“Martha Stewart to Mariah Carey: don’t forget about Thanksgiving” links

Martha Stewart told Mariah Carey: don’t forget Thanksgiving in your urgency to declare Christmas Szn. Mariah responded! [Seriously OMG]

Why did Taylor Swift schedule all of her tour dates on the Sabbath?? [Gawker]

Dwyane Wade is beyond pissed off at his ex-wife. [Jezebel]

Ina Garten’s husband Jeffrey sent a sexy message to someone who isn’t Ina. [Dlisted]

Margot Robbie simply looks happier when she’s not wearing Chanel. [LaineyGossip]

Stormzy looks amazing in bright pink. [RCFA]

Christine Baranski is so elegant. [Go Fug Yourself]

Drake is so sh-tty, I’m glad Megan Thee Stallion defended herself. [Just Jared]

Did anyone watch The Sandman? [Pajiba]

Hailee Steinfeld, undercover Juggalo? [Egotastic]

Wait, I did NOT know that Jill Clayburgh is Lily Rabe’s mother? I also didn’t know that Keith Carradine is Martha Plimpton’s father?!? [Buzzfeed]

Would Anne Hathaway ever return to The Devil Wears Prada universe? [Towleroad]

Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now! 💕 P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming! 🥳🎄 https://t.co/zrTNaevTTM — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 3, 2022