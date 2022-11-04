Rihanna has invited Johnny Depp to be part of her Savage X Fenty show

I saw this piece of news yesterday morning and I honestly thought it was some kind of sick joke-article. I hoped that by Thursday afternoon, we would get a statement from Rihanna’s rep saying “nah, none of this is for real.” The story seemed to originate in TMZ (they ran it as an exclusive). According to their sources, domestic abuser Johnny Depp has been invited to make a “guest appearance” at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show. Gross.
Johnny Depp is a wanted man in just about every lane Hollywood has to offer these days, and he’s about to make a guest appearance in a huge show — orchestrated by Rihanna! No, Depp won’t be shredding his guitar with RiRi at the Super Bowl … but production sources tell us he’ll be a featured surprise guest in her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show.
We’re told JD won’t be walking the runway, instead, he’s going to be a focus of one of the show’s “star” moments — which has included the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in the past. Depp — who will wear items from the men’s collection — will be the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role.
Our sources say Rihanna and her team invited Johnny to be a part of it, and both sides were super excited to make it happen. We’re told Johnny has already filmed his part, and it’ll be included in the show’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video November 9. As for how Depp will look, we’re told the vibe is “cool and chic” and works for all aspects of Johnny’s artistry — music, modeling and acting.
Depp literally ran an unhinged disinformation campaign on the woman he abused and assaulted THIS YEAR. The dumb trial, the “both sides” verdict, all of that happened this spring, just five months ago. It’s not like this is a situation where Depp was deplorable ten years ago, he went away and found Jesus and now he’s launching a comeback and Rihanna had no idea. This is a man who was has been sadistic trash the whole time and Rihanna should know better. So many Rihanna fans were expressing disappointment about this, and I hope they yell loud enough that she changes her mind. Rihanna could literally get the same exact energy if she puts a spotlight on a pile of soiled scarves and an ashtray full of cigarette butts.
Also: I wonder if this is a forced connection because of Rihanna and Depp’s Dior contracts. Rihanna has long been on Dior’s payroll, and she’s currently the face of Dior sunglasses. Depp has been the face of Dior Sauvage for years, and he just renewed his contract this year. It would not surprise me at all if this was a Dior hookup.
I saw this yesterday too and was so disappointed and disgusted. There is no excuse for this.
Ri-Ri! What you doing, girl??
JD thinks he’s giving Grunge, but he’s giving Derelicte meets Ye’s line. Why does such a wealthy man look so terrible? Why is his scarf in his pocket, and hanging out like that?
Rihanna has shown her support for R Kelly as well so this tracks. Rihanna is garbage person for doing this and it just reminded me that she’s always been terrible. I unfollowed her and I won’t be watching this show.
People tend to see Rhianna through Rose colored glasses. She has always been problematic she used to go after other Black women on twitter for no reason. She fought over Chris Brown with that blasian girl . The same Chris Brown that beat her up. Rhianna chose to have a baby with ASAP Rocky of all people
The other day someone basically said Rihanna gets passes for problematic behaviors other slut-shamed and victim-blamed women in the industry don’t just because she’s seen as cooler than them and her sexiness is effortless instead of try-hard. That may be part of it (I’ve definitely seen sex-negative misogynists use Rihanna as a token after being called out for their abuse of other immodest women) but I don’t think that’s all of it. I think it’s harder for a lot of people to criticize Rihanna because of things she experienced.
Situations like this are part of the reason why it’s so important to remember that a woman having trauma doesn’t make her an authority on another woman’s trauma. This is very disappointing. I didn’t even know about her supporting R Kelly.
Okay, I had heard of the anti-Asian slurs, her unfortunately defense of abuser Chris Brown, now Johnny Depp, but I hadn’t heard of her supporting R Kelly. I had thought she was a bad ass woman doing it all her way. I’m very sad. Why is it we’re so shocked when we find out someone we admire is only human in a not good way? And why is it no one calls her out on this – successfully?
Well said. I sure wish she would muster up a hard 180 to Depp’s involvement if this is her doing, or issue a loud protest if this is pressure from Dior. But based on past history, I’d be shocked if that happened
I remember a few years ago she went after and also sent her fans, after a young girl (probably a fan) who tried to recreate one of her looks and posted them online. She was so mean and terrible and I I canceled her then.
Don’t know why she isn’t called out on her behaviour.
This decision makes no sense. Even if you put aside that he is a terrible person, who wants to see this man in an underwear show??
Terrible call
And to be clear my objection is not to having men of different ages and body types in underwear ads (which is great!). But the idea of Johnny and his dirty scarfs in an underwear ad I find deeply uncomfortable
Maybe he’ll be wearing a holiday onesie.
2 words…skid marks
JD at a FentyX show….because rotten teeth & alcoholism are so sexy??
When thinking of men’s fashion, Depp is the last person who comes to mind. His “unkempt” style is nasty.
yeah, MTE. he always looks dirty and like he smells bad. even when he was all gussied up for court, he still looked dirty.
