“Tilda Swinton plays two characters in the spooky ‘Eternal Daughter'” links

The Eternal Daughter trailer – Tilda Swinton plays a mother & daughter in a spooky-looking ghost story. Hard pass, I’m too much of a scaredy cat. [Pajiba]

I love the story about Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico meeting at a beauty pageant, falling in love and getting married. [Dlisted]

Bruce Springsteen talks about Taylor Swift on Howard Stern’s show. [OMG Blog]

Obsessed with Ben Affleck & J.Lo’s Dunkin Donuts trips. [LaineyGossip]

Sheryl Lee Ralph is loving her life right now. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Olivia Wilde looks like she’s wearing a child’s shirt. [JustJared]

I always love the lipstick choices of Lupita Nyong’o. [GFY]

“Stay at home girlfriends” is a new trend? [Buzzfeed]

RHOSLC’s Whitney was excommunicated from the Mormon church? [Starcasm]

Herschel Walker threatened a woman into having an abortion. [Towleroad]

Olivia Culpo is so pretty, I wonder why she doesn’t model more often? [Egotastic]

There’s a big CGI whale in James Cameron’s The Way of Water. [Gawker]