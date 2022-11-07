Julia Garner in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: striking and retro?

Kaiser and I are splitting up the LACMA Art + Film gala images into a few posts this morning as a lot of big names came out. I have mixed feelings about these galas coming back, honestly. I wanted to talk about Julia Garner, in the event’s sponsor Gucci, because she killed it. Her styling in incredible and I love this full coverage black sequin gown with flame-like cutouts. It has pockets too! This is old Hollywood glamour. Julia was there with her husband, Mark Foster.
Billie Eilish was fun and comfortable in head-to-toe Gucci bespoke pajamas, where she made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. (Peridot talked about them here.) I love this trend of celebrities wearing blankets on the red carpet, which arguably began with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Met Gala. Billie and Jesse look loved-up.
Laura Harrier started off as a model and it shows. This brown hoodie gown is Saint Laurent and check out the side cutouts. So elegant and her cuff and bracelet complement it perfectly.
Janelle Monae was regal in a long Gucci gown with a stacked pearl necklace and a crown. I appreciate their commitment to black and white looks and it somehow always looks fresh. This is similarly retro and Janelle is pulling it off.
Elizabeth Banks was in Michael Kors. I dislike this natural makeup trend honestly and think this needs different styling. I’m a fussy b-tch though and I like to look done up most days.
Elliot Page is dating Mae Martin! Mae is a Canadian comedian and they’ve been together since at least this summer. I love to see Elliot happy.
photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Had no idea Elliott was dating Mae! I have a mega crush on Mae, such a stunning human
This pairing delights me, they both seem so lovely!
Mae is so gorge and funny, what a cute pairing
Julia Garner is giving me vampire vibes.
I got Kiss of the Spider Woman vibes from it.
I remember Julia Garner from “The Americans” and she looks so much nicer without all that makeup . She really looks younger and prettier with a cleaner face. This look does her no favors.
Vampire no, but definitely gothic vibes. What a fun dress! She is so beautiful and so versatile in both her acting and fashion.
Are mustaches back? Please god, no. This morning I saw a guy in the elevator with a full-on unironic mustache and … it didn’t look good. It’s flattering on VERY few men. I don’t understand.
Omg, I so agree with you. I find stand alone mustaches so cringey.
There’s a cancer fundraiser called Movember wherein men grow moustaches for the month, that might be what you’re seeing.
I think Julia is emulating Madonna. Did she get that job already? If not maybe she’s showing another side of herself.
Billie always looks bored to me, I don’t get what she’s doing with her expression. Is it really how she feels or an affectation?
Janelle’s look is my favourite WOW
I’m too old to appreciate Billie Eilish – Everyone else is killing it
You’re not. She looks terrible. And not because she’s wearing pajamas. She’s wearing fugly pajamas.
Agreed. Those pajamas are just awful.
The bangs trauma on that man is blinding me to anything else in this post, 😆
I agree Julia Garner looks better without so much makeup, but she’s going for a glamorous look and she achieved it. The red carpet is the right time to play around with design and makeup.
Elizabeth Banks on other hand, I agree needs a little more makeup. She’s a beautiful woman, but as a woman close to her age I will say that it’s really hard to pull off the natural look. It’s fine during the day or at casual events, but when you’re dressed in evening wear and posing under the lights, it can just look underdone. A little more artful subterfuge would have been better.
Laura Harrier looks sleek and statuesque. She’s lovely.
They all look fabulous, but I’m especially thrilled by Laura Harrier’s modern-day Grace Jones vibe. She’s stunning.