Rihanna’s definitely powerful enough that Dior couldn’t force her to have Depp in her show. unfortunately, a lot of people that I know that are domestic violence survivors bought into the theory that Depp was the true person who was abused, and think that Amber heard was lying. I suspect that’s more what’s going on here.
amazing how the crux of the lawsuit was that Amber had completely ruined his career, and yet here he is thriving while her life and livelihood was ruined. It’s really sad.
If this is Dior’s doing, I think politely declining could have worked in her favor. Something in the like of ‘ Looking forward to keep collaborating with Dior, we wish Mr Depp the best but …’ I don’t think it’s so difficult to argue, PR and ethics wise. Let’s say it’d be fine asking her not to take a public stand against Depp as a co-ambassador. But expecting her to utilize her brand to support his attempts at cleanup after the unnecessarily nasty beahaviour he exhibited towards AH (whom I think is not totally innocent btw) is just too much.
Is she going to play the video and the music from her collaboration with Eminem about domestic violence in the background? This really surprises me.
and as someone who was a victim of domestic violence (we all saw those photos of her post-Chris Brown beating her), it’s even more of a WTF situation.
Rihanna has enough clout money and power to NOT be forced to do anything by Dior. This woman is a badass billionaire. At least I thought so. Come on Ri. Do the right thing .
This. I refuse to believe Rihanna would want or need him in her show. Even just for the sheer fact that having him on is messy as hell and would totally distract from the product.
She was walking around wearing an R Kelly shirt while pregnant so I absolutely believe she would do this. Rihanna has been beey good at white-washing her image but this is reminding me that she’s always been a pretty awful person. She made racist Asian jokes about Karrueche Tran when Karrueche was dating Chris Brown.
I just checked about the R Kelly shirt because I was shocked. She was wearing that shirt in 2016 not while she was pregnant. Still very disappointing nevertheless.
We all knew who R Kelly was in 2016. She’s garbage for wearing that shirt in 2016 or 2022. And let’s not forget all her grandstanding about supporting Colin Kapearnick and not performing at the Super Bowl. Only to turn around and agree to perform a few years later. She’s a hypocrite.
@Ameerah I remember the racist Asian jokes. And I don’t think she ever apologized. I don’t follow her that closely except for what she wears – I’m not really into her music. I had no idea she supported R. Kelly. You are correct, we all knew exactly who R. Kelly was at that point. Her choosing to wear that shirt is enough for me to stop rooting for her.
I also remember at some point, she was horrible on Twitter. like Chrissy Teigen horrible. She made fun of a young Black lady who wore a dress similar to hers at her prom and I remember the young lady came back at her hard asking “don’t you have anything better to do than to make fun of a teenager at her prom?” I remember feeling really proud of that young woman in that moment for not taking Rihanna’s garbage and not being intimidated by her. Rihanna was an adult when she did this.
Then there’s the choice to have a baby with ASAP Rocky. I mean she could have had anyone – literally anyone and she chose this dude. Hanging out with Nicky Minaj who is a veritable dumpster fire of a person. I’m done. I can’t anymore with her. I hate that cause I really wanted to like her but all of this has just accumulated and there’s only one conclusion which is she is not a good person. In fact, when you look at the totality of all her actions, she’s just another good looking mean girl.
@Side Eye – EVERYTHING you said. she’s not a good person.
@WhatWHAT? I’m seriously done. I really want her to be something she just isn’t. She’s just a mean girl. That’s it. And maybe these are just bad pics of her but the whole thing is starting to have the Jesse Williams effect. It’s like the beauty faded overnight because when I look at her now I see what’s inside.
@ SIDE EYE. At least Jesse Williams’ behaviour was somewhat justified by his horrid exwife, who’s been demanding from him to go back to Grey’s so he can provide the monthly $20,000 she needs to keep living the high life without lifting a finger.
Why? Rihanna has shown herself time and time again to be an awful person. She supports R. Kelly. She still supports the man who almost beat her to death. She was just hanging out with Nicki Minaj and her rapist husband. RIHANNA IS A BAD PERSON.
Unfortunately, I believe she would do this and that this is with her blessing if not initiative. She’s a woman who wants to believe men regardless of evidence, and it stinks.
But how/why would Dior influence who participates in another fashion line’s event?
I think it’s just Riri showing her ass unfortunately. I’m devastated.
Like, why not make Chris Briwn the face of Savage x Fenty? It tracks.
Hey at least then the view would be better. I’m not into chris but even with clothes JD is so unattractive to me.
I watch every Fenty show. Not this though. I can’t stand to look at that man. I just came back from vacation at OBX and saw a billboard about Johnny Depp. It was disgusting.
She’s only proving the maxim there are no good billionaires so good on her for the consistency, I guess.
It’s a real head scratcher of a choice for her & her company. It’s disappointing & shameful that she would ok this.
No more Rihanna the goddess articles please.
Actually there is ONE good billionaire (and female too) = Mackenzie Scott
I want to cheer at your remark. Mackenzie Scott is fabulous.
Also, Dolly Parton…who WOULD be a billionaire except for the fact that she give so much of her money away.
