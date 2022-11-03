“Tilda Swinton plays two characters in the spooky ‘Eternal Daughter'” links

The Eternal Daughter trailer – Tilda Swinton plays a mother & daughter in a spooky-looking ghost story. Hard pass, I’m too much of a scaredy cat. [Pajiba]
Olivia Culpo puzzles me. She is beautiful but is mostly known for the men she dates and the exotic vacations she takes. I don’t get it. I think Olivia and her sisters are currently starring in their own reality show. I guess that’s all she wants to do even though I think she has the potential to do so much more.
Tilda Swinton has to be the best living actress right now (shared honor with Julianne Moore IMO)
I’m just trying to wrap my brain around the idea that Springsteen drove to Newark to pick his 30 year old daughter up at the airport. My 18 year old is flying into that airport tomorrow and has been told to take the train home. But we live in Manhattan – the train is the easiest way to get here and it’s much, much easier than trying to get to Colt’s Neck by any means.
After nearly 20 years working in a high pressure, long hour industry I quit to become a “stay at home wife” (not girlfriend like in the article, but still).
Maybe I’m doing it wrong but I’m up everyday by 5:30, feeding our animals (cows, sheep, chickens, dog), cleaning out the muck, then making breakfast and coffee (then I do sit and chat with my husband), then back out to the farm to weed/sow/generally move buckets around or fix a fencing issue. I handle all the cooking and chores (except for mopping… I don’t know why but I freaking hate it and make my husband do it), the shopping, and other tasks on our land.
I’ve never been happier and I love my new job so much, but it’s also 7 days a week and I definitely am not sitting around eating bon bons.
Household/domestic work is very under-appreciated in our culture 🙁
I can’t imagine doing everything you do PLUS doing a 40 hr/week job outside the home. No human could do that. You sound like you have a 24/7 job right now yet people will judge you as if you’re just a “stay at home wife” who gets to lounge around all day.
After 17 years, I was laid off in May. I started a new job 7 weeks later and I remember telling a friend that I was amazed at how I could fill a whole day just with stuff I needed to get done for the house.
Thankfully I don’t have kids so I can work full-time and still have time to “take care of” the house, because I’m the only one living there. I don’t know how my mother did it (worked full time and raised 3 kids), but she’s my hero.
Being a stay at girlfriend is different though. I’m assuming these are young women who cannot imagine they will ever grow old, but it WILL happen one day, and I hope they realize before they get there that pension plans, social security, health coverage, etc., do not consider “stay at home girlfriend” to be eligible for benefits. You might get some benefits as a domestic partner (if you qualify as one in your jurisdiction) but it’s not as expensive as an actual spouse. I also cannot imagine the lack of self-worth in living the life these stay-at-home girlfriends claim they are living (getting botox, ordering at Starbucks, stretching, all day every day). I guess it’s a different generation, but if I had a daughter who decided this is how she wanted to live her life, I would be very disappointed.
For me it seems so unfulfilling and… almost shallow?! I don’t see a lot of self enrichment or time with friends, just an inordinate amount of weird drinks (god, just drink some water already), journalling (and her journal topics were really quite sad if you click on the link about it), laundry, skincare and outfit changes. It looks like they live in an apartment, no way is there enough to fill her day.
I personally could never place my financial security in the hands of someone else like that for the reasons you said, but also I couldn’t spend that long being so self-focused. Sure she says she’s doing things for her boyfriend but really it’s a long, lonely day spent thinking about herself and doing house chores that anyone would have to do to get by anyway.
I’m happiest when I’m cooking and just putzing around the house in general. Excitement for me is reorganizing the spice rack.
I should also add Isabelle Huppert as best living actress. Her work has been phenomenal over the years. She should never stop making films.
Olivia Wilde stole her shirt from Ernie while he was in the bath tub.
Fun fact. Merrick Garland was at the Springsteen concert in the 70s that Jon Landau covered in Rolling Stone, the concert where he’d “just seen the future of rock n roll” and Landau’s article helped Springsteen be seen by a larger audience.
I w9nder if jlo consumes anything from dunkin donuts? Do they have anything healthy on the menu?
I imagine JLo drinks the coffee– no sugar or milk.