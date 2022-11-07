King Charles will ‘keep calm & carry on’ this week as ‘The Crown’ comes out

The Crown Season 5 comes out this week. I’m excited! Even though King Charles has tried to oversaturate the media with his “woe is me” narrative about The Crown, it just makes me want to see it even more. I think most people are like that – if you were already the kind of person interested in or invested in royal gossip whatsoever, Charles’s unhinged campaign against the Netflix show has just made it seem scandalous and must-watch. Late last week, the Daily Beast got yet another confirmation from Netflix that they will not add any kind of disclaimer on-screen for the show. The “need for a disclaimer” is one of the biggest issues for Charles and his merry band of sycophants – they are desperately worried that the American and international audience will believe The Crown is a documentary (it is, according to historian Robert Lacey). So how will Charles deal with the new season when it finally begins streaming this week?
Charles is keeping calm: Most public figures, faced with such a potentially harmful media onslaught, would be wargaming counter-attacks and rehearsing lines of defense. Charles, however, has little option according to friends and palace sources other than to “keep calm and carry on” over the coming days and weeks, as he seeks to weather the inevitable media storm by following the late queen’s example of “dignified silence” a friend of the prince told The Daily Beast.
Charles’s friends will freak out in public though: However, as has been apparent in recent weeks, while Charles may not say anything, he has plenty of friends and sources willing to speak on his behalf. The attacks may come from them, sourced in his voice and thoughts. While the palace declined to comment to The Daily Beast for this article, hopes continue to circulate among Charles’ friends that Netflix will finally cede to calls to append a disclaimer to the show making clear it is fiction.
Charles won’t sue anyone: While Charles and Camilla are likely to have been buoyed by the public support for them as expressed by Dench and others, don’t expect them to come out fighting on their own behalf. Lawsuits against Netflix over either The Crown or Harry and Meghan’s reality show (due to drop in the next few weeks, if industry rumors are to be believed) are considered vanishingly unlikely. Legal action against his son over his memoir also seems an impossible-to-imagine escalation—right now at least.
Now they realize that it’s all about the Streisand Effect? As one friend told The Daily Beast: “Charles and Camilla wouldn’t say or do anything, even if they wanted to, because it would just be great publicity for Netflix. Everyone knows it’s all rubbish anyway. They will follow the queen’s example of dignified silence, and keep calm and carry on.”
So worried about what those dumb Americans think: It is seen as inevitable in Charles’s camp that The Crown might be accepted as accurate by many overseas viewers. And, of course, there is little sense denying that Charles engaged in plenty of very well-documented shameful behavior, most notably by flagrantly conducting an affair with Camilla under his wife’s nose. There was also the campaign of briefing against her in the so-called War of the Waleses, the period from roughly 1990 to Diana’s death in 1997, when Charles’s camp sought, in essence, to portray Diana as insane.
Charles is the worse guy: Diana engaged in plenty of efforts to blacken Charles’ name herself, of course, culminating, in her collaboration with journalist Andrew Morton for his book Diana, Her True Story, and the Panorama interview. However, most observers have pretty firmly concluded that Charles was the worse guy in all this, and that his and the royal family’s treatment of Diana ultimately contributed to her death.
The domestic market: All that aside, there is a sense in palace corridors that in the all-important domestic U.K. market, The Crown has become a less and less realistic portrayal of royal life as it has approached more contemporary times.
It’s continuously fascinating to me to watch the British monarchy behave as if they can “control” royal stories in the British media market, and thus, nothing ever filters out internationally. We saw that when the Windsors unleashed the smear campaign on the Duchess of Sussex in late 2018 and 2019 – the Windsors believed that they alone controlled the narratives and no one outside of the UK was paying attention. They are stuck in the 1950s when it comes to media management and image-making and it’s shown throughout the past two decades. You still have William and Kate going on “tours” designed solely for their domestic audience, tours which amount to “Kate wears expensive clothes and gawps with the locals.” You have a king who believes that he can control and rewrite the narratives around his first marriage in the domestic media market, thus it won’t matter what America and the Commonwealth countries think?
