought* she’d had a sex change operation when, in fact, she had a vaginal malformation and her parents refused to have it fixed, so she was raised a boy. She had the surgery to correct it in her early twenties. Anyway, she’s been dining off of marrying a *Lord* all her life and writing cheezy and generally false royal biographies ever since, including one about Meghan and Harry.
Megyn is “grifting” just like the other grifters before her (Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin, etc) b/c HATE is incredibly profitable. Do I think she loathes H&M? I think she dislikes them but she like all the other grifters both in the UK and in the US realized she can gain traction by getting a response from SS and people who vehemently disagree with her all in the name of attention since attention = money nowadays. Megyn is realizing one thing now, grifting for females is at its peak when you are “young” and therefore considered “attractive” in conservative eyes. That’s why Tomi Lahren and Candace O are currently two of the biggest female grifters rn. Megyn is grasping at straws and this is her latest attempt to get back to her “glory days” but her viewership just like being misogynistic, racist and ableist are also ageists.
Megyn ‘Santa Claus is White’ Kelly? Sounds about white for her to bitch about Meghan calling Harry ‘her husband’ and trying to make it seem as if Meghan is bragging.
…lest we forget her instance that Jesus, along with his birthday pal Santa, is also white.
This was so bizarre to me. I am puzzled this is a controversy at all. I think it’s some area in America you don’t do this (what is she- an upper crust WASP, I don’t even know) because someone on here was irritated when Ben Affleck always called his wife (JG at the time) ‘my wife’. I don’t get it and it just feels like anyone hating on someone saying ‘my wife’ or ‘my husband’ is just really reaching to find something to irritate them. Like a lot of people reading this on page six IG were like – why are you hate-listening to her MEGYN?
These harpies won’t be satisfied unless Meghan refers to him as her “ex-husband”. This marriage offends them on an hourly basis. An actual Prince walked away from his former life for love and to protect his biracial wife and kids. They know their men would never!
And TV divorcee? When did she marry a TV? They can’t even bring themselves to acknowledge her white ex-husband nor even mention his name, when they wouldn’t shut up about him while the Sussexes were dating/engaged. And of course, the obligatory racist dog whistle must be included and now Harry has to be dehumanized.
Ultimately, M. McCain and M. Kelly are extremely jealous bc they know whenever people are referring to any Meghan, they’re referring to Prince Harry’s wife and never them! And these women are addicted to fame! Duchess Meghan is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in her own right and its driving the haters to be even more unhinged.
We all know if Meghan were to say “Harry,” Megyn would have some vitriol about how they know her husband is a famous Harry and she should have to call him Prince Harry or some BS like that. Meghan can’t win with these dolts. Good thing is, she doesn’t worry about it!
Megyn Kelly is white supremacist trash.
No more. No less.
I’m posting this because I really want people to know how we contribute to the amplification of the negative voices in media.
Is Meghan Kelly’s current show facing cancelation? She used racism to get herself a free ride (62 million dollars) out of her NBC contract. Meghan Kelly got fired from a show which was tanking and was about to be canceled for lack of viewership. She used African Americans to make bank and save face.
Sadly, we are giving her the relevancy she’s unable to get on her current show. Without talking about Meghan and Prince Harry, Meghan Kelly’s show dies a slow death. Meghan Kelly needs your headlines about her nonsense to promote her d-listed podcast.
Wake up folks, Meghan Kelly is using all of us to gain clout. This is all marketing for her show.
The more we inform people about the vicious, racist BS Jelly Kelly spews the better. Some people don’t know who she is — we’re doing everyone a favour by revealing her as the MAGA witch she is, warts and all.
The UK needs to stop including Meghan in their approval polls. She left the job three years ago!. Why include someone in an approval poll if they’re no longer in public office.
Also, the Kelly woman is getting what she wants. We are here talking about her. The best thing to do about people like her is to ignore them.
The first thing I think of when Megyn Kelly is mentioned is her disastrous interview with Jane Fonda and Robert Redford a few years ago.
She was riding high off of her “questioning” Trump and landing a lucrative contract at MSNBC (or was it NBC?). Fonda and Redford were promoting a film and Kelly was floundering in the discussion. All of a sudden she awkwardly blurts out “You’ve had a facelift, haven’t you?!” at Jane Fonda. Jane and Robert just looked bafflyat how out of place the question was and Jane responded “Yeah, so?” and Megyn hastily changed the subject.
It was just a huge tell regarding what a hack as an interviewer and journalist Megyn Kelly is.
I remember that interview and how nasty she was to Fonda. Then after all the backlash to it, she went back out there, on the air, and brought up “ Hanoi Jane” in a rant because Kelly is a vindictive disgusting person and was a huge mistake NBC made. Jane Fonda was one of the women on Meghan’s Vogue cover. I relistened to the podcast and she only says my husband once or twice, not constantly. However, what I think bothers them is the glimpses into their lives, whether making breakfast or discussing something in bed. Can you imagine Prince Harry in bed next to you just scrolling through Netflix or whatever? That’s why they’re so irrationally mad.
