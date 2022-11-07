Olivia Wilde in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: retro-cute or poorly styled?

Saturday night was the annual (or biannual?) LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA. In recent years, the pandemic years, barely any A-listers came out for this event. But red carpets are back in a big way, so a lot of celebrities came out on Saturday night. The event is always co-sponsored by Gucci, so all of Gucci’s brand ambassadors come out too, I think they’re contractually required to. Olivia Wilde is all about Gucci, and this is what they gave her. I actually think the dress is cute in a retro ‘70s way, which honestly, Olivia can really pull off. But the red gloves ruin it. A lot of people did gloves and these were the worst.
Quinta Brunson wore Gucci and they gave her the best look, right? A princess gown in taffeta, with a cut which complements Quinta’s petite proportions, and those sheer gloves were the best gloves of the night.
Salma Hayek and her husband Francois Henri Pinault. Salma in Gucci, because her husband owns Gucci. You’d think they’d give the boss’s wife the best looks and bespoke the crap out of everything to flatter her short hourglass figure. They do not.
Sydney Sweeney in Giambattista Valli. Typical Valli look with the shorter hemline and the ruffles and big sleeves. I feel like… there’s too much going on? The sleeves would have been better with a longer skirt to balance them out. I also think the platform heels were way too much!
Carey Mulligan in bespoke Gucci. I really like the dress and coat-worn-as-cape, I just wish she had sparkled it up with her styling a little bit? She looks like she was taking a dog for a walk and she just threw this on and went to the gala. Give us some bright lipstick or something.
Photos courtesy of Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon and Avalon.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Carey Mulligan arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: François-Henri Pinault (Francois-Henri Pinault) and wife Salma Hayek Pinault arrive at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Quinta Brunson arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Salma Hayek Pinault arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Those red gloves look like she just pulled a calf.
Haha! So true. Just like Dr. Pol!
The dress looks like that backup roll of Christmas wrapping paper that you try very hard not to use.
@SDM. Comment of the day! 🤣🤣
That is the worst outfit….speechless
That outfit is awful. In my opinion, that outfit makes her look like a hooker.
Personally, I think all of the outfits are awful.
I think they must’ve let Paolo Gucci design for the evening. Yikes!
The red gloves look so odd with that gown. Not sure what the thought was behind the styling.
I felt to me like there was a design, but the gloves and dress were made by different teams and the gloves ended up way too bright. Maybe a miscommunication and the dress was a different color to start with. If the gloves were burgundy I can see it.
But the gloves also completely ruin the 70s vibe the bust on the dress seems to be going for. Oh, well.
the dress looks nice on her but the red gloves completely do not go. the color clashes hard and the style doesn’t match either. nor do the red sandals.
Those are all awful. No one looks good.
This may sounds terrible but – every time I see a picture of OW it looks like her face is melting??
Sydney Sweeney in Giambattista Valli: I’m loving the blush pink and demure the ballerina looks.
Miss O = Miss Eww. I’m not a fan of the Kardashianesque ultra revealing cleavages: vulgar as hell. The excess glitter and the color mismatch are ill-inspired.
My very first Olivia Wilde thought was “Jessica Rabbit”
I don’t like any of these. I wonder who thought the red gloves on Olivia were a good idea. I think there was real potential for Olivia’s look that was completely squandered.
Olivia Wilde truly strikes me as the “try hard” type. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, she is her character from “Drinking Buddies.”
Maybe it was a choice by her stylist but I’m picturing her thinking the gloves would make her appear “edgy” or “unique” because they don’t compliment the dress at all. However, they just look weird.
I agree that these all look terrible. What were they thinking. Selma looks like her chest is trying to fight her to escape. And OW – WTH. Those red gloves and those red shoes with that dress. OMG it’s like a little girl playing dress up in her mom’s closet. And for the love of God, her chest looks awful. It looks lopsided. I know we are not symmetrical but she could have done better. This is a FAIL.
I like the idea of Carey’s outfit but it also looks like she’s drowning in it/it’s smothering her.
Olivia – NOPE.
Sometimes I think that designers hate women’s bodies. Why are all these dresses cut to make breasts look sagging, or bulging or painfully squeezed?
DTW dropped on HBO so I’m watching it on the treadmill. For some reason my treadmill fare American Gigilo isn’t out this week. I have zero expectations for this fllm but it’s aesthetically fun like Olivia Wilde’s dress, which I like.
And second best Chris is smoldering.
How can I be the only lusting after OWs dress?! The sheen, the pattern, and the BELT are perfection.
The red gloves I’m kind of on the fence with. Again, the sheen is divine but I think I would have appreciated a cobalt more.
SS looks ridiculous, but her makeup is glorious.
I like the dress, and the red gloves. The dress (with perhaps black gloves) reminds of something Lady Mary might have worn, with a higher neckline of course. I’m just discovering through DWD that I really like Wilde’s aesthetic. I don’t how much she consulted on the fashion in DWD but it’s great.
(OMG, I was referring to DWD in my post above. I don’t know WTF DTW is. Bug spray or something?) I need to disable autocorrect. It embarrasses me more often than it’s useful).
I don’t like the red gloves, either. That dress also should not have had a belt (waistband?) disrupting the chevron pattern.
Salma’s corset ends at the waist and the edge is all ripply and showing through the dress! wtf. They really failed her.
Wow. That’s hideous. Also did Salma have work done or is that the camera angle?