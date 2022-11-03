Megyn Kelly is mad that Duchess Meghan refers to Harry as ‘my husband’

Megyn Kelly has always been awful, but in recent years, she’s gotten much, much worse. After “standing up” to Donald Trump damaged her career, she did what all of those suck-ass Republicans did: she adopted Trump’s positions and politics entirely. She regularly attacks, mocks and smears women of color just for existing or speaking. Megyn Kelly has also figured out that she garners more headlines by criticizing the Duchess of Sussex. Congrats to Kelly, she figured out the same thing YouTube haters figured out. That’s all Kelly is at this point – a troll with a platform. Well, Kelly listens to Duchess Meghan’s Archetypes podcast and Kelly thinks Meghan should stop referring to Prince Harry as “my husband.” This woman is not okay.

An exasperated Megyn Kelly wants “TV divorcee” Meghan Markle to stop referring to Prince Harry as “my husband” on her podcast. Kelly denigrated Markle as a “commoner” during her SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday and grew irritated at Markle’s frequent reminders on her own podcast that she married into the British royal family. “There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune,” Kelly said of the couple. She played several clips of their infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they described their experiences as working royals. Kelly noted that Markle has a “less than 22% approval rating” in the UK. Kelly then noted that during a recent episode of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast, she refers to Prince Harry as “my husband” when she was “talking about him helping her get the kids ready in the morning.” “We get it. You bagged the gorilla,” Kelly said of Markle marrying the British royal. “Congratulations! You got the big bear,” Kelly continued. “You want us to know.”

Of all the things a person could conceivably criticize Meghan about, you’re going to get your panties in a bunch about the fact that she refers to her husband as “my husband”? Meghan and Harry are so loved up – that’s their thing, they still act like newlyweds, and Harry loves saying “my wife” as much as Meghan loves saying “my husband.” It’s extremely sweet. A–holes like Megyn Kelly don’t like to be reminded of the fact that Meghan and Harry were always a love match and that, six years after they first met, they’re still enamored with each other. What would the youths say? Megyn Kelly is giving “bitter hag.”

Also: the imagery of “you bagged the gorilla” is purposeful, dehumanizing and racist.