That being said, Charles should “keep calm and carry on.” He should have been doing that three years ago. Instead, he’s stage-managed a whiney, cringey, pathetic campaign built on complaining, explaining and lying about history.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instar and Netflix/The Crown.
“The all-important domestic UK market”? Are they high? Lol.
Right?!
It’s so important that they’re instead sending every royal to the US to “take back America” meanwhile they are non existent in their own country lol (well maybe just the Wales)
Well, it is all-important, isn’t it? The only reason the RF still exists is because the UK still wants them.
The important U.K. Market? Had to go check the Atlas; yup, it’s still a small island.
@Julia K – important to the royal family.
I find the pivot here funny, because of course @Eurydice is right – the UK market IS all important for the royal family, that’s the one that matters. But the royals have spent years now telling us how W&K want to make a global impact, how the royals are trying to “win over” America, etc. And now none of that matters, only the UK.
Eurydice -The importance of the UK “market” to the royals isn’t what the article was talking about, but the importance of the UK market to Netflix, which is far from being “all-important”.
Obviously they are trying to be sneaky in language to conflate the two but it’s obvious and not working, lol.
@C I interpreted it the way that Eurydice did, because it’s not talking about ratings or anything, its talking about how for the UK market ” The Crown has become a less and less realistic portrayal of royal life as it has approached more contemporary times.”
basically Charles et al think that people in the UK don’t think the Crown is accurate and that’s a relief for them bc they don’t want anyone remembering what happened, but especially British people. So Charles thinks his anti-Netflix campaign has won in the UK. (I don’t think it has personally) .
Oh, I believe he’ll carry on, all right. And on, and on, and on with his whinging.
All deserved.
Exactly. Not much keeping calm, but a lot of carrying on.
I can only imagine how unhinged he would be over the Crown if he was still Prince of Wales and didn’t have his place on throne secured yet.
He’ll keep calm and carry on after spending a few weeks unsuccessfully telling us how Netflix should be silenced and outraged.
Reading this piece, has me hopeful that Harry talks about the Palace briefing against him and Meghan and comparing it to Charles briefing against Diana. As Kaiser said it’s bit late for Charles to be keeping calm and carrying on. If he hadn’t overreacted to Season 4 it wouldn’t have been as big as it was and I think his whining about Season 5 will be just as helpful to the Crown this year.
It’s nice to see them getting exactly what they deserve.
Seriously, though. They run the real risk of poisoning their own brand through their trashing of Harry and Meghan, as well as going after the Crown. Their only global currency is their image. If people aren’t enamored to be around them, if no one really pays attention to them, they lose. No one outside of the UK gives a shit about the Crown–that’s what these idiots refuse to understand. The global public cares as little about the British Crown as they do the Tongan Crown on the Luxemburg Crown. The global audience cares about the people, and the people with the most appeal right now are Harry and Meghan.
If the Wails adventures in Boston go unnoticed, or if they are laughed at, then they have lost their global brand. If Charles and Camilla’s global sweep gets yawns, then their global brand is, essentially over. They’ll be the King and Queen consort of an increasingly diminishing UK, maybe even the King and QC of just England at the end of the day. They will be in real trouble if British people lose interest in them. Right now, they are the gatekeepers for civic awards. A lot of people are silent about the royals because they want those OBEs and CBEs. But what if more and more people go the John Oliver route and start declining the honors?
In the US, during the Trump presidency, Trump had to promise not to show up and not be involved in the Kennedy Center Honors, which is an honor given to performing artists. No artist wanted to receive an award from Trump. So he stayed away. What happens if British people start refusing awards (it’s why Andrew will never give awards, if he ever did). If a lot more shit surfaces about William or Charles, will people want to get awards from them?
They shouldn’t take their positioning for granted. They need to remember that respect and love is earned. They aren’t entitled to it, even with titles.
