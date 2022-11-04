Rihanna has invited Johnny Depp to be part of her Savage X Fenty show

I saw this piece of news yesterday morning and I honestly thought it was some kind of sick joke-article. I hoped that by Thursday afternoon, we would get a statement from Rihanna’s rep saying “nah, none of this is for real.” The story seemed to originate in TMZ (they ran it as an exclusive). According to their sources, domestic abuser Johnny Depp has been invited to make a “guest appearance” at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show. Gross.

Johnny Depp is a wanted man in just about every lane Hollywood has to offer these days, and he’s about to make a guest appearance in a huge show — orchestrated by Rihanna! No, Depp won’t be shredding his guitar with RiRi at the Super Bowl … but production sources tell us he’ll be a featured surprise guest in her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. We’re told JD won’t be walking the runway, instead, he’s going to be a focus of one of the show’s “star” moments — which has included the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in the past. Depp — who will wear items from the men’s collection — will be the first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role. Our sources say Rihanna and her team invited Johnny to be a part of it, and both sides were super excited to make it happen. We’re told Johnny has already filmed his part, and it’ll be included in the show’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video November 9. As for how Depp will look, we’re told the vibe is “cool and chic” and works for all aspects of Johnny’s artistry — music, modeling and acting.

[From TMZ]

Depp literally ran an unhinged disinformation campaign on the woman he abused and assaulted THIS YEAR. The dumb trial, the “both sides” verdict, all of that happened this spring, just five months ago. It’s not like this is a situation where Depp was deplorable ten years ago, he went away and found Jesus and now he’s launching a comeback and Rihanna had no idea. This is a man who was has been sadistic trash the whole time and Rihanna should know better. So many Rihanna fans were expressing disappointment about this, and I hope they yell loud enough that she changes her mind. Rihanna could literally get the same exact energy if she puts a spotlight on a pile of soiled scarves and an ashtray full of cigarette butts.

Also: I wonder if this is a forced connection because of Rihanna and Depp’s Dior contracts. Rihanna has long been on Dior’s payroll, and she’s currently the face of Dior sunglasses. Depp has been the face of Dior Sauvage for years, and he just renewed his contract this year. It would not surprise me at all if this was a Dior hookup.