Meghan Kelly’s problem isn’t what theDuchess of Sussex saying. My husband, Meghan has a problem that it isn’t a white blond haired blue eyed woman saying it. The fact that Harry married a woman that wasn’t completely white pisses her and a lot of the Duchess’s detractors off, because they don’t think black or biracial woman deserved a decent rich handsome powerful white man, not as a wife, they are more comfortable with her being the mistress, they like that. A holdover from the plantation days no doubt and we all know how much Meghan Kelly misses the plantation days.
Yeah, Megan Kelly strikes me as the type of plantation owner who would be jealous of the slaves getting raped by her own husband, and would sell the children born from those unions to buy new clothes and new furniture. “revenge,” you know. She probably reads the Wilkes Plantation barbeque scene in Gone with the Wind and wishes she could be the Lady of Twelve Oaks.
All that racism and hate is wrinkling her skin, drying out her hair, and giving her UTIs. Her biggest fear is turning into a wizened old crone, but wizened old crones are more beautiful and more desirable that she’ll ever be. She’s an ugly, ugly person whose is neither liked nor respected. She’s cursed with having to exist within her own body and mind. To quote the great Eowyn: “Her words are poison.”
Meghan looks gorgeous and unbothered, as usual. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkcPPjTJSxb/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D
Megyn Kelly is a racist clout-chaser who is, as others here noted, jealous of The Real Meghan’s success and blissful marriage.
BTW, she named one of her kids Thatcher. She’s the worst.
Jealousy and Envy and a heavy dose of racism are the Karen’s problem they can’t stand to see Meghan thriving they got off seeing her miserable. Black woman we are not supposed to have anything especially love god forbid If the Karen’s see a black woman with a white man . Harry choose Meghan over the royal family the life that so many of this Karen’s would given the souls too just to have a chance at Being Royal. The fact that Harry choose someone who is smart feminists charismatic and she not white chews at the Karen’s very existence they been told through out their lives that their special because their white knowing that not true at all . All Megyn Kelly has is hate bitterness jealousy.
Megyn Kelly is irrelevant and she knows it.
If Megyn can’t stand Meghan so much, why in the HELL is she listening to her podcast??
🤣🤣
Her jealousy is pathetic and sooo apparent!
On the plus side, her listeners will be tuning in to spotify to listen to Meghan and count how many times she says “my husband” driving the ratings up.
Doesn’t she have husband Doug in her bio? Or she did at one time. God, can you imagine being such a miserable turd that you get triggered at someone mentioning their husband as husband cos that is in fact their husband? Lol, it sounds so stupid, but Megyn Kellye is not a bright one to begin with.
Some white women are furious that Meghan married Harry. Frankly, they honestly believed Harry would tire of her by now. How dare he marry a biracial American? It is extremely offensive to these white women that Meghan has what they’ve all dreamt of having: the charismatic, sexy Prince. For folks who feel that Black people are lesser humans and second-class citizens, Harry’s love and adoration for Meghan is disgusting and a slap in the face to white womanhood. How dare this Black woman refer to a white Prince as “her husband”, even though we all saw the wedding?
Awww she’s jealous.
Hater. Eat it.
How stupid. If someone is not on a first name basis with my husband I don’t refer to him by his name. Or my kids either. Actually my husband and both kids have kind of unique Greek names and if I referred to them by their names, someone I’m not close with might be like huh? So I guess calling my husband “my husband” or my daughter “my daughter” and so on is me bragging about them? Lol. Or is it just qualifying who the f*ck they are in relation to me? Lol. How dumb.
I should start calling my husband by his full long a*s Dutch name and job title and see how long it takes me to get thrown in a snow bank.
Meghan should start introducing Harry as His Royal Highness Prince Henry middle name middle name middle name (too lazy to look up his names), Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel, father of His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lillibet of Sussex AND my awesome husband!
watch jelly kelly’s face melt like the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark!
Megyn Kelly is a bully. She lost her slot on national television and is attempting to claw her return to popularity using a YouTube Channel. Is the settlement money dwindling faster than anticipated? She has joined the Carnival of Clowns. Using the term gorilla is an immature racial slur directed toward the Duchess. She could say you got the Lion or the giant, but a biracial female gets a gorilla.
Even though she claims to have the utmost respect for Queen Elizabeth, Kelly posted a photo of the Queen driving a jeep holding an AR-15 looking for the Duchess of Sussex. Deaths by automatic weapons are one of America’s most significant concerns. She used her GOP association to taunt a woman she’s never met. They believe automatic weapons are the ultimate solution to most problems. She was embarrassed when the photo blew up on Twitter, and even though she deleted the tweet, it sits in many archives. Megyn Kelly, Tina Brown, Victoria Arbiter, Megan McCain, and the other members of the bottle blondes brigade need to take several seats.
Would she be mad if I referred to her as “that bitch?”
If Meghan the Duchess were to refer to her husband as “Harry,” then Megyn the Kelly would get annoyed at that too.