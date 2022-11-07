Julia Garner in Gucci at the LACMA Art + Film gala: striking and retro?



Kaiser and I are splitting up the LACMA Art + Film gala images into a few posts this morning as a lot of big names came out. I have mixed feelings about these galas coming back, honestly. I wanted to talk about Julia Garner, in the event’s sponsor Gucci, because she killed it. Her styling in incredible and I love this full coverage black sequin gown with flame-like cutouts. It has pockets too! This is old Hollywood glamour. Julia was there with her husband, Mark Foster.

Billie Eilish was fun and comfortable in head-to-toe Gucci bespoke pajamas, where she made her red carpet debut with her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. (Peridot talked about them here.) I love this trend of celebrities wearing blankets on the red carpet, which arguably began with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna at the Met Gala. Billie and Jesse look loved-up.

Laura Harrier started off as a model and it shows. This brown hoodie gown is Saint Laurent and check out the side cutouts. So elegant and her cuff and bracelet complement it perfectly.

Janelle Monae was regal in a long Gucci gown with a stacked pearl necklace and a crown. I appreciate their commitment to black and white looks and it somehow always looks fresh. This is similarly retro and Janelle is pulling it off.

Elizabeth Banks was in Michael Kors. I dislike this natural makeup trend honestly and think this needs different styling. I’m a fussy b-tch though and I like to look done up most days.

Elliot Page is dating Mae Martin! Mae is a Canadian comedian and they’ve been together since at least this summer. I love to see Elliot happy.