Olivia Wilde in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: retro-cute or poorly styled?

Saturday night was the annual (or biannual?) LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA. In recent years, the pandemic years, barely any A-listers came out for this event. But red carpets are back in a big way, so a lot of celebrities came out on Saturday night. The event is always co-sponsored by Gucci, so all of Gucci’s brand ambassadors come out too, I think they’re contractually required to. Olivia Wilde is all about Gucci, and this is what they gave her. I actually think the dress is cute in a retro ‘70s way, which honestly, Olivia can really pull off. But the red gloves ruin it. A lot of people did gloves and these were the worst.

Quinta Brunson wore Gucci and they gave her the best look, right? A princess gown in taffeta, with a cut which complements Quinta’s petite proportions, and those sheer gloves were the best gloves of the night.

Salma Hayek and her husband Francois Henri Pinault. Salma in Gucci, because her husband owns Gucci. You’d think they’d give the boss’s wife the best looks and bespoke the crap out of everything to flatter her short hourglass figure. They do not.

Sydney Sweeney in Giambattista Valli. Typical Valli look with the shorter hemline and the ruffles and big sleeves. I feel like… there’s too much going on? The sleeves would have been better with a longer skirt to balance them out. I also think the platform heels were way too much!

Carey Mulligan in bespoke Gucci. I really like the dress and coat-worn-as-cape, I just wish she had sparkled it up with her styling a little bit? She looks like she was taking a dog for a walk and she just threw this on and went to the gala. Give us some bright lipstick or something.