@Lanne, I’d argue they’ve done a good job of poisoning it already. The constant Harry-trashing, Andrew, W&K’s disastrous tour, Charles’s shopping bags of money and pedo besties, the loss of the Queen, and the entire world seeing what a whiny little bitch the new king is within the first week of him ascending— I think that for the most part, the reaction to these people is already mostly eye-rolling.
Their global brand died with TQ. And even then, that decline of the brand was overdue. Her connection to the days of empire, and to a time of serious strife in the world gave her an interest and status later burnished by her position, thru longevity, as the nation’s defacto grandmother. But at the time of her passing, there was no more there, there. Brexit was a self inflicted, very significant wound. The RF – including TQ, if she was truly the one making the decisions like preventing Harry from having that first wreath laid in 2020, but especially almost everything Charles has done in the last couple of months – has made mistake after mistake from a PR point of view, to a mind boggling degree, if they hoped to continue any remaining reverence for the monarchy outside of the UK, and even within it. The truth is, the world doesn’t much care for KC. And they care only marginally more for W&K, primarily because they’re younger and slightly attractive; and that they don’t care more is largely W&K’s own fault for putting so little effort into their roles.
I just love that he’s so concerned with what Americans and other international audiences will think, as if he had a shining reputation here before The Crown came along. The man has known from childhood that he would rule someday. He’s had 70+ years to consider “what will the foreign riffraff think?”, and in that time, he chose to scorn one of the most beautiful, charismatic women in the world in favor of some sort of bovine witch. He chose to play favorites with his sons. He chose to throw one son and his American wife and kids to the wolves. We saw all of this LIVE, and we remember it. He doesn’t get a clean slate just because he ascended the throne.
LOL, he’s going to keep calm and carry on?? It’s a little too late for that, isn’t it???
He SHOULD have just kept his mouth shut over The Crown. We saw his freakout two years ago, and we knew that it was just going to be worse for Season 5, and it IS just drumming up more and more interest in the show. so here we are.
I will say that netflix does specify in the show’s description that its a fictionalized account. I’m not sure how much more people want or need than that?
My sentiments exactly, Becks1. KC3 isn’t going to be credited with a few days of restraint after he and his surrogates have been raising an unhinged ruckus for weeks. Too little, too late.
“a friend of the prince” I bet that really gets under his skin. Many still don’t view him as king.
@Steph ahahaha I didn’t even catch that!
It actually pisses me off how much they are complaining and at the same time telling us they are keeping calm. It’s so obvious that the season will end up being kind to them that they’re dumb for starting this whole smear campaign.
It is a demonstration of gaslighting. Actions and words do not match, ever.
The Windsors are afraid to lose the US market because more may come out they mistreated the American member if the family.
Charles and the entire BRF would come off better if they would all STFU at once!
Part of the reason Liz keep the monarchy going was she followed “Never explain, never complain”
Charles and William are both royal tools and PR disasters Every.Time.They.Speak.
They keep showing their entitlement, privilege and how out of touch they are.
This season is apparently quite sympathetic to him, so… perhaps he should count his blessings. FOR NOW. LOL
He wrongly perceived that Netflix has financed his lost of control over Harry. That it had nothing to do with unacceptable behavioural problems.
The problem with friends talking to the media is that once one does, everyone feels they have to, and there is a tendency to go further than the last person did. It all just becomes unhinged and desperate.
Really wondering now how the Charles and Diana marriage drama would have played out if we’d had social media then.
This article from the daily beast is funny . Here is chucky the complete opposite of keeping calm and carrying on . The fact that his peeps are talking to the daily beast is the definition of freaking the f out and complaining. He is such a dumb ass punk
Someone please Photoshop a royal warrant on a box of Tampax.
Gosh he looks old. I thought he looked really rough during the queen’s funeral, but put it down to grief and stress, but now I think i just hadn’t seen any recent photos of him. But yeah, bro looks…not great.