I LOVE DOLLY FOREVER. 🙂
+1 more Dolly is a goddess articles please
Mackenzie Scott isn’t good either. She helped Bezos build Amazon, which is predicated on amassing wealth through the destruction & stolen labor of their workers as well as unpaid taxes through elaborate tax shelter schemes or advocating for legislation.
No billionaire “earned” that status; it’s always stolen wealth all the way down, her included.
As a fan of Rihanna I thought this was a joke too. It just didn’t make sense and I’m still hoping she changes her mind.
But the reality is she’s a billionaire and untouchable…they made this decision with full knowledge of who this man is and are pushing all their support behind him. Between this and what Meg the stallion is going through with drake it’s been a disappointing few days for musicians I listen to.
If she wanted to include an older man who doesn’t have a typical male model body, Brendan Fraser is standing RIGHT THERE!!!!
Amber’s a better person than me cause I would cursing out everyone who still enables that pos.
Jack Black would also be fabulous!
I know what the world needs. Less JD and a lot more Brenden Fraser and Jack Black (who I saw over the summer with Tenacious D and he was FABULOUS!)
What we all need is a Jack Black and Brenden Fraser movie. A trilogy even. Make it happen Hollywood, for the good of the planet.
I’m here for the Jack Black love. Jack Black and Brendan Fraser in a movie together, take my money
Gross. No good.
That was my reaction – just gross.
I don’t know what Rhianna is thinking by doing this and she can’t be happy that this got out before the show aired.
Glad I read this just before I ordered her perfume. Nope! Bye.
I just canceled my Savage X membership over this, which is too bad because I actually like their bras.
I deactivated Twitter earlier this week too. I agree with what someone said above, she is just proving there are no good billionaires.
Tax the rich.
I’ve haven’t read anything that funny in ages – so thank you.
This is honestly very disappointing. Also kind of not surprised. She comes from an abusive household and was in an abusive relationship. I hope she will get some form of backlash for this.
This is gross, so disappointing.
Naively, I used to think most/all women were pro-women and ALL Black people were pro-Black and most blue collar people were pro-labor union/workers rights, most immigrants were pro-immigration, etc….The last ten years have really schooled me. Kanye. Herschel Walker. The Republicans. I just don’t…understand.
And another one bites the dust. I liked her. I do not understand this disgusting decision.
Sounds like you see those people as mere interests groups who exist to advance your political agenda as opposed to actual people with lives. That’s gross and worse than whatever sin Rihanna supposedly committed here.
Wut.
It’s great marketing though. The interest and controversy this will cause can’t hurt. As if half of the people that will be following this event now would have otherwise even known about it, lol.
Johnny Depp hasn’t been “cool and chic” for a very long time.
This is all terrible but I’m giggling at the fact Johnny Depp is the face for a Dior perfume… WHO wants to smell like Johnny Depp?! He looks like the epitome of a person who smells bad.
When you look at him in the ads it’s a completely different person, a person who actually bathes and hasn’t had the world’s worst plastic surgery. In reality he’s an unwashed mess of old pajamas and botched fillers. Which is why I don’t understand her doing this. She’s made trash choices before but there’s not an ounce of glamour or style about this man anymore.
😉 maybe the idea is that the perfume is so good it will cover up all his various bad odours
I don’t expect Ri to change her mind about this. There are literally so many better options and she goes with THIS. Just light up a dumpster outside of a Hot Topic and roll it onstage, it would literally be the same thing. I hope she gets severe backlash for this.
I’m so over Rhianna at this point. Girl, it’s time to grow up
So much insanity is going on right now in the music world. Did you guys hear about Drake dissing Meghan the Stallion? He insinuated she lied about the shooting. He also goes after Serena Williams’s husband (not sure why ???). Everyone has gone mad.
Rihanna…just wow. Of all the celebs you could have chose from…
She’s always been like this.
Maybe he’ll reach the end of the catwalk and get covered in slime like a 90s Nickelodeon game show.
Disgusting.
I don’t think Dior would have power to do that since this is Rihanna’s own brand, I think it was entirely her choice (concious or not). I like her a lot and this makes me very disappointed.
I don’t buy the Dior theory. Rihanna is a huge star and a very successful businesswoman, I doubt she does anything she doesn’t want to do. Nah this is all on her. How disappointing.
Very bad call, Rihanna. So disappointed.
I’ve never understood the Rihanna obsession. About 10 years ago she was tweeting about sex tourism in Thailand. That industry and location is known for human trafficking of underage l girls (as well as grown women and men), and it made me sick that she would hype it at all. If you want to be edgy at least do it in an area that’s not exploiting and profiting off of forced slavery.
This really disgusted me. Why would she even do this? So many men who would have been so much better, and she uses her platform to elevate this POS. Between this and Drake so many people making bad, unethical calls that they don’t have to. What was the reason Rihanna?!
Johnny Depp: from teen dream to homeless nightmare.
Brutal. She might as well invite Chris Brown too – blech.
Very disappointing. I can’t understand going out of your way to champion people like him.
